5 Free Agents The New Orleans Pelicans Should Consider This Summer

A preliminary look at potential free agent targets the New Orleans Pelicans may have on their radar this summer as they look to turn their roster into a playoff team.

As the New Orleans Pelicans enter the 2017 offseason, they’ll be doing so with the intent of building a roster capable of maximizing the window of opportunity that having two supreme big men on the roster allows.

When general manager Dell Demps was asked about the expectations for next year’s team during his end of the year press conference, he vowed the team would execute a broad search in their efforts of improving the roster to that of a contender.

Unfortunately, the Pelicans are entering the offseason with very little flexibility and even less so if they’re able to bring back starting point guard Jrue Holiday on what is expected to be a near max deal. I detailed some of the salary cap constraints the Pelicans will be facing this offseason in a previous post, which you can read about here.

Freeing up the necessary space to target impactful players is a task easier said than done. But assuming the Pelicans are able to shed some contracts, here’s a list of realistic free agents I think could help New Orleans going forward.

Kyle Korver

Unrestricted Free Agent

It’s no secret the Pelicans desperately need shooters. They’ve had a void on the perimeter all season when it comes to long-distance scoring. As a team, they shot 35 percent from three on the season, which ranked them 19th in the NBA.

Adding a sharpshooting vet such as Kyle Korver would go a long way in improving in that area. Of all NBA players who took at least 105 three-point attempts this season, Korver ranked first in the NBA in three-point percentage at 45.1 percent on the year. And even more impressive, for his career, the 14-year vet has shot 43 percent from outside.

After being traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers midseason, Kyle Korver is slated to become an unrestricted free agent this summer.

Of course the Pelicans’ first order of business this offseason will be to retain Jrue Holiday. But once that’s (hopefully) complete, New Orleans’ attention should quickly pivot towards Korver.

The pairing of DeMarcus Cousins with Anthony Davis will continue to free up opportunities for open looks on the outside as team’s are forced to double inside. Having a guy on the roster who can consistently take advantage of those situations and knock down perimeter shots is exactly what the Pelicans will need going forward.

Jonathon Simmons

Restricted Free Agent

Jonathon Simmons has been a solid two-way player for the San Antonio Spurs over the last two seasons. After taking a unique path to the NBA that included stints in the American Basketball League (ABL) and D-League, Simmons was finally given an opportunity with the Spurs and has done nothing but taken advantage ever since.

He has been a valuable player off the bench for San Antonio and although not that far removed, still attacks both ends of the court with the hunger of a D-League player on a 10-day contract.

Jonathan Simmons can provide depth at the shooting guard and small forward positions — two areas the Pelicans are short on depth– while helping solidify a bench unit that has been nothing short of a revolving door over the past few seasons.

Simmons is a tough, athletic player who defensively can guard multiple spots on the perimeter. Offensively, he’s a guy who can create his own shot, attack the rim and although his three-point shooting has dropped from 38.3 percent last season to 29.4 this year, he’s a guy you still have to account for as a spot-up shooter as he’s proven he can knock down open looks on the outside.

Patrick Patterson

Unrestricted Free Agent

At 6’9″, Patrick Patterson is an undersized power forward but a perfect fit as a stretch-4 in the NBA. He brings energy with him off the bench, runs the floor well and is a valuable asset in pick-n-roll offense.

Although undersized, Patterson has enough strength to defend down low and enough quickness to defend and close out on the perimeter. He likes to hover around the three-point line where he does most of his damage as a spot up shooter; connecting on 37.2 percent of his attempts from three on the season.

I expect the Pelicans to be in the market for backup frontcourt help this offseason. Donatas Motiejunas is likely out after this season and if New Orleans is able to finally shed the contracts of Omer Asik and Alexis Ajinca (who I think they should keep), there will be a void behind AD and Cousins. Patterson isn’t a low-post presence by any means, but is a guy that can play alongside either big while spacing the offense with his outside game.

Joe Ingles

Restricted Free Agent

Joe Ingles a pesky defender who likes to talk trash and get under opponents skin but has the game to back it up. Ingles isn’t afraid to challenge opponents’ best players while his activity on the offensive end can prove to be a difference-maker and has been at times for the Utah Jazz this season.

The Australian wing has no trouble putting the ball on the floor to create a shot for himself and sometime others, but where he really has excels is at the three-ball. He’s shot the ball at elite levels this past season, ranking third in the NBA in three-point percentage at a 44.1 percent clip on the season.

Ingles is exactly the type of player the Pelicans could use. He may be just a bit too expensive for them to bring onboard, however, as he’s expected to fetch a decent amount of money in free agency. But if New Orleans decides to move on from Solomon Hill after just one (disappointing season), one can argue Ingles would be an upgrade at the small forward spot.

Patty Mills

Unrestricted Free Agent

Depending on how the market is set, Patty Mills may be another guy who could prove to be too pricey for the salary cap-strapped New Orleans Pelicans.

However, if the Pelicans can somehow swing it, Mills would be a valuable contributor to New Orleans’ expected playoff hopes next season.

He’s a versatile guard who can start or come off the bench, play on or off the ball and be effective in either role. Mills is a quick guard who can shoot the basketball and generate offense. He’s a tempo setter who typically pushes the pace when on the floor.

The New Orleans Pelicans experimented with Tim Frazier at the point and Jrue Holiday playing off the ball in the starting lineup late in the season. Because of Holiday’s ability to thrive at either guard spot, bringing in a player like Patty Mills would add backcourt depth and allow the team more lineup options in their efforts to find the best combination of players to fit together and put on the floor in winning situations.

