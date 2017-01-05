5 Non-87ers D-League Players to Consider Putting on 10-day Contracts

Since January 5th is the first day of the 10-day contract cycle of the NBA season, here are five D-League Players the Philadelphia 76ers should look into signing .

January in the NBA is notorious for a few things: NBA All-Star voting, guaranteed contracts, and the implementation of the 10-day contract. The 10-day contract is a very important tool for teams looking to strike gold with lesser-known talent. For the players, it’s their ticket to the big time. With this plethora of talent, the Philadelphia 76ers should give 10-day contracts to the best of the best.

Reports are indicating that the Philadelphia 76ers will waive Hollis Thompson. This move has two major indicators. First, the Sixers want to avoid having Hollis’ contract be guaranteed for the rest of the year. Second, this move is meant to free up a roster spot so that the Sixers can exercise the 10-day contract option. Thus, the move makes life easier for the Sixers in that regard.

In a league that is so dependent on young talent, the Sixers have not been shy about looking to the D-League for bodies. The D-League has brought out such talents like Hassan Whiteside, Rudy Gobert, and Jordan Clarkson. Quality starters have made their way to the NBA and have become mainstays as a result.

RoCo

One of the Sixers’ very own, Robert Covington, is an alumnus of the D-League. Interestingly enough, the D-League allowed him to grow as a player. Eventually, this opportunity bought him his first NBA contract. The rest is history.

So, the D-League would provide the Sixers with an opportunity to maybe find the next Robert Covington. Thus, it gives them the chance to evaluate other talent against their own as well. Competition typically bears positive results overall. With that being said, here are some potential D-League players that the Philadelphia 76ers should be eyeing for 10-day contracts.

Ray McCallum (G, Grand Rapids Drive)

It’s no question that the Philadelphia 76ers are thin at the guard position. Particularly, the team is lacking depth at the point guard spot. Ideally, a guy like Ray McCallum can fill this void for the time being.

Since the Sixers are without Jerryd Bayless, it makes sense that they look to find a service guard in the D-League. One guy that comes to mind is the Grand Rapids Drive’s very own Ray McCallum. He would be an ideal stopgap kind of player.

For starters, McCallum has spent the majority of his career moving between the NBA and the D-League. He’s a journeyman of sorts. In the 3 years that he’s been in the league, McCallum has spent time in the D-League as well as the Pros. Yet, he has found a way to play quality minutes when he’s gotten the opportunity to do so.

McCallum has started 46 of the 154 NBA games that he’s played. The majority of them came in the 2014-2015 season with the Sacramento Kings. As a starter, he averaged 11.2 points per game, 3.8 rebounds per game, and 4.2 assists per game. So, McCallum can handle starter minutes.

McCallum Can Handle It

This is even more prevalent with the current season Ray McCallum is having. McCallum is averaging 19.2 points per game, 5.2 rebounds per game, and 7.4 assists per game. With these numbers, coupled with an average of 38.2 minutes per game, Ray is starting to show that he can handle an extended role on an NBA roster.

So, with this increased workload McCallum could prove quite valuable if given an opportunity. At the very least, you will get a guy who’s always competing. This could be ideal for when the Sixers need to decide what they want to eventually do with guys like Sergio Rodriguez, T.J. McConnell, and Jerryd Bayless. Injecting this added element of competition can prove everso valuable.

Thus, it is important that the Sixers take a look at McCallum. He might not be the answer long term, but he will at least help get the most out of the rest of the guards on the roster. Obviously, having this added piece could make the guards on the Sixers even more eager to maintain their spots.

Vander Blue (G, Los Angeles D-Fenders)

Another guy who be an intriguing signing is the D-Fenders’ own Vander Blue. He would bring a slightly different approach to the Philadelphia 76ers than what Ray McCallum would bring. Unlike McCallum, Blue is a premier scoring threat.

With Blue, you get a guy who can score practically at will. At the shooting guard position, especially for the Sixers, that’s important. The Sixers have not gotten much scoring out of their shooting guards this season. Ideally, Vander could give a proverbially boost of energy playing this kind of role.

The Sixers’ shooting guards are average 9.4 (Gerald Henderson) and 9.3 (Nik Stauskas) points per game, respectively. That’s 34th and 35th in the league among eligible players at that position. Guys like Troy Daniels, Seth Curry, and E’Twan Moore are scoring more points per game. No offense to that trio, but they don’t necessarily play the game roles that Hendo and Sauce are supposed to play.

Feeling Blue?

With that being said, Blue could definitely bolster the rotation. The former Marquette Golden Eagle is currently averaging 24.0 points per game, 4.6 rebounds per game, and 2.3 assists per game. With those numbers, it seems like it’s only a matter of time whether or not he gets the call from GM Bryan Colangelo.

Vander Blue’s scoring ability is as diverse as it gets. He’s quite the efficient scoring, averaging 47.5 percent from the field. On top of that he can hit the occasional three, averaging 37.1 percent from beyond the arch. It’s no question that his primary role on any roster would be to provide an injection of scoring to the rotation.

So, on a 10-day Vander Blue could prove his worth for a team like the Philadelphia 76ers. It’s obvious that there is a lack of scoring for the guards in Philly. With the signing of Blue, that could all change.

Briante Weber (G, Sioux Falls Skyforce)

The most intriguing player of the potential signees by far is Sioux Falls’ Briante Weber. Weber has been one of the standout stars of the D-League this season. His addition to the Philadelphia 76ers roster would be a well-received one.

Weber spent most of last season in the D-League. However, he did see some playing time during a short stint with the Memphis Grizzlies. That stint consisted of six games, four of which he started. Although he didn’t do much in that small window of opportunity, Weber eventually began showing promise elsewhere.

This season for the Sioux Falls Skyforce, Briante Weber has elevated both his role and his play. Weber has increased his productivity in most facets of his game. Last season he averaged 10.7 points per game, 5.3 rebounds per game, and 4.2 assists per game. This season he’s averaging 13.6 points per game, 8.1 rebounds per game, and 6.9 assists per game. He’s posting 10, 5, and 5 at a position where that sort of production is unheard of.

Rebounds Abound

The part of the Weber’s game that makes this sort of production mind-boggling is the rebounding. For a guy with a 6-2, 165 pound frame, the fact that he’s posting 8.1 boards a night is insane. Although most of those rebounds come on defense, it still makes you wonder what he could be posting on the professional level.

In a weird way Weber compares to Chacho himself: Sergio Rodriguez. Weber is a better rebound and Rodriguez is the better three-point shooter. However, both guys are good at providing quality play from the point guard position. Both players have the ability to light it up on a stat sheet while also getting their teammates involved.

With all that being said, the Sixers should take a serious look at Briante Weber. Similar to Ray McCallum, Weber would immediately make an impact on the team. He would get guys involved and hit the boards like no other guard currently on the roster can. The Sixers need a distributor, and Weber might be the guy for the job.

Quinn Cook (G, Canton Charge)

Here’s my wildcard pick: Quinn Cook. Cook is a guy who has a direct link to the Philadelphia 76ers. Can you guess what it is? Well, Cook played for a Duke along with a Sixers bigman named Jahlil Okafor. They were NCAA champions in the 2014-2015 season.

That Duke team was special. Not only because it had the Sixers’ very own Jahlil Okafor, but because that team went 30 and 3 and won it all. One of the key contributors to that team was Quinn Cook.

Quinn Cook spent all four years of college at Duke. He was able to earn his degree and win the big one, too. Each year he was at Duke, his overall game improved. Cook averaged 4.4 points per game, 1.0 rebounds per game, and 1.9 assists per game his freshman season. By his senior season, he averaged 15.3 points per game, 3.4 rebounds per game, and 2.6 assists per game. You couple that with his 45.3 percent shooting from the field and 39.5 percent shooting from three, and you have yourself a solid NBA prospect.

Puzzler

So, why hasn’t Quinn gotten a shot in the NBA? Most will point to his his smaller frame. He’s 6-2 and weighs 184 pounds. While that’s not the smallest frame, it still puts him at disadvantage going up against bigger guards. However, if the Sixers truly wanted to make Ben Simmons the primary ball handler of the future, Cook might fit the bill for the off-ball scoring point guard.

Currently, Quinn Cook’s D-League averages sit at 25.7 points per game, 4.4 rebounds per game, and 5.9 assists per game. On top of that, his scoring is as efficient as ever. He’s shooting a slightly above average 46.5 percent from the field. Also, his three point shooting is on par with the rest of the NBA at 35.2 percent from beyond the arch. He’s becoming a efficient scorer for a guy of his stature.

Thus, it would make sense for the Philadelphia 76ers to take a look at a guy like Quinn Cook. Considering how thin the Sixers are at point guard, this signing would give a much needed boost. The best part about signing Cook is that you know that teams are going to have to take into account his scoring ability. So, if the Sixers want a guy who can score the ball practically at will, they should serious consider Jah’s buddy: Quinn Cook.

Abdel Nader (F, Maine Red Claws)

For a list that has been very guard-heavy, I had to include this guy. Abdel Nader is a guy who can make an immediate impact for the Philadelphia 76ers. With the releasing of Hollis Thompson, it makes sense that the Sixers look to now fill his spot with another forward. Nader fits the bill perfectly.

Abdel Nader spent 4 years in college. 2 of those years he played for Iowa State. During his time at Iowa State he had to earn his minutes. His first year at ISU, his junior year, he averaged 5.8 points per game, 2.9 rebounds per game, and 0.7 assists per game. Then, Nader averaged 12.9 points per game, 5.0 rebounds per game, and 1.5 assists per game his senior year. This was all because of his increased role within the team.

Interestingly enough, Abdel Nader is a guy who has improved consistently over time. After getting drafted by the Boston Celtics in the second round of the 2016 NBA Draft, Nader was sent down to the D-League. There, he is starting to hone his craft.

Dramatic Improvement

Since joining the Maine Red Claws, Abdel Nader has improved dramatically. He’s currently averaging 21.5 points per game, 6.1 rebounds per game, and 2.9 assists per game. He’s becoming a more all-around talent. Nader has become a more efficient, averaging 46.9 percent from the field and 38.2 percent from three. For a guy with his 6-8, 225 pound frame that makes him all the more valuable.

In a weird way, Abdel Nader compares to another Sixer who hails from the D-League: Robert Covington. Covington averaged 21.2 points per game, 9.2 rebounds per game, and 1.7 assists per game back in the 2013-2014 season for the Rio Grande Valley Vipers. Covington was a better defender at this juncture, too. He averaged 2.4 steals per game and 1.4 blocks per game. Nader is slightly below that at 1.4 steals per game and 0.6 blocks per game. There’s obviously room for improvement here for Nader.

Yet, the point of a 10-day contract is to see what a player can do for a team. Obviously, these players are going to need to time to flourish. The NBA is a league that allows players to have different paths to the big time. The 10-day contract is a way that teams can basically workout these athletes and see if they fit the long term plans.

Essentially, Abdel Nader would be a Covington-esque project. He would be a guy who gives his all and tries to excel in the best way possible. Once the defense starts to come together, he could be a very nice piece. And so, if the Philadelphia 76ers want to test out the forward position, Nader could be that guy.

