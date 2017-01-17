3 Free Agents Denver Could Realistically Land

The Denver Nuggets will have a golden opportunity this summer.

Denver could improve drastically this summer.

This summer will present an impressive free agent class. With the likes of Chris Paul, Blake Griffin, and Steph Curry, many teams will be salivating at the opportunity to improve their roster.

So, which free agents could actually come to the Mile High? We have already went over which free agents Denver fans should get out of their heads right now.

However, the Nuggets could still make a big splash this summer.

With a myriad of cap space to go after new talent, expect the Nuggets to make a heavy push for a star. Nuggets General Manager Tim Connelly will be a very busy man this summer trying to figure out who to draft and then which free agents to pursue.

While there is always a chance to go 3 strikes and out in free agency, it will be surprising if not a single quality player wants to come to Denver given the amount of money they could make in a long term contract with the Nuggets.

Paul Millsap

We will start with the obvious one first. Millsap is Atlanta’s star power forward who happens to be a Colorado native.

The home aspect is half the battle, a battle that Denver will have already won if they want to lure Millsap away from other suitors. Not to mention, he provides a need to the team.

The Nuggets lack consistent productivity at the power forward spot, so a star like Millsap would solve that dilemma.

Millsap is also a stretch 4, so he has range that would improve Denver’s perimeter shooting along with pairing nicely with Nikola Jokic.

Let us not overlook the potential for him to generate more attendance at Pepsi Center either since it would finally give some fans an excuse to come watch the Nuggets play.

If Millsap gets momentum going with the Nuggets, then it will prove to be possibly the best free agent signing of the summer if that is what happens in the future.

Gordon Hayward

Hayward may be the most overlooked free agent this summer. That is bound to happen when a free agency class features the likes of Curry, Millsap, and Paul.

However, this budding All-Star could fix a need for many teams. He is one of the most underrated small forwards out there and can play with the best of the best at his position. He would fit in Denver rather nicely.

A couple things would have to happen though. First, if I was Utah I would be working on an extension for Hayward right now, so I don’t lose the heart and soul of my team.

If this doesn’t happen, then many teams could be bidding for Hayward’s services. The last thing that would have to happen is for Denver to let Gallinari walk. Gallinari is also a free agent this summer and could leave to give a team a much needed 3, like the Boston Celtics, so if he leaves, Denver will need a new man at the 3 position.

Insert Gordon Hayward here after a somewhat hefty contract.

This wouldn’t exactly be the most glamorous pickup, but it would still be a great addition.

Kyle Lowry

The Nuggets seem to still have a need for a go-to point guard.

Mudiay has shown flashes of brilliance, but he is still inconsistent and young. Nelson on the other hand could be gone after this season. That would leave an opening for a new point guard. Who better to fill that void than Kyle Lowry? (We are being realistic, so don’t be fantasizing about Curry or CP3).

Lowry has become part of the NBA’s elite core of point guards. He and DeRozan have formed a great dynamic duo in Toronto, but Lowry’s worth is going to demand quite the contract.

The Raptors gave a max deal to DeRozan already, so it will be interesting to see if they can outbid a team with a ton of cap space for his services.

Lowry would provide a great impact for the Nuggets and be a great tutor for the young Emmanuel Mudiay to learn from.

It will be tough to lure Kyle Lowry from his friend, DeMar DeRozan, but with a max contract ready and the promise of a bright future with a young and aspiring core, the Nuggets could possibly pull of a blockbuster free agent move like this.

He has a playing style and personality that would be rather refreshing for the Nuggets franchise.

