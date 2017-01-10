2017: The Year of Zaza Pachulia

No one exemplifies that more than Zaza Pachulia, who is trying to make 2017 his year.

When the casual NBA viewer watches the Golden State Warriors, they see the team’s incredible talent. They probably see four of the best players in the NBA and one of the greatest teams ever assembled. Viewers are enamored by the Warriors’ shooting prowess and transition game.

But this team is much more than a finesse offensive powerhouse, they are an intelligent, gritty, and physical squad. No one exemplifies that more than Zaza Pachulia, who is trying to make 2017 his year.

Pachulia’s game may not look like much to the casual fan but fanatics see his worth. The Warriors are one the best shooting teams ever assembled, led by Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. Frequently, both of these players get wide open looks as a direct result of bone-crushing screens by Pachulia and Draymond Green. Without those screens, the Splash Brothers would be shooting many more difficult shots.

Not only is Pachulia a brute on offense, he is one of the best passers on this team. The Warriors are used to great passing centers, having Andrew Bogut the previous three years. Like Bogut, Pachulia likes to add a little bit of flare to his passes. On Sunday night against the Sacramento Kings, Kevin Durant blocked DeMarcus Cousins’ shot to Pachulia. After the block, he threw it over his head backwards to Curry for an acrobatic layup. This ignited the team, much like 2017 has ignited Pachulia.

In 2016, Pachulia averaged about five points per game and struggled protecting the rim. He was passive on offense, often making the team play four on five. It had many fans thinking that backup center, JaVale McGee, should be starting over Pachulia because his athletic ability and excellent rim protection. The Warriors should be thrilled they did not make that change because Pachulia is a much different player in 2017.

Pachulia is averaging over 11 points per game, playing better defense and becoming more involved in the Warriors’ flowing offense. He is playing with more confidence, making him a much more reliable option for his teammates. He is even getting some all-star consideration… well at least from the fans.

Pachulia is second behind Durant in all-star voting in the frontcourt, garnering more votes than other proven players. It is unlikely he will join him teammates in New Orleans because of the new voting process. It takes into account fan, player/coach and writer votes. Under the old voting process, Pachulia would have been a lock to start in New Orleans because of the support from his home, the Republic of Georgia.

The voting process may have changed because of Pachulia or any player getting a bunch of votes because of their popularity rather than skill. While many experts have said it is a joke that Pachulia is receiving all of this support, Warriors’ fans have gone to Twitter and continue to vote for the suave Georgian.

It will not be surprising if Pachulia finishes in the top two of the frontcourt behind Durant because last season, he finished fourth in voting, enraging lots of players including Green. Green has no problem with it this season, saying that he might even vote for his big man in order to join him in New Orleans and his teammates may do the same. It is unlikely we will see Pachulia in New Orleans but fans should be excited about the future of the big man. He has established himself as a vital member of this team that can score and protect the paint. Of course, Pachulia has his faults like not being able to jump over a phone book or rebounding at a low rate but he is the perfect center for this team. 2017 may very well be the year of Zaza Pachulia.

