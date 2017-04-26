2017 NBA Playoffs: 10 Random 1st Round X-Factors We Weren’t Expecting

In honor of the random, unexpected role players who step at this time of year, here are 10 X-factors who came out of nowhere in the first round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs.

It takes superstars, smart head coaches and some injury luck to win NBA championships. It also takes defense, clutch performances and teamwork to get the job done.

But aside from all the glamorous matchups and late-game execution that always takes the spotlight, one of the best part of the playoffs is the unexpected role players stepping up to swing a series, and the 2017 NBA Playoffs have been no different.

Though we’re only a couple of weeks into the postseason, we’ve seen plenty of unheralded players rise to the occasion with big-time performances that have directly influenced the outcome of pivotal playoff games.

The NBA is a superstar-driven league, and everyone can enjoy the biggest names in the association stringing together unforgettable prime-time performances. But watching a role player step up and take over a playoff game is a unique sensation too, and one that shouldn’t be overlooked even as we creep toward the conference semifinals.

From older, washed up veterans to younger role players on the rise, anyone can have an impact with the slightest of game-to-game adjustments. In that spirit, it’s time to take a look at 10 random, unexpected X-factors who have stepped up out of nowhere during the first round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs.

10. Jose Calderon

Okay, so maybe it’s a bit generous to call Jose Calderon an X-factor in the Atlanta Hawks‘ first round series against the Wizards, especially compared to the other guys on this list who have been far more consistent.

But as a player who was claimed off waivers after being signed and released by the Warriors on the same day, Calderon deserves a nod here at No. 10. Even with only one “standout” playoff performance to his name, it was the most important game of the series thus far, helping Atlanta tie things up at 2-2 after it felt like we were heading toward a Wizards sweep.

Jose Calderon still getting the job done. pic.twitter.com/y4tpKyyZNF — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) April 25, 2017

In Game 4, Calderon absolutely torched Brandon Jennings and Washington’s bench. Well, as much as you can “torch” an opposing team with 10 points and five assists on 4-of-9 shooting.

Still, when Calderon checked into the game with 2:29 left in the first quarter, the Hawks trailed by nine. When he finally got a breather with 3:10 left in the second quarter, Atlanta led by six. Even with only eight points and five assists to his name in Game 1-3, Calderon’s out-of-nowhere Game 4 gem — including a +29 plus/minus — helped Atlanta make this a legitimate series.

9. Joe Ingles

Joe Ingles is a legitimately good basketball player, but because he looks like some random 29-year-old you’d find at the YMCA, he takes a lot of casual fans by surprise.

Utah Jazz fans have discovered this already, but his three-point shooting off the bench is a legitimate weapon, even for their snail-paced offense. After making 44.1 percent of his three-pointers in 24.0 minutes per game this season, Ingles has stepped up his production in the playoffs, including on the defensive end by guarding Chris Paul.

Who’da thought before the season that Ingles on CP3 would be a much better option than George Hill on CP3? — Andy Bailey (@AndrewDBailey) April 26, 2017

Though his three-point shooting has dropped to 33.3 percent after his 0-for-4 performance in Game 5, but his defense and playmaking are part of the reason head coach Quin Snyder is giving him 33.4 minutes per game off the bench this postseason.

Ingles is only averaging 6.8 points per game, but he’s also dropping 5.0 assists and hauling in 4.0 rebounds a night against the Clippers. He’s certainly not your traditional X-factor, but he’s lent a helping hand in Utah’s 3-2 series lead.

8. Nene

Nene has enjoyed quite the resurgent season with the Houston Rockets at age 34, and his playoff series against OKC pretty much showed that. It also showed the disparity in talent James Harden has to work with on the offensive end compared to Russell Westbrook, but we’re not going to get into the MVP argument right now.

In any case, not many people were expecting the 15-year veteran to provide 13.6 points and 6.6 rebounds in 22 minutes per game during Houston’s five-game series…on a staggering 28-of-33 shooting (84.8 percent) from the floor.

Playing behind Clint Capela, Nene’s experience shined through for the Rockets, who had to be loving his 28-point, 10-rebound, 12-of-12 performance in Game 4 on the road to capture a commanding 3-1 series lead.

Nene added 15 off the bench in Game 1 to get the series started off right and dropped another 14 in the Game 5 clincher. When Houston has needed a big game, Nene stepped up as one of the team’s most poised bench contributors. Not bad for a 34-year-old.

7. Lance Stephenson

This is probably as high as we can rank Lance Stephenson when his team got swept in an uninspiring first round sweep that pretty much summed up the Indiana Pacers‘ entire season. If it weren’t for Born Ready, however, that sweep would have been completely uncompetitive.

Though the Pacers lost all four games, they were in every single one of them, losing the series by a combined 16 points. Paul George did the heavy lifting, but Stephenson’s contributions off the bench — 16.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game on .509/.389/.750 shooting splits — shouldn’t be overlooked.

Bench heat check: Lance Stephenson has 14 points in 13 minutes pic.twitter.com/T4lRnSilpi — The Ringer (@ringer) April 23, 2017

When the Pacers hastily signed Born Ready to a three-year deal just a few weeks ago, many people laughed. He hadn’t managed to stay healthy all season, he no longer had head coach Frank Vogel to rein him in and three years seemed like a long time for a potentially washed up player.

But even if his return to Indiana was only a 10-game sample size, it’s starting to look like that Pacers jersey is the supersuit that unlocks his special powers. Say what you want about his antics, but Stephenson brought playmaking, energy and — most importantly — passion to a very lifeless Indiana squad, and was even their best player in that elimination Game 4.

6. JaVale McGee

This shouldn’t come as ea surprise, since JaVale McGee was actually pretty good all season for those who were watching Golden State Warriors games instead of Shaqtin’ A Fool montages. But even in a one-sided sweep where the Dubs didn’t need any X-factors to advance, McGee’s solid play stood out.

Like the regular season, when he put up 6.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 0.9 blocks in 9.6 minutes per game, Golden State’s seven-footer was highly effective in limited minutes during the sweep.

In just 12.3 minutes per game, McGee put up 9.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.3 blocks against the Blazers, injecting instant energy on both ends of the floor with rim-rocking alley-oops and offensive rebounds on one end and chase-down blocks and hustle plays on the other.

After shooting an efficient 65.2 percent from the floor during the regular season, McGee went 18-for-23 (78.3 percent) in the Warriors’ first round series. He wasn’t really “needed,” but if he can produce at such a high level off the bench, the Dubs will likely cruise to the 2017 NBA title.

5. Greg Monroe

The Milwaukee Bucks are on the brink of elimination down 3-2, but Greg Monroe has been a rock off the bench for this young playoff squad.

After spending his 2016-17 campaign on the fringe of the Sixth Man of the Year conversation, Moose upped his numbers from 11.7 points and 6.6 rebounds per game to 14.6 points and 7.4 rebounds per game in the playoffs. This shouldn’t come as a shock to those who watched the Bucks this year, but his path to redemption is clearly peaking this postseason.

Has any player turned his rep around this season/playoffs more than Greg Monroe? — James To Tha Hizzo (@SnottieDrippen) April 21, 2017

His playmaking from the elbows has helped Milwaukee slow the game down whenever Giannis Antetokounmpo takes a breather, his scoring around the basket made Jonas Valanciunas look unplayable at times and his veteran poise has set an example for his younger teammates.

Moving Norman Powell into the starting lineup was a game-changer for the Raptors, but in every game of the series thus far, Monroe has brought efficient scoring and drastically improved defense to the Bucks’ second unit.

4. Gerald Green

There’s another player who’s had an even larger impact on the Boston Celtics-Chicago Bulls matchup, but who would’ve known that inserting Gerald Green into the starting lineup would help swing the series in Beantown’s favor?

After falling into an 0-2 hole, head coach Brad Stevens put the Four-Fingered Assassin into the starting five over Amir Johnson. The result? Two dominant wins on the road to tie the series back up.

Gerald Green follows his own miss for the #KIATopPlay! pic.twitter.com/poqktqKFz6 — NBA (@NBA) April 24, 2017

Green had only played six minutes in the first two games, after averaging just 11.4 minutes per game during the regular season. But the small-ball switch helped spread the floor with Green on the perimeter, opening up driving lanes for Isaiah Thomas to exploit off the dribble.

Green put up eight points in 20 minutes in Game 3, but his Game 4 performance cemented his status as a legitimate, totally unexpected difference-maker in the series. He finished the game with 18 points, seven rebounds and four three-pointers on 7-of-13 shooting overall. Against all odds, the Green Machine appears to be alive and well.

3. Norman Powell

This doesn’t come as a surprise to Toronto Raptors fans, or anyone who’s watched “We The North” play over the last year and a half, but this team is better when Norman Powell plays. Seeing as how Dwane Casey was only feeding him 18.0 minutes per game during the regular season, we’re counting this drastic uptick in minutes as an unforeseen postseason X-factor.

In the first three games of the series, Powell played a grand total of 21 minutes. But with the Raptors in dire need of a change down 2-1, Casey made the brilliant decision to move Powell into the starting lineup over Jonas Valanciunas. Serge Ibaka was shifted to the 5, and suddenly Toronto had a small-ball lineup that boasted playmakers and shooters at every position.

In Game 4, Powell had 12 points on 3-of-7 shooting, knocking down all three of his three-pointers. But in Game 5 he was an even bigger factor, scoring a team-high 25 points on 8-of-11 shooting, including 4-for-4 from deep. He even added four rebounds, four assists, three steals and a block for good measure.

With victories in the last two games, bringing Powell into the starting lineup may be the checkmate that advances Toronto to the Eastern Conference semifinals. Raptors fans have known this kid is good for quite some time, but Casey switching to him in the starting lineup was a welcome, unexpected change that’s completely turned the series around.

2. Joe Johnson

It’s fitting that the 2017 NBA Playoffs got started around Easter, because the resurrection of Joe Jesus has been something to behold. The “seven-time All-Star” jokes have never gotten old, but Joe Johnson has legitimately looked like one during the Utah Jazz‘s first round series.

Averaging 18.2 points per game on 53.4 percent shooting, Johnson has drastically stepped up his game from the regular season (9.2 PPG, 43.6 FG%). His production has directly translated to wins and losses, since he’s averaging 21.0 points on 60 shooting (58.3 percent from downtown) in wins this series, compared to 14.0 points on 42.9 percent shooting (10 percent from deep) in the losses.

In Game 1, Iso-Joe provided 21 points and the game-winner. In Game 4, another Jazz victory, he scored 11 straight points in the fourth quarter to put the game away and finish with a 28-5-5 line on the night. In Game 5, his dagger with less than 30 seconds left moved the needle just far enough for the road win. It also moved him to 8-for-10 shooting in clutch situations in these playoffs, per NBA.com.

When Utah added veterans like Johnson, Boris Diaw and George Hill last summer, this is exactly what they envisioned. A couple of vintage Joe Johnson playoff explosions are just a bonus, but there’s no question the 35-year-old has been one of the biggest, most unexpected difference-makers in these playoffs so far.

1. Rajon Rondo

With Rajon Rondo on the court, the 8-seeded Chicago Bulls built a 2-0 lead on the 1-seeded Boston Celtics. Without him, a pu-pu platter of Jerian Grant, Michael Carter-Williams and Isaiah Canaan was unable to prevent two consecutive home losses to tie the series back up.

In his two playoff games, Rondo looked like his old self again, putting up 11.5 points, 10.0 assists and 8.5 rebounds per game against his former team. He was orchestrating Chicago’s offense, shooting an acceptable 42.3 percent from the floor and punishing Isaiah Thomas on both ends of the floor with his size advantage.

Vertical Sources: Chicago’s Rajon Rondo preparing to attempt to play in Game 5 against Boston. Final decision TBD, but there’s chance. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 26, 2017

According to The Vertical’s Shams Charania, Rondo will attempt to play in Game 5 despite his broken thumb. Nobody should’ve expected anything less from one of the league’s most embattled and experienced playoff competitors, though it remains to be seen how effective he’ll be with only one hand.

Either way, a healthy Rondo had the Bulls on the cusp of becoming the sixth 8-seed to ever knock off a No. 1 seed in the first round. Without him, momentum has shifted completely back in Boston’s favor.

After all Rondo has been through over the past few years with the Dallas Mavericks, Sacramento Kings and even the Bulls this year, no one was expecting this kind of late career revival.

