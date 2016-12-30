3 keys to victory for Warriors vs Mavericks

The Golden State Warriors must do these three things to defeat the Dallas Mavericks at home on Friday night.

The Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks have had some memorable games over the last few years. This year, the Mavericks are tied for the worst record in the Western Conference and health is not on their side. The Warriors are where they’re expected to be and are trying to fix the little things that are ailing them.

Dallas defeated Los Angeles on Thursday night, behind an impressive night from Deron Williams. When these two teams played earlier in the season, Golden State got out to a massive lead at halftime but let Dallas in it late before pulling away again. Here’s what they must do to defeat Dallas at the Oracle yet again.

3. Contain Deron Williams

Ever since Deron Williams has returned to the lineup for the Mavericks, they have been a more competitive team. They still struggle with the amount of injuries they have on the roster but Williams has been effective both passing and scoring the basketball.

Getting him back has been a night and day difference for them and the Warriors can’t let him control this game. Shaun Livingston and Stephen Curry are going to have to really try and play the passing lanes and not get caught up in screens. Williams makes a living of finding ways to get open and bury shots.

2. Limit turnovers

Nothing has plagued the Warriors more this season than turnovers. On Wednesday night, the Warriors had 20 turnovers against the Toronto Raptors and that allowed them right back into the game after a big lead was blown. Golden State needs to control the ball and not be reckless when they have it allowing the Mavericks to get second-chance opportunities.

1. Run, run and run some more

Let’s be real, the Mavericks are a struggling team playing on a back-to-back. The Warriors had the day off and have fresher legs by not having to travel between games. They need to set the tone early and really play uptempo basketball. If they can do that and tire the Mavericks out, they should get some early rest.

This article originally appeared on