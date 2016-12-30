3 Warriors that must step up vs Dallas

These three Golden State Warriors will serve key in trying to defeat the Dallas Mavericks at home.

After dispatching of the Toronto Raptors at home on Wednesday night, the Golden State Warriors have another contest in the Oracle Arena against the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night. The Warriors once again avoided losing consecutive games for 119 straight games and shook off the Christmas Day loss at Cleveland.

The Mavericks are struggling mightily this season and are tied for the worst record in the Western Conference. They picked up a win on the road over the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night, and could be a little tired coming into this one. Here’s three players that have to step up for Golden State.

3. Shaun Livingston

Shaun Livingston is once again going to be relied upon heavily in this contest for Golden State. With the Warriors playing a down team like the Mavericks, they’re likely going to be giving the bench some more minutes. Deron Williams has been on fire for the Mavericks now that he’s healthy and Livingston will have to play solid minutes against him.

2. Andre Iguodala

In a game where the bench is going to get extended minutes in all likelihood, Andre Iguodala will have to do the heavy lifting when he’s in the game. He’s going to have to score the basketball and be aggressive driving to the hoop. A throwback night would be very welcomed in this situation for Iguodala.

1. JaVale McGee

As aforementioned, this is a chance for guys to prove themselves in terms of bench rotation minutes. JaVale McGee didn’t get that many minutes against the Toronto Raptors and he has to keep pushing himself to get to where he wants to be. A strong showing against Dallas will make things go a long way for himself.

This article originally appeared on