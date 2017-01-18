2017 NBA D-League Showcase Schedule

Each season, the NBA D-League holds an event specifically geared toward NBA general managers and representatives from all 30 NBA teams meant to give players a unique platform for their skills. The NBA D-League Showcase takes place during a time in the season when NBA teams may be struggling with injury concerns or otherwise looking for a unique injection of talent.

Scheduled for January 18-22 in Mississauga, Ontario, home of the Toronto Raptor’s affiliate, Raptors 905, this year’s event is the thirteenth edition and will feature 22 games. During and after the weekend some participants will likely sign 10-day contracts as NBA teams scramble to fill roster slots with potential talent. Some notable former Showcase players include Hassan Whiteside, Rudy Gobert, JaMychal Green and Sean Kilpatrick.

Of the 22 games, a record 14 will be nationally televised on either ESPNU or NBATV. Below is the full game and broadcast schedule, including the televised games.

Wednesday, Jan. 18

10:00 a.m. Windy City Bulls at Delaware 87ers

12:30 p.m. Grand Rapids Drive at Raptors 905 (NBA TV)

3:00 p.m. Greensboro Swarm at Erie BayHawks (NBA TV)

6:00 p.m. Northern Arizona Suns at Oklahoma City Blue

8:30 p.m. Rio Grande Valley Vipers at Austin Spurs

Thursday, Jan. 19

12:30 p.m. Fort Wayne Mad Ants at Windy City Bulls (ESPNU)

3:00 p.m. Sioux Falls Skyforce at Reno Bighorns (ESPNU)

6:00 p.m. Canton Charge at Maine Red Claws

8:30 p.m. Oklahoma City Blue at Santa Cruz Warriors (NBA TV)

Friday, Jan. 20

10:00 a.m. Erie BayHawks at Westchester Knicks

12:30 p.m. Salt Lake City Stars at Iowa Energy (ESPNU)

3:00 p.m. Delaware 87ers at Greensboro Swarm (ESPNU)

6:00 p.m. Austin Spurs at Northern Arizona Suns (ESPNU)

8:30 p.m. Raptors 905 at Long Island Nets (ESPNU)

Saturday, Jan. 21

10:00 a.m. Santa Cruz Warriors at Texas Legends

12:30 p.m. Maine Red Claws at Fort Wayne Mad Ants (NBA TV)

3:00 p.m. Iowa Energy at Rio Grande Valley Vipers (NBA TV)

6:00 p.m. Los Angeles D-Fenders at Sioux Falls Skyforce

8:30 p.m. Long Island Nets at Grand Rapids Drive

Sunday, Jan. 22

10:00 a.m. Westchester Knicks at Canton Charge (NBA TV)

12:30 p.m. Reno Bighorns at Salt Lake City Stars (NBA TV)

3:00 p.m. Texas Legends at Los Angeles D-Fenders (NBA TV)

