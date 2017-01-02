3 Warriors that must step up vs Nuggets

These three Golden State Warriors must help deliver a win at home against the Denver Nuggets on Monday night.

With two wins to begin this home series for the Golden State Warriors, things are at a calm once more after their tough loss against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Christmas Day. This team is still rolling and is still working on getting the little things, such as turnovers and holding onto big leads corrected.

On Monday night, they will be back at it again against the Denver Nuggets at home. The Warriors picked up a huge win over the Nuggets on the road earlier this season and they will have to deal with a team that is starting to see a little chemistry form with their big men. These three Warriors must step up against Denver.

3. Draymond Green

This is a game where defense is going to mean everything. The Nuggets have the size advantage and they can spread the floor with it too. Draymond Green is going to have play Defensive Player of the Year status against opponents bigger than him again. Don’t be surprised if he’s the one to help lock down a win.

2. Zaza Pachulia

This is a game for the big men and Zaza Pachulia is going to have to anchor the interior. With guys like Nikola Jokic on the floor, he’s going to have to show versatility but also not let it draw him away from the hoop. He’s going to have to play big in his minutes.

1. JaVale McGee

Just like Pachulia, JaVale McGee has to have a nice night off the bench. He had a big impact in the Warriors’ win over the Nuggets in November and will be relied upon again. He has to bring energy and hustle. If he can do that, he’ll continue to show why he was one of the best value additions to any roster in the league.

