2017 NBA Playoffs Roundup, Day 4: Lowry Lives, Rondo Renaissance And Utah Misses Gobert

Every day during the 2017 NBA Playoffs, we’ll be taking a look at the action, highlights and prevailing storylines with an NBA roundup session. Here’s Day 4.

The 2017 NBA Playoffs are off to a rip-roaring start, and even if we end up with the Golden State Warriors-Cleveland Cavaliers Finals matchup everyone’s predicted since the preseason, would anyone be mad as long as the playoffs remain this enthralling?

The first three games have been filled with surprising upsets, big-time performances and unexpected role players stepping to the forefront of the playoff conversation. Day 4 of the playoffs on Tuesday was no different.

As we advance through the postseason, we’ll be taking a look at what stood out from each day of playoff action. Here’s what we took away the Chicago Bulls taking a 2-0 lead on the Boston Celtics, the Toronto Raptors coming to life against the Milwaukee Bucks, and the Los Angeles Clippers saving their season against the shorthanded Utah Jazz.

Lowry Lives

Thank you, Kyle Lowry. Thank you saving not only the Toronto Raptors from an increasingly inevitable first round defeat, but also yourself from an unrelenting wave of ridicule that was sure to drown us all if not for your Game 2 performance.

Entering Tuesday night’s must-win affair, Lowry had the worst playoff field goal percentage among active NBA players, with DeMar DeRozan not far behind in fourth. He had laid a four-point, 2-for-11 egg in the Game 1 loss, and after watching him take 10 playoff games to figure it out last year, it seemed like certain doom for the Raptors when those demons were not permanently exorcised.

It took Jesus three days to rise, and maybe an Easter miracle was all that was needed here. Because after Game 1, on the third day, Kyle Lowry was alive again.

Even at 1. #NBAPlayoffs Lowry’s heroics clinch it for the @Raptors. TOR defeats the @Bucks 106-100. Giannis: 24 PTS, 15 REB & 7 AST. pic.twitter.com/lqcpq5vUhW — NBA (@NBA) April 19, 2017

Finishing the game with 22 points, five assists, four rebounds, three steals and one block, Lowry may have figured out how to bury those playoff problems much quicker than last year’s postseason run. He shot 6-for-12 from the field in Game 2, made two of his five three-pointers and when his team needed him most, he drilled the dagger to tie the series up.

The Raptors probably shouldn’t feel good about getting great games from both Lowry and DeRozan and still barely squeaking out the win at home, but if Lowry has truly risen, first round salvation could be at hand.

Giannis – Still The Best Player On The Floor

After his 28-point, 13-for-18 slaughter-fest in Game 1, Giannis Antetokounmpo did not have a great Game 2. He shot just 9-for-24 from the floor, he committed four turnovers and for the first half, he wasn’t his normal god-of-wrath self.

And yet, the Milwaukee Bucks were right there at the end, mostly because the Greek Freak showed up when his team needed him most. He didn’t shoot the ball well, but he still somehow finished with 24 points, 15 rebounds, seven assists and two steals.

In the second half, Giannis took over, tallying 11 points on 5-of-10 shooting. His gliding three-point play around/over P.J. Tucker pulled Milwaukee within four with 4:31 to play, and his terrifying-glimpse-into-the-future three-pointer knotted it up at 100 with two minutes left.

The Raptors avoided certain elimination by squeaking out a Game 2 win, but there’s no doubt in anyone’s mind Giannis Antetokounmpo is the best player on the floor. As the series shifts back to Milwaukee, that could be all the Bucks need to really put the pressure on.

The Rondo And RoLo Renaissance

Tuesday night, the Chicago Bulls became the first 8-seed in NBA history to hold a 2-0 series lead over the 1-seed in a seven-game series. But as good as Jimmy Butler has been, the biggest advantages Chicago holds right now involve the Renaissances of Robin Lopez and Rajon Rondo.

Rondo, who’s been booed by his former Celtics fans, is making Boston pay for Isaiah Thomas‘ lackluster defense. His 11-14-9-5 stat line in Game 2 saw him nearly post a triple-double by halftime, and for the series he’s averaging 11.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 3.5 steals per game.

.@RajonRondo did a little bit of everything in the first half ???? 8 points, 7 rebounds & 9 assists! #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/8syZkCjy8p — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 19, 2017

As for RoLo, he’s reminding people (*COUGH NEW YORK KNICKS COUGH*) that he’s a still a damn good center. Lopez is feasting on that Al Horford-anchored frontcourt, averaging 16.0 points and 9.0 rebounds per game on 14-of-20 shooting.

Maybe at some point the Celtics will realize RoLo can knock down the 15-footers they keep letting him take, but at this point, they’d probably just be happy to keep him off the damn offensive boards.

Either way, the #TNTBulls continue be an unstoppable force of nature.

Here We Go Again, Boston

If it feels like we’ve been here before with the Boston Celtics, it’s because we have.

No one expected Brad Stevens to win his first playoff series in 2015, when the surprising 7-seeded Celtics faced a LeBron James juggernaut. Losing to the fourth-seeded Atlanta Hawks in the first round last year was a disappointment, but ultimately forgivable.

Losing this series to a Bulls team that coasted through the regular season, especially as the No. 1 seed that didn’t trade for the player who’s now leading the charge against them? That would be downright embarrassing.

Brad Stevens is now 2-10 in the postseason. That’s the worst record by any coach in playoff history (min. 10 games). pic.twitter.com/SpUJD4PrSi — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 19, 2017

I can’t even pretend to imagine what Isaiah Thomas is going through right now with the loss of his sister. It’s incredible he even found the strength to play the first two games of this series at all.

But to be honest, Thomas’s defense isn’t even the problem in this series. Hell, he’s been Boston’s best player, racking up 33 points, six assists and six boards in a heroic Game 1 performance before following it up with 20 points in Game 2.

No, the problems are the same as they’ve ever been. Stevens is now 2-10 all-time in the postseason despite being a tremendous head coach. Avery Bradley is a combined 10-for-28 from the field, and has shot 43.8 percent and 38 percent over his last two playoff series. An Al Horford-centered frontcourt is getting dominated on the offensive glass, as was a recurring theme with the Hawks.

Some of these struggles are all too familiar to anyone who’s watched Boston (or Horford in Atlanta) over the last few seasons, and they’re even familiar for those who just watched the 2016-17 Celtics season.

When the playoffs begin, possessions slow down. Offenses stall. Defenses try harder. Star players who carry the load have a harder time doing so with opponents keying in on their every move. With all that IT is going through, and after watching the Celtics’ offense plummet 13.9 points per 100 possessions whenever he sat during the regular season, none of this is that surprising.

For the one millionth time: This is why, when you have the chance to trade for Jimmy Freaking Butler rather than sit on your mountain of assets, you trade for Jimmy Freaking Butler.

As It Turns Out, The Jazz Miss Their Best Player

Gordon Hayward is the face of the Utah Jazz. He’s the face of the franchise, he’s the face of Captain America and he’s the face of white children across the country hoping to shed the “sneaky” part of that “sneaky good athlete” description for white dudes in professional sports.

But Rudy Gobert was probably Utah’s best player this season, and despite stealing Game 1 on a Joe Johnson buzzer-beater without him on the floor for more than 17 seconds, even the Los Angeles Clippers weren’t going down that easy.

Clippers have shot 79% inside 5 feet this series when the Jazz have only 1 traditional PF/C on floor, compared to 62% with 2 bigs on floor. pic.twitter.com/OSGSlI9ENe — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 19, 2017

Without the league-leading shot-blocker and one of two Defensive Player of the Year frontrunners in Game 2, Utah was absolutely overpowered near the basket. The Clippers put up a whopping 60 points in the paint Tuesday night, finishing the game with 10 dunks.

The Jazz, meanwhile, had 38 points in the paint and only one dunk.

It wasn’t a blowout by any means, and the Jazz should feel good about heading back to Utah tied 1-1. But if Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan continue to show a renewed sense of aggression around the basket, the return of the Gob-stopper may decide Utah’s playoff fate.

Lob City Strikes Back

A loss in Game 2 might have meant the end of the Lob City era. Instead, the Los Angeles Clippers lived up to their original nickname, taking advantage of Rudy Gobert’s absence like they should have in Game 1.

As it turns out, sometimes the key to success is simply remembering who you are.

The Clippers outscored Utah 60-38 in points in the paint. They sucker-punched the Jazz right from the start, built an 11-point lead heading into the second quarter and finished the game with 10 dunks.

Blake Griffin had 24 points, DeAndre Jordan added 18 points and 15 boards and Chris Paul orchestrated the whole thing with 21 points and 10 dimes. For once, the Clippers found themselves on the receiving end of another team’s injury woes and for once, they took advantage of their superior standing.

Now it’s a matter of whether or not Lob City has truly rediscovered its identity and can preserve its long-term future by continuing to capitalize on Gobert’s absence.

