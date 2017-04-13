2017 NBA Draft: 3 Options For Boston Celtics With Potential Top Pick

With the best odds of gaining the top pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, the Boston Celtics have plenty of options when it comes to spending that golden ticket.

When the Brooklyn Nets finished the regular season with the worst record in the NBA, it officially gave the Boston Celtics the best shot at securing the top pick during the 2017 NBA Draft.

While the lottery may have different plans, we’re working under the assumption the Celtics will have the top pick.

If that’s the case, there are a number of directions Boston could go with the No. 1 overall selection. This draft class is loaded with potential stars, putting them in an even better position with the best odds to be first on the clock.

So what will the Celtics decide to do with the power they now wield courtesy of the 2013 trade that sent Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce to Brooklyn?

Will they opt to use the pick on one of the class’ potentially elite talents? Maybe they choose to turn that top pick into more draft assets or a proven superstar? The opportunities are nearly endless for the Celtics, who already seem set as the Eastern Conference’s No. 1 seed.

Unfortunately, with the lottery still a month away and the draft even further down the road, we won’t know what the plan for the pick is for some time. For now, all we can do is speculate on the Celtics’ plans for their shiny new draft pick.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at three options for Boston when June 22 rolls around–assuming they stay in that No. 1 spot.

Trade The Pick For A Superstar

Realistically, the Celtics are about one superstar away from being an unquestioned contender in the East. I know they earned the conference’s top seed, but most folks still see them a step below the Cleveland Cavaliers. They tried to make a splash before the trade deadline, but failed to do so.

Having the No. 1 overall pick, however, could change things. While there are a number of worthy prospects set to be available during the draft, the Celtics may want to use the pick to acquire an experienced, proven playmaker to cement their status as a serious threat to the NBA’s top teams.

One name in particular comes to mind when I imagine a possible trade: Blake Griffin.

Boston was rumored to be making a serious push to acquire the uber-athletic power forward before the trade deadline. Nothing ever came to fruition, but that doesn’t mean the Celtics have given up on bringing the former No. 1 overall pick to the Northeast.

If anything, having that top pick could make prying him away from the Los Angeles Clippers easier–if they can make it work financially.

Other names to consider are the Chicago Bulls‘ Jimmy Butler or the New York Knicks‘ Carmelo Anthony. However, the recent talks seem to point to Griffin as the Celtics’ most likely trade target.

Either way, having that top pick could do a lot of damage in terms of landing Boston another superstar to combine with Isaiah Thomas and Al Horford.

Markelle Fultz, PG, Washington

If the Celtics go with the “best player available” approach, this one seems like a no-brainer. Markelle Fultz is easily this class’ top talent. No matter which way you spin, there just don’t appear to be any significant holes to his game.

The Washington product has everything in his tool box. He’s an excellent shooter, creates opportunities with the dribble, is a tremendous defender, and is more than capable of being a facilitator.

So why would Boston even consider going in a different direction if the lottery grants them the top pick?

Well for one, they already have an outstanding point guard in Thomas. Then they have a quality backup in Marcus Smart. Want to move Fultz to the 2 and let him and Thomas do work? Well, that spot is currently held down by Avery Bradley, who still has one more year left on his contract.

Put simply, point guard just isn’t a huge need for Boston.

Still, it’s going to be hard to pass on a talent like Fultz. He appears to be the complete package, and would bring exceptional size to the Celtics’ backcourt–something they’re obviously lacking in Thomas.

If they aren’t interested in adding another point guard, though, they could go for the final option on my list …

Josh Jackson, SG/SF, Kansas

Considering the Celtics’ lack of a need at point guard, they could choose to skip on the 2017 class’ top two talents. If that’s the case, it’s not out of the realm of possibility for them to go for someone like Josh Jackson at No. 1 overall.

The Kansas product saw his stock soar during the 2017 NCAA Tournament, teaming with Frank Mason to help the Jayhawks all the way to the Elite Eight. While they ended up getting ousted, Jackson definitely made himself some money with his performance.

During the tournament, he not only proved himself as a legitimate defender on the wing, but he also showed off his improving jumper. It’s definitely going to be a small concern for interested teams, but there’s plenty to love about Jackson’s game.

Just the ridiculous athleticism he displays when he hits the floor is enough to warrant a high lottery selection.

Sure, the Celtics found themselves an excellent wing talent last year in Jaylen Brown. However, it’s not exactly unheard of these days to stock up on athletic wings and dispatch them in a number of ways.

Teaming Brown and Jackson with the talents of Thomas and Horford would only mean big things for this Boston team.

At 6-8, Jackson would give the Celtics position flexibility with plenty of potential still waiting to be tapped into. Although I believe power forward is a bigger need, there simply aren’t any true 4s worthy of the top pick in this draft class.

So unless it wants to trade down (unlikely, but an option), Boston seems destined for a pairing with either Jackson or Fultz. Then again, a lot can change between now and late June.

