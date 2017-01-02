2017 NBA Draft Look-Ahead: UCLA’s Lonzo Ball, Duke’s Jayson Tatum

John Paxson may not be worried about this season going south for the Chicago Bulls. The 2017 draft class has plenty of prospects that may fit Fred Hoiberg’s vision of shootouts and fast-paced basketball, including these two.

The 2017 draft may be the true prize if this year’s Chicago Bulls bottom out.

Jimmy Butler may bring in a better pick + player trade package that may spell future greatness for the team. Let’s face it, if Butler can only win by gunning 40 while his hapless teammates stand around and get bad bail-out passes from him, Butler has no future with the Bulls.

Fans can see how chemistry goes out the door when the team’s shooters play 20+ minutes a night and just get six touches, but are still expected to convert all of those looks.

The draft prodigies available that I’ve had my own eyes on are UCLA’s pass-first phenom Lonzo Ball and Duke’s defensive wing Jayson Tatum. For any player movement or draft day maneuverings by the Chicago Bulls, those two may fit the team best.

Who are the guys I like?

UCLA’s Lonzo Ball: a speedy PG with Steph Curry range

UCLA’s Lonzo Ball might be available from the top pick to the sixth pick as ranked by DraftExpress.com, and for good reason.

The run-and-gun playmaker with an unorthodox three-point game can run a Hoiball system in his sleep. Ball isn’t selfish about dishing off to teammates (something Nikola Mirotic and Doug McDermott pray for each game) and can shoot in a heartbeat from beyond the arc and close to mid-court.

If you watch Ball play point guard, he makes the return pass even after the ball goes back to him twice, which means if there are shooters who swing him the ball expecting a return pass for a rhythm shot (Hoiball staple), they get that pass.

He has a Rajon Rondo-like driving ability into a hook layup and he guns the ball with confidence, but does not force the shot as his first play option. He always looking for a runner or shooter in the same way that Denzel Valentine plays point forward.

Duke’s Jayson Tatum: a strong shooter that can defend

What if another team picks Lonzo Ball ahead of the Bulls?

Who would not covet a 6’6″, Stephen Curry-like guard with a pass-first mentality who can push the ball? The Chicago Bulls can get Jayson Tatum, an incredible defensive wing from Duke who can score over hands in his face at will.

Tatum is an unstoppable mid-range shooter who can pound the ball inside and shoot it from beyond the arc. He is a smooth, slashing operator who prefers layups over rim-rattling dunks, but he can sky with the best of them. He can maneuver in traffic like Zach LaVine and glide with ease.

In short, he can move into Jimmy Butler’s spot on the wing and do better on offense as well as hold his own on defense.

The Duke power forward is projected by Draft Express to go in the top seven picks, so expect the Bulls to try to package their two potential picks next year to get that one player who makes the team a contender.

Trading Jimmy Butler for a shot at Jayson Tatum may be just what Fred Hoiberg needs for a shot at the ring. If Butler makes the All-Star roster this year, his trade value may be worth something more for the likes of Boston Celtics general manager Danny Ainge or Los Angeles Lakers general manager Mitch Kupchak.

If the Chicago Bulls fall out of contention this year, fans can expect only good things from the NBA draft in June.

