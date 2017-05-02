2017 NBA Draft: How Markelle Fultz would impact every lottery team

As the near-consensus No. 1 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, Markelle Fultz would be a dream come true for every team drafting in the lottery.

Spring time welcomes one of the best periods of the NBA calendar year. The playoffs just kicked off the second round and we are roughly two weeks away from finding out the order for the 2017 NBA Draft. After a pretty weak showing from the 2016 class, GMs and coaches will be far more excited with this current bunch, especially Markelle Fultz.

For most of the college basketball season, the four main players in contention for the No. 1 pick in the draft were Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Josh Jackson and Jayson Tatum. By spring, it was Ball or Fultz for most experts. Fultz was dominant all year long, but after Ball failed to step up against Kentucky for the second time, Fultz’s superiority seemed cemented.

Fultz is the perfect lead guard prospect for the modern NBA: tall at 6-foot-4 with a near 6-foot-10 wingspan, a deadly scorer at all three levels, a master in the pick and roll at just 18 years of age, and a guy who can play on or off the ball, a la James Harden.

NBA Draft sites like Draft Express and Tankathon both have Fultz as the No. 1 pick, as did Chad Ford’s fourth mock draft. It’s likely going to be Fultz’s name we hear first on draft night. So on May 16, whatever team wins the lottery will likely be taking Fultz in a month’s time. So how would each NBA team in the lottery benefit from adding him? Let’s dive in.

Boston Celtics (via Brooklyn) – 25% Chance of Winning Lottery

When the Boston Celtics stole all those draft picks away from the Brooklyn Nets, getting a player through the draft like Markelle Fultz is exactly what they had in mind. The Celtics already have a strong core and the emergence of Isaiah Thomas has given the team its first star since the Big Three were in Boston. However, this team likely isn’t good enough to beat Cleveland or win the NBA Finals. What Fultz gives them is one of two things.

The first would be a future All-Star to carry the team. Boston could play Fultz off-ball or even off the bench to maximize Isaiah Thomas’ prime. Most of Boston’s core is under 30 and Fultz could come into his own as LeBron James and the Warriors start declining.

But the Celtics could also opt to trade Fultz in a package for an established star, which is probably the better option. Fultz would be one of the most enticing young pieces in the entire league. They could return to Chicago with a monster offer of Fultz, Jaylen Brown, and Jae Crowder for Jimmy Butler.

Either way, Fultz allows Danny Ainge to stay flexible in his decision-making. However, why accumulate all those picks and not package them for a star? Fultz could be the guy who finally gets Ainge to pull the trigger on a blockbuster trade.

Phoenix Suns – 19.9% Chance of Winning Lottery

You can sign me up immediately for a Devin Booker-Fultz backcourt for the next 10 years right now. Fultz would allow Booker to stay at shooting guard for the Phoenix Suns and take over lead guard duty, where he’s best suited.

That being said, Eric Bledsoe isn’t an unrestricted free agent until 2019 and Tyler Ulis showed great promise when given a chance. So if Phoenix wins the lottery and drafts Fultz, they probably have to commit to trading Bledsoe. He’s on a good deal and won’t be 28 until December, so some NBA teams may be willing to overlook injuries and make a move.

That would leave the Suns with a core of Fultz, Booker, Ulis (?), Dragan Bender, Marquese Chriss, T.J. Warren and maybe some prospects and picks for Bledsoe. That’s a much better set up than what they had for the 2016-17 season.

Phoenix would likely be a bottom-5 team in the league again, but the foundation of Fultz and Booker would likely yield future playoff appearances. They’d have the faces of their franchise set and spend a year developing. With a nasty potential top-three of DeAndre Ayton, Michael Porter Jr., and Luka Doncic in 2018, it wouldn’t be so bad if Phoenix was awful again next year. It also wouldn’t be so bad to have Fultz either.

Los Angeles Lakers – 15.6% Chance of Winning Lottery

Everyone in Los Angeles and LaVar Ball wants to see Lonzo Ball on the Los Angeles Lakers. Currently they have the third-worst record, which would give them a great chance at snagging him in June. However, should they win the lottery, it would be a mistake not to take Fultz. Not only is he the better prospect, but he’s an even better fit than Ball for the Lake Show.

Luke Walton moved D’Angelo Russell to shooting guard late in the year, paving the way for someone else to step into the lead guard role. Fultz would allow Russell to focus more on scoring and by taking the pressure of primary playmaking, he would put less pressure on Russell to create. Being the gifted passer Russell is, playing with a lead guard would help him make better decisions on a more consistent basis.

In addition to helping Russell, winning the lottery would mean the Lakers keep their 2017 AND 2019 1st rounders. That’s vital for the future of the franchise, especially with how poor they’ve been in the last three years. Despite a potentially deeper top of the 2018 draft class, the Lakers would much prefer to not lose two picks over the next three years.

With their future solidified, the Lakers would be set to compete for years to come with a core of Russell, Fultz, Brandon Ingram and Julius Randle. That would rival Philadelphia, Milwaukee and Minnesota for the best cores in the league. It would still take them a few seasons to get there, but winning the lottery and adding Fultz would likely complete the hardest part of this rebuild.

Philadelphia 76ers – 11.9% Chance of Winning Lottery

Before Joel Embiid went down to injury, the Sixers were making a push for the eighth seed and “The Process” was the runaway Rookie of the Year. But Philly fell off a bit after that and never saw Ben Simmons make his debut. Maybe they sat them both for one more tank, maybe they didn’t.

At No. 4 they stand a decent chance of winning the lottery and adding Fultz to one of the best young cores in the league. Also, thanks to Sam Hinkie, the No. 1 pick would belong to Philly via a pick swap should the Sacramento Kings win the lottery.

Getting Fultz would be the perfect draft night for the Sixers, as he’s the perfect complement to Simmons running the point. Fultz could run the second unit and play off the ball when Simmons is on the floor.

The big worry for Philly’s future is health, but if they could get a healthy Embiid and Simmons with Fultz, we might be looking at Oklahoma City 2.0 in the City of Brotherly Love. Even without Fultz, the Sixers might be good enough to push for the playoffs next season. With him, it wouldn’t be crazy to imagine them becoming the next dynasty in the Eastern Conference, barring any injury setbacks of course.

Orlando Magic – 8.8% Chance of Winning Lottery

Statistically speaking, the Orlando Magic are the last team with a decent chance of snagging away the No. 1 pick from the Boston Celtics. They have a decent point guard in Elfrid Payton, but they shouldn’t think twice about taking Fultz here. Orlando has had one of the worst young rosters in the league for years and has no one close to emerging as a star.

Drafting Fultz would likely mean trading Payton, who becomes a free agent next summer. Yes they could coexist, but it wouldn’t make sense to pay Payton a buttload of money next summer when he’s never shot the ball well and you have Fultz waiting in the wings. They probably wouldn’t get much, but it’d be better than Payton walking for nothing in 2018.

With Fultz on board, the future would actually look bright in Orlando. Fultz would establish a decent core alongside Aaron Gordon and Evan Fournier. With the trade of Serge Ibaka, Gordon should finally get to play full time at the 4 and would get better from playing with a pick and roll maestro in Fultz. Orlando would probably be pretty bad for the next two seasons or so, but at least they’d finally have their first franchise player since Dwight Howard.

Minnesota Timberwolves – 5.3% Chance of Winning Lottery

The 2016-17 season was supposed to be the year the Minnesota Timberwolves made their jump, but it just didn’t play out that way. Karl-Anthony Towns had a monster season, while Andrew Wiggins mostly scored and didn’t do much else. They also suffered from Kris Dunn having a horrid rookie year and an injury cutting short Zach LaVine‘s fine season.

All of those attributed to Minnesota finishing tied for sixth with the New York Knicks. That means they’re just in range to have a shot at Fultz. Getting him would certainly propel Minnesota within 2-3 years to where this team should be heading.

What’s great about Fultz is they don’t necessarily have to trade Ricky Rubio. Fultz could play off-ball at shooting guard for as long as Minnesota wants Rubio, and given how strongly he finished the season that may not be such a bad idea.

LaVine could move to a sixth man role and all the T-Wolves would be missing is a stretch-4 to fit in between Wigging and Towns. Fultz would also emerge as the ideal partner and foil to Towns that Wiggins has not lived up to. That’s not to say Wiggins won’t improve or be worth keeping around, but it’s a hell of an insurance policy to add Fultz to a group that has truly been unable to function besides KAT.

New York Knicks – 5.3% Chance of Winning Lottery

After a nice start to the season, the New York Knicks found a way to end up in a decent position for a deep draft. Though they’ll likely be in the range to draft one of Kentucky’s guards, winning the lottery could be the only way this franchise moves forward in a timely manner.

Phil Jackson has been a disaster and it might not be too long until Carmelo Anthony is out the door. Their roster is bleak on young talent, aside from Kristaps Porzingis, who took a step back as a second-year player. New York needs a good get in this draft and none would be better than Fultz.

Fultz would be the lead guard in New York for years to come and the perfect complement to Porzingis. Porzingis has never played with an elite passer and Fultz would only get better as their careers go on. Good luck defending a Fultz-Porzingis pick and pop.

Adding someone like De’Aaron Fox or Malik Monk would still improve the Knicks’ future tremendously, but Fultz would give the Knicks real hope and purpose for the future. Fultz and Porzingis is a core you can sell your fans and management on. That might be more valuable to them than anything else at this point.

Sacramento Kings – 2.8% Chance of Winning Lottery

The Sacramento Kings do not want to win the lottery. Well, at the very least, they’re the only team that wouldn’t benefit from it.

Thanks to a stupid trade with Philadelphia, should the Kings finish higher than the 76ers this year, Philly could swap picks with the Kings. Winning the lottery would be the epitome of where this franchise is currently.

Sure, they’d still get Philly’s pick, which can’t be worse than seventh, but winning the lottery would have the league laughing in their faces yet again. After giving Boogie Cousins away for nearly nothing, Sacramento doesn’t need this.

Dallas Mavericks – 1.7% Chance of Winning Lottery

Given Sacramento cannot even keep the No. 1 pick, we’re officially in the part of the lottery that would defy all the odds.

The Dallas Mavericks got younger and better on defense with the summer signing of Harrison Barnes and a trade for Nerlens Noel. Those two combined with Wesley Matthews is a pretty decent core group. What they truly lack is a lead guard. They may get that if they stay at No. 9, but winning the lottery would suddenly turn Dallas into a dominant young team.

Fultz would likely not take over full lead guard duties immediately, allowing him to assimilate into the league better. He would also get to play for one of the league’s best and most creative coaches in Rick Carlisle. It’s one thing for Fultz to join a core like Philadelphia or Minnesota, but it’s even more valuable to get a coach like Carlisle.

Even with Fultz, Dallas might not to be able to make the playoffs next year. However, Barnes is just 25 in May, and Noel only just turned 23. Dallas would be a team on the come-up with the best years ahead for all of these three core guys.

New Orleans Pelicans – 1.1% Chance of Winning Lottery

Most of us assumed the New Orleans Pelicans, regardless of fit, would be destined for the playoffs after they acquired DeMarcus Cousins from the Sacramento Kings. Needless to say they fell way short. That means unless the Pelicans land in the top-3, which is highly unlikely, they’ll lose their pick to the Kings.

But let’s pretend New Orleans wins the lottery and gets to add Fultz to the duo of Anthony Davis and Cousins. It wasn’t a great debut for Cousins in New Orleans, but he, Davis and the coaches now have an entire offseason to figure out how to make their roster work.

By adding Fultz, the Pelicans not only would have the perfect lead guard to facilitate and score around those big men, but they would have a fallback for Cousins not panning out. Cousins hits free agency in 2018. Be it him walking or a bad fit overall, Fultz would mean New Orleans still has plenty of potential alongside Davis.

The Brow is just 24 years old, so the window for the Pelicans is still wide open. Having a special lead guard like Fultz means the Pelicans would be set for the future with or without Cousins. And with the impending free agency of Jrue Holiday, the Pelicans may be more likely to let him walk and save money.

Charlotte Hornets – 0.8% Chance of Winning Lottery

The Charlotte Hornets finds themselves with the 11th best odds of winning the lottery. Pretty bleak, right?

Yes, but 11th is also the lowest position a team has ever won the lottery from. No coincidence that it was the Orlando Magic who got those odds to work, using the pick to draft Chris Webber and trade him for Penny Hardaway. Should Charlotte get as lucky as magic, they’d be ecstatic. Fultz could either play with Kemba Walker or be his successor.

Fultz wouldn’t make the Hornets better right away, but he would definitely prolong their relevancy in the Eastern Conference. That relevancy right now may only consist of bouncing in and out of the playoffs, but Fultz is the special kind of guard that can change a franchise.

That’s not a knock on Walker – Fultz is just that good. Buzz City doesn’t have much aside from Walker and Nicolas Batum, so winning this lottery would add excitement and the chance to be a playoff regular for years to come.

Detroit Pistons – 0.7% Chance of Winning Lottery

Similar to the Charlotte Hornets, the Detroit Pistons have some nice pieces, but really aren’t going anywhere in the Eastern Conference. After making the playoffs last year, they fell short in 2016-17.

Andre Drummond and Stanley Johnson haven’t made the jump the team desires. Tobias Harris and Marcus Morris are good, not great. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has emerged as a strong two-way player, but he’s not the face of a franchise. The Pistons are a slew of role players in need of a franchise guy. Fultz could provide that.

He wouldn’t be ready to lead the team in Year 1, but by his second or third year they could be extremely dangerous in the East. A lineup of Fultz-Caldwell-Pope-Harris-Morris-Drummond would see four out of five starters in their prime, with Fultz the young stud at point guard.

Reggie Jackson, partially through injury, just hasn’t produced enough. Right now, it’s unclear whether the Pistons are due for a bounce back or a gradual decline. Lucking out into Fultz would stop that ambiguity right in its tracks.

Denver Nuggets – 0.6% Chance of Winning Lottery

Can you imagine the Denver Nuggets discovering Nikola Jokic and then getting Fultz? I don’t know if that would be a cruel joke or destiny.

Denver seemed poised for the playoffs until Portland caught fire at the end of the year. If Jokic can get even better, they’re a strong bet to make the postseason next year, but Fultz isn’t about the postseason. Adding Fultz would bring back the dope, top-seeded Nuggets of the mid-2000s.

Drafting Fultz would probably see the writing on the wall for Emmanuel Mudiay, who has failed to seize the moment without any real competition at point guard. Denver became a league-pass favorite last year and would now become a league-wide favorite.

Their potential core of Jokic, Fultz, Gary Harris, Jamal Murray, and Danilo Gallinari would be to die for. Get ready for mystifying fast breaks and unreal passing. It might take the Nuggets a year or two, but drafting Fultz would complete the puzzle in the Mile High City. They’d easily become an offensive juggernaut.

Miami Heat – 0.5% Chance of Winning Lottery

The Miami Heat winning the lottery from 14th would be the most Pat Riley thing ever — from atop the tanking race to almost making the playoffs to capturing Fultz.

It would still take Erik Spoelstra and company a few seasons to let their guys develop, but Miami would be set from adding Fultz. He, along with Justice Winslow, Hassan Whiteside, Josh Richardson, and a rejuvenated Dion Waiters would be a killer good time to watch next season.

Another benefit of adding Fultz, aside from cementing Riley as more of a Godfather than we even thought, would be providing a long-term answer to Goran Dragic. Already 30, Dragic doesn’t have too many years left operating as a dominant lead guard.

Additionally, Fultz would get to learn from two coaching legends and one of the craftiest point guards in the league. Fultz to Miami might be the darkest timeline, but it also might be the most fun outcome of the bunch.

