2017 NBA Playoffs Roundup, Day 15: Celtics Comeback, Jazz Advance And Clippers Keep Clippin’

On Day 15 of 2017 NBA Playoffs Roundup, the Celtics pull off a Game 1 comeback, the Jazz take Game 7 to advance and the Clippers are who we thought they were.

The first round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs is officially over following Sunday’s action. While the Boston Celtics and Washington Wizards kicked off the conference semifinal action in the morning game, the only Game 7 of the first round saw the Utah Jazz advance on the road.

For the Los Angeles Clippers, questions that have been swirling for months now come to the forefront.

As we advance deeper and deeper into the postseason, we’ll be taking a look at what stood out from each day of playoff action. On Day 15 of our NBA Playoffs Roundup, the Celtics’ Game 1 comeback, the Wizards’ continued bench woes, Derrick Favors‘ big Game 7 and the Clippers still Clippin’ take centerstage.

Celtics Comeback

Basketball is a game of runs. But sometimes, as was the case in Game 1 Sunday afternoon, those runs can be as unpredictable and explosive as the Depends of a diarrhetic 80-year-old on a prune diet.

Early in the first quarter at the TD Garden, the Boston Celtics found themselves in a familiar position: getting outworked on the glass, missing makable shots and trailing an inferior team at home despite the support of a racous crowd. They were kicked in the teeth — literally.

The Wizards scored the first 16 points of Game 1, leading 20-3 at one point. Slowly but surely, the Celtics chipped away at the deficit, until their 36-point third quarter — outscoring Washington by 20 in the process — had built a 15-point cushion heading into the fourth.

The @celtics explode for 36 points in the 3rd quarter of Game 1 on #NBAonABC! pic.twitter.com/wjOp4yXOVN — NBA (@NBA) April 30, 2017

Isaiah Thomas led the way with 33 points and nine assists. Al Horford finished one rebound shy of a triple-double (because of course he did) with 21 points, 10 assists and nine boards. Jae Crowder added 24 points on 6-of-8 shooting from deep, Avery Bradley chipped in 18 and Kelly Olynyk helped keep Boston in the game early, with 10 of his 12 points coming in the opening frame.

It was a total team effort, and one that included 48.7 percent shooting from three-point range. Will the Celtics make a franchise-record 19 three-pointers every game for the rest of the series? Probably not.

But after dropping those first two games to the Chicago Bulls in which their emotional leader had just learned of the tragic death of his sister, the Celtics have now won five straight games. The alleged “worst No. 1 seed in NBA history” is suddenly starting to look more like a No. 1 seed.

A Wizards Bench Of Muggles

The Washington Wizards led by as many as 17 points and dropped a 38-point first quarter in Game 1 on the road.

They looked unstoppable in the opening period, with John Wall getting whatever he wanted, Marcin Gortat dropping the Polish Hammer on the glass and even Kelly Oubre dropping in three-balls.

But then Markieff Morris went down with an ugly ankle injury in the second quarter, and everything changed.

Morris would not return to the game, and the Wizards were outscored by 17 the rest of the way. A lingering injury could completely swing the series in Boston’s favor, but Keef said he’s playing in Game 2.

The Celtics had already clawed their way back into Game 1 when Morris went down, but his injury — and the run that preceded it to get Boston back into the contest — speaks to the larger depth problem that’s been plaguing the Wiz all season long.

If Washington’s starters are Wizards, the second unit is a bunch of Muggles.

Sunday afternoon, even with head coach Scott Brooks staggering his lineups to make sure there was always one or two starters on the floor, Boston went on a run every time the Wizards reserves entered the game.

A lineup including Brandon Jennings, Bojan Bogdanovic and Kelly Oubre watched Washington’s 14-point lead disintegrate to three points. The Wizards’ starters gave up a 27-14 run to start the third quarter, but that was in a lineup with Oubre filling in for Morris. Once the reserves started trickling in, that deficit swelled to 15 heading into the fourth quarter.

The #Celtics bench had 27 points, 17 rebounds, 5 blocks, 8 assists. #Wizards bench had 27 points, 6 boards. Benches will decide series. — Adam Kaufman (@AdamMKaufman) April 30, 2017

Despite 12 points on 5-of-8 shooting, Oubre was a -22 in 26 minutes. Bogdanovic recorded 10 points, but was a -15 in his 19 minutes. Washington’s bench actually tied Boston’s second unit with 27 points, but with Oubre forced to step in for Morris, Brooks only had two other reserves to turn to off the pine, pigeonholing John Wall (39 minutes), Bradley Beal (40 minutes) and Otto Porter Jr. (41 minutes) into HEAVY minutes in a double-digit loss.

There were plenty of reasons the Wizards lost aside from the bench. Wall committed eight turnovers. Gortat disappeared after a strong first half. Oh and yeah, they were outscored by 27 points from the three-point line.

But with Morris out in Game 1 and potentially banged up for Game 2, Boston’s superior bench depth could be a real issue moving forward.

Derrick Does The Clippers No Favors

It’s been a long, rough season for Derrick Favors. Due to injuries — and the lingering rust from those injuries — his long-term fit with the Utah Jazz has repeatedly come into question.

Even though his free agency isn’t until 2018, the Jazz have to deal with the unrestricted free agencies of Gordon Hayward and George Hill (plus Joe Ingles‘ restricted free agency) beforehand.

With Favors’ offensive fit alongside Rudy Gobert being so underwhelming and his numbers plummeting to 9.5 points and 6.1 rebounds per game this season, people have already begun wondering what he might fetch Utah on the trade market.

But even after playing 27 minutes combined in Games 5 and 6, Favors was the difference when his team needed him most in Game 7.

Derrick Favors gives the @utahjazz a boost in Game 7 with 17 points and 11 rebounds off the bench! #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/tolu3g7v2T — NBA (@NBA) April 30, 2017

Finishing with 17 points and 11 boards on 8-of-11 shooting, Favors was a spark off the bench for the Jazz. Utah’s second unit was actually outscored by the Clippers’ bench 40-38, but his offensive rebounding and interior defense made a major impact on the game.

Favors fouled out in his 30 minutes, but after being so limited all season long, it was hard NOT to feel happy for him to come up so big in his team’s moment of need.

Derrick Favors played a major role in two of Jazz’s wins this series and is putting together his best performance in a while in Game 7. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) April 30, 2017

Only time will tell how one playoff series win factors into this core’s long-term future together, especially since he thrived in a game where Rudy Gobert only played 13 minutes due to foul trouble.

But if the goal was to see how Derrick Favors might be able to help the Jazz in their ascent up the Western Conference ladder, his Game 7 performance against a perennial 50-win Clippers team feels like a pretty good starting point.

The Clippers Are Who We Thought They Were

This was the most Los Angeles Clippers season of Los Angeles Clippers seasons when it comes to the Lob City era. In seven simple games, they managed to package the whole experience of being a Clippers fan over the last five years into one condensed playoff series.

Whether you think the Clips were a bunch of whiny, overrated underachievers or a very good team constantly dealing with terrible injury luck and an unforgiving conference finals curse, congratulations! You’re right! This team was too good for another first round exit, but Blake Griffin‘s injury doomed their playoff prospects from the start.

Whether you think Chris Paul is a Hall of Fame point guard whose lack of playoff success is misconstrued or you think he’s a continual choke artist who will never reach the Finals in Lob City, guess what? You’re also right! He carried the Clips all series, but posted a 13-point, 6-for-19 dud in Game 7.

If you think Blake Griffin is too injury-prone to win or that he’s a superstar who’s one healthy postseason away from finally exploding, you’re right there too! He was having one of the more well-rounded seasons of his career this season, but was limited to 61 games and two and a half playoff games thanks to a myriad of injuries.

Bury Me at Wounded Toe: The Clippers Story — ☕netw3rk (@netw3rk) April 30, 2017

I don’t know how they did it, but somehow the Clippers gave their supporters and detractors ammunition for the arguments over whether owner Steve Ballmer needs to blow the team up.

Now, to clarify: There is no traditional “blow it up” solution for the Clippers. With CP3, Griffin and J.J. Redick all able to leave this summer in free agency, it’d be less of a “blow it up” situation and more of a “Oh dear GOD, everyone left us behind!” kind of deal.

In fact, if the Clippers no longer believe this core can win a championship — which is looking less and less likely thanks to the Warriors, the Spurs and the generally unforgiving Western Conference landscape — their best course of action would either be putting all their eggs in the basket of a new head coach and re-signing everyone, or keeping Doc Rivers and re-signing as many of their free agents as they can to trade them later.

Either way, re-signing their free agents this summer is paramount for the Clippers. It ensures they keep a perennial 50-win team together, while also allowing them the flexibility to blow it up via trade and get something in return for free agents who can leave them completely empty-handed.

But no matter what the future holds for this core that never managed to break through and reach a conference finals, yet another early playoff flameout would be an appropriate end to the Lob City era. There was no fiery crash this time around, but the truth is, that may have just been the burning wreckage of past seasons finally smoldering out.

This article originally appeared on