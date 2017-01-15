2017 NBA Free Agents Who Can Make The East Good Again

For too long the NBA’s Western Conference has consistently fielded 3+ real contenders, while the Eastern Conference has only LeBron’s current team. These 5 Free Agents could change that next summer

The Cavaliers are going to the NBA Finals again in 2017. This is not up for debate. Barring an unexpected season-ending accident, LeBron will play in his record setting seventh (7th!!!) consecutive NBA Finals. It is great for LeBron, but not necessarily a great thing for the NBA.

In both the 2015 and 2016 Eastern Conference Playoffs, the Cavaliers beat their opponents 12 games to 2. Needless to say, the 2015 and 2016 Golden State Warriors dropped a few more games en route to their consecutive Finals appearances, because they played tougher opponents.

They had to grind their way to NBA Finals, just like the 2011 Mavericks, the 2012 Thunder, and the 2013 and 2014 Spurs. This writer does not have the time or the money to dig up TV ratings comparing each years’ Conference Finals, but a betting man would put his money on the West.

Dating back to the Derrick Rose’ first knee injury, you could make the case that the top four teams in the league every season were-in no particular order:

Whatever team LeBron played for

Whatever team Kevin Durant played for

The Spurs

The Clippers

…and—beginning in 2014—the Warriors

You could make a case for the 2014 Pacers, (except that they went 15-14 after the All Star-Break)

The NBA landscape the last five years just hasn’t been fair, and the Eastern Conference Playoffs just haven’t been interesting. These current Western Conference players will be Unrestricted Free Agents in 2017, and could bring a little competition to the East:

Chris Paul

Stats: 17.7PPG; 39.3 3PT%; 9.7 APG; 2.3 STPG; 27.3 PER

Chris Paul is still an elite Point God, according to both stats and the basic eye test. If he were to retire with his current resume, he would surely be a Hall of Famer – and the greatest player to never reach a Conference Finals.

Surely he realizes the road to that Conference Final would be easier in the East. It has long been rumored that Paul would like to team up with banana boat brethren D-Wade, LeBron, or Melo. With all due respect to Derrick Rose and Brandon Jennings, the Knicks desperately need someone who can average more than 5 assists per game while playing good defense. Paul, Melo and an ascendant Porzingis would be the best Knicks team since Patrick Ewing played.

…But where Paul really belongs is alongside a point guard who is 11 inches taller than him.

Giannis Antentekumpo is defying expectations, and dragging a Bucks team deplete of reliable guards to the playoffs. Chris Paul would certainly average a career-low in assists and minutes beside the Greak Freak, but his defense, and much needed 3 point shooting, could take this fringe playoff team to the next level.

Jrue Holiday

Stats: 14.5 PPG; 37.2 3PT%; 7.0 APG; 2.3 TOPG; 16.2 PER

Early this season thee Bulls defied expectations and jumped to an 8-4 start, largely because Rajon Rondo was playing the role of an average shooter and great facilitator who didn’t start fights with his coaches (so much for that). Holiday is a proven shooter, facilitator, and an underrated defender, who would make life easier for Dwyane Wade and Jimmy Butler.

Side note: Chicago actually has a nice collection of youth talent of all sizes and skill sets.

Further side note: It would be such a Knicks thing to sign a one time All-Star with a lengthy injury history to a max contract…Still, Holiday could help the Knicks in all the same ways as Chris Paul. Also, Jrue’s presence might also spark an uptick in production from his younger brother, Knicks guard Justin.

Andre Iguodala

Stats: 5.7PPG; 3.6 RPG; 3.3 APG; 11.4 PER; 40.8 Career DWS (Defensive Win Shares)

The Hawks are a conundrum. They opened the season 10-2, and then lost something like 10 of the next 12 games. They also have a very hazy future, because they bet a lot of money on the not-guaranteed improvements of point guard Dennis Schroder and wing Kent Bazemore. The next few years they could win anywhere from 30 to 55 games (and I have no idea which extreme is more likely).

Gone are the days of Iguodala’s highlight reel dunks and 20 point games, but he is still an NBA Finals MVP who can guard 4 positions, and handle the ball as a point forward. Because he has been a 3rd, 4th, or-at times-5th option on the Warriors, he has not had to put his body through the stress that accompanied being “the man” on the last 2000’s 76ers. He is still very capable of doubling his current scoring and assist outputs, if his team required that of him.

Side note: Another team that needs a back up point guard, a versatile defender and great locker room presence is the Indiana Pacers. If any two Eastern Conference players could effectively guard Kyrie Irving and LeBron James for a whole series, it would be Paul George and Iguodala.

Gordon Hayward

Stats: 22.2 PPG; 38.6 3PT%; 5.9 PRG; 3.5 APG; 22.6 PER

With all due respect to Kent Bazemore and Thabo Sefolosha, the Hawks do not have a single great offensive wing. Gordon Hayward is an above average defender and an under-appreciated scorer. Whatever happens with Paul Milsap, Hayward’s ability to create shots for himself and for other will take a lot of pressure off of Dennis Schroder and the aging Dwight Howard. I can see him averaging averaging north of 25 points and 5 assists per game in Atlanta.

Side note: The impetus for writing this article was my feeling that Hayward would make the Celtics an instant contender, because their two best offensive players are their point guard and big man. And I know Celtics fans are pining over Hayward already (much to Jae Crowder’s dismay) because he played for Brad Stevens at Butler. The problem is they are already a good offensive team loaded with talent and prospects on the wing, but are getting killed on the glass (28th in the NBA), and Hayward would not do much to stop the bleeding.

Blake Griffin

Stats: 21.2 PPG; 8.8 RPG; 4.7 APG; 22.2 PER

God, I really hope Griffin and Paul leave LA. It’s not that they aren’t fun to watch together, just the opposite. They are too likable and talented to keep falling victim to the Clipper curse. But not many teams in the East are looking for a big man who can’t block shots or scoop up double digit rebounds. Toronto might be the perfect fit for Griffin. They have the second best backcourt in the league, and a nice array of (relatively cheap) role players in Cory Joseph, Terrence Ross and Lucas Nogueira locked up through at least 2018. What they don’t have is a third player averaging over 12 points per game.

Even with his declining athleticism, Griffin has better post moves than Jonas Valanciunas (him of the <12 points per game), and a great jump shot from 10-18 feet. With Lowry due for a massive contract this summer, they would certainly have to trade Valanciunas and DeMarre Carroll to clear cap space for Griffin, but it would be worth it to see the best passing big man in nightly pick and rolls with Lowry and DeRozan.

Side note: While they have similar skill sets, I would like to see a Griffin-Horford front court pairing. Boston might get clobbered on the boards, but they might also draw enough double teams to not only get teammates open threes, but also get he other big man open for offensive rebounds. Either way, they would both be able to play fewer minutes, yet offer the Celtics a combined 48 full minutes of inside-out beauty, and 48 minutes of pain and unfamiliar physicality for the opposing bigs.

