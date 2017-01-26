Russell Westbrook, Isaiah Thomas lead NBA All-Star reserves

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook was named an 2017 NBA All-Star Game reserves that were announced Thursday, one week after being snubbed as a starter.

Westbrook is averaging 30.7 points, 10.7 rebounds, and 10.4 assists in 46 games this season. Westbrook said last week that he didn't play the game for All-Star bids, which are determined by voting from fans (50 percent), current players and media members (both 25 percent).

The All-Star reserves are determined by the league's coaches. The other West reserves include Klay Thompson and Draymond Green (Warriors), DeMarcus Cousins (Kings), Marc Gasol (Grizzlies), DeAndre Jordan (Clippers) and Gordon Hayward (Jazz).

The East reserves are led by Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas, in midst of a breakout scoring season. They also include John Wall (Wizards), Kevin Love (Cavaliers), Kyle Lowry (Raptors), Paul George (Pacers), Kemba Walker (Hornets) and Paul Millsap (Hawks).

The starters for the East are Kyrie Irving and LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers, Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan, Chicago Bulls guard Jimmy Butler and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Western Conference starters are Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant of the Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets guard James Harden, San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard and New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis.

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr will lead the West All-Stars. The East coach will be determined based on which Eastern Conference team has the best record through Feb. 5. The Warriors — who are sending four of their starters to the game — clinched that top mark earlier this week.

The Cavaliers currently lead the East, meaning head coach Tyronn Lue would coach the East, if things stay constant.

The All-Star game will take place at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans Feb. 19.

