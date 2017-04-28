2017 NBA Playoffs Roundup, Day 13: DeRozan Dominates, Bye Bye Bucks And Spurs Get A TP TBT

On Day 13 of 2017 NBA Playoffs Roundup, DeMar DeRozan dominates, we say goodbye to the Bucks and Grizzlies and Tony Parker enjoys a TBT performance.

Thanks to Thursday night’s action, two more teams were added to the conference semifinals slate for the 2017 NBA Playoffs.

With the San Antonio Spurs and Toronto Raptors knocking off the feisty Memphis Grizzlies and Milwaukee Bucks at home, we’re one step closer to leaving an entertaining and competitive first round behind us.

As we advance deeper and deeper into the postseason, we’ll be taking a look back on what stood out from each day of playoff action. Here’s a look at DeMar DeRozan dominating for Toronto in Game 6, a #TBT performance from Tony Parker and eulogies for both Memphis and Milwaukee.

DeMar. Darnell. DeRozan.

Kyle Lowry has been the face of Toronto Raptors playoff failure these last few years, with his superb regular seasons inexplicably crumbling into no-shows, horrible shooting nights and early postseason exits every time.

The truth is that DeMar DeRozan was not far behind in that regard though, and unlike Lowry, his struggles extended to both ends of the floor. Even in this year’s first round series, DeRozan opened with a 7-for-21 dud in Toronto’s Game 1 loss, and in their Game 3 defeat, he was a horrendous 0-of-8 from the floor.

Much like Lowry in this series against Milwaukee, he eventually found his footing. Unlike Lowry, however, DeMar Darnell DeRozan was the best damn player on the floor when closing time arrived.

DeMar DeRozan was not about to let Game 6 slip away. #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/1PYJjx5Rc4 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 28, 2017

In Game 6 Thursday night, DeRozan finished with a game-high 32 points and five steals, shooting 12-for-24 from the field and 8-for-9 from the free throw line.

Unlike years past, he was able to draw fouls as frequently as he did during the regular season, finish at the rim and still operate as effectively from the midrange as ever.

DeMar DeRozan will step on your throat ???? pic.twitter.com/GNk99D4sjY — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) April 28, 2017

Setting the tone for his team, DeRozan led Toronto with 16 points at the break. Then he pumped in 16 more in the second half to stay consistent.

It wasn’t just Game 6 where DDR stood out though. In Toronto’s four wins of the series, DeRozan averaged 26.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.5 steals per game on 51.3 percent shooting. In the two losses, those numbers plummeted to 17.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 0.5 assists and 0.0 steals on 24.1 percent shooting.

DeMar DeRozan, last three games of the series:

27.7 ppg

51.7% FG

90.9% FT

5.3 rpg

4.7 apg

3.3 spg

3.7 TOs

+16.7 Net rating.

SUPERB. — Hardwood Paroxysm (@HPbasketball) April 28, 2017

Lowry is the maestro on offense, Norman Powell became the game-changing X-factor and guys like Serge Ibaka and P.J. Tucker are the unsung heroes because of their defense. But when DeMar DeRozan exorcises his playoff demons like this, the Raptors are a very tough team to beat.

Bye Bye Bucks

After trailing by as many as 25 points in the third quarter of a do-or-die game at home, it felt like an inauspicious end for the overachieving Milwaukee Bucks.

They had stolen Game 1 on the road against a favored Raptors contender. They had taken a 2-1 series lead by protecting their home-court in Game 3. And they had Giannis Antetokounmpo, a Greek Freak who became a Greek god in his second postseason.

Unfortunately for Milwaukee and all those random, vintage, clutch threes from Jason Terry, the comeback attempt was not meant to be. Even with the Bucks holding a two-point lead with a few minutes to play, Toronto’s playoff experience eventually won out:

The @Raptors held off a 25-point comeback from the Bucks en route to a series-clinching Game 6 win on the road! #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/n22kh0HbwK — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 28, 2017

But before we mourn for the Bucks, let’s remember that about 5-10 years from now, we’ll probably be sick of them for ruling the Eastern Conference with an iron fist.

Giannis is already the second- or third-best player in the East (depending on how you feel about John Wall) and he’s only 22 years old.

Khris Middleton is going to be better next season when he has more time to shake that injury-related rust off. Jabari Parker, assuming he can return healthy, is an automatic 20-point scorer on a nightly basis, which is what the Bucks really needed to help Giannis in Game 6.

Malcolm Brogdon deserves to win Rookie of the Year and has a bright future despite already being 24. And “20-year-old” Thon Maker, no matter what his age actually is, is going to be a damn scary center in this league if his first playoff appearance is to be believed.

So while it was disappointing to see Milwaukee crumble in a playoff game against a team that’s known for doing exactly that, grieve not for the Bucks. In just a few short years, the East may be running through them.

TP #TBT

Unlike other prestigious franchises with recently retired legends and numerous championship banners, the San Antonio Spurs don’t dwell on the past. The grooming of Kawhi Leonard into a superstar and the acquisition of LaMarcus Aldridge should’ve told everyone that, but a 61-win season in their first year without Tim Duncan probably did the trick just fine as well.

That being said, who doesn’t enjoy a good #ThrowbackThursday from time to time?

Early in the series, the Spurs took a commanding 2-0 series lead because Tony Parker had unexpectedly played Mike Conley to a draw. In the next two games in Memphis, and even San Antonio’s Game 5 win, Conley decisively had the upper hand.

Never a better time for a TP #TBT than Game 6 on the road!

Though Conley once again led the Grizzlies with 26 points Thursday night, the 34-year-old Parker was even better, tallying 27 points in just 31 minutes.

His 11-of-14 shooting was far more efficient than Conley’s 7-for-18 mark, TP chipped in four assists and he supplied not one, but TWO daggers in the game’s final minute to put the series away.

Tony Parker COMING UP BIG in crunch time! #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/sTf2CCcttL — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 28, 2017

Forcing a Game 6 was commendable on the Grizzlies’ part, but the truth is that once Tony Parker outplayed Mike Conley in a few games this series, an insurmountable blow had already been dealt to their chances of actually winning it.

Patrick Beverley will be a bigger challenge in the Western Conference semis, because even though he’s not a steady scorer like Conley, his singular task will be stopping Parker. But if the Spurs can get more throwback performances out of their Hall of Fame point guard, they’ll be extremely difficult to stop in the postseason.

Memphis In Memoriam

Another season of commendable Grit-N-Grind, another postseason ended by the Spurs. But with so many key role players hitting free agency this summer and the season ending in the first round again, how does this franchise move forward?

Marc Gasol (2018-19, player option for 2019-20) and Mike Conley (2019-20, player option for 2020-21) are locked in for the foreseeable future, so the Memphis Grizzlies will retain their two pillars for long enough.

Mike Conley told me earlier he wanted to play Game 6 with no regrets. He shouldn’t have any. Franchise in his great hands moving forward. — Michael Wallace (@MyMikeCheck) April 28, 2017

The fans are still turning out in droves at the Grindhouse, and even without a championship parade down on Beale Street yet, they still appreciate a consistently good, hard-working, easy-to-love team like this.

Watching that series — even one that ended in a home loss with Tony Parker turning back the clock and Kawhi Leonard stealing people’s souls — it was hard to come away feeling anything other than optimistic about Conley, Grit-N-Grind and this team’s future under head coach David Fizdale.

Don’t forget, the Grizz were missing both Tony Allen AND Chandler Parsons on the wings for this entire series.

Weird how frustrating Memphis’ regular season was, to finish with a first-round loss on what feels like a high note. — Hardwood Paroxysm (@HPbasketball) April 28, 2017

Outside of Gasol and Conley, however, the question remains how Memphis will assemble a true title contender as their marquee players enter their early and mid-30s.

Even this summer presents problems in that respect, with the 35-year-old Zach Randolph, 40-year-old Vince Carter and 35-year-old Tony Allen all being an unrestricted free agents, plus JaMychal Green being a restricted free agent.

With the perennially injured Parsons already looking like a bad investment, the Grizzlies may need to look to get his contract off the books in the near future, especially if they go on a spending spree to retain Z-Bo, Allen and/or Green this summer. Even if someone did want Parsons though, will Memphis really invest in such an aging albeit lovable core?

No matter which path they choose, the Grizzlies will either be capped out for space, capped out at their ceiling or capped out at max capacity for fan endearment. Grit-N-Grind won’t ever look the same as it did this year or in recent years, so enjoy the 2016-17 season for what it was before the summer brings the winds of change.

This article originally appeared on