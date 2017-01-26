3 Nuggets Named to Rising Stars Challenge

The Rising Stars Challenge will have not 1, not 2, but 3 Nuggets in the game this year.

Nikola Jokic, Emmanuel Mudiay and Jamal Murray will represent the Denver Nuggets in the Rising Stars Challenge at NBA All-Star weekend in New Orleans, the NBA announced today.

As all three are internationally born, they will suit up for the World Team, who will take on the best young talent the U.S has to offer.

Want your voice heard? Join the team!

For Mudiay and Jokic, it is their second time playing in the game after making it to Toronto last season, while for rookie Jamal Murray, it obviously marks his first time competing in the showcase.

Jokic was an absolute lock to make the squad, with some even lobbying for his inclusion in the All-Star game. Since the start of 2017, Nikola is averaging 23.4 points, 10.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists while the Nuggets have got themselves into 8th seed.

Mudiay has posted respectable numbers of 12.1 points, 4.2 assists and 3.5 rebounds so far this season, while his ability to run an NBA offense continues to improve. He has limited his turnovers to 2.6 per contest, down from 3.2 a year ago. Mudiay went off for an incredible 24 points in a single quarter against the Celtics in November, while also recording a career high 13 assists in a game against Orlando recently.

Rookie Jamal Murray makes the World Team after winning the Western Conference Rookie of the Month for October/November and averaging 8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game in limited minutes. He went off for a career high 24 points in a win over Chicago earlier this year, and had a stretch of three straight games scoring over 20 points.

It is certainly going to be an exciting game to watch, with Jokic and Philadelphia 76er Joel Embiid pairing up to form what should be an unbelievably fun tandem. Murray has had some highlight reel plays so far this season and the Rising Stars Challenge offers up a platform perfect for his skills to shine. Mudiay will have plenty of options to throw some alley-oops to, with Kristaps Porzingis, Embiid and Trey Lyles all featuring on the World Team.

World Team: Joel Embiid, Dante Exum, Buddy Hield, Nikola Jokic, Trey Lyles, Emmanuel Mudiay, Jamal Murray, Kristaps Porzingis, Domantis Sabonis, Dario Saric.

U.S Team: Devin Booker, Malcolm Brogdon, Marquese Chriss, Brandon Ingram, Frank Kaminsky, Jahlil Okafor, D’Angelo Russell, Jonathon Simmons, Karl-Anthony Towns, Myles Turner.

This article originally appeared on