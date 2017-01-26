2017 NBA All-Star Reserves Announced: Lillard, Embiid Snubbed

The reserves for the 2017 NBA All-Star Game were revealed on TNT’s NBA Tip-Off. Here is how the Eastern and Western conference teams rounded out

Eastern Conference Starters

Backcourt – Kyrie Irving, DeMar DeRozan

Frontcourt – Jimmy Butler, LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo

Eastern Conference Reserves

Isaiah Thomas, Boston Celtics

John Wall, Washington Wizards

Kyle Lowry, Toronto Raptors

Kemba Walker, Charlotte Hornets

Paul George, Indiana Pacers

Kevin Love, Cleveland Cavaliers

Paul Millsap, Atlanta Hawks

Western Conference Starters

Backcourt – Stephen Curry, James Harden

Frontcourt – Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, Anthony Davis

Western Conference Reserves

Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City Thunder

Klay Thompson, Golden State Warriors

Gordon Hayward, Utah Jazz

Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors

DeMarcus Cousins, Sacramento Kings

Marc Gasol, Memphis Grizzlies

DeAndre Jordan, LA Clippers

NBA All-Star Snubs

Joel Embiid – This will probably be the last time Embiid will miss an NBA All-Star Game for a very long time. The Philadelphia 76ers “rookie” wasn’t included on this year’s Eastern Conference roster despite averaging 19.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.5 blocks this season. The only explanation as to how Millsap was selected as a reserve is the fact that the Atlanta Hawks are the fourth seed in the East right now. Millsap averages 18 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1 block per game. According to my math, Embiid’s numbers are more impressive than that.

Damian Lillard – For the second consecutive year, Damian Lillard was left off the Western Conference roster. The point guard is averaging 26.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 5.8 assists. His points per game has increased every season since he was drafted in 2012. Hayward is averaging 21.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game this season. Lillard mentioned last year’s All-Star snub in his latest hip-hop album “The Letter O,” and I’m sure he will voice his thoughts once again.

– For the second consecutive year, Damian Lillard was left off the Western Conference roster. The point guard is averaging 26.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 5.8 assists. His points per game has increased every season since he was drafted in 2012. Hayward is averaging 21.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game this season. Lillard mentioned last year’s All-Star snub in his latest hip-hop album “The Letter O,” and I’m sure he will voice his thoughts once again. Karl-Anthony Towns – The Minnesota Timberwolves’ sophomore center will play in the Rising Stars Challenge but will miss this year’s All-Star game. Towns is averaging 22.4 points and 11.9 rebounds per contest. In November, he scored a career high against the New York Knicks with 47 points while grabbing 18 rebounds. In a crowded Western Conference in terms of talent, Towns deserved a spot on the roster.

What are your thoughts on the 2017 NBA All-Star teams?

