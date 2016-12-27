2016-17 NBA Power Rankings: Playing Naughty Or Nice In Week 10

NBA Power Rankings

Dec 25, 2016; Cleveland, OH, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) and Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) at Quicken Loans Arena. Cleveland defeats Golden State 109-108. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

In Week 10 of NBA Power Rankings, we play “Naughty or Nice?” with every team in the league, including the surging Sacramento Kings.

As the calendar prepares the flip to 2017, we’ve gotten a pretty good look at where everyone stands in the NBA.

As always, there are pretty clear contenders like the Golden State Warriors, Cleveland Cavaliers and San Antonio Spurs. There are pseudo-contenders like the Toronto Raptors and Los Angeles Clippers, dark horses like the Houston Rockets and Boston Celtics, and decent but non-threatening playoff teams like the Oklahoma City Thunder, Memphis Grizzlies and Charlotte Hornets.

Through the first two months of the 2016-17 NBA season, however, there’s been plenty to like and dislike about every team in the association.

In a special holiday edition of NBA Power Rankings, we’ll be taking a look at both the “naughty” and “nice” for each squad. Some will be skewed in one direction more than others, but with another week of NBA action under our belts, we’ll try to keep it as balanced as possible.

Here’s a look at our Week 10 2016-17 NBA Power Rankings.

Dec 23, 2016; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) drives to the basket in the first half against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

30

Philadelphia 76ers

7-23

Last week: 0-3
Last rank: 29th

Naughty: Losing to the lowly Pelicans, Suns and Kings in the same week, posting the league’s worst record so far in 2016-17, Jahlil Okafor starting to look like a draft bust, Nerlens Noel being banished from the rotation and Ben Simmons still being out injured.

Nice: Joel Embiid looking like a lock for Rookie of the Year, Ersan Ilyasova‘s play off the bench and the dream that one day, the merciful trade will come to relieve Philly’s frontcourt of its current logjam.

Dec 23, 2016; Cleveland, OH, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Jeremy Lin (7) drives against Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson (13) during the second half at Quicken Loans Arena. The Cavs won 119-99. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

29

Brooklyn Nets

8-22

Last week: 1-3
Last rank: 30th

Naughty: Losses in five of the Brooklyn Nets’ last six games, Jeremy Lin re-injuring the hamstring that sidelined him for 17 games, the second-worst record in the NBA and having zero incentive to tank since they still owe Boston their first round pick.

Nice: Randy Foye game-winner, anyone?

Dec 21, 2016; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Suns forward P.J. Tucker (17) and guard Devin Booker (1) react against the Houston Rockets at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

28

Phoenix Suns

9-22

Last week: 1-3
Last rank: 26th

Naughty: The Phoenix Suns are an absolute dumpster fire. Until a blowout loss in Houston that saw Phoenix trailing by 32 in the third quarter, the youngsters were hardly playing behind veterans who are more valuable as trade bait. Brandon Knight has the worst total point differential in the NBA, no matter how many points he scores. The Suns’ only win of the week was against Philly, Devin Booker is experiencing the sophomore slump thanks to all the iso-sets this team runs, T.J. Warren isn’t back in the starting lineup for some reason, and these are just SOME of the many adjustments head coach Earl Watson needs to make.

Nice: Devin Booker showing signs of being the best playmaker on this roster, Dragan Bender‘s first career double-double and Booker releasing his inner anger in a dunk over poor Kyle Wiltjer:

December 25, 2016; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard D’Angelo Russell (1) meets with Los Angeles Clippers guard Jamal Crawford (11) following the 111-102 victory at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

27

Los Angeles Lakers

12-22

Last week: 1-3
Last rank: 25th

Nice: What better way to snap a four-game losing streak and distract everyone from not having Kobe Bryant on Christmas Day than giving Los Angeles Lakers fans the gift of an unexpected win over the Clippers?

Naughty: Larry Nance Jr. will be sidelined for four weeks (hopefully giving him enough time to return healthy for the Slam Dunk Contest in mid-February) and the Lakers are now 5-17 since their promising 7-5 start.

Dec 23, 2016; Portland, OR, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) shoots against the San Antonio Spurs during the first quarter at the Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Craig Mitchelldyer-USA TODAY Sports

26

Portland Trail Blazers

13-20

Last week: 0-4
Last rank: 21st

Naughty: It’s all naughty for the Portland Trail Blazers this week. Not only do they still own the NBA’s worst defense, but they’ve also lost six straight games, fallen to 10th place in the West and to top it all off, their best player is currently dealing with an ankle sprain.

Nice: ……..

Dec 23, 2016; Los Angeles, CA, USA; LA Clippers forward Luc Mbah a Moute (12) defends against Dallas Mavericks forward Harrison Barnes (40) in the first half of the NBA basketball game at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

25

Dallas Mavericks

9-22

Last week: 2-2
Last rank: 27th

Naughty: The way Dirk Nowitzki‘s career is currently ending, nearly blowing a 25-point lead against the Blazers come to mind, and the team’s 1-6 record with Dirk on the floor come to mind.

Nice: The Dallas Mavericks have now won three of their last five games, they’re getting a career year out of Harrison Barnes, Seth Curry is playing well off the bench and Harry B’s game-winner over the shorthanded Clippers:

Dec 23, 2016; New Orleans, LA, USA; Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic (7) handles the ball during the first quarter of the game against the New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

24

Miami Heat

10-21

Last week: 1-2
Last rank: 22nd

Nice: The Miami Heat retired Shaquille O’Neal‘s jersey last week, Goran Dragic adamantly denied recent trade rumors and James Johnson has been tremendous off the bench lately, averaging 12.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game over the last seven contests.

Naughty: A double-OT loss to the Magic, an eight-point loss to the Lakers, the team’s overall 10-21 record, and the fact that as much as it may make this team unbearable to watch, the Heat probably would be better off trading Dragic while his value is so high.

Dec 21, 2016; Atlanta, GA, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Zach LaVine (8) forward Andrew Wiggins (22) and guard Ricky Rubio (9) react as the clock runs out against the Atlanta Hawks at Philips Arena. The Timberwolves defeated the Hawks 92-84. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

23

Minnesota Timberwolves

10-21

Last week: 3-2
Last rank: 28th

Naughty: Andrew Wiggins‘ three-point touch decaying from 41.4 percent through November to 28.3 percent in December, a Tom Thibodeau-coached team ranking 25th in defensive rating, Ricky Rubio‘s paltry numbers, Kris Dunn‘s rocky start and the possibility that Zach LaVine might wind up being the more consistent player compared to Wiggins.

Nice: A 40-point performance from LaVine, a winning week, and wins in four of the Minnesota Timberwolves’ last six games.

Dec 25, 2016; San Antonio, TX, USA; Chicago Bulls shooting guard Dwyane Wade (3) shoots the ball past San Antonio Spurs shooting guard Danny Green (14) during the first half at AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

22

Chicago Bulls

15-16

Last week: 2-3
Last rank: 19th

Nice: That 31-point win over Detroit to start the week, a game-winning steal from Dwyane Wade against Indiana, and the brief moment against San Antonio when it looked like Flash was about to deliver another Christmas Day win to his team.

Naughty: Double-digit loses to Washington, Charlotte and San Antonio, Rajon Rondo‘s fit with this team, Nikola Mirotic‘s inconsistency, Jimmy Butler scoring 20 or less in four of his last five games and the Chicago Bulls dropping to 7-12 since their promising 8-4 start.

Dec 21, 2016; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis (23) dunks against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half of a game at the Smoothie King Center. The Thunder defeated the Pelicans 121-110. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

21

New Orleans Pelicans

12-21

Last week: 3-1
Last rank: 24th

Nice: Anthony Davis, a 3-1 week, Anthony Davis, the New Orleans Pelicans only being three games out of a playoff spot somehow, Anthony Davis, and oh, did we mention Anthony Davis?

Naughty: The Pellies’ upcoming five-game road trip, not to mention a road game against the defending champs before we even get there.

Dec 19, 2016; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Nikola Jokic (15) reacts after scoring during the second half against the Dallas Mavericks at Pepsi Center. The Nuggets 117-107. Mandatory Credit: Chris Humphreys-USA TODAY Sports

20

Denver Nuggets

13-18

Last week: 2-2
Last rank: 17th

Nice: Nikola Jokic finally looking like Nikola Jokic now that he’s back in the startling lineup, Will Barton showing signs of life off the bench, Danilo Gallinari stringing together a couple of high-scoring performances and the Denver Nuggets only sitting one game out of a playoff spot.

Naughty: Jusuf Nurkic‘s diminished role. You know, aside from the obvious fact that a 13-18 overall record somehow has this team close to a playoff spot.

Dec 19, 2016; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Pacers react to forward Thaddeus Young (21) making the game winning shot in the 4th quarter against the Washington Wizards at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Indiana defeats Washington 107-105. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

19

Indiana Pacers

15-17

Last week: 1-3
Last rank: 15th

Naughty: The Indiana Pacers have to be the biggest disappointment in the East, right? They’re two games under .500, Paul George is nowhere near the MVP candidate we were expecting and the offense isn’t nearly high powered enough to compensate for a lackluster defense. A 1-3 week certainly didn’t help matters, even if the playoffs are still within reach.

Nice: At least Jeff Teague has come on strong lately. A game-winner from fellow newcomer Thaddeus Young doesn’t hurt either.

Dec 23, 2016; Denver, CO, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Paul Millsap (4) reacts after a play in the fourth quarter against the Denver Nuggets at the Pepsi Center. The Hawks won 109-108. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

18

Atlanta Hawks

15-16

Last week: 2-2
Last rank: 18th

Nice: Paul Millsap continuing to be the most underrated player in the NBA, Dennis Schroder‘s career year and Taurean Prince bench celebrations.

Naughty: Losing to the Timberwolves and Nuggets in the same week, the Atlanta Hawks still ranking in the bottom third in offensive rating and the team’s sub-.500 record — which is especially disappointing since a 9-2 start.

Dec 23, 2016; Orlando, FL, USA; Orlando Magic forward Serge Ibaka (7) reacts and celebrates against the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half at Amway Center. Orlando Magic defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 109-90. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

17

Orlando Magic

15-18

Last week: 3-1
Last rank: 20th

Nice: The Orlando Magic just enjoyed a 3-1 week, which included a double-overtime win over Miami and a walloping on the Grizzlies that was way more convincing than the final score indicated. Elfrid Payton is averaging 12.9 points and 5.9 assists per game on 51.4 percent shooting since he started coming off the bench, this team is only one game out of a playoff spot despite its 15-18 record, and Bismack Biyombo reminded Derrick Rose it isn’t 2012 anymore.

Naughty: The fact that a 15-18 record is good enough for a near-playoff spot, especially since a first round playoff exit is not worth all the youth this team has shed over the last few years.

Dec 23, 2016; Auburn Hills, MI, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (5) celebrates after making a three point basket during the first quarter against the Golden State Warriors at The Palace of Auburn Hills. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

16

Detroit Pistons

15-18

Last week: 1-3
Last rank: 12th

Naughty: Stan Van Gundy’s comments after a 31-point smackdown at the hands of Chicago were pretty indicative of how disappointing the Detroit Pistons have been. This team wasn’t exactly turning heads before Reggie Jackson‘s return, but they’ve certainly struggled ever since he came back, and now Tobias Harris is coming off the bench. The lone win of the week coming against a LeBron James-less Cavs team isn’t exactly encouraging.

Nice: Jon Leuer has been an underrated bright spot, and because of the current state of the East, the Pistons still have plenty of time to rebuild their chemistry now that Jackson is back.

Dec 20, 2016; Sacramento, CA, USA; Sacramento Kings forward DeMarcus Cousins (15) during the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Golden 1 Center. The Trail Blazers defeated the Kings 126-121. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

15

Sacramento Kings

14-17

Last week: 4-0
Last rank: 23rd

Naughty: DeMarcus Cousins is equal parts naughty and nice this week (and pretty much every other week). It started with a $50,000 fine for his verbal altercation with a Sacramento Bee reporter, spitting his mouthguard at the Blazers bench and then going on a postgame rant about Meyers Leonard — ALL ON THE SAME DAY.

Nice: We prefer the Nice DeMarcus Cousins, who scored a career-high 55 points in the game he was un-ejected from. The DeMarcus Cousins who dropped a 37-7-7-4-2 on the Wolves, a 30-7-5-3-2 on the Sixers and exchanged butt smacks with Joel Embiid — during a 4-0 week for the Sacramento Kings, who now own the eighth seed in the Western Conference.

Dec 19, 2016; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Washington Wizards forward Otto Porter (3) reacts as Bradley Beal made a three pointer to take the lead but shot is ruled a two pointer late in the 4th quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Indiana defeats Washington 107-105. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

14

Washington Wizards

14-16

Last week: 2-2
Last rank: 14th

Nice: The Washington Wizards are getting so close to being trustworthy. They’re still two games under .500, but they picked up big wins over Chicago and Milwaukee this week, putting them at 8-4 in their last 12 games. Nights like Otto Porter Jr.’s 32 and 13 performance are a nice reminder that if not for Giannis Antetokounmpo, he might be in the Most Improved Player discussion.

Naughty: The only problem is, every time the Wizards pick up a big, potentially momentum-building win, they follow it up with an inexplicable loss. Washington outscored 9-0 over the final two minutes in a loss to the Pacers, and no-showed a 27-point smackdown in the first matchup of the week with Milwaukee. Ian Mahinmi being sidelined for six weeks certainly doesn’t help matters either.

Dec 23, 2016; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Washington Wizards forward Markieff Morris (5) defends Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) during the first quarter at BMO Harris Bradley Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

13

Milwaukee Bucks

14-15

Last week: 1-3
Last rank: 13th

Nice: Two of the Milwaukee Bucks’ three losses this week came to the defending champs, Giannis Antetokounmpo was the only name that mattered in the Most Improved Player discussion BEFORE his career-high 39 points, Jabari Parker is quietly developing into a phenomenal No. 2 option, and rookie Malcolm Brogdon posterized LeBron James AND Kyrie Irving in the same game.

Naughty: A 1-3 week dropped Milwaukee back below .500, and we still can’t help thinking about what this team might look like if only Khris Middleton were healthy.

Dec 20, 2016; New York, NY, USA; New York Knicks head coach Jeff Hornacek looks on during a break in action with New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony (7) against the Indiana Pacers during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports

12

New York Knicks

16-14

Last week: 2-1
Last rank: 16th

Nice: Decent enough bounce-back week for the New York Knicks, with Derrick Rose putting up some efficient scoring numbers and Carmelo Anthony going off for 35 in a win over Indiana.

Naughty: Melo getting locked up by Avery Bradley on a pivotal late-game possession while failing to reach 30 points for the first time on Christmas Day, which featured a promising Knicks rally that fell apart down the stretch.

Dec 20, 2016; Charlotte, NC, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Nicolas Batum (5) reacts after a foul call in the first half against the Los Angeles Lakers at Spectrum Center. The Hornets defeated the Lakers 117-113. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

11

Charlotte Hornets

17-14

Last week: 2-1
Last rank: 11th

Nice: Nicolas Batum‘s bank shot that delivered the Charlotte Hornets a close win over the Lakers, the Charlotte Hornets moving to three games over .500, and boasting the third-best point differential in the East.

Naughty: Losing to the lowly Nets on a Randy Foye game-winning three the day after Christmas probably stung a little bit (get it?).

December 25, 2016; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Chris Paul and forward Blake Griffin (32) watche game action against the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

10

Los Angeles Clippers

22-11

Last week: 2-3
Last rank: 7th

Naughty: Blake Griffin being out 4-6 weeks was bad enough, but the Los Angeles Clippers have survived just fine in the past by flanking Chris Paul and DeAndre Jordan pick-and-rolls with shooters. Unfortunately, losing Chris Paul and J.J. Redick compounded Griffin’s absence, even with Lob City’s improved depth. Here’s hoping they’re back soon, because with road games against OKC, Houston and New Orleans coming up, this shorthanded team could very well be
22-14 heading into 2017.

Nice: At least DeAndre Jordan had a nice dunk over Pau Gasol?

Dec 23, 2016; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Utah Jazz forward Gordon Hayward (20) draws a foul from Toronto Raptors guard Norman Powell (24) in the fourth quarter at Vivint Smart Home Arena. The Toronto Raptors defeated the Utah Jazz 104-98. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

9

Utah Jazz

18-13

Last week: 0-3
Last rank: 6th

Nice: The Utah Jazz are 8-3 with a healthy George Hill, 15-9 with a healthy Gordon Hayward, and 10-6 with a healthy Derrick Favors.

Naughty: The Utah Jazz have gone 10-10 without George Hill, 3-4 without Gordon Hayward and 8-7 without Derrick Favors. That’s a combined 42 missed games for three of Utah’s four best players through the first 43 games of the season. Forget the last 0-3 week; will this team ever stay healthy long enough to assert itself as a new Western power?

Dec 21, 2016; Auburn Hills, MI, USA; Memphis Grizzlies center Marc Gasol (33) high fives guard Mike Conley (11) during the third quarter against the Detroit Pistons at The Palace of Auburn Hills. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

8

Memphis Grizzlies

20-13

Last week: 2-2
Last rank: 10th

Nice: The incredible amount of resilience this team showed when Mike Conley was out, Marc Gasol tying his career high of 38 points in a win over Detroit and an impressive win over the surging Rockets.

Naughty: That OT loss to Boston to start the week, which was capped off by a slaughter at the hands of the mediocre Magic. Some inconsistency was to be expected following Conley’s return to a team that was somehow thriving without him, but how much longer will it last?

Dec 23, 2016; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (4) drives to the basket past Oklahoma City Thunder center Steven Adams (12) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

7

Boston Celtics

18-13

Last week: 3-1
Last rank: 9th

Nice: A career-high 44 points for Isaiah Thomas in an overtime win against Memphis, a Christmas Day win clinched by Marcus Smart‘s three-pointer, a steal from Avery Bradley and a block from Al Horford, and a big-time dunk over Kristaps Porzingis.

Naughty: A five-point loss to OKC behind another Herculean effort from Russell Westbrook, plus the fact that the Boston Celtics would be competing with the Raptors for that No. 2 seed if not for so many early season injuries.

Dec 25, 2016; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (0) reacts after a play against theMinnesota Timberwolves during the second quarter at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark D. Smith-USA TODAY Sports

6

Oklahoma City Thunder

19-12

Last week: 3-1
Last rank: 8th

Nice: Russell Westbrook scoring 42 points in three of his four games this week, Russell Westbrook still averaging a triple-double with three games left before the calendar flips to 2017, Russell Westbrook leading the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 4-3 record since Victor Oladipo went down, Russell Westbrook’s 45-11-11 triple-double in a win over Boston….yep, it’s all Russell Westbrook here.

More Nice: Okay, so maybe there’s more to it than JUST Russell Westbrook. Enes Kanter scored 20 off the bench in his last two games, Domantas Sabonis had a 20-point game against Boston and Alex Abrines had a career-high 18 points in a win over New Orleans.

Dec 23, 2016; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry (7) is congratulated by teammate guard DeMar DeRozan (10) after a basket in the fourth quarter against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Smart Home Arena. The Toronto Raptors defeated the Utah Jazz 104-98. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

5

Toronto Raptors

22-8

Last week: 3-0
Last rank: 5th

Nice: For all the talk about the Cavaliers owning the East (and rightfully so), the Toronto Raptors are still only one game back in the standings, with the East’s best point differential. They also improbably still boast the best offense in the NBA, which is incredible for a team that ranks so low in assist percentage and whose best scorer thrives in the midrange. Kyle Lowry has re-established himself as the team’s best player, which is no small feat considering the career year DeMar DeRozan is having.

Naughty: For all the Raptors’ success, this team is still fighting for second place in the East. Until Toronto fixes its power forward problem, that won’t change.

Dec 23, 2016; Memphis, TN, USA; Houston Rockets forward Montreal Harrell (5) talks to guard James Harden (13) during the first quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

4

Houston Rockets

23-9

Last week: 2-2
Last rank: 3rd

Nice: James Harden being an MVP frontrunner, Mike D’Antoni being a Coach of the Year frontrunner, the Houston Rockets climbing to third in the Eastern Conference standings and being able to cruise to two easy wins because of matchups with Phoenix never hurts. Eric Gordon and Ryan Anderson are fitting in perfectly, Sam Dekker looks more and more capable with each passing week and the Rox could be on their way to surprising some people come playoff time.

Naughty: Having your 10-game win streak snapped by an in-state rival is never fun, as is not having Clint Capela for the next few weeks because of a broken fibula.

Dec 25, 2016; San Antonio, TX, USA; San Antonio Spurs power forward LaMarcus Aldridge (12) celebrates with teammate Jonathon Simmons (17, left) after a basket during the first half against the Chicago Bulls at AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

3

San Antonio Spurs

25-6

Last week: 3-1
Last rank: 2nd

Nice: Snapping Houston’s 10-game win streak, having only two road losses on the season, Patty Mills‘ superb play off the bench, LaMarcus Aldridge starting his Christmas Day 11-for-11 from the field and the San Antonio Spurs quietly trailing the mighty Warriors by only 1.5 games in the West.

Naughty: A road loss to the Blake Griffin-less Clippers and…that’s pretty much it for now.

Dec 25, 2016; Cleveland, OH, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) goes up for a dunk against Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (0) at Quicken Loans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

2

Golden State Warriors

27-5

Last week: 3-1
Last rank: 1st

Nice: The Golden State Warriors still own the league’s best record, best point differential and had a 14-point fourth quarter lead on the Cavaliers on the road on Christmas Day. Also, Kevin Durant baptized both Brook Lopez and then Kevin Love this week.

Naughty: The Dubs blew that 14-point lead in all-too-familiar fashion, with Kyrie Irving supplying the well-contested game-winner. Stephen Curry disappeared in that game, Draymond Green was a head case right from the start, Golden State’s seven-game win streak was snapped, and the Warriors still don’t look like a team that’s mentally over that 3-1 blown lead in the Finals after their first loss in which they led by double digits in the fourth quarter.

Dec 25, 2016; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (32) celebrates with guard Kyrie Irving (2) after dunking against the Golden State Warriors at Quicken Loans Arena. Cleveland defeats Golden State 109-108. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

1

Cleveland Cavaliers

23-7

Last week: 4-1
Last rank: 4th

Nice: What a week for the defending champs. LeBron James passed Moses Malone for eighth on the NBA’s all-time scoring list, he hit a game-winning overtime three against the Bucks, the Cleveland Cavaliers went 4-1, Richard Jefferson baptized Klay Thompson, Kyrie Irving delivered another nightmare-inducing game-winner against Golden State, and the Cavs overcame a 14-point fourth quarter deficit on Christmas Day. What more could you want from LeBron and co., especially with Kevin Love looking as comfortable as he ever has?

Naughty: J.R. Smith missing 12-14 absolutely sucks, even if Cleveland will continue to coast through the East. Not being able to cap off a perfect 5-0 week is unfortunate, but not having LeBron is obviously the culprit there.

