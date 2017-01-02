2017 NBA Draft Big Board 4.0

The Philadelphia 76ers are on track to get two top 10 picks in the 2017 NBA Draft. Here are the best prospects.

New year, new NBA Draft big board.

As conference play gets underway and the new year rolls in, it’s time to once again look at the top prospects of the 2017 NBA Draft class. With some more important games off the docket and more left to come, the landscape has changed rather substantially in recent weeks.

There have been some sizable shifts towards the top, and more frequently, some new faces introducing themselves to the later echelons of the first round discussion. With such a loaded draft class in terms of talent, it’s important for members of every fanbase — especially the Philadelphia 76ers — to keep tabs on the ins and outs of the prospects.

This is a fairly lengthy read — I get that — but it’s well worth your time. I’ve provided in-depth analysis on each and every prospect, as well as some expert opinions drawn from DraftExpress.com‘s fine staff of scouts and analysts.

What goes into ranking a prospect

In terms of how I go about ranking each prospect, it’s a fairly delicate balance. Finding out which skills project best at the next level, while factoring in the ever-cloudy concept o floor and ceiling, plays a major role in determining their positioning.

If a player has elite physical tools that allow him to compete with NBA athletes right away, he has the upper hand over someone who isn’t as developed physically. With that said, superior skill or a more lofty upside could easily flip the script.

On the issue of upside, that normally takes the advantage over a player with a strong ‘floor.’ While having a set of immediately transferable skills that should produce right away at the next level is a definite positive, nothing is truly guaranteed in the draft.

Some things pan out as expected, while others don’t. With a draft as heavily loaded as this one, it’s a guessing game more than anything else — so risks are beneficial and advised.

So, without further ado, here are my top 30 prospects entering the new year:

Each prospect also contains analysis from Jonathon Givony of Draft Express, one of the best places to get incredible draft content.

30 Marques Bolden C, Duke

As a 5-star recruitment for Duke, Bolden’s hype was understandable. He’s a legit 7-footer with a gaudy 7-6 wingspan, and boasts all the measurable things you want in an NBA center. A lot of that hype has died down as of late, though — and for good reason.

After spending the first several games on the bench due to injury, Bolden has been somewhat underwhelming off the bench for Duke. Some of the flaws that plagued his high school game are now more apparent than ever, and he doesn’t project well given the trends of today’s NBA.

Bolden does almost all his scoring on the low block. He’s a post-up-heavy scorer, and lacks the speed in transition or jump shot needed to make ample contributions outside of that. He’s still rounding out some of the edges in that regards as well, relegating his offensive production to clean-up opportunities at the rim.

Bolden is also pushed out of the paint far too easily on the boards. Given his incredible combination of strength and length, there’s no reason he shouldn’t be dominating the boards at the collegiate level.

DraftExpress’ Ranking: 16

He’s mostly a catch and finish guy offensively, sealing off effectively using his strength, being a super reliable target off cuts and pick and rolls, and capable of finishing above the rim impressively in space. He rebounds well, even out of his area at times, for the same reason, even if his intensity level comes and goes at times in that regard. — Jonathan Givony

Bolden’s NBA appeal remains obvious. He has an NBA-ready frame with the potential to make immediate contributions around the basket. If he’s able to shake off some of the rust from his injury and provide a more substantial level of production for Duke as the season progresses, he could very well move back up in these rankings.

With that said, he just doesn’t seem like the best fit for an evolving NBA at this point. He’s limited in his skills outside of the painted area, and has some major red flags that have to be addressed.

29 Jawun Evans PG, Oklahoma State

Evans has soared up big boards this season behind a stellar sophomore campaign thus far. Despite being somewhat undersized (6-0, 177 pounds), Evans’ athleticism and excellent instincts on the offensive end have certainly shone through this season.

Both as a passer and a scorer, Evans has shown considerable growth during his secondary campaign. He’s drilling 56.6 percent of his attempts from beyond the arc so far in 2016, and boasts an ability to change speeds on a dime that keeps defenders off balance.

He’s a shifty ball handler, and creates a surprising amount of space off the bounce despite his shorter stature. Evans continues to showcase excellent touch from midrange, and uses his solid length (6-4 wingspan) to nail contested floaters in the lane on a regular basis.

Aside from turnovers, Evans has shown a strong prowess in finding open teammates off of drives as well. He’s well-suited for the pick-and-roll game, and pushes the pace in transition with a high success rate. As his decision-making improves, this should become a strong suit of his.

There will be some defensive concerns at the next level, but he should be athletic enough to cover opposing point guards without becoming a liability.

DraftExpress’ Ranking: 33

Standing around 6’0 in shoes, Evans is not an exceptional athlete to compensate for his lack of height, but does sport a chiseled frame and fairly long arms (6’4 wingspan) that allows him to play slightly bigger than his size. He handles the ball on a string and has an innate ability to operate at different speeds, which blends well with his strong basketball instincts and tough, unselfish style of play. — Jonathan Givony

In a draft highlighted by elite point guard talent, Evans’ strong season continues to fly under the radar a bit. Oklahoma State is a marquee name by the standards of Big 12 basketball, and he’s not going to be viewed in the same light as Frank Mason III or Monte Morris as a result.

He is somebody, however, who should be strongly considered by any team looking at a late first round pick. He may not project as a star at the next level, but projects extremely well as a scoring burst in any capacity and has a nice all-around skill set to boot.

28 Frank Jackson PG, Duke

Jackson was a highly-touted prospect entering the season, and has managed to work his way into the draft conversation a bit earlier than some expected. Despite not being overly flashy, Jackson is filling a solid backup niche for the Blue Devils, and brings the intangibles needed to translate to the next level.

He’s not a great athlete by NBA standards, but Jackson finds nifty ways to make plays. He’s a smart passer on the perimeter, and has shown tremendous upside in the pick-and-roll. Jackson also shoots the ball at a high level from deep. He operates well off the ball as a catch-and-shoot threat primarily, but has shown the ability to create space from time to time off the bounce.

Known primarily as a scorer coming into Duke, Jackson’s improved instincts as a playmaker are nice to see. He’s far from a selfish scorer at this point, and projects very nicely as a capable comboguard as a result.

Defensively, Jackson has made strides as well. He’s still not a prime athletic force, but he does shown nice fundamentals on that side of the ball. With a solid 6-4 frame, he could feasibly develop into a multi-positional defender in time — although he may be forced to cover twos to begin his NBA career.

DraftExpress’ Ranking: 43

The amount of growth Jackson is continuing to show is what’s most promising to me. He was largely regarded as a pure scorer who had trouble running the offense in high school, and looks as if he’s trying to shed that notion once and for all this season.

He still has his subtle flaws, but Jackson is a strong all-around offensive player, both passing the ball and as a complementary scorer. Jackson, like Evans, won’t be a star at the next level, but you’re not necessarily drafting for stars in the 20s or 30s.

27 Kostja Mushidi SG, Mega Leks

Mushidi is firmly entrenched in the first round conversation at this point. The German swingman took a similar route as Sixers rookie Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot this season, opting to switch over to a high-octane Mega Leks squad before (likely) entering the NBA Draft.

Standing at 6-5, Mushidi brings an NBA-ready frame — something that’s easily upon the eye test alone. He has strong legs and a bulky core, while possessing a lengthy wingspan as well. Mushidi’s most obvious impact when watching him play is his defense.

He’s a highly energetic defender, with the lateral quickness and instinctive nature needed to guard any perimeter position at the next level. He’s as confident as they come on that side of the ball, and has tremendous potential as a 3-and-D prospect as a result.

Offensively, there’s still some work to be done, but the essential tools are all there. He excels in transition much like Luwawu did, and has the short, compact stroke needed to translate as an NBA shooter. He’s only a 33 percent shooter in the Adriatic league this year, but has the form needed to become more consistent in time.

DraftExpress Ranking: 32

adidas Eurocamp Preview:The headliner of this group is Kostja Mushidi, one of the top prospects in the 1998-born age group that won’t be eligible to declare for the draft until 2017. An athletic wing with a terrific body, Mushidi is a strong, multi-positional defender who has an intriguing, but unpolished skill-level offensively, Mushidi was born in Belgium but grew up in Germany before playing this season in France, which ended in some turmoil. — DraftExpress

Mushidi has all the makings of a strong two-way wing at the next level. He’s not the most polished offensive weapon yet, but continues to shown signs of improvement in virtually every aspect. He’s a great straight-line driver, and an apt transition operator.

Defense will be Kostja’s calling card at the next level, and that’s enough to throw him into the conversation among the better foreign prospects in this draft. If he continues to show improvements, he could very well move up these rankings.

26 Thomas Bryant C, Indiana

Bryant was somebody who could’ve been a first round draft pick last season. He opted to return, however, and the results thus far have been somewhat mixed. He is showcasing increased versatility — via an improved outside shot — but still hasn’t shown the type of consistency elsewhere in his game for me to move him up further.

Despite being a tad undersized for the five spot at 6-10, Bryant’s strong frame and the evolution of today’s game minimize that concern. He’s well built to compete at a high level physically at the next level, and will likely do so with effectiveness.

With that said, rim protection has always been a concern for Bryant — even with good defensive energy. His lengthy wingspan (7-5) hasn’t really translated into elite shot blocking, and he has some occasional awareness issues defensively. With that said, the upside is still there, as he’s a fairly agile athlete for his size.

Offensively, his outside shot is a massive development. It may not be NBA-ready quite yet, but he’s working his way towards being a viable catch-and-shoot big in space. He is also showing some improved touch around the basket, and running the floor with a fairly high success rate in Bloomington.

DraftExpress’ Ranking: 20

Bryant plays with a sense of energy and effort that is unique for a player his size. He is still very much developing … but he makes up for it with his motor and team spirit. He is constantly looking to make plays on the offensive glass, and although he is not the quickest or most athletic jumper, he uses his size and length to finish effectively around the basket. [Bryant] is not the most fluid athlete, but he’ll dive hard to the rim on pick and rolls and rim run in transition, a way for him to find easy offense. He has shown flashes of potential with his jump-shot, but his form is not consistent … [Bryant] has some potential as a rim protector given his size and length, but averaged under a block last season in 35 games … — Julian Applebome

Bryant has some clear positives shuffled in with some clear negatives at this point. He has excellent physical tools for his height, and provides a level of two-way energy that isn’t easy to come by. With that said, his lack of defensive polish and somewhat uncertain offensive game gives me some reservations.

He should be able to carve out an niche at the next level without much problem, but it’s how far he can build on his role that is a concern. Bryant needs to continue to round out his jumper and work to improve his defense, especially outside the painted area.

25 Justin Jackson SF, North Carolina

Jackson has played some stellar basketball as of late, with a dominant 34-point outing against Kentucky overlooked almost entirely because of Malik Monk’s 47-point outburst on the other side. Jackson has fluctuated up and down my draft board this season, but seems to be finding a groove as of late.

When he’s on, Jackson possesses some intriguing potential on both sides of the basketball. He’s still extremely thin by NBA standards, but is a rangy 6-8 forward with a long wingspan that helps him on both sides of the basketball.

He’s a much-improved outside shooter this season, drilling 37 percent of his shots from deep, and is making considerable strides as a catch-and-shoot threat on the outside. With that said, however, Jackson’s isolation scoring is what has continued to stand out during his recent stretch of success.

He utilizes his length to carve out space in the lane with high success, and possesses some underrated footwork that allows him to nail some impressive shots in the midrange and low post game. He knows how to take on smaller defenders, and can toast slower defenders off the perimeter as well.

DraftExpress’ Ranking: 60

Jackson has nice size for the small forward position, as he was measured at 6’8” with a 6’11” wingspan at the Draft Combine. However, he is rail-thin at just 193 pounds, and will need to add more strength to his frame, especially in the lower body, to be able to be competitive at the next level. He will be turning 22 prior to the 2017 NBA Draft and there are definitely question marks about his ability to hold up physically over a long NBA season while competing against NBA wings. He’s not an elite athlete, lacking a high level of open court speed or explosiveness, and will be relying more on his feel and basketball acumen to impact the game rather than his athletic ability. — Josh Riddell

While DraftExpress’ valid criticism of Jackson highlights his largest concern, there’s just too much potential to overlook. He’s a gifted scorer and in time could be a dangerous NBA player as his frame fills out.

He’s also a strong on-ball defender, and has a level of passing foresight that is impressive coming form the wing. He reads the floor well, and understands when to pass up a shot and when to attack the defense. There are clearly defined weaknesses parlayed by a wealth of offensive upside here, putting him once again into my top 25.

24 Anzejs Pasecniks C, Gran Canaria

Pasecniks was Kristaps Porzingis’ teammate during the U18 European championships in 2013, and is another 7-2-ish Latvian who can shoot from outside. If that doesn’t sell you on him, his potential should.

Pasecniks is by no stretch a comparable prospect to Porzingis, but does has some unique attributes that should get him some first round looks come draft night. At the forefront of his intrigue, of course, is going to be that aforementioned jumper.

He doesn’t try many shots from deep at this point (just 0.5 per contest in Eurocup play), but he does possess a fairly clean stroke when he does shoot the ball. He’s a highly mobile athlete for his size, and operates smoothly in pick-and-pop scenarios. His length and height alone give him easy seperation, and his ability to, on occasion, put the ball on the floor could yield some excellent results long term.

He’s still extremely thin, and a long term prospect from a physical perspective alone. His length and mobility give him obvious defensive potential, and he boasts some nice touch around the basket offensively. It’s a matter of time and giving him the opportunity to grown within a system at the next level.

DraftExpress’ Ranking: 35

There are also some question marks about just how good of a shooter Pasecniks is, despite the tremendous results, and aesthetically pleasing mechanics, he’s displayed this season. He’s a career 57% free throw shooter for his career in 180 games we have logged in our database, and is so far making a bafflingly poor 14/31 (45%) of his attempts on the season. Since he’s doesn’t project as a major presence with his back to the basket, his jumper is an important factor in his ability to find a role at the NBA level.

The other major component will be his work on the defensive end. This is likely the main reason why Pasecniks is only averaging 14 minutes per game through 19 contests thus far this season, as he’s really struggled at times with the physicality and experience … — Jonathan Givony

There are some serious bumps in the proverbial road with drafting a guy like Pasecniks, but the upside is something worth gambling on. The NBA Draft is always somewhat of a crapshoot, especially once the lottery fades out. There is some intrigue in a solid floor, but the highest ceiling should prevail in most cases.

For a competitor looking to cultivate a prospect over time, Pasecniks is an ideal solution. His shooting and fluidity makes him a strong fit in today’s NBA, and there’s a great deal of upside possessed in a 7-2 floor spacer with ample athleticism.

23 Luke Kennard SG, Duke

Kennard has made significant improvements in virtually every manner during his sophomore campaign, emerging as Duke’s most effective offensive weapon thus far. He’s putting up over 20 points per contest on nearly 43 percent shooting from deep, and is functioning as the glue piece that facilitates a large amount of Duke’s offensive success.

From an athletic standpoint, Kennard isn’t very impressive by NBA standards. He’s not that explosive off the dribble, and will have some noteworthy defensive concerns at the next level. He has improved his core strength this season, but still lacks the lateral quickness to stay with some of the elite-level athletes.

With that said, Kennard’s offensive intangibles can’t go overlooked. He’s a skilled shooter both off the bounce and off the catch, and is a highly intelligent passer from the wing. He can function well in the pick-and-roll, and shows an innate understanding of what to do with the basketball in his hands.

He doesn’t make any awe-inspiring plays. That’s just not where he draws his intrigue at the next level. What he will do, however, is provide an instant spacing asset to the perimeter, and boasts an intelligent, team-first style of play on the perimeter that can fit into almost any system.

DraftExpress’ Ranking: N/A

What Kennard lacks in physical tools he makes up for with tremendous instincts and polish, playing with a maturity beyond his years. Operating mostly off the ball last season, with almost half of his possessions coming on spot up or off-screen opportunities, Kennard’s role revolved principally around his ability to make shots from the perimeter. Despite that, he contributed in a variety of ways offensively, as his scoring instincts and skill level frequently allowed him to exploit what defenders gave him in pick and roll and isolation situations. Averaging a terrific 1.03 points per possession as a freshman according to Synergy Sports Technology, Kennard was exceptionally efficient as his smart, low-mistake style of play translated extremely well to the college game. — Matt Kamalsky

Kennard isn’t some ultra-athletic stud, but he doesn’t have to be to be effective. He’s among the smarter, more polished producers in college basketball — and that’s saying something for a sophomore. He does all the little things right on offense, and doesn’t do much harm elsewhere.

He has emerged as the clear on-court leader for a highly talented Duke roster. There’s some worthwhile investment in an accomplishment like that. For somebody that wasn’t all that prominent on the NBA radar last season, Kennard’s rise this season has been impressive — and entirely warranted.

22 Omer Yurtseven C, N.C. State

Yurtseven took a while to get onto the court for N.C. State in lieu of a 9-game suspension, but the Turkish stud has shown a mixed bag of promise since. He’s a gifted scorer on the low block, and has the tools needed to carve out a solid niche at the next level. The question remains, at this point, whether or not another season of polish would be worthwhile.

It’s a discussion I’ve briefly had with colleagues, and one that’s proven entirely valid. There are some rough spots to Yurtseven’s game that could hold him back from a draft perspective this season, namely his lack of strength on the interior.

Granted that Yurtseven is looking more nervous than anything in his first college action so far, his offensive instincts are still easily noticeable. He gets excellent positioning around the basket, and shows consistently impressive touch from the low block when touches come his way.

He has knocked down a handful of outside jumpers as well, and looks as if he could mold into a more consistent threat from deep as time transpires. He’s a well-rounded, fluid offensive weapon, and seems to be gaining some confidence as he gets into the swing of things with the Wolfpack.

He’s also a capable defensive prospect and instinctual rebounder, but lacks the strength and athleticism to project overly well in that regard at the next level — at least right away.

DraftExpress’ Ranking: 25

18-year-old Turkish Center Omer Yurtseven was one of the more highly touted international prospects coming into the [FIBA U20 European] tournament, and he did not disappoint. Yurtseven had a strong showing at the the U18 European Championship last year, and although he only played 18 minutes per game at the U20s, playing up by nearly two years, he posted per-40 averages of 23 points, 12.3 rebounds, and 3.2 blocks.

He has a unique blend of skills for an 18 year-old 7 footer, who can score with his back to the basket using either hand. He has a go to jump hook in the post that he likes to get to, and he possesses nimble footwork for a player of his size which he showcased in pick and roll situations. — Julian Applebome

Yurtseven has been on the international radar for a while now, and is getting his first taste of United States competition at this stage. He clearly has some nerves to continue working through early on, and the rust of not playing through the first 9 remains evident.

How his play progresses throughout the year will have a large bearing on where he ends up by the time this offseason rolls around. With that said, the upside of an offensive player as skilled as Yurtseven is fairly obvious. He understands where to put himself on the court, and is making strides in his jump shooting — a major boost for his NBA standings.

21 T.J. Leaf PF, UCLA

Leaf wasn’t heavily entrenched in the NBA conversation entering the season, but has soared up the draft boards during UCLA’s stellar start to the NCAA season. While there’s still no guarantee that Leaf jumps into the NBA this season, he has presented a compelling case to NBA teams picking the middle to late stages of the first round.

Athletically, Leaf isn’t all that special. He’s a solid 6-10, 220 pounds, but isn’t overly explosive off the bounce and doesn’t have the quickest lateral mobility on the defensive end. His main weakness, stemming directly from that, will be on the defensive side of the ball.

He’s an incredibly smart basketball player, and understands how to operate within his limitations at an extremely high level. He’s strong enough to hold his own in the post, and can defend the perimeter somewhat effectively — but will be outclassed by better athletes at the next level early on.

With that said, Leaf’s instincts offensively is among the best among collegiate big men. He seems to always be in the right spot at the right time, and excels in a multitude of different scenarios as a result. He’s a strong outside shooter off the catch (50 percent from deep on 2.3 attempts per game), and excels coming off of setting screens.

He has excellent touch when rolling to the basket, and has showing a passing touch that you rarely see from the four position. He’s an ever-skilled stretch four, and projects as somebody who could fill a versatile roll at the next level as a result, even without great athletic tools.

He also has a great nose for the ball on the boards, and is grabbing over 9 per contest to boot.

DraftExpress’ Ranking: 26

Leaf is carving out a spot in the NBA Draft discussion based on purely skill, which speaks volumes about his game. He doesn’t outmatch his opposition physically, but shows an innate ability to put both himself and teammates in the best position to succeed. Gifted passers and strong shooters from the four spot are at a premium in today’s NBA, and Leaf fits the bill.

He’s not somebody who screams star upside, but Leaf is one of those smart, hard-nosed type of guys who you simply want on your basketball team. He fills the glue guy niche perfectly from the low post, and provides an array of skills that can help an offense run more effectively.

20 Terrance Ferguson SF, Adelaide

Ferguson, a 5-star wing prospect coming out of high school, decided to forgo college ball in favor or playing internationally in Australia. While that has, in a sense, limited his role a bit, his status as a draft prospect has remained relatively consistent — a solid 3-an-D swingman with notable upside.

From an athletic standpoint, Ferguson is on par with some of the more exciting athletes that grace the 2017 draft class. He can play above the rim with incredible ease in space, and is extremely explosive en route to the basket when he gets those opportunities.

With that said, his quickness and athleticism help him most on the defensive end. At 6-7, he has all the tools needed guard any position one through three. He excels at forcing turnovers and in turn getting out into transition, where he’s extremely difficult to stop due to all the aforementioned attributes.

Ferguson has provided excellent energy on the defensive end for Adelaide this season, as he has produced well in a well-defined role off the bench. Offensively, he has been mostly reduced to spot-up shooting from deep, but has done so with extreme effectiveness. He is hitting 39 percent of his 3-point shots, and possesses a quick, compact release that should translate well to the NBA level.

DraftExpress’ Ranking: 18

Offensively, Ferguson is mostly a spot-up shooter, which has always been his strong point, and will almost certainly continue to be his role at the NBA level as well. What’s impressive is how mature of a team player he’s been so far, as he rarely tries to do things outside of his comfort zone, and has been a very willing ball-mover looking to make the extra pass. — Jonathan Givony

There are still some rough spots in Ferguson’s offensive game, but he projects well nonetheless as a strong complementary two-way piece early on. He has some improvements to make in terms of diversifying his offensive game, but he has shown that he can fit nicely within a team-first role on the wing — something that was questionable prior to the season.

The league is always in need of solid swingmen who can cover multiple positions and shoot the 3-ball, which is precisely what Ferguson provides. There’s really no reason to drop him outside the first round discussion at this point.

19 Josh Hart SG, Villanova

Hart has been dominant thus far in his senior campaign for the reigning champions. Helping spark Villanova’s rather lengthy stint atop college basketball’s AP Poll, Hart’s continually improving versatility on the perimeter is placing him well into the first round discussion.

Athletically, there’s nothing overly special with Hart. He’s a solid, well-balanced 6-6 wing, but isn’t overly explosive and doesn’t really take over games with his ability to outmaneuver the opposition. It’s Hart’s skill as a playmaker and sharpshooting from deep that has led to elite production at the college level.

Where Hart has made his greatest strides this season is playmaking. He has taken on virtually the role of point guard at times for Nova, and displayed a passing ability that rarely comes from a wing player. He can run the pick-and-roll with success, and has excellent vision operating off the drive.

Hart is shooting 45 percent on the season from beyond the arc this season as well. He has a nice, compact shot off the catch, and has improved his aptness off the dribble this season. He’s also getting into the lane more, and putting himself in position to either draw contact or finish smoothly around the basket.

He tops that off with excellent defensive instincts to boot. His athleticism isn’t great, but he’s strong enough to guard either the two or three spot, and is an excellent facilitator on the fastbreak when he gets into passing lanes.

DraftExpress’ Ranking: 58

Josh Hart is one of the best two-way shooting guards in college basketball, bringing a strong defensive and rebounding presence with a solid jump-shot, a high basketball IQ and the ability to play multiple positions and roles depending on what’s asked of him on any given night. He spaces the floor effectively and is opportunistic with his ability to create his own shot out of pick and roll and isolation situations, where he finishes very well around the basket. Lacking a degree of size and physical tools from a NBA standpoint, a strong NCAA Tournament run will set up Hart nicely going into his senior campaign. — Jonathan Givony

Hart hasn’t garnered the same senior season recognition that Buddy Hield or Frank Kaminsky did during their late breakouts, but there’s reason to believe he would make a fine NBA player. What he lacks in physical tools, he makes up for with excellent instincts offensively and a well-rounded game that finds him producing in almost every aspect.

He can initiate the offense spot-up for three, or get into the lane and finish, all while boasting excellent defensive energy on the other side of the ball. Hart checks all the proverbial boxes of a two-way wing, and is in the first round conversation as a result. You heard it here first, I suppose

18 Bam Adebayo PF, Kentucky

Adebayo figures to fill a very specific role at the next level, but he will fill that role at a very high level nonetheless. Standing at 6-10, Adebayo possesses a center’s skill set in the mold of a power forward. With that said, his strength and explosiveness at the rim should allow him to spend time at the five in the NBA — especially with the trends of today’s league.

Offensively, Adebayo is extremely raw. He lacks much of a presence outside of the painted area, and is limited mostly to clean-up opportunities on the offensive glass and lobs at the basket. He has shown he can run the floor, which should help make some of those lob opportunities come to fruition more often at the next level. Bam gives excellent energy on both ends of the floor, and isn’t afraid to do the proverbial dirty work underneath the basket.

Adebayo’s most persistent presence at the NBA level with defensively, especially on the boards. He utilizes his strong frame to carve out space on rebounds, and has the athleticism needed to block shots at a fairly high clip — even if he lacks a couple of inches in eighth by NBA standards.

As I mentioned before, Adebayo’s role is limited. He’ll be relegated mostly to making the hustle plays on both ends of the floor, but he’ll do so at a very high level — and from day one. He’s physically constructed for the NBA, and brings a Tristan Thompson-esque style of play that could benefit a number of teams up front.

DraftExpress’ Ranking: 15

He’s a bit stuck between the four and five spots standing between 6’9 and 6-10 with long arms, even if he’s currently lacking a degree of skill, but is an efficient, and highly productive big man. Able to play well above the rim with ease, the Northside HS (NC) standout looks to tear the rim down every time he touches the ball inside. Shooting 68% while scoring 15 points and pulling down 8.9 rebounds per game on the adidas Gauntlet circuit for Team Loaded NC, Adebayo is a physical interior presence not unlike NBA player J.J. Hickson. Making an impact on the glass, competing, and even tossing in a hook shot, Adebayo isn’t particularly polished at this stage…

Finding a high end role player in the middle stages of the draft is never a bad thing, and that’s precisely what Adebayo will be. He’s not going to chip in a lot on offense, but will make plays at the rim on defense and crash with boards at a high clip night in and night out.

He’s one of those guys where you know what you’re going to get out of him. Not an incredibly high upside, but a lot of potential in filling the roles at which he excels most. He’s a firm top 20 prospect for that very reason.

17 Jarrett Allen C, Texas

Allen holds his ground here as the top rated center in the 2017 class. With a long 6-11 frame, Allen’s athletic tools are extremely enticing. He measures out with a near 7-6 wingspan, and moves with excellent fluidity for a player with his size.

He’ll need to add strength to compete with stronger athletes at the next level, but Allen’s skill set is already well-rounded by NBA standards. He excels as a pick-and-roll scorer, and is a surprisingly mobile defender on the other side of the ball.

What he lacks in a polished jumper, Allen makes up for with well-oiled footwork around the basket. He has a plethora of moves he can fall back on when manning the low block, and boasts a nice, soft touch on his floater in the lane. Allen uses his length to carve out space around the basket in impressive fashion, and is difficult to defend in isolation as a result.

He has shown very brief flashes of a midrange jumper in the past, but that’s certainly something he’ll need to iron out moving forward.

Defensively, Allen’s mobility allows him to switch onto the perimeter with a fair amount of success. He bodes well in pick-and-roll defense as a result, and has the timing and instincts at the rim needed to develop into a strong shot blocker at the next level — especially as he adds bulk to his frame.

DraftExpress’ Ranking: 21

Allen isn’t a flashy prospect, but he’s very effective in a couple of key areas that translate well to the NBA. He protects the rim at a high level, runs the floor, can guard pick and roll, and has the hands, length and touch to be effective around the rim offensively. The Austin, Texas native has a ways to go with his frame and offensive skill set, and he may end up needing more than one season at UT, but whenever he does decide to make the jump, he has first round potential written all over him. — Jonathan Givony and Mike Schmitz

Allen has a nice set of tools to move forward with, and is by far the best true center in this year’s draft class if he makes the assumed jump. He’ll take some time, of course, to fill out his frame and polish of the perimeter aspects of his offensive game, but the tools are in tact nonetheless.

He’s a fluid scorer around the basket and an excellent defensive prospect, with a fairly lofty ceiling to boot. This is where we start getting into the high-end prospects of the class per se, and Allen certainly boasts that kind of upside.

16 Isaiah Hartenstein PF, Zalgiris

Hartenstein is the most promising of the foreign big men in the 2017 class. Standing at 7-feet, he’s a skilled shooter from deep and is fairly nimble for his size, promising aspects for a big man entering today’s league.

While he still could benefit from some added weight to his frame, he’s a fairly well-built 7-footer. He has nice balance between his lower body and upper torso, and has plenty of room to grow physically from that perspective.

In terms of scoring touch, not many big men in this year’s class measure up to Hartenstein. He has a smooth left-handed stroke that can hit from deep at a high clip, and has some nifty moves he can use to get shots up in the paint. He’s highly athletic around the basket, and shows exceptional touch in finishing off pick-and-roll scenarios.

Hartenstein’s scoring ability from deep should give him a fairly clear niche from day one at the next level. He can space the floor with ease, and has an innate scoring prowess that outshines a lot of the less-developed talents in this class. He’s an underrated athlete, and possesses perhaps the most room to move up this draft board of any foreigner in the 2017 class outside of Mushidi.

Defensively, there are still some concerns with Hartenstein. He’ll get bullied by stronger bigs early on, and his court awareness isn’t quote where it needs to be yet on that side of the ball. With that said, he has made significant strides recently, and has the tools needed to avoid being a liability on that side of the ball.

DraftExpress’ Ranking: 27

Extraordinarily talented lefty big man with tremendous versatility. Does things that 17-year olds his size aren’t normally supposed to do. Sky is the limit as his combination of physical tools, skills and upside make him one of the most intriguing long-term prospects in Europe. On the downside, looks like he’s used to doing whatever he wants. Needs to be reeled in by a good coach and figure out how to play efficient basketball. — Jonathan Givony (Aug. 2015)

Despite a handful of unknowns and concerns regarding Hartenstein, the ceiling is notably lofty. He’s more of a sure thing than the likes of a Dragan Bender, and possesses the type of upside that will likely excite a lot of teams as the draft rolls around.

If he can continue to learn how to utilize his skills in the most effective manner possible, I expect him to rise up this draft board moving forward. He simply needs to equate court vision and innate scoring touch with efficient, high-I.Q. basketball.

15 Edmond Sumner PG, Xavier

Sumner still isn’t the most polished player, but he boasts a number of physical tools and unique skills that make him one of the more interesting point guard prospects in this year’s class. Standing at 6-5, he’s extremely long for the one spot, and utilizes that to his utmost advantage at times.

Offensively, Sumner is extremely difficult to stop when driving the lane. He’s stellar coming off of screens, and if a shifty, versatile ball handler who does a nice job of weaving through traffic and getting up shots at the rim. He’s an excellent athlete, and is tough to stop when he gets going full speed towards the basket.

Where Sumner’s offensive game falls a bit short is on the perimeter. He’s a mere 26 percent shooter from deep, and doesn’t have the type of consistency needed to keep defenses off balance in that respect. His mechanics aren’t unsolvable by any means, but he needs to show some progress there to maximize his upside as a scorer at the next level.

With that said, it’s really tough not to like the tools Sumner boasts. He can get into the teeth of the defense with ease, and has the size needed to see the entire floor with ease. He hasn’t necessarily put all those pieces together, his upside could easily rival that of some of the draft’s more notable guard prospects.

Defensively, it’s much of the same for Sumner. He hasn’t polished off all the fundamentals but has the size to guard either guard spot at an elite level in time, and could become even more versatile in that regard as he adds strength to his frame.

DraftExpress’ Ranking: 28

Sumner has had injury problems in the past, and is probably one of the more long-term-centric prospects of the top 20. He does, however, possess the type of promise that should have a numbers of teams — as early as the lottery conversation — looking his way in some capacity.

He’s a dangerous scorer when he’s in rhythm, and added threats from deep would round out an enticing combination of athleticism and offensive firepower.

14 Miles Bridges SF, Michigan State

Bridges is a really interesting prospect to watch. He’s listed at 6-6, but plays more a power forward-esque game. He’s abnormally strong for his his age, and brings NBA-level athleticism to the table without much question — it’s just a matter of finding ways to make his game translate.

Some lob the Draymond Green comparison at Bridges, as the Golden State Warriors’ All-Star is another Michigan State alum who carved out a role as an undersized four in today’s league. With that said, their games are polar opposites in some respects and it’s more of a lazy comparison for those who are overly optimistic more so than a realistic comparison to draw.

Bridges doesn’t have the polished jumper that Green has at this point, and is a far more explosive athlete in general. Bridges is going to carve out a role as a dangerous slasher early on, and build the majority of his game around the freakish athletic tools he boasts.

In terms of explosiveness around the basket, few guys can genuinely match up with Bridges in this class. He plays above the rim with ease in space, and can get off the ground surprisingly quick for someone with his strength.

His ball handling skills aren’t all that developed yet, so the majority of his offense will come via straight line drives and backdoor cuts. If he’s able to handle the ball a bit better in time and can add a perimeter jumper to his game on a consistent basis, however, Bridges could become a highly intriguing offensive weapon.

Defensively is likely where Bridges is most ready to contribute at the next level. He has the physical tools needed to guard one through four in some capacity, and has proven himself to be highly adept in chasing down blocked shots.

DraftExpress’ Ranking: 14

Despite a fairly thick frame, Bridges is a big-time leaper (mostly off of two feet, however) who thrives in transition, catches lobs in pick and roll and can be a nightmare on the offensive glass when motivated.

Bridges also has impressive body control when he attacks off the bounce and can more or less get wherever he wants on the floor thanks to his combination of strength and explosiveness.

While his ball skills have improved, Bridges still has the skill set of a face-up four/hybrid forward than a straight three. He’s not overly advanced with the ball in the half court, struggles to make shots from the perimeter …, and isn’t the most comfortable passer on the move or versus pressure. — Mike Schmitz

There’s a lot of areas in which Bridges must round out his game, but virtually every tool is in place. Whether or not he can survive as an ultra-small ball four is still a question mark, but he has shown flashes as an small forward regardless. He’s fluid enough on the perimeter and he has the athletic tools needed to compete with NBA threes at a very high level.

Bridges will need to find his identity as a player in the NBA, but has a number of avenues towards success. He could be molded into an elite defensive prospect, and is enough of a transition threat to become a highly effective offensive weapon in an up-tempo regime.

13 Lauri Markkanen PF, Arizona

Markkanen is a highly skilled scorer at the four spot. Measuring out at 7-feet, he’s a knockdown shooter from deep and has a nice set of scoring moves with his back to the basket. The Finish big man has some serious shortcomings on the defensive end, but makes up for that as one of the more upside-laden offensive prospects in 2017.

Markkanen is already adding strength to his frame, and should fill out well enough to compete at the NBA level without much problem. He’s not overly explosive, but he’s a very fluid athlete on the outside and is quite adept in utilizing finesse moves to get shots off.

He excels in pick-and-pop scenarios, and is one of the better shooters in this top 30 off the catch. As a true 7-footer, it’s tough to bother his shot from the exterior. He’s hitting nearly 44 percent of his attempts from deep on almost 5 attempts per game, and is projects as a prototypical stretch four at the next level as a result.

Markkanen’s lack of length could hurt him on the interior a bit, but he’s a fairly skilled passer from the low block and has extremely soft touch on his shot around the basket. As he continues to strengthen out his core, the Finish’s back-to-the-basket game could very well become a strong suit of his.

Defense, however, is where Markkanen’s lack of length really shows. He can’t get into passing lanes, and he’s a poor shot blocker at the basket. His awareness is also subpar by NBA standards, and he can get lost or simply beat on a number of assignments.

DraftExpress’ Ranking: 8

Now standing 7-feet tall, and still only 19 years old, Markkanen already has serious stretch-4 capabilities, looking at ease shooting the ball from deep, coming off screens, out of pick and pop situations, and off the dribble. Markkanen is very mobile for a 7-footer, and has a quick first step that he uses to attack closeouts on the perimeter. He has some straight line drive ball handling abilities, and although he has just average length, he uses his size efficiently to create space and finish over smaller defenders who have a hard time contesting his release. — Julian Applebome

In a league that’s becoming ever-oriented towards the perimeter, Markkanen’s sweet shooting and perimeter agility should fit nicely. He’s a smooth stretch four, and fits the stereotype per se of what a modern NBA big should possess.

Defense is the one big concern with Markkanen, as he’d be deeply entrenched in the top 10 if it weren’t for those concerns. He’ll be a liability on that side of the ball, especially on that side of the floor. How much improvement he’s able to show in that regard will determine his final standing heading into draft night.

12 Harry Giles PF, Duke

At this point, it’s really difficult to pinpoint Giles’ stock. Once the number one prospect in this draft class, a handful of surgeries that have spanned across both knees have left him as the draft’s ultimate unknown. A wild card, if you will.s

Recently returned from his most recent surgery, Giles hasn’t been able to make much of an impact whatsoever for Duke. He’s averaging just 5 minutes per game in 2 games played, and has looked rusty and out of sorts in those very brief stints.

So, essentially, it’s a task of balancing Giles’ high school credentials with the injury concerns until he’s able to hold a real role with the Blue Devils. Standing at 6-11 with a 7-3 wingspan, Giles has an excellent set of physical tools. He’s well-built for the four spot in almost every regard, and is known for his explosive play around the rim and in transition prior to Duke.

He can run the floor with ease, make impressive defensive plays at the rim, and has the mobility needed to attack of the dribble like few big men can. If that’s able to hold up from a physical perspective, he still has the upside of a highly special NBA player.

It’s simply a longer road with more hazards to overcome at this point. Some team is going to take a risk, and it could end up being a very beneficial one long term.

DraftExpress’ Ranking: 13

Amazingly instinctive rebounder. Shows great potential defensively. Also has a nose for scoring even if his skill-level and overall polish still has a lot of room for improvement. Impresses with his intangibles as much as he does with his talent. Looks very grounded and humble, which is a great sign for someone his age getting as much attention as he is, for a few years now. Has considerable room for improvement, which is scary considering how good he is already. — Jonathan Givony

Giles, sans injury, would be number one or two on this big board. With that said, the concerns regarding his knees and his lack of college exposure thus far limits how high he can be ranked at this point.

His upside points to a special two-way talent. It’s just a matter of whether or not he’s physically capable of reaching said upside at this point.

11 Ivan Rabb PF, California

Rabb had lottery potential last season, but opted to remain at Cal for another season — likely in an effort to help polish off his game.

While that may have mixed results thus far, his potential as an NBA player remains clear-cut. He’s a fluid athlete at the four spot, with solid measurables and an improving post game around the basket. His calling card at the next level is going to be his nose on the boards and strong defensive instincts, but the tools are in place for him to develop into considerably more.

Rabb hasn’t shown any massive strides since last season, but he continues to produce at a high level nonetheless. With a 7-3 wingspan, he should be able to spend time at center as his frame continues to fill out — something that would bode extremely well for his NBA standing.

He’s not the most polished post scorer, but has nice touch around the basket and excels in running the pick-and-roll, something he was featured in amply last season. His footwork isn’t at the same level as the likes of Yurtseven or Allen, but he has shown several signs of a potentially effective post game. Ideally, extra work with an NBA team would help round out his game in that department.

Defensively, Rabb has excellent instincts around the rim. He’s mobile enough to stretch out to the perimeter without becoming a liability, and utilizes his lengths to bother shots at a high clip.

Rabb is also extremely adept on the boards, and should only become more of a threat as his frame fills out.

DraftExpress’ Ranking: 11

In a draft class that isn’t highlighted by the interior talents, Rabb has some sneaky potential in the lottery. He the second-highest non-freshman on this big board, and has the type of two-way potential that doesn’t come around throughout this draft class.

He has several NBA-ready skills alongside some relatively high upsid, making him well worthy of lottery consideration for a number of teams.

10 De’Aaron Fox PG, Kentucky

Fox might be the most uniquely athletic player in the draft. Standing in th vicinity of 6-5, he’s insanely quick off the bounce, and can get to the basket and play above the rim in a manner that few people can. He is a fairly consistent comparison to John Wall, and there’s a legitimate basis behind that given his ability to get into the teeth of the defense.

Offensively, there are still some rougher areas in Fox’s game. He’s woefully unpolished from beyond the arc at this stage, and there are still come turnover concerns that are bound to come to the surface on occasion.

With that taken into consideration though, Fox’s offensive potential genuinely excites me. He’s large enough to see the floor with ease, and he has the athletic tools needed to outclass the majority of NBA athletes in time. He’ll get into the lane and attack the basket with unyielding ferocity and it’s bound to yield some results as he polishes off the remainder of his game.

In addition to his offensive game, however, it’s Fox’s defense that establishes him as a top 10 prospect. He has all the physical tools needed to guard either backcourt spot with effectiveness, and utilizes his quickness to get into passing lanes — which leads to some pretty entertaining transition opportunities.

DraftExpress’ Ranking: 10

Offensively, Fox has some limitations at this stage of his development, particularly as a scorer in the half-court. He has the quickness and ball-handling skills to create his own shot and get to the rim effectively, but struggled to make shots around the basket in traffic all week long, a product of his average strength, length and just-decent touch, particularly with his off hand. He does not have an innate sense for how to create high percentage looks for himself at this stage, which is compounded by his struggles as a perimeter shooter, as he often settles for difficult floaters around or outside the paint, which he finds mixed results with. — Jonathan Givony

Fox is continuing to make a compelling argument to move up this ladder. If he’s able to stabilize his jumper a bit and create more offense in the half court, there’s no reason as to why he can’t climb into the top 5 or 6 conversation by draft night.

He’s a high end defensive prospect with uncanny offensive tools that project extremely well against NBA athletes. With the game being so heavily oriented towards the 3-point line, there’s reason for concern there. With that said, John Wall had some of the same concerns coming in. Kentucky tends to turn out of some pretty solid players, and Fox should be next in line.

9 Lonzo Ball PG, UCLA

Lonzo Ball is certainly… something. He was ranked first in my last big board after a sizzling start to the season, but has — in a way — regressed to the mean as of late. His numbers haven’t necessarily taken a hit, and UCLA as a team continues to chug along. They’re a buzzer beater away from undefeated, and Ball is far from at fault for losing that game.

In terms of NBA projections, Ball is tough to get a read on. He’s a beyond-gifted passer, and that alone puts him firmly into the top 10 — and in some cases top 5 — conversation. He’s fun to watch in transition, and orchestrates the offense beautifully from the perimeter at times.

Where Ball falls short is his scoring ability. He has been an excellent spot-up shooter from deep this season, but it’s his mechanics that concern me. Ball shoots the ball from the opposite side of his head, and it’s a funky release that will limit what he can do in isolation at the next level.

He doesn’t get much dribble penetration other, and tends to be relinquished the the perimeter in the half court. He’ll make some gorgeous passer, and can run an NBA offense without question. It’s just a matter of whether or not he can learn to get more dribble penetration, and in turn keep defenses honest as a scoring option.

He struggles taking players off the bounce defensively as well, but has the athletic tools — at 6-6 — to develop into a solid defensive prospect in time.

DraftExpress’ Ranking: 4

Ball is one of the more unique talents in the 2016 class. His size, court vision, basketball instincts, rebounding ability and defensive playmaking will make him an eventual, legitimate triple double threat in the Pac-12. It will be interesting to see how Ball’s jump shot, arguably his biggest weakness, develops under former sharpshooter and current UCLA head coach Steve Alford. Overall, Ball has room to improve his body, jumper, and shot selection, but he’ll serve as a do-it-all lead guard for the Bruins, and has a chance to continue that versatility at the NBA level down the road if he continues to develop. — Mike Schmitz

Ball has been a bit overhyped early on, and even I have admittedly fallen into that trap just a tad bit. The basketball I.Q. and leadership skills he displays on and off the court can’t be taught, and make him an extremely enticing prospect in the process.

With that said, there are some very real concerns that are non-starters in the top prospect conversation. Improving his defense and diversifying his offensive game more effectively would help improve his draft stock a bit moving forward.

8 Frank Ntilikina PG, Strasbourg

With an MVP performance in the U18 European Championships, Ntilikina greatly strengthened his draft stock. He’s averaging just around 15 minutes per game in pro leagues overseas, and has been limited to an off-ball role with Strasbourg in the process.

As somebody who was regarded as one of the most intelligent players you’ll find at his age coming into the season, Ntilikina’s progression as an exterior scorer certinaly bodes well. At 6-5, his quickness off the bounce and superior athletic tools measure nicely by NBA standards, while his vision as a passer has been a largely overlooked strength of his.

He has all the tools needed to step in and run an NBA offense from day one, and should excel coming off of screens and getting into the teeth of the defense at a very high clip.

His shooting from deep has been, perhaps, his most impressive evolution thus far. During the championships this month, he showcased a rather expansive range from beyond the arc, both off the catch and off the dribble.

He nailed 17 of 29 attempts from deep during the tournament, and capped off a French championship with a 31 point performance in the final game. Ntilikina continued to look the part of top foreign prospect in this year’s draft class, and has established himself in the top tier of point guard prospects in this year’s class.

Boasting a near-7-feet wingspan, Ntilikina also has extremely intriguing defensive potential. As is frame continues to fill out, he should be able to guard either guard spot at a high level.

DraftExpress’ Ranking: 12

(Analysis of U18 European Championships):Forced to attend this tournament under threat of suspension by the French Federation, Ntilikina got off to somewhat of a slow start, undoubtedly in no small part due to the fact that he was extremely under the weather. In fact, he was taken to the hospital for blood tests in France’s day off between the third and fourth (quarterfinal) game, as his flu symptoms were not improving. He was absolutely sensational in the knockout rounds, proving to be by far the best player on the court and at the tournament and making quite a few huge plays to help his team eventually win the Championship. His shot-making prowess in particular was a revelation, something that was considered somewhat of a weakness going into the year. — Jonathan Givony

As a relatively clear cut top 10 prospect at this stage, Ntilikina’s physical tools and overarching skill should keep NBA teams interested for the foreseeable future.

His most pressing weakness entering the season was his shot making, particularly his ability to search out scoring opportunities. He was somewhat hesistant at times, and hadn’t really shown the ability to act as a go-to scoring option in any capacity.

Now, those concerns are subsiing at a fairly rapid pace. He has polished off his offensive game in impressive fashion, and could continue to move up as a result.

7 O.G. Anunoby SF, Indiana

Anunoby is the highest-ranked non-freshman on this big board. The returning sophomore has proven himself to be the cornerstone of Indiana’s defensive scheme, and his all-around production has flourished at a much higher level during his second campaign.

After playing a relatively small role for the majority of last season, Anunoby broke out in a big way during Indiana’s tournament run in March. He’s undeniably well built for the NBA from a physical perspective, boasting incredibly strong legs and a ripped upper body, and has all the tools needed to become an effective defensive weapon right away at the NBA level.

O.G.’s versatility on the defensive end is an extreme rarity in college ball. He’s already up to par with the best wing athletes in the NBA in some ways, and possesses on that side of the ball that rarely stem from a 19-year-old.

His strength and length should allow him to guard one through four at the next level, with the potential to do so at an elite level. He has drawn comparisons to Kawhi Leonard on the defensive side of the ball, and the freakish physical tools — underrated vision on that side of the ball — certainly make some valid connections.

Offensively, Anunoby still has some room to improve. He is a deadly slasher, but doesn’t have the most polished of offensive games. He lacks isolation scoring ability, and doesn’t create his own looks at a very high level.

With that said, he does shoot the ball respectively from deep at 37 percent. That alone gies him some offensive utility as a spacer if he’s able to continue growing in that department, making him the virtual prototype of the oft-heralded 3-and-D prospects that grace today’s NBA.

DraftExpress’ Ranking: 9

Seldom do you find players with such NBA-ready skills, and Anunoby’s defensive presence is among those rarely found. He has the potential to be an elite wing defender from day one at the next level, and his athletic tools only back up that proposition.

He is improving on offense, and is at a defensive level that no other players in this draft can match. The Indiana stud has everything needed to excel as a multifaceted NBA player, and that firmly puts him in the top 10 barring any major setbacks.

6 Josh Jackson SF, Kansas

Jackson is almost universally in the top 3 or so on most draft boards, so I’m here to pump the brakes on that bandwagon. While the appeal of a gifted athlete on the wing with legitimate skill as a playmaker is undoubtedly there, a handful of question marks hold back his stock in such a loaded draft class.

First and foremost, it’s his lack of a jump shot. Jackson struggles to hit with any form of consistency from downtown (27 percent). and those concerns are backed up by his 54 percent clip from the free throw line. He struggles to knock down shots outside of the paint, and that greatly limits his isolation scoring potential at the next level.

Jackson’s offensive game as a whole is somewhat unfinished as a result. He’s not a real threat yert from deep, and has to improve his finishing touch on moves to the rim to become a truly elite offensive prospect. He’s a dominant force in transition, and passes the ball at a much higher level than most threes can.

That, simply, isn’t quite enough to push him into the top 3 in this class.

Jackson’s defense, however, is among the more impressive in the 2017 crop. Aside from the aforementioned Anunoby, there isn’t a prospect with more upside on the defensive end than Jackson from the perimeter.

He has excellent size at 6-8, and is among the most athletically gifted players available. He can cover one through three without problem, and could feasibly switch onto smaller fours once his frame fills out.

Jackson projects as an elite defender with a ton of upside offensively — I’m just holding out on the top 5 hype, for now.

DraftExpress’ Ranking: 3

With good size, long strides, and quick feet, Jackson covers a lot of ground on defense and was able to ignite the break both in the passing lanes and on the defensive glass, where he’s a regular contributor. He [looks] very comfortable whipping the ball ahead or pushing himself to find a teammate or finish above the rim himself. At this stage Jackson is more of a ‘slash and pass’ wing in the half court, where his strong first step, nice body control and ability to use both hands to finish and pass serve him well. — Mike Schmitz

This is a loaded draft class, so don’t take a slightly lower ranking than the norm as a form of criticism towards Jackson. There are few prospects who come along with the type of two-way potential that Jackson possesses in abundance, and any lottery team should be giving him legitimate consideration all the way to the top.

There are some holes in his game, but all can be resolved. This is far from a final ranking if Jackson can make necessary improvements.

5 Jonathan Isaac SF, Florida State

Isaac is probably the most unique prospect in the top 10. Listed at 6-11, he looks more like a 7-footer-plus upon the simple eye test — and plays out on the perimeter. As somebody whose long, lanky frame is bound to draw comparisons to Kevin Durant and Brandon Ingram, Isaac’s diverse skill set is something that’s bound to appeal to NBA scouts — even if his body needs time to fill out.

There are considerably raw aspects of Isaac’s game. He lacks polished interior moves and can get bullied by stronger opposition down low, which will bother him early on at the next level.

That, however, doesn’t take away from the fact that he is establishing himself as an elite NBA prospect. His length gives him unique separation on his jump shot from outside, and his quickness allows him to outclass a number of the bigger defenders tasked with guarding him. He’s deceptively mobile for a player as long as he is, and he utilizes that to his constant advantage.

Isaac is hitting nearly 38 percent of his shots from beyond the arc on upwards of 3 attempts per game, and has shown ball handling skills that could develop into high effective isolation moves in time. He’s a living, breathing mismatch on just about every play — it’s just a matter of him honing in the entirety of his talents.

Isaac’s incredible length also helps him defensively. He can chase down blocks at a surprisingly high clip, and gets into passing lanes quite a bit as well. As his frame fills out, he could theoretically guard one through five on switches, although his lack of strength could limit that early on.

DraftExpress’ Ranking: 7

Lacks a great deal in terms of experience and coaching, but has substantial talent to continue to improve. Has already made significant progress with his frame in the time he’s spent at IMG Academy. Added 15 pounds from June to October according to our measurements. Seems to have a very good attitude and a strong work ethic, which bodes well for his chances of reaching his full potential. Will likely see a significant amount of playing time at the power forward position in college and the NBA, as he has extremely potent mismatch potential there. — Jonathan Givony

Isaac has shown immense improvements as the season has transpired already, and has the budding skills needed to become a tantalizing prospect at the next level. He might need the most development time of anybody listed in the top 10, but his upside rivals that of anybody in this class.

If Kevin Durant is really a 7-footer, than we can throw Isaac into that same category of mislabeled heights (probably). He has the skill set of a former guard — which he is — shoved into an abnormally lengthy frame. The upside is truly through the proverbial roof with him.

4 Malik Monk SG, Kentucky

Not to say I told you so, but I told you so. I had Monk in the top 5 while others had him outside the top 20 coming into the season, and the script has been firmly flipped in my favor at this point.

There are certainly some valid concerns with Monk as a prospect, but he is clearly one of the draft’s premiere offensive weapons. Despite being a somewhat undersized two, Monk’s high-volume shooting and innate scoring continues to impress.

One of the suspected weaknesses with Monk coming into the season was his shooting consistency. That narrative has, however, been completely reversed through the first third of the season. He’s nailing nearly 42 percent of his shots from beyond the arc on over 8 attempts (yes, 8) per game.

Monk has been the most consistent, and most potent, perimeter weapon in college basketball this season, boasting a short, concise stroke that has allowed him to find room to shoot when space is in minimal abundance. Both off the catch and off the bounce, Monk’s ability to get shots up is highly impressive given his athletic tools, which should help that translate to the next level.

A major concern with Monk is his lack of penetration at times. He can settle for tough outside shots on occasion, and his limited size does pose some problems when he makes a drive to the rim. With that said, his quick first step bodes well for his ability to improve substantially as a finisher in time.

He’ll also be limited to guarding point guards at the next level, which limits his versatility on that side of the basketball.

DraftExpress’ Ranking: 5

Sometimes production and talent has to trump measurables, and this is a prime example. Monk, physically, has some clear highs and clear lows. Production-wise, however, he is easily among the most impressive prospects in this class.

He’s a fundamentally-sound scorer, and possesses a level of passing ability that has only been moderately featured in a guard-heavy Kentucky rotation. Malik has the tools to fair well as a point guard if needed, and should develop into the type of scorer that can overcome a slight height disadvantage.

3 Dennis Smith Jr. PG, N.C. State

After a rough start to the season, Smith is starting to find his groove. He’s growing increasingly confident in his jumper, and has continued to show improvement as a playmaker, which culminated in a 16-assist game last Wednesday.

While that 16-assist outburst didn’t come against an elite opponent (Rider), it does help show the progression Smith is making. After beginning the season poorly, he looks far more comfortable on the floor — and is showing the top 3-esque flashes I expected coming into the season.

Smiths upside begins with his athleticism. He’s the quickest guard in the draft alongside De’Aaron Fox, and utilizes a quick first step and explosiveness around the rim to terrorize defenders en route to the basket. He can finish above the rim with ease, and has the improving court vision needed to make quality kick-out passes off the drive.

Smith can break down defenders like few guards in this class can. He’s a nifty ball handler, and uses his elite athletic tools to his fullest advantage when handling the basketball. If he’s able to continue rounding out the kinks on his perimeter jumper, the Damian Lillard comparisons will continue to garner even more validity.

Smith shows excellent defensive instincts as well, and has the strong frame needed to compete at a high level right away in the NBA. As somebody without the most impressive size (barely measuring at 6-3), Smith’s strong core and overwhelming athleticism will be heavily relied upon to retain his sustainability there.

DraftExpress’ Ranking: 2

He has real playmaking skills as well, and when he is not looking to attack and get into the paint, he can play patiently out of the pick and roll or hit the quick pocket pass. His jump shot remains a work in progress, which is typical for an 18-year-old point guard. [Smith] is capable of hitting the one or two dribble pull up, but his mechanics are inconsistent, something that is definitely fixable over time. As dynamic as Smith is on the offensive end of the floor, he looked equally competitive on the defensive end of the floor. — Julian Applebome

In a league that leans so heavily on guard play, Smith boasts legitimate superstar potential. The top 3 in these rankings have separated themselves slightly from the pack, and Smith certainly deserves that level of respect at this point.

If he can continue his improvements, there’s not going to be much in the way of Smith coming off the board early on draft night this year. He’s an athletic stud with an improving outside shot (40 percent) and solidified instincts as a passer (6.3 assists per game).

2 Jayson Tatum SF, Duke

After missing the first chunk of the campaign, Tatum has returned in impressive fashion. While his numbers aren’t eye-popping given the depth of Duke’s talent, he has clearly established himself as the program’s top prospect this season.

I did a fairly extensive breakdown of Tatum’s strong suits for the site already, so I’ll reiterate some of his most impressive features — which begins on the offensive end.

In terms of isolation scoring, it’s difficult to find anybody in this draft class who competes with Tatum. His footwork both in the post and on the perimeter is incredibly advanced for his age, and he has the athleticism needed to match up with NBA athletes at a high level.

He can break down the defense in a plethora of ways, and breaks out moves reminiscent of Carmelo Anthony in order to do so. Tatum creates excellent space off of one dribble when facing up, and has mastered the jab-step/head-fake to an extent that few freshman can.

When posting up, Tatum has a nice set of moves that he can fallback on. Whether it’s a simple fake to the opposite side or a more elaborate set of moves, he boasts exceptional touch on his turnaround jumper around the low block.

Tatum isn’t explosive per se, but he’s an incredibly fluid athlete. He measures well for the small forward spot, and is relatively quick off the bounce and impressively agile on the defensive side of the ball.

Improved spot-up shooting from deep would round out his resume as a top prospect, but everything is in place for him to develop into a true featured scorer in the NBA.

DraftExpress’ Ranking: 6

Tatum has very good size for the wing, standing 6’8 with a 6’11 wingspan and a tremendous frame that continues to fill out nicely. He is more smooth than he is explosive as an athlete, even if he’ll surprise you at times with his ability to finish around the rim in transition.

[He] loves to operate in mid-range spots, where he often looks to overhandle and showcase his polished footwork, ball-handling ability, and very soft touch. [Tatum] tends to overuse his dribble at this stage of his development, pulling up off a single bounce instead of taking wide open catch and shoot jumpers for example. He’s very effective at making tough shots off the dribble, as he creates separation wonderfully, but seems to overcomplicate matters unnecessarily at times, leading to inefficient play. — Jonathan Givony

Tatum has the most clear-cut path to stardom of any wing player in this year’s class. He’s an extremely advanced scorer on the offensive side of the ball, and wields the athletic tools needed to back that up defensively — assuming his effort is there.

Tatum has those hints of Melo and Paul Pierce that are genuinely exciting when you watch him operate in isolation, and his exterior skills — such as passing and spot-up shooting — are beginning to come along quite nicely. He fits nicely as a small ball four for Coach K thus far, and should stay towards the top of draft boards moving forwards.

1 Markelle Fultz PG, Washington

After a brief stint away, Fultz has made himself the undisputed top prospect for the time being. Standing at 6-5 with a 6-10 wingspan, Fultz has the ideal physical tools for the point guard spot, and plays with a level of skill that is rarely found in college ball.

D’Angelo Russell is the player who constantly comes to mind when watching Fultz operate. Fultz doesn’t play with the same outright flash that Russell does, but breaks out many dribble moves and passing plays that are eerily reminiscent of the Ohio State star’s.

In terms of passing, few players outside of Lonzo Ball can really compare to Fultz. He utilizes his size to see the court and make impressive reads with the ball, and can get into the lane and contort his body in impressive fashion in order to squeeze out a beautiful dime to a teammate.

Whether it’s a wrap-around dish in the post or a gorgeous kick-out to the perimeter, Fultz is a constant risk to find a open teammate when driving to the rim — and brings that effectiveness to the pick-and-roll as well.

In terms of scoring the ball, Fultz is equally as dangerous. He’s a smooth shooter from deep (47 percent) and utilizes his length, as well as his excellent change of pace skills, to create space in isolation. Fultz’s length allows him to shoot over most guards who are challenged with covering him, and his array of isolation moves further complicates the task.

He also projects well defending both guard spots at the next level, which is an added bonus in an increasingly versatile league.

DraftExpress’ Ranking: 1

In a matter of two years Fultz has gone from a junior varsity sophomore to arguably the best guard in the 2016 class and a potential top pick in the 2017 NBA Draft…Although he’s a better athlete and not quite the shooter, the future Washington Huskie fits the D’Angelo Russell mold – a lead guard who can both score and create for others with a level of creativity and flare. Fultz’s trajectory has been remarkable, and there haven’t been signs that the improvement will slow down soon. With the keys to Lorenzo Romar’s offense, Fultz should be in position to take the Pac-12 by storm. — Mike Schmitz

Despite Ball’s short foray to the top, Fultz seems all but guarenteed this number one ranking for the foreseeable future. Barring a massive explosion from the likes of Tatum or Smith, nobody in this class — despite it’s incredible depth of talent — appears to be on Fultz’s level at this point.

He’s an incredibly apt offensive weapon, and one who should translate into the NBA right away. Fultz can score the ball like few prospects are capable of, and possesses the passing touch needed to operate an NBA offense at a very, very high level. Think he’d look good in Philadelphia’s red, white, and blue?

