2017 NBA Draft: 3 dark horse options for Los Angeles Lakers in top 3

Assuming the Los Angeles Lakers keep their top-3 pick during the 2017 NBA Draft but miss out on Lonzo Ball, who are some dark horse targets?

Right now, the Los Angeles Lakers are slotted for the No. 3 pick in the upcoming 2017 NBA Draft. However, if the NBA Lottery bumps them down even one spot, the Philadelphia 76ers become the sole owners of the pick.

For the purposes of this exercise, though, let’s assume that doesn’t happen. Instead, let’s assume the Lakers end up with the No. 3 pick. Let’s also assume that the first two picks of the draft are Markelle Fultz and Lonzo Ball, regardless of which teams are manning those slots. That takes Los Angeles’ most likely targets off the board.

So what now? While I’m sure the Lakers will be prepared for this possible scenario, I’m sure it throws a wrench into the works. However, it could provide them an opportunity to address something other than their backcourt. It’s not like they don’t already have two capable starters in D’Angelo Russell and Jordan Clarkson.

What about adding an offensive-minded big? I know Julius Randle is supposed to be filling that role, but he’s not the stretch-4 that the Lakers would surely love to have. Or maybe a defensive-minded wing who can complement Brandon Ingram?

There will surely be options available for the Lakers if this hypothetical situation plays out. Instead of idly bantering about it, though, let’s take a look at three dark horse targets for the Lakers and their potential Top-3 pick.

Malik Monk, SG, Kentucky

Right now, the Lakers have plenty of scoring potential on their roster. Russell can certainly do some damage when he gets hot, Brandon Ingram possesses serious upside as a shooter, and we’ve seen what Randle can do when he’s on his game.

However, I wouldn’t be surprised if the Lakers were at least interested in adding a true sharpshooter at the shooting guard position. It’s not like they have Lou Williams anymore, and while Clarkson is a great scorer, he’s not exactly a dead-eye from the field. And who knows what the future holds for Nick Young?

So why not consider a guy like Malik Monk in the first round? The former Kentucky star has a deadly jumper, proving to be one of college basketball’s top scorers from the 2-spot last season. He excels as a catch-and-shoot scorer, but is also more than capable of creating his own opportunities.

Scouts knock him for his 6’3″ frame, which is a tad small for the shooting guard spot. However, his athleticism and ridiculous hops more than make up for it. He’s a thunderous dunker who can soar over big defenders to assert his dominance. That same athleticism also helps him make plays on defense and get himself open while playing without the ball.

I’m sure Russell would love to have that type of knockdown shooter to pass to. Drafting Monk would give the Lakers a new offensive weapon to work with who still has a ton of room to grow as a defender and pick-and-roll threat.

Lauri Markkanen, PF, Arizona

At this moment, the Lakers don’t necessarily have a huge concern at power forward. Randle is the unquestioned starter after an outstanding 2016-17 campaign, but still has a few shortcomings in his game.

Realistically, Randle only offers so much upside as an offensive threat. Although he tries to be a playmaker and creator, his ballhandling skills aren’t that far above average for power forwards. His shooting and scoring improved this past season, but he’s still a work in progress on defense and can be rather streaky.

If the Lakers wanted an offensive upgrade at the 4-spot, they need look no further than Lauri Markkanen.

The Arizona product is the prototypical stretch-4, possessing elite shooting abilities and sneaky athleticism for a seven-footer. He was a sharpshooter from deep this past season, converting on 42.3 percent of his three-pointers while sinking nearly half of his field goals. Put simply, Markkanen would bring a whole new dimension (and some serious spacing) to the Lakers’ offense.

The best part is he still has so much more room for growth both offensively and defensively. He’s got the size to be a dominant rebounder and rim protector, and obviously offers the sniper skills to earn the Kristaps Porzingis comparisons. He’ll definitely be an intriguing option, especially if he continues to impress during the pre-draft process.

Josh Jackson, SF, Kansas

Realistically, most folks wouldn’t call Josh Jackson a dark horse option for the Lakers. The consensus right now is he’s a top-3 talent, with the potential to come off the board first based on which team is picking in that spot. However, seeing as Ball appears to be the target, I’m putting him in the “dark horse” category.

So why a wing, right?

The Lakers didn’t really draft Ingram to be a bench player. However, he’s still a work in progress despite showing serious skills as a rookie. If anything, adding Jackson at small forward would give Los Angeles two high-upside options on the wing who perfectly complement each other’s skill sets.

While Ingram is more of the offensive threat, Jackson is a relentless defender with the potential to emerge as an annual selection for the NBA All-Defensive team. His ability to lock down opposing scorers is impressive for his age, and chances are he’s only going to get better. Just imagine if he added some muscle to his frame and got some NBA-caliber coaching.

Don’t think that he can’t make an impact on offense, though. Jackson will never make a run at the scoring title, but shows a well-rounded offensive skill set as a jump shooter who can get himself open with his tenacity and athleticism off the ball. When all is said and done, though, the former Jayhawk will need some serious work on his mechanics and consistency at the next level.

The Lakers were one of the worst defensive teams throughout the 2016-17 campaign. Bringing aboard the talents of Jackson in the first round would be a huge step towards fixing that problem.

