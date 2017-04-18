5 Dream Targets For New York Knicks In 2017 NBA Free Agency

In a fantasy world where dreams come true and salary caps don’t matter, the New York Knicks could theoretically land these stars during 2017 NBA free agency.

Heading into 2016-17, things appeared to be on the up-and-up for the New York Knicks. Then, between injuries and issues off the court, things quickly fell apart. With 2017 NBA free agency not far off, the Knicks need to make some serious changes.

Those changes will likely start with the removal of Carmelo Anthony from the equation. Phil Jackson recently stated that his superstar would be “better off somewhere else” (via Mike Vorkunov), staying consistent with the team’s rumored attempts to deal him before the trade deadline. Once that happens, more pieces will fall into place.

If Anthony is gone, the Knicks will absolutely look towards free agency to fix their issues. However, with limited cap space, they only have so much financial flexibility when it comes to signing talent. That’s why I’m stepping out of this crazy world with endless rules and salary caps, and looking at New York’s dream targets.

These players are highly unlikely to head for the Big Apple this offseason. However, in this hypothetical situation, I’m looking at how they’d fit with the Knicks and why they’d be happy to join Jackson and Co.

So here they are–five dream targets for the Knicks during 2017 NBA free agency. They may not be realistic options in most people’s minds, but crazier things have happened in the sports world. Even then, these are all speculative scenarios concocted in a place where dreams come true.

Danilo Gallinari, SF, Denver Nuggets

Based on Phil Jackson’s recent comments, Carmelo Anthony’s time with the Knicks is nearing its end. If that is true, New York is going to need a new small forward to take over as the serious scoring threat Anthony has been for the last seven seasons.

While Danilo Gallinari isn’t exactly the same type of star, he can absolutely help make up for the scoring they’d lose by parting with Anthony. As we saw throughout the 2016-17 season, Gallinari can light up from the field when he gets going. Just ask the impressive 62.2 true shooting percentage he put up for the Nuggets.

However, after Denver made some efforts to trade him at the deadline, it appears his time with the team is up. So why not follow in Carmelo’s footsteps by joining the Knicks, replacing him in the process? It seems like an ideal fit for both parties–Gallinari lands with a talented team and New York gets their fiery scorer on the wing.

In the end, this all comes down to whether or not Anthony is still on the roster next season. At this point, though, it only appears to be a matter of time before Jackson finds a way to unload the future Hall of Famer. If that happens, the Knicks better push for a chance to sign Gallinari.

Jrue Holiday, PG, New Orleans Pelicans

Unless Jackson has completely lost his mind (a possibility), Derrick Rose shouldn’t be back in 2017-18. He was a free agency bust this past season, struggling to show the star power that made him a sensation with the Chicago Bulls.

Assuming that’s the case, the Knicks will be looking for a new point guard to elevate their team next year. It just so happens that Jrue Holiday would fill that need, likely in a much more effective manner than Rose did over the last few months.

When healthy, Holiday is one of the best point guards in the NBA. After missing a handful of games to start the year, he returned for the Pelicans and didn’t disappoint. He’s asserted himself as a dominant offensive presence while also making his presence felt as a defender. There’s little reason to believe he wouldn’t have the same type of impact in New York.

To top it off, Holiday would be reunited with his younger brother Justin if he were to sign with the Knicks. The younger Holiday has enjoyed considerable success in the Big Apple despite going undrafted in 2011. If his big brother were to join him in New York, I’d imagine both players wouldn’t have too much of a problem with it.

Dwyane Wade, SG, Chicago Bulls

Right now, the future seems so uncertain for Dwyane Wade. He spurned the Miami Heat last offseason to join his hometown Bulls, and that went terribly. They barely made the playoffs amidst inner turmoil, likely souring the veteran shooting guard on his decision.

So will he jump ship after only one season? Or will Wade decide to give it another go-around in the Windy City in hopes of things turning around in 2017-18? It’s anyone’s guess what will happen. However, in this scenario, I’m predicting he’ll take the opportunity to test his value on the open market for the second year in a row.

We all know playing in big markets is a big deal for Wade. It just so happens New York is the biggest market in the United States, providing its sports stars with endless opportunities to boost their own brands. Obviously that seems like an ideal situation for Wade to be in if he decides Chicago isn’t a fit.

Assuming dreams come true, I’m saying Wade will heavily consider joining the Knicks. They need more scoring with Carmelo likely gone, and he fits the bill as a dynamic difference maker on the wing. He can push Courtney Lee into a combo guard role off the bench, which isn’t a terrible thing either.

Stephen Curry, PG, Golden State Warriors

If the Knicks aren’t convinced Holiday is the answer, maybe they should go for arguably the NBA’s best point guard, right? This is a hypothetical dream scenario, so yes–let’s pretend like the Knicks would actually stand a chance of signing Stephen Curry if he hit the market.

I’ve discussed this situation before, but what if Curry wins a ring again this postseason? At that point does he decide he needs a new challenge and take his talents elsewhere? It seems crazy to imagine him playing anywhere else, but it’s not crazy when you consider the moves other players have made in the past.

Curry could take the return-home approach and sign with the Charlotte Hornets. His father played for the Hornets as well, so that seems like an interesting potential fit with some family ties. Or maybe he decides he needs a larger market and looks for a team like the Knicks. Golden State fans would hate it, but it isn’t as unrealistic as you might think.

When it all comes down to it, Curry should be back with the Warriors in 2017-18. However, seeing as this is a dream scenario, I’m speculating that New York could and should put up a huge fight when he hypothetically becomes available in the coming months. Having him running things in the Big Apple would definitely be a dream come true for the Knicks.

Kevin Durant, SF, Golden State Warriors

If Carmelo truly is a goner, the Knicks would ideally like to replace him with another superstar who can keep this team moving in the right direction. While pickings will be slim when 2017 NBA free agency gets under way, there could theoretically be some legitimate options available.

One of those would be Kevin Durant, one of the NBA’s top talents right now. While he’s currently enjoying his serious title run with the Warriors, there’s at least a slim chance he looks for opportunities elsewhere this offseason–especially if he’s already marked “win a title” off his to-do list.

I mean, he did it last year. Most folks figured he’d return to the Oklahoma City Thunder, and instead he decided to go all in on winning a ring with Golden State. Assuming that happens, the Knicks need to pitch him the possibly of playing in the biggest market in the US. It could certainly do a lot for his brand, and it’s not like the Knicks don’t have some building blocks.

Especially if Carmelo is gone, New York should be able to afford signing Durant. In this dream scenario, though, money doesn’t matter. All that matters is the Knicks will likely need a new face of the franchise soon, and KD fits the bill. He’d help bring out the best in Kristaps Porzingis and whoever is signed to take over at point guard.

