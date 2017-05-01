3 Reasons Why The Utah Jazz Won Their 1st Round Series

The Utah Jazz defeated the Los Angeles Clippers by a score of 104-91 in Game 7 to advance to the second round of the playoffs. What allowed them to win the series?

For the first time since 2010, the Utah Jazz will be appearing in the second round of the playoffs after their win over the fourth-seeded Los Angeles Clippers in seven games.

The series was incredibly close throughout, with the Jazz scoring 692 total points to the Clippers’ 684. In fact, no game other than the last one had a margin of victory greater than seven points.

In Game 1, Rudy Gobert went down with what would layer be diagnosed as a knee hyperextension, but Joe Johnson saved the day with a game-winning floater at the buzzer to put the Jazz in the driver’s seat.

Games 2 and 3 went to the Clippers, as Blake Griffin and Chris Paul feasted on a depleted Jazz front line to swing home-court advantage back in their favor.

However, Griffin suffered a toe injury near the end of Game 3 that would sideline him for the rest of the playoffs.

Gobert made his return in Game 4, where the Jazz once again won thanks to the late efforts of Joe Johnson.

Utah then went on to take a critical Game 5 on the road, which would put them into position to eventually win the series in Game 7.

The Jazz now advance to take on the first-seeded Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference semifinals, where they’ll face a tough test of the league’s best team.

So what enabled the Jazz to take their first round playoff series? Let’s get into it.

Saved From Blake

The battle between the Jazz and Clippers was one of stars vs. depth. Los Angeles boasted perennial All-Star caliber talents in Chris Paul and Blake Griffin, preferring to run almost all their offensive action through them, while Utah mostly worked the ball around and spread the load.

Griffin torched the Jazz for 26 and 24 points in Games 1 and 2 before succumbing to his toe injury. He was just too much for the slower Boris Diaw, who was tasked with defending him for much of the time they shared the floor.

With him absent, the Clippers’ offense became increasingly one-dimensional – everything went through Paul, whether in isolation or off a ball screen.

Occasionally Jamal Crawford, Austin Rivers, or J.J. Redick would pop up with a scoring boost, but the responsibility sat squarely on their point guard’s shoulders.

Both teams shifted to playing more small-ball as a result, with Los Angeles slotting in Luc Mbah a Moute at power forward and the Jazz using Gordon Hayward or Joe Johnson at the 4.

Given that this was not how Los Angeles was used to playing, that gave the Jazz a distinct personnel and strategical advantage.

In Game 7, the gas just ran out for Paul, as he finished with just 13 points on 6-of-19 shooting. As a result, the Clippers managed to score just 91 points despite strong scoring efforts from DeAndre Jordan and Crawford.

Perhaps the Jazz would have figured out the best way to slow down Griffin over the course of the series, but it’s clear his absence was a major factor behind the Jazz’s series win, as they were 3-1 in games when he did not play.

Joe Johnson, Playoff Savior

Joe Johnson came into this year’s postseason with over 100 playoff games under his belt over his lengthy career. He wasn’t expected to be a consistent major contributor, but his veteran presence figured to rub off on a young and inexperienced roster.

However, he stepped up in a major way when the stakes were highest.

At least two Jazz wins can be directly attributed to Johnson. Game 1 was won thanks to his 21 points and game-winner, and his 28-point flurry in Game 4 keyed a Utah comeback that turned the tide of the series.

After averaging 9.2 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists during the regular season, Johnson stepped his production up to 15.7 points, 4.1 boards and 4.1 assists on 48 percent shooting over the last seven games.

He became one of the Jazz’s main offensive creators, repeatedly blowing by any big men the Clippers threw at him or bruising smaller wing players in the paint.

It’s not wise to depend on a 35-year-old to be your second-best offensive player, but having him in a pinch sure helps, especially in a series against the Warriors where the Jazz will need to score in bunches to keep up.

Hayward Steps Up

Even a team with as much depth and versatility as the Jazz needs a leader, and Gordon Hayward’s performance in this series cemented his status as such.

In the six games he played fully in (he played just nine minutes due to food poisoning in Game 4), Hayward averaged 27 points, eight rebounds and three assists on 47 percent shooting from the field and a 46 percent clip from behind the three-point line.

The Clippers stuck one of the league’s best perimeter defenders on him in Mbah a Moute, but Hayward was able to succeed anyway, as Andy Larsen of KSL.com describes:

Hayward figured (Mbah a Moute) out by the end of the series. He found ways to get the ball in space through multiple screens off the ball, which let him move forward to attack the basket. Snyder worked to get him in situations where he could get going early.

This type of performance justifies the big-time payday that could be due for Hayward this offseason. The Jazz can offer him the most money of any team out there, and the taste of playoff success should make the prospect of returning to Utah that much more attractive.

The 2016-17 season won’t be the summit of the Jazz’s rise, but winning one playoff series is icing on the cake for a team that was not expected to be in this position back before the season.

The Jazz will begin their conference semifinal series against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday, May 2.

