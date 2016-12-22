5 Bold Predictions For Los Angeles Lakers vs Miami Heat

The Los Angeles Lakers can get back on track on when they head to South Beach to take on the Miami Heat. Here are a few bold predictions for Thursday night’s showdown.

It’s been a bumpy season for both the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat in 2016-17. While neither team was expected to contend this year, we’ve seen some rough outings as both franchises look to recover from losing living legends.

The Lakers got their season off to a strong start, but watched early injuries derail their sudden competitiveness. A recent eight-game slide further dulled the conversation about their return to relevance, but a strong showing at the end of December could put them back on track.

As for Miami, they’ve also struggled to get their compass pointed in the right direction. The loss of Dwyane Wade this offseason seems to have done serious damage to this franchise, both from a talent and mental standpoint.

The potential is there for this team to shine in the near future, but there’s no denying they’re rebuilding.

No matter what their current mindsets are, Thursday night should be an exciting showdown between two of the NBA’s most successful franchises in the last couple of decades. One team will find a way to right the ship, while the other will fall further out of contention.

With that in mind, here are my five “bold” predictions for this battle between the Lakers and Heat.

5. Jordan Clarkson Stays Hot, Scores 30 Points

The Lakers may be floundering as of late, but Jordan Clarkson is the last person to blame.

So far in December, Clarkson has been fire. In fact, he’s been blazing over the last couple of games, scoring a total of 45 points in the two losses.

Against the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday, he drained nine of his 13 shots (7-for-9 from downtown) on the way to one of his best performances ever.

Why not keep the momentum rolling into Thursday’s showdown with Miami? Exactly, there’s no reason to assume anything to the contrary will occur.

At this moment, the Heat boast a middle-of-the-road defense in terms of efficiency. However, with both guards dealing with minor injuries, it’s not crazy to think at least one of the Lakers’ backcourt stars could go off in South Beach.

Seeing as D’Angelo Russell is still working his way back into the swing of things, Clarkson seems like the logical pick.

My guess is Clarkson breaks or at least ties his career high of 30 points. It won’t be easy, but it’ll be exactly what the Lakers need to get things moving in the right direction after their recent rash of letdowns.

4. Goran Dragic Notches Season-Low In Assists

It’s been an up-and-down year for Goran Dragic. Between constant trade rumors and an eye issue (via Shandel Richardson), the veteran playmaker has struggled to be the consistent force for Miami he has been in the past.

That’s not to say he’s necessarily disappointing, but we’ve seen better from him. I think a big part of that has to do with his usage, which has skyrocketed since Wade left for the Windy City. The Heat are asking more of the 30-year-old point guard, and he’s having a difficult time delivering.

It’s only going to get worse on Thursday against the Lakers.

Obviously Los Angeles’ guards aren’t the greatest defenders, but sometimes good players just have down nights. I’m not saying Dragic won’t have a productive night–the Heat can’t survive without him scoring significant points.

However, I am predicting his playmaking abilities will be off, especially with the eye issue.

So far this year, the lowest assist total he’s had in a game is four. Against the Lakers, Dragic will have no more than three. Whether it’s due to actual passing struggles or his teammates missing shots when given opportunities, Dragic won’t be dishing out too many dimes.

3. Julius Randle Out-Rebounds Hassan Whiteside

At this moment, Hassan Whiteside is averaging 14.8 rebounds per game. As for Julius Randle, he’s sitting a ways behind at 8.6. Despite the significant gap between the two, this could be a huge outing for Randle when it comes to crashing the boards.

Since returning from his three-game absence, Randle has been cleaning the glass with fervor. In 13 games, he’s had double-digit rebounds six times, including a career-high 20 against the Chicago Bulls.

After averaging 10.2 rebounds per game a season ago, it appears Randle is eager to get back on track.

Obviously overcoming the presence of Whiteside won’t be easy. Not only is he the NBA’s current rebounding leader, but he’s a more physical, powerful player than Randle. Despite this clear disadvantage, the Lakers rising star won’t be deterred.

We all know what Randle is capable of, especially in the rebounding department. He’s got a relentless motor and will to evolve into the leader of this Lakers team.

Whether due to an otherworldly performance from Randle or bad night from Whiteside, the Lakers’ young forward will find a way to win the rebounding battle.

2. The Struggles Continue For Josh Richardson

The last few games haven’t been good to Josh Richardson, who is apparently dealing with a sore shooting wrist (via the Palm Beach Post). He’s shot only 35 percent from the field over the last six contests, and has made only two of 17 three pointers in the last three games.

For a guy who the Heat depend on for scoring, that’s not a good situation to be in. Chances are it won’t get any better against Los Angeles.

Again, it doesn’t necessarily have to do with the Lakers’ defense. We all know they’re far from a strong defensive unit, which has led to their awful December showing.

However, between the wrist injury and an improving wing presence from the Los Angeles defenders, it’ll be another ugly outing for Richardson.

I won’t go into specifics, but I’m guessing he’ll struggle to sink more than 30 percent of his shots. He may even have another dry day from beyond the arch, which he’s already done in two of the last three games.

It’s never easy playing through injuries, especially ones that directly affect your ability to shoot. I give Richardson kudos for sucking it up, but he’s only hurting the Heat at this point with the subsequent ineffectiveness from the field.

1. Lakers Blow Out the Heat

December has been rough for the Lakers, a team that has won only one of its 11 games this month. Luckily for them, a showdown with the Heat should prove to be a turning point–or at least a momentary break from the mundane.

Both of these teams have struggled this season. Although there was more hype surrounding the Lakers early on, injuries to starters set them back significantly in their attempt to make a miraculous turnaround in only one year. The Heat, however, aren’t doing any better.

The majority of the Heat’s losses in December have been close calls. The Lakers have also had some tight battles where they got the short end of the stick, but their health issues and inconsistency have also led to some major letdowns.

That’s all going to change on Thursday night, though.

With Dragic and Richardson struggling and Whiteside losing the battle on the boards, the Heat will drop this one in a big way. I’m not going to guess the size of the gap, but I’m predicting the Lakers secure only their second blowout win of the season.

It may not get the Lakers back on track, but it’ll at least give them a confidence boost as we head into the final days of 2016.

