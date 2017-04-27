3 Superstars the Los Angeles Lakers Could Trade For This Offseason

If the Los Angeles Lakers end up trading for a superstar during the 2017 offseason, chances are it’ll be one of these big names coming to California.

Based on what we’ve seen from the Los Angeles Lakers the last few seasons, serious change is needed. The process started when Jeanie Buss cleaned house mid-season, but it will continue with what should be an interesting offseason under the leadership of Magic Johnson.

The Lakers legend figures to come in and make waves, as Luol Deng recently alluded to (via InsideSoCal’s Mark Medina). The veteran forward mentioned he believes there will be “a lot of changes” coming for Los Angeles, with Magic driving this franchise in a new direction.

Realistically, though, it’s a needed approach considering the futility the Lakers have played with as of late.

One thing Johnson is expected to do is seek out a trade for a superstar. It makes sense, especially when you consider the rumors that surfaced after he took the reins before the trade deadline.

The Lakers possess some decent trade chips, including a handful of top prospects and a potential top-three pick.

While it’s unclear which players/picks are available, Johnson and new general manager Rob Pelinka definitely have some ammunition to work with in terms of making a trade happen.

So who could they be targeting if the Lakers are to make a trade for a superstar in 2017? There are a number of candidates, but the following three big names seem like the most realistic of the bunch. It’s anyone’s guess what Magic is capable of with so much power at his fingertips.

Carmelo Anthony, SF, New York Knicks

One way or another, Carmelo Anthony will not be a Knick when the 2017-18 campaign gets under way. Phil Jackson said so himself, stating that his superstar would be “better off somewhere else” (via Mike Vorkunov).

So who are the potential suitors? I’m sure plenty of teams will be at least tentatively interested in Anthony, depending on the price tag. However, when it comes down to it, I’d have to guess the Lakers would be particularly intrigued by the idea of adding the scoring machine to their roster.

They were even rumored to be one of the interested parties leading up to the trade deadline.

The best part about a potential deal for Carmelo? The Knicks are so desperate to unload him, he’d probably warrant the smallest amount of compensation among the three names on this list.

While the Lakers aren’t necessarily lacking in trade chips, avoiding giving up a king’s ransom would be ideal.

The Boston Celtics recently emerged as another possible landing spot for Anthony (via the New York Post). Other teams such as the Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Clippers were mentioned as options before the trade deadline, but may not have the cap space to take on his contract.

Nor do either of them have the draft assets to make a deal worth it for New York.

In the end, the Lakers may just be a legitimate landing spot for Carmelo. They tried to sign him back in 2014 when he hit the open market, and could get another opportunity to bring him aboard in 2017.

Jimmy Butler, SG, Chicago Bulls

Here is another player who was connected to the Lakers before the trade deadline. Los Angeles is looking far and wide for a superstar, and it just so happens the Chicago Bulls have been weighing their options for shipping off Jimmy Butler.

The Bulls have been trying for the better part of the last year to find a trade partner for Butler. It’s not entirely clear why considering he’s young and easily their best player.

He’s also coming off his best NBA season, which makes it all the more perplexing–the Bulls should be building around Butler instead of trying to trade him.

Butler apparently came close to being a Celtic prior to the deadline, but terms couldn’t be agreed upon. The Lakers entered the mix at the last minute, but it seemed nothing more than kicking the tires.

Even if that was the case then, that doesn’t mean Los Angeles couldn’t enter the mix again this offseason.

Realistically, I wouldn’t be surprised. The Bulls appear interested in listening to anyone who calls, and Magic seems like the type of guy who is going to check in on all of his options.

I’m not sure if the Lakers would be willing to part with a top-three pick to get Butler, but Chicago has been particularly interested in draft picks in the past. Just saying …

Paul George, SF, Indiana Pacers

I know, we’ve all heard the rumors and seen all of the talk on Twitter. All of the rage right now is about Paul George potentially joining the Lakers two offseasons from now. Yes, that’s where we currently are in the dead part of the year for non-playoff teams.

Reports emerged in February that George was very interesting in joining Los Angeles when he hits free agency in 2018.

While that came with the caveat that the Indiana Pacers aren’t contenders at that point, it’s difficult to imagine that being the case considering the team’s general middle-of-the-road look right now.

George is a California native, having grown up not too far north of the Los Angeles area. With the Pacers still struggling to build a foundation around him, it’s understandable that he’d want to see if the grass is greener elsewhere.

Why not take his talents back to SoCal and join a Lakers team that has the young building blocks in place?

Magic is rearing to turn this team around, and the Lakers have a promising young nucleus of rising stars. George could be the superstar on this roster that brings it all together.

If the Lakers believe they can be a playoff team now, maybe they decide to acquire George this offseason instead of waiting. It’s a bold move considering they may not have to give up anything to get him in 2018. However, it could be just the splash Magic is looking for to get things rolling.

This article originally appeared on