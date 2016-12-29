3 stars from Warriors’ win over Raptors

These three players played the biggest role in the Golden State Warriors defeating the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night.

After losing a tough game on Christmas Day to the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Golden State Warriors got back on the winning side of things again against the Toronto Raptors at home on Wednesday night.

It was a game where the Raptors were relentless and wouldn’t go away. After the Warriors were up 25 after the first quarter, the Raptors would cut it to single digits. The Warriors would push it back to double digits again late in the game, but the Raptors would cut the lead again.

In the end, the Warriors’ star players put the game away and Golden State got back on the winning side of things. Once again, Golden State hasn’t lost consecutive games in 119 straight games, which is a continued record for them. Here are three stars of the night.

3. Draymond Green

Draymond Green had yet another one of those nights where he puts up numbers across the boards for Golden State. He finished with 14 points, 10 assists and 6 rebounds. He also had a couple of blocks and some steals on the night. His big stop on DeMar DeRozan late prevented the game from getting any closer.

2. Stephen Curry

After a tough day on Christmas, Stephen Curry had to bounce back for the Warriors. He only had 15 points in his last contest, but bounced back with a 28-7-7 stat line and a performance that reminded everyone why he is one of the best in the league at shaking off bad nights.

1. Kevin Durant

In perhaps his best game as a member of the Warriors yet, Kevin Durant put together a stat line that hasn’t been done in franchise history yet. He finished with 22 points, 17 rebounds, 7 assists and 5 blocks. Those numbers reflect Durant playing tirelessly on both sides of the ball and doing what it took to bring home the win for his team.

