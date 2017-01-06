4 Trade Add-Ons the Sixers Could Use to Get a Deal Done This Season

The Philadelphia 76ers will likely be making at least one trade by the time the NBA trade deadline rolls around. Here’s some add-ons they could trade.

NBA trading season is here, folks. That was made clear when the Atlanta Hawks started shopping almost half of their roster, and when they eventually moved guard Kyle Korver to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday night.

For the Philadelphia 76ers, this is big news. What it means is that they’ve finally got people thinking about moving some pieces around to set themselves up better for the playoffs, for next season, and for the next few years as well.

For a while, it seemed as if the Sixers were the only team that was really getting talked about as far as trades are concerned. Their logjam in the frontcourt was incredibly obvious, and the team looked foolish for having so many big men on their roster. Now, several months into the season, and several failed attempts at two-big-men frontcourts, and the Sixers — head coach Brett Brown especially — seem to be at their wits’ end with what to do about their big men.

Something needs to be done, and something needs to be done soon. With the NBA trade deadline coming next month, the team should be picking up the phone and seeing what the value is on their big men. While it would be easiest for the Sixers to just trade one of their bigs straight up for pieces that they can use, that’s rarely how things go down. Almost certainly, more players will have to be involved, and there’s also a chance that more teams will have to be involved as well.

There’s a few players that the Sixers could add on to sweeten up the deals for their big men. Here are a few of them.

Rodriguez

Sergio Rodriguez would be a bit of a gamble to let go, but would be a really solid throw-in to any trade. Rodriguez is in his first year back in the NBA, as the Sixers pulled him away from Real Madrid this summer to sign a one-year deal. That’s one huge reason why it’s not a big deal for the Sixers to lose Rodriguez — he’s only guarunteed to be with them for this year anyway, and any chance at being competitive this season is far past the Sixers.

The Sixers, if they were to make this deal, have to be confident that rookie top overall pick Ben Simmons, who has not played a game yet due to injury, can run point guard with Jerryd Bayless out with injury for the rest of the season. The team also has to be confident that the Sixers can live with T.J. McConnell as their backup for the rest of the season (which shouldn’t be much of a problem, since they’ve been doing it all year already).

Teams that may be looking for a rim protector such as Nerlens Noel to help them in the playoffs may also be looking for another point guard option, and Rodriguez could make for a really decent return if paired alongside someone like Noel.

All this said, it doesn’t seem like the Sixers would be open to parting with Sergio. He was brought in for this season, and this season only on his current contract, so to let him go before it’s over would be a bit odd. Rodriguez also seems to like Philadelphia, and could make a decent backup point guard for the future if the Sixers choose to re-sign him after this season.

While the Sixers will still have an opportunity to pursue him in free agency even if they trade him, he may be a bit turned off to coming back to Philadelphia after he was just traded away the year before.

Bayless

Jerryd Bayless is out for the season as he recovers from a surgery on his wrist, so to some, adding him onto a trade as a sweetener to the deal won’t make much sense. If teams are smart, though, they’ll be looking at Bayless as a decent add-on to any trade.

Teams looking ahead towards the upcoming offseason that might need a point guard and might be looking for a good deal (as well as a rim protecter or offensively-minded center in Noel or Okafor) could cross two things off of their offseason shopping list before the offseason even gets here.

Bayless, despite not having played more than 5 games this season, is an established NBA point guard, and isn’t much of a gamble for a team to trade for even though he will be coming off of an injury next season. He has established himself as a decent scoring option on most teams that he’s been on so far in his career.

In addition to that, he’s on a really good deal right now, making $9 million this year, and on contract for the next two seasons on a falling deal, meaning that his contract gets lesser and lesser as the years go on.

Similar to the Sergio trade, the Sixers would have to have a plan for moving forward with the point guard slot, but since Bayless is out for the season already, they don’t have to figure anything out in that regard until the offseason anyway. They could just go ahead and be confident with Simmons, Rodriguez, and McConnell this year, and address any needs that they feel need to be addressed in the offseason.

A move like this would be indicative of the team looking for a combo guard in the NBA Draft.

It might be hard for the Sixers to leverage the injured Bayless for much more value in a trade, but if salaries aren’t quite matching up, or the Sixers want to sweeten up a deal of limit the amount of injuries on their roster, Bayless should be looked at as an option for shopping around.

Holmes

Richaun Holmes hasn’t gotten much playing time this year, which is both reason to keep him and reason to trade him. On one hand, Holmes means pretty much nothing to the Sixers at the moment, so if he boosts their trade value, so be It, let’s move him. On the other hand, Holmes has shown glimpses of really positive play when he has seen the floor, so one would hope that as Noel or Okafor is traded, Holmes subsequently should see his minutes increased.

Still, unless both Noel and Okafor are traded, Holmes probably isn’t going to see a whole lot more than 15 minutes on any given night.

That said, if teams can see what Sixers fans have seen in Holmes so far throughout his career, they should be jumping on a trade for him. He has continued to prove that any time he does get minutes he’s a solid center, and has shown great improvement between his rookie and sophomore season in terms of rebounding and defense.

He has improved vastly compared to both Noel and Okafor’s improvements in their respective areas that they lack in.

Holmes has potential to be a great backup center, but doesn’t quite make sense to add on in a trade that includes a different big man as the marquee piece. The only way a team would take Noel or Okafor in addition to Holmes is if they were looking to completely revamp their frontcourt, and that’s something that would probably happen moreso in the offseaosn.

Holmes still could be added on if there was a chance for a three team trade. Sometimes, to get the pieces to work in the right way, two teams have to bring a third team in, and if that’s the case with an Okafor/Noel trade, look for Holmes to be brought up as a name that might be moved.

Stauskas

Nik Stauskas had a really tough first two seasons in the NBA. Coming into his rookie year, he was not in the right fit of a roster with the Sacramento Kings, and wasn’t getting the minutes he needed to prove himself. Still, in his sophomore season, now in a new locale with the Sixers and with a roster that theoretically pulled out his best skills, he still wasn’t anything special, and was known more often for missed 3-pointers than made 3-pointers.

Some pointed to his shyness on the court, and his failure to be assertive. His confidence looked low. So he approached this season with tenacity and a new mindset that has helped him immensely.

Stauskas’ 3-point shot looks refined, and it’s very evident when watching his games. The Sixers could use his shot to surround Ben Simmons with shooters, but they could also use his game as an appeal for other teams.

The only downside to moving Stauskas is his ceiling is very up in the air, since he had such a low first two years and all of a sudden is having a breakout third season. Will he continue his current trajectory, or at some point slip back Into his lower trajectory and not make it very far in the NBA?

The inconsitincey has led to this uncertainty over what Stasukas can be in the NBA. He might have low value because of that, but would be good incentive to get a deal done for a big man if a team is on the fence about a specific trade with the Sixers. Unfortunately, the Sixers won’t know what they’re giving up with Stauskas until the deal is a few years past, and they could be giving up a substaintial amount.

