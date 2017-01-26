2017 NBA All-Star Reserves Announced: Lillard, Embiid Snubbed
The reserves for the 2017 NBA All-Star Game were revealed on TNT’s NBA Tip-Off earlier today. Here is how the Eastern and Western conference teams rounded out as voted on by the coaches.
Eastern Conference Starters
Backcourt – Kyrie Irving, DeMar DeRozan
Frontcourt – Jimmy Butler, LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo
Eastern Conference Reserves
- Isaiah Thomas, Boston Celtics
- John Wall, Washington Wizards
- Kyle Lowry, Toronto Raptors
- Kemba Walker, Charlotte Hornets
- Paul George, Indiana Pacers
- Kevin Love, Cleveland Cavaliers
- Paul Millsap, Atlanta Hawks
Western Conference Starters
Backcourt – Stephen Curry, James Harden
Frontcourt – Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, Anthony Davis
Western Conference Reserves
- Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City Thunder
- Klay Thompson, Golden State Warriors
- Gordon Hayward, Utah Jazz
- Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors
- DeMarcus Cousins, Sacramento Kings
- Marc Gasol, Memphis Grizzlies
- DeAndre Jordan, LA Clippers
NBA All-Star Snubs
- Joel Embiid – This will probably be the last time Embiid will miss an NBA All-Star Game for a very long time. The Philadelphia 76ers “rookie” wasn’t included on this year’s Eastern Conference roster despite averaging 19.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.5 blocks this season. The only explanation as to how Millsap was selected as a reserve is the fact that the Atlanta Hawks are the fourth seed in the East right now. Millsap averages 18 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1 block per game. According to my math, Embiid’s numbers are more impressive than that.
- Damian Lillard – For the second consecutive year, Damian Lillard was left off the Western Conference roster. The point guard is averaging 26.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 5.8 assists. His points per game has increased every season since he was drafted in 2012. Hayward is averaging 21.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game this season. Lillard mentioned last year’s All-Star snub in his latest hip-hop album “The Letter O,” and I’m sure he will voice his thoughts once again.
- Karl-Anthony Towns – The Minnesota Timberwolves’ sophomore center will play in the Rising Stars Challenge but will miss this year’s All-Star game. Towns is averaging 22.4 points and 11.9 rebounds per contest. In November, he scored a career high against the New York Knicks with 47 points while grabbing 18 rebounds. In a crowded Western Conference in terms of talent, Towns deserved a spot on the roster.
What are your thoughts on the 2017 NBA All-Star teams?