5 Santa Cruz Warriors Players That Deserve an NBA Call-Up

Blue Man Hoop suggests five Santa Cruz Warriors players that deserve an NBA call-up this season.

The NBA D-League has never been more talented, and with the second half of the NBA regular season just over the horizon, NBA teams would be wise to take a look at D-League players who could possibly add something positive to their roster.

One of the tools available to teams that want to improve their roster at this point in the season is the 10-day contract, which is used to sign NBA free agents to short-term commitments. A 10-day contract can be used in a number of different ways, but by far the most effective way to utilize the 10-day contract is to call-up a player from the D-League.

There have been eight players signed to 10-day contracts this season since 10-day contracts became available to sign on Jan. 5, six of which were players previously playing in the D-League this past season.

None of these players, however, came from the Santa Cruz Warriors, D-League affiliate of the 2015 NBA Champion Golden State Warriors. After a rocky start, the Sea Dubs have battled back to a 14-12 (.538) record, which sits them at second in the Pacific Division and fifth in the Western Conference.

Now that the 2017 NBA D-League Showcase has ended and the D-League All-Star Game is just a couple weeks away (Feb. 18), there’s likely to be many more 10-day contracts popping up between now and the playoff eligibility waiver deadline on March 1.

NBA teams normally look to shore up certain positions at this point in time, so breaking things up by position, here’s five Santa Cruz Warriors players I believe deserve an extended look by NBA teams.

[All stats are pulled from RealGM.com unless otherwise stated and accurate as of 6:00 a.m. PST Monday, Jan. 23, 2017]

Honorable Mentions

I absolutely HATE slideshow posts; however, I do my best to ensure my work is as easy to read as possible, and there was little evidence to support why a regular scroll-down piece would make this any easier to comprehend. That said, nearly every slideshow post in online sports media starts with an “honorable mentions” slide, so here we are!

While I normally prefer having the honorable mentions slide at the end considering the fact honorable mentions are rarely anything more than participation medals used to cover the writer’s own ass much like an orator ends his appreciation speech with “Sorry if I missed you” or other similar phrases, I genuinely believe these four guys to be highly capable players with respectable NBA potential (in no particular order):

Alex Hamilton || G || 23 y.o. || 6’4″ || 195 lbs.

Hamilton averages 11.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.4 steals in 25.5 minutes. He’s played 19 games this season for the Warriors, shooting 44.2 percent from the field and 25.9 percent from behind the arc.

I’m EXTREMELY confident in saying that I believe we’ll see Hamilton on an NBA roster some time soon. He may need another offseason to further hone his skills, but his slashing ability and court vision have translated perfectly coming out of Louisiana Tech, and he’s demonstrated a willingness to be a staunch NBA defender at his position.

Hamilton is currently tied with floor general Phil Pressey for the best assist percentage on the team (30.7), which is also good enough for 10th in the D-League. Hamilton is also the best on his team in pure point rating (5.0), which has him tied for 10th overall in the D-League.

Other notable stats among his teammates: he leads his team in steal percentage (2.6), he’s second in assist-to-turnover ratio (2.4), second in win percentage (68.4), second in player efficiency rating (PER: 17.5), and fifth in defensive rating (103.2).

Chris Obekpa || C || 23 y.o. || 6’9″ || 230 lbs.

Obekpa averages 3.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.6 blocks in 12.3 minutes. He’s appeared in 17 games for Santa Cruz on 47.4 percent shooting from the field.

While his per game averages are certainly modest, it’d be a crime not to mention that he’s currently the team leader in defensive rating at 94.8, which ranks THIRD in the entire D-League. If you’re an NBA team in need of a defensive stopper in the paint, Obekpa is your guy.

He’s certainly raw in terms of creating his own offense, but his most memorable scoring moments have come off offensive rebounds. Ranked seventh among all D-League players in offensive rebounding percentage (15.0), he’s your typical clean up guy that isn’t afraid to go back up and put his defender on a poster.

Cameron Jones || G || 27 y.o. || 6’4″ || 185 lbs.

Jones averages 13.0 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.2 steals in 29.8 minutes. He’s played 25 games (15 starts) with Santa Cruz this season, shooting 43.1 percent from the field and 23.1 percent from behind the arc.

Jones is a D-League veteran that has experience both in the NBA and overseas, and he would’ve made my top-5 were it not for two other guards occupying the two guard spots. He does a little bit of everything, and he’s played a pivotal role for Santa Cruz whether he’s a starter or coming off the bench.

Being productive regardless of the situation is a notable NBA skill in itself, and Jones has been in a number of different situations and remained a productive team player. In today’s NBA — especially if you’re the 15th guy on the roster — I think players like Jones deserve to be appreciated. Both Golden State and Santa Cruz epitomize that idea.

James Southerland || F || 26 y.o. || 6’8″ || 221 lbs.

Southerland currently averages 9.8 points and 3.9 rebounds in 19.4 minutes. He’s relatively new to the squad having played just 11 games for Santa Cruz, but he’s shooting 44.6 percent from the field and 39.3 percent from behind the arc (5.1 3PA).

Southerland is an incredibly effective sharpshooter. He’s one of the guys the Warriors look for when they’re desperate for a bucket. Apart from Elgin Cook and the big men, Southerland is one of the team leaders in field goal percentage.

I wouldn’t call him a prolific scorer by any stretch, but he’s efficient, as evidenced by the fact he’s tied for second on the team in PER (17.5), fourth in effective field goal percentage (57.8), and fourth in true shooting percentage (59.1). Santa Cruz picked him up because they needed a guy that could get buckets, and this dude straight up gets buckets.

LaDontae Henton || F || 25 || 6’6″ || 215 lbs.

Henton averages 15.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.0 steals in 30.8 minutes. He’s played in 14 games with Santa Cruz on 41.0 percent shooting from the field and 38.9 percent shooting from behind the arc.

On record, Henton was surprisingly waived back in November despite being chosen as the 10th overall pick in the 2016 NBA D-League Draft by the Santa Cruz Warriors, but he was officially reacquired in December. As a result, he’s played a minuscule amount of games compared to most of the other guys that have been or will be named.

Nevertheless, Henton has seen success at every level working up to the NBA:

He was a decorated college wingman out of Providence where he averaged 19.6 points and 6.5 rebounds as a senior.

where he averaged 19.6 points and 6.5 rebounds as a senior. He averaged a whopping 31.5 points and 12.0 rebounds on 51.8 percent FG shooting and 41.9 percent 3P shooting in his most recent overseas stint in the Philippines playing with the Alaska Aces.

And now he finds himself back with the Warriors organization after a six-game Summer League appearance in 2015 saw him shooting 40.0 percent from the field and 47.4 percent from downtown on averages of 8.3 points and 2.8 rebounds in 18.5 minutes.

This season, he’s had three instances in which he’s recorded at least 26 points and four rebounds while shooting 50+ percent from the field and 50 percent from behind the arc (6+ 3PA).

In one of those cases, he finished with 32 points, five rebounds, five assists, two steals, and two blocks while shooting 12-for-21 from the field (57.1%), 6-for-10 from behind the arc (60%), and 2-for-2 from the free throw line.

Henton is a scorer in every essence of the word. Whether he’s running with the second unit or playing with the starters, he has little-to-no conscience when it comes to putting the ball in the basket, and he has a knack for chasing down boards.

He’s demonstrated a number of different ways to score, and he’s shown the ability to get to the stripe when his shot isn’t falling. It’s true that the sample size for Henton is still in its infancy, but there’s only been two instances this season in which he hasn’t scored in double-digits.

Teams in need of a scoring wing should take a peek at a proven scorer like LaDontae Henton.

Scott Wood || G || 26 || 6’5″ || 175 lbs.

Averaging 13.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists on 43.6 percent FG shooting and 43.9 percent 3P shooting (7.5 3PA), Scott Wood has solidified himself as the premier sharpshooter in Santa Cruz. With 26 games under his belt in Santa Cruz, it’s really no wonder why Golden State added him to their preseason roster in the first place.

Wood was a noted leader in both 3P percentage and FT percentage over the course of his four years starting for NC State, so it’s only right that he lead Santa Cruz in both 3P percentage and FT percentage (96.1). He also leads Santa Cruz in both offensive win shares (1.5) and win shares (2.3).

Among the entire D-League, not only does he lead in FT percentage, but he also ranks 14th in true shooting percentage (64.8) and 20th in effective field goal percentage (60.8).

Among all players that have played at least 10 D-League games and average more than seven attempts from downtown, Wood’s accuracy from deep is second to Pierre Jackson of the Texas Legends, who just recently signed a 10-day contract with the Dallas Mavericks.

Anthony Brown was another sharpshooter who recently signed a 10-day contract, this one coming from the Orlando Magic, who rank 28th in 3P percentage despite attempting the 12th most threes in the league.

Teams that could possibly make a playoff appearance but lack accuracy from behind the arc should consider adding a guy like Scott Wood.

Phil Pressey || G || 25 || 5’11” || 177 lbs.

I can’t tell you how many times I’ve made this picture of Phil Pressey the featured image for my Santa Cruz posts, but there’s just no way you could question the kind of impact Pressey has had on this Warriors squad.

Pressey averages 19.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, 6.2 assists, and 1.9 steals in 33.7 minutes. In the 22 games he’s played for Santa Cruz, he’s shot 40.1 percent from the field and 37.3 percent from behind the arc. Not only does he lead the team in PPG, APG and SPG, but he also leads them in assist percentage (30.7) and steal percentage (2.6).

He’s third on his team in PER (17.5), second on his team in PPR (2.3), and first on his team in hands on buckets (HOB: 33.6). His HOB ranks 11th overall in the D-League, and his AST% ranks 10th overall. He’s also had four double-doubles this season.

Long story, short: this is a guard-driven league, and teams in need of a capable floor general need to give Pressey a call. Whether you’re a team struggling to find its identity or just a team that could use some added depth at the helm, Pressey has NBA experience, and his name is certainly one that carries weight in the world of basketball.

Of all the players in Santa Cruz, I believe Phil Pressey is the most likely to receive a call-up.

Elgin Cook || F || 24 || 6’6″ || 210 lbs.

In 19 appearances for the Sea Dubs, Cook averages 15.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.1 steals on 56.3 percent shooting from the field and 31.8 percent shooting from behind the arc — and did I mention he does all this on a per game average of 23.2 minutes?

That’s right: after all this talk of Hamilton and Southerland being tied for second in PER, we finally find out who leads the team in PER (23.1). His game is truly a credit to his name because the guy is an absolute chef on the hardwood, and he does it all coming off the bench for less than 25 minutes a game.

And that doesn’t even go into HOW he scores, because this dude is a raging monster when he’s going downhill. I honestly feel sorry for guys that attempt to challenge him in transition because he’s not like other players that will attempt a fancy dribble move to get past guys — he will mow you down like a freight train without brakes.

Per the official NBA D-League stats site, Cook is first on his team in fast break points per game (4.7), first on his team in points off turnovers per game (3.9), first on his team in points in the paint (10.7), and second on his team in second chance points (2.7).

Among D-League players that have played at least 10 games this season, Cook is fourth in FBP and eighth in PITP. He’s also second in win shares on his team (2.1), second on his team in true shooting percentage (63.6), and easily the team leader in offensive rating (121.1).

Put simply: dude is a beast, and with a little more time and development, I have little doubt we’ll be seeing Cook in the big leagues. He’s athletic, he has solid scoring instincts, he’s physical, he’s tough, and he has a great motor. Teams will find it difficult to ignore the energy he brings off the bench.

Dennis Clifford || C || 24 || 7’1″ || 260 lbs.

I would have never in a million years expected myself to be including Dennis Clifford in a list of the top-5 Santa Cruz Warriors players that should receive an NBA call-up.Coming out of Boston College nearly averaging a double-double, I didn’t expect him to be THIS good after going undrafted in 2016 and joining the Warriors as a local tryout.

In one of the rare times I’ve been proven wrong, Clifford has become a cornerstone in the Surf City system, averaging 12.4 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 0.9 blocks in 27.0 minutes. He’s played in 25 games, shooting 60.5 percent from the field.

He’s one of the three guys tied for second on the team in PER (17.5), he’s tied with Elgin Cook in points per shot (1.6), he’s first in defensive rebounding percentage (24.2), second in effective field goal percentage (60.5), and third in true shooting percentage (62.3).

Clifford also leads the team in double-doubles (6) and defensive win shares (1.1), and he’s tied for second in win shares. He’s been a welcome surprise in Santa Cruz, and I’m sure a team needing some depth at the center position will take notice of Clifford’s growth sooner rather than later.

This article originally appeared on