5 Late Lottery Draft Targets for Dallas Mavericks

With the Dallas Mavericks pushing for the playoffs, finishing with a top 3 pick in the draft seems unlikely, but that doesn’t mean they can’t land a really good player.

Before their game against the Heat on Thursday (January 19th) night, the Dallas Mavericks were just three games back from the eighth spot out West…which is much surprise to many.

After injuries have plagued most of the roster and Dirk Nowitzki has missed most of the first part of the season, the Mavericks sit at a 14-28 record with a decision to make on their season.

Push for the playoffs or tank for a high draft pick.

To the surprise of many around the league, including the fans, the Mavericks have made it loudly known that tanking is not in the picture…a push for the playoffs is the main goal.

So unless a quick change of heart happens or a major injury takes place, the fan pleas of creative hashtags encouraging tanking for Lonzo Ball or Markelle Fultz will be useless. In what looked like a top 3-5 pick in the first month of the season, their 2017 first round draft pick looks like it will be turning into a pick in the range of 8-16 depending on how their playoff push ends.

But that doesn’t mean Dallas can’t land a difference maker in next year’s draft.

Here are five players (in no order) that could be available for the Mavericks in the late lottery of the first round with prospect thoughts from ESPN’s Chad Ford and FanSided’s Chris Stone.

You can see Ford’s latest mock draft here and Stone’s latest mock draft here.

1.) Ivan Rabb, Forward (California)

Rabb is a 6’11” sophomore out of Cal that was presumed to be a lottery pick last year but decided to come back to college for a second year. Last year, the kid average just over 12 points and 8 rebounds a game. This year, Rabb has upped his average to almost 15 points and 11 rebounds a game.

Chad Ford: “Rabb has proven to be an elite rebounder this year, and he’s shooting 44 percent on his 2-point jumpers, but teams would like to see more shot-blocking and added strength to play offense in the paint.”

Chris Stone: “He’s currently averaging 20.1 points and 14.2 rebounds per 40 minutes, pace adjusted. At 6-foot-10, he has a pretty well-refined post game and has been an excellent defensive rebounder. In an increased role without Jaylen Brown sucking up possessions, Rabb has become the focal point of Cal’s offensive attack and even shown improvement as a passer in the post.”

2.) Lauri Markkanen, Forward (Arizona)

Markkanen is a 7-foot sniper who is a freshman at Arizona and has watched his draft stock only rise over the last month. He is logging over 30 minutes a game and is putting up 17 points and 7 rebounds a game.

Chad Ford: “Markkanen has been terrific for the Wildcats in the early going. He’s shooting 44 percent from 3 and he plays with an elite basketball IQ.”

Chris Stone: “As a 7-footer, Markkanen has made 46.5 percent of his 86 3-point attempts this season. His past performances in European competitions and his 82.5 free throw percentage suggest that his shooting is not just a flash in the pan. Markkanen’s ability to shoot in pick-and-pop situations and coming off of screens makes him a difficult matchup for opposing power forwards because of his mobility.”

3.) Harry Giles, Forward (Duke)

Giles, once the #1 rated high school player in the country coming into Duke, has since found himself still recovery from his knee injury. He missed the first 11 games of the season but has played the last 7. He is an athletic, 6’10” power forward who if healthy, is one of the best players in the class.

Chad Ford: “Based on talent, he’s as good as or better than anyone else on this board. However, two major knee surgeries — on top of the more minor procedure that delayed his start at Duke — loom pretty large right now.”

Chris Stone: “As a 6-foot-11 big man with a 7-foot-3 wingspan, Giles has excellent athleticism, tremendous defensive versatility and a strong offensive game. He is currently averaging 16.8 points and 15.1 rebounds per 40 minutes for the Blue Devils.”

4.) Edrice “Bam” Adebayo

Edrice, better known as “Bam” in Lexington, Kentucky, is a Dwight Howard-like prospect all around. He is a physical, 6’10” 260 pound center at Kentucky who makes his presence known in the paint on both ends of the floor. He does struggle with his shot, but makes up for it with his motor.

Chad Ford: “The strong, athletic big man is averaging 12.5 PPG and 8.0 RPG, though he hasn’t been as imposing in the middle as some scouts would like. He has the body and the springs, but the feel for the game still appears to be lacking.”

Chris Stone: “There aren’t many players in this draft class who have a motor that can match Kentucky’s Bam Adebayo. The freshman is athletically gifted and competes on every possession. On offense, he primarily features as a roll man and offensive rebounder (12.3 offensive rebound rate). Adebayo is well-known for trying to dunk nearly every shot attempt with 67.4 percent of his total shots coming at the rim. The 19-year old is capable of getting out in transition, something he does regularly with Kentucky’s guards. Defensively, his energy has made him a good shot blocker at the college level.”

5.) Frank Ntilikina, Guard (France)

To get Ntilikina, Dallas will most likely have to end up with a top 10 pick, but a 8-10 pick could still be possible despite their playoff push. Ntilikina is all over the draft boards as he screams potential, but still has the overseas uncertainty.

Chad Ford: “The bounty of college freshmen point guards is obscuring one international prospect who has the potential to be just as good as the rest of them. He has a 7-foot wing span, sees the floor well and can be a terrific defender.”

Chris Stone: “At 6-foot-5 with a near 7-foot wingspan, he has excellent size to develop into a versatile defender at the point guard position. He moves well laterally, fights through screens and is an improving player off the ball.”

The Mavericks are making a playoff push in one of Dirk Nowitzki’s last years in the league and fans should be cheering them on. Even though obtaining a top 5 pick seems like a long shot, there are still really good players that could be had in the middle of the first round.

This article originally appeared on