4 Great Trade Values for Nerlens Noel

Nerlens Noel potentially could be traded by the Philadelphia 76ers this year. What would be a good return value for him in a trade?

The Philadelphia 76ers are expected to trade a big man this year to make things a bit less cramped in their frontcourt. Right now, the Sixers have Joel Embiid, Jahlil Okafor, and Nerlens Noel, all solid, young center talents, on their roster. There seems to be no real way to play them all and win games, so something has to be done to clear that logjam.

Although the front office has not exactly moved with a sense of urgency, plenty of NBA experts have predicted that the team will move a big man on or before the trade deadline. Earlier this season, there were plenty of reports pointing to Noel being the odd man out, but since he’s been playing much better than Jahlil Okafor when placed next to Joel Embiid, there’s still massive question marks about which big man will be traded.

If Noel is traded, Sixers fans will want. some serious value in return for him. Noel was the first big man drafted out of this group, and therefore, got a lot of the fan’s hearts first. Many have stuck by him and pointed to him as the best option above Jahlil Okafor.

So, what exactly is good value for Noel? There’s a lot of options out there to discuss as good value. I’d like to go over a few of them.

Some of these players are really far-out as possible trade scenarios with Noel, I’d like to make that clear. Rather than looking at realistic trade scenarios, I wanted to look at what Noel is perceived as in the eyes of a Sixers fan, and just how much he is worth to these fans.

Allen Crabbe, prior to this season, would have been a huge free agent get for the Philadelphia 76ers. But if he came in after being signed by Philadelphia to a likely max contract and performed as he has in Portland for the Trail Blazers this year, he would have been looked at as a bad signing, and perhaps rightfully so.

Crabbe signed a four year contract prior to this season worth $18.5 million for all four years, but has not proven that he is a huge impact statistically in games. He averaged 10.7 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game while shooting 46.3 percent from the field and 43.3 percent from beyond the arc.

Crabbe made his name in the NBA with his 3-and-D potential, but his defensive rating has been a not so pretty 116 so far this year. Luckily, his offensive rating of 114 kind of makes up for that.

Although the Sixers would have looked bad for making this deal in the offseason and having him come in and underperform like this, he actually is taking a step up statistically in many areas compared to last season. His shooting has improved, and his scoring per 36 minutes has dipped just slightly.

If the Sixers were to get a return such as Crabbe for Noel, it wouldn’t be terrible, but it also wouldn’t be the greatest. If the Sixers didn’t already have a player who looks to have similar potential to Crabbe in Robert Covington, bringing in a wing player like Crabbe would make a lot of sense.

There’s no guarantee on what Crabbe is or isn’t in three years, but the Sixers picking him up wouldn’t be too shabby.

C.J. McCollum is Crabbe’s teammate, and is a known face in the Philadelphia area, attending school at Lehigh University, just a few hours north of Philadelphia. McCollum, too, got a huge contract this offseason, and therefore would be a lot to absorb for the Philadelphia 76ers, but still, he seem to be proving himself worthy of that money.

So far this season, McCollum is averaging 24.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 3.9 assists while shooting 48.3 percent from the field and 42.4 percent from the 3-point line. His game is balanced, and he has become a really solid backcourt mate for Damian Lillard.

Looking forward, McCollum could be a really solid piece paired alongside Ben Simmons. His outside shot would make him a threat as a passing option from Simmons, and his ability to score would make the Sixers starting lineup really good, especially with Joel Embiid and some other pieces snuck in there.

The contract is one that is scary for the Sixers to consider picking up, however. Next season, McCollum is owed $23 million dollars, and his contract is rising, so by 2021 McCollum will be owed $29 million. The Sixers would have a solid player to show for the money they’d be paying out to him, but that is a decent chunk of the salary cap, and with the Sixers having to pay some of their younger guys in the next few years, it’s an interesting predicament that they’d be putting themselves in.

In addition to the trouble the Sixers would see in the future because of the large contract, the Sixers would also have to give up a lot of extras in a trade involving Nerlens Noel, because Noel’s contract comes nowhere near McCollum’s.

Avery Bradley could be one of the best guards out there for the Sixers future. He may not be a name known by the casual NBA fans, but he’s a lot better than he comes off as. Bradley is one of the many Boston point guards that exists, and because of how many guards they have, one would think they wouldn’t have a ton of minutes to go around. Bradley seems to get his fair share, though, as he plays nearly 35 minutes per game this season so far.

That’s mostly because Bradley has moved over to play shooting guard and even small forward this year, but Bradley has not missed a beat, despite the transition. He’s averaged 17.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 2.4 assists this year while shooting 47.5 percent from the field and 40.9 percent from beyond the arc.

As a guard that doesn’t necessarily facilitate the ball a whole lot, he could serve as a decent off-ball guard to Ben Simmons. He could work in the backcourt with him without getting in his way, and also be an option for him beyond the arc at times.

With Bradley’s experience as a more traditional point guard as well, Bradley could be decent in situations where the Sixers need to sit Simmons and want to run Bradley in the one as well, which is an added bonus to bringing in a player like him.

With Bradley making just over $8 million over this year and the next season, his salary is comparable with Noel’s and also seems like more of a fair trade than the previous mentioned player. The Celtics could use a player like Noel to guard the rim, and the Celtics and Sixers seem to make sense as potential trade partners.

D’Angelo Russell would be a great pickup for the Sixers. Plenty of Sixers fans had their eyes on Russell during the 2015 NBA Draft, but the Lakers picked him before the Sixers even had a chance. That was the year the Sixers ended up selecting Jahlil Okafor, a pick that plenty of fans would end up lamenting. It certainly didn’t pan out like Sam Hinkie expected.

Russell would be a decent option to add to the Sixers backcourt as well, as he shoots nearly 40 percent from the field and 35 percent from beyond the arc. He’s already improved this year compared to last year, averaging 14.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 4.5 assists so far per game this season.

While Russell has been looked at as a bad thing for locker rooms due to his incident with Nick Young last year, he could be a decent on-court addition for the Sixers due to his ability to score the ball at a decent rate. With a possible increase in minutes (Russell is playing 27 minutes per game currently) Russell could see himself scoring 20 points per game pretty easily over the next few seasons.

Russell isn’t the greatest fit next to Ben Simmons, as he’s a facilitating guard, and would have been a better addition to the Sixers roster a few years ago. That said, he can still have a positive impact on the Sixers, but it’s not likely that the Sixers and Lakers can draw up a trade. The Lakers are reportedly quite interested in Noel, but don’t want to forfeit any of their young pieces in a trade, which is exactly what the Sixers would want.

