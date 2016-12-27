2016-17 NBA Power Rankings: Playing Naughty Or Nice In Week 10

In Week 10 of NBA Power Rankings, we play “Naughty or Nice?” with every team in the league, including the surging Sacramento Kings.

As the calendar prepares the flip to 2017, we’ve gotten a pretty good look at where everyone stands in the NBA.

As always, there are pretty clear contenders like the Golden State Warriors, Cleveland Cavaliers and San Antonio Spurs. There are pseudo-contenders like the Toronto Raptors and Los Angeles Clippers, dark horses like the Houston Rockets and Boston Celtics, and decent but non-threatening playoff teams like the Oklahoma City Thunder, Memphis Grizzlies and Charlotte Hornets.

Through the first two months of the 2016-17 NBA season, however, there’s been plenty to like and dislike about every team in the association.

In a special holiday edition of NBA Power Rankings, we’ll be taking a look at both the “naughty” and “nice” for each squad. Some will be skewed in one direction more than others, but with another week of NBA action under our belts, we’ll try to keep it as balanced as possible.

Here’s a look at our Week 10 2016-17 NBA Power Rankings.

30 Philadelphia 76ers 7-23 Last week: 0-3

Last rank: 29th Jahlil Okafor starting to look like a draft bust, Nerlens Noel being banished from the rotation and Ben Simmons still being out injured. Naughty: Losing to the lowly Pelicans, Suns and Kings in the same week, posting the league’s worst record so far in 2016-17,starting to look like a draft bust,being banished from the rotation andstill being out injured. Nice: Joel Embiid looking like a lock for Rookie of the Year, Ersan Ilyasova‘s play off the bench and the dream that one day, the merciful trade will come to relieve Philly’s frontcourt of its current logjam.

29 Brooklyn Nets 8-22 Last week: 1-3

Last rank: 30th Jeremy Lin re-injuring the hamstring that sidelined him for 17 games, the second-worst record in the NBA and having zero incentive to tank since they still owe Boston their first round pick. Naughty: Losses in five of the Brooklyn Nets’ last six games,re-injuring the hamstring that sidelined him for 17 games, the second-worst record in the NBA and having zero incentive to tank since they still owe Boston their first round pick. Nice: Randy Foye game-winner, anyone?

28 Phoenix Suns 9-22 Last week: 1-3

Last rank: 26th Brandon Knight has the worst total point differential in the NBA, no matter how many points he scores. The Suns’ only win of the week was against Philly, Devin Booker is experiencing the sophomore slump thanks to all the iso-sets this team runs, T.J. Warren isn’t back in the starting lineup for some reason, and these are just SOME of Earl Watson needs to make. Naughty: The Phoenix Suns are an absolute dumpster fire. Until a blowout loss in Houston that saw Phoenix trailing by 32 in the third quarter, the youngsters were hardly playing behind veterans who are more valuable as trade bait.has the worst total point differential in the NBA, no matter how many points he scores. The Suns’ only win of the week was against Philly,is experiencing the sophomore slump thanks to all the iso-sets this team runs,isn’t back in the starting lineup for some reason, and these are just SOME of the many adjustments head coachneeds to make. Nice: Devin Booker showing signs of being the best playmaker on this roster, Dragan Bender‘s first career double-double and Booker releasing his inner anger in a dunk over poor Kyle Wiltjer:

27 Los Angeles Lakers 12-22 Last week: 1-3

Last rank: 25th Kobe Bryant on Christmas Day than giving Los Angeles Lakers fans the gift of an unexpected win over the Clippers? Nice: What better way to snap a four-game losing streak and distract everyone from not havingon Christmas Day than giving Los Angeles Lakers fans the gift of an unexpected win over the Clippers? Naughty: Larry Nance Jr. will be sidelined for four weeks (hopefully giving him enough time to return healthy for the Slam Dunk Contest in mid-February) and the Lakers are now 5-17 since their promising 7-5 start.

26 Portland Trail Blazers 13-20 Last week: 0-4

Last rank: 21st Naughty: It’s all naughty for the Portland Trail Blazers this week. Not only do they still own the NBA’s worst defense, but they’ve also lost six straight games, fallen to 10th place in the West and to top it all off, their best player is currently dealing with an ankle sprain. Nice: ……..

25 Dallas Mavericks 9-22 Last week: 2-2

Last rank: 27th Dirk Nowitzki‘s career is currently ending, nearly blowing a 25-point lead against the Blazers come to mind, and the team’s 1-6 record with Dirk on the floor come to mind. Naughty: The way‘s career is currently ending, nearly blowing a 25-point lead against the Blazers come to mind, and the team’s 1-6 record with Dirk on the floor come to mind. Nice: The Dallas Mavericks have now won three of their last five games, they’re getting a career year out of Harrison Barnes, Seth Curry is playing well off the bench and Harry B’s game-winner over the shorthanded Clippers:

24 Miami Heat 10-21 Last week: 1-2

Last rank: 22nd Shaquille O’Neal‘s jersey last week, Goran Dragic adamantly denied James Johnson has been tremendous off the bench lately, averaging 12.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game over the last seven contests. Nice: The Miami Heat retired‘s jersey last week,adamantly denied recent trade rumors andhas been tremendous off the bench lately, averaging 12.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game over the last seven contests. Naughty: A double-OT loss to the Magic, an eight-point loss to the Lakers, the team’s overall 10-21 record, and the fact that as much as it may make this team unbearable to watch, the Heat probably would be better off trading Dragic while his value is so high.

23 Minnesota Timberwolves 10-21 Last week: 3-2

Last rank: 28th Andrew Wiggins‘ three-point touch decaying from 41.4 percent through November to 28.3 percent in December, a Tom Thibodeau-coached team ranking 25th in defensive rating, Ricky Rubio‘s paltry numbers, Kris Dunn‘s rocky start and the possibility that Zach LaVine might wind up being the more consistent player compared to Wiggins. Naughty:‘ three-point touch decaying from 41.4 percent through November to 28.3 percent in December, a Tom Thibodeau-coached team ranking 25th in defensive rating,‘s paltry numbers,‘s rocky start and the possibility thatmight wind up being the more consistent player compared to Wiggins. Nice: A 40-point performance from LaVine, a winning week, and wins in four of the Minnesota Timberwolves’ last six games.

22 Chicago Bulls 15-16 Last week: 2-3

Last rank: 19th Dwyane Wade against Indiana, and the brief moment against San Antonio when it looked like Flash was about to deliver another Christmas Day win to his team. Nice: That 31-point win over Detroit to start the week, a game-winning steal fromagainst Indiana, and the brief moment against San Antonio when it looked like Flash was about to deliver another Christmas Day win to his team. Naughty: Double-digit loses to Washington, Charlotte and San Antonio, Rajon Rondo‘s fit with this team, Nikola Mirotic‘s inconsistency, Jimmy Butler scoring 20 or less in four of his last five games and the Chicago Bulls dropping to 7-12 since their promising 8-4 start.

21 New Orleans Pelicans 12-21 Last week: 3-1

Last rank: 24th Anthony Davis, a 3-1 week, Anthony Davis, the New Orleans Pelicans only being three games out of a playoff spot somehow, Anthony Davis, and oh, did we mention Anthony Davis? Nice:, a 3-1 week, Anthony Davis, the New Orleans Pelicans only being three games out of a playoff spot somehow, Anthony Davis, and oh, did we mention Anthony Davis? Naughty: The Pellies’ upcoming five-game road trip, not to mention a road game against the defending champs before we even get there.

20 Denver Nuggets 13-18 Last week: 2-2

Last rank: 17th Nikola Jokic finally looking like Nikola Jokic now that he’s back in the startling lineup, Will Barton showing signs of life off the bench, Danilo Gallinari stringing together a couple of high-scoring performances and the Denver Nuggets only sitting one game out of a playoff spot. Nice:finally looking like Nikola Jokic now that he’s back in the startling lineup,showing signs of life off the bench,stringing together a couple of high-scoring performances and the Denver Nuggets only sitting one game out of a playoff spot. Naughty: Jusuf Nurkic‘s diminished role. You know, aside from the obvious fact that a 13-18 overall record somehow has this team close to a playoff spot.

19 Indiana Pacers 15-17 Last week: 1-3

Last rank: 15th Paul George is nowhere near the MVP candidate we were expecting and the offense isn’t nearly high powered enough to compensate for a lackluster defense. A 1-3 week certainly didn’t help matters, even if the playoffs are still within reach. Naughty: The Indiana Pacers have to be the biggest disappointment in the East, right? They’re two games under .500,is nowhere near the MVP candidate we were expecting and the offense isn’t nearly high powered enough to compensate for a lackluster defense. A 1-3 week certainly didn’t help matters, even if the playoffs are still within reach. Nice: At least Jeff Teague has come on strong lately. A game-winner from fellow newcomer Thaddeus Young doesn’t hurt either.

18 Atlanta Hawks 15-16 Last week: 2-2

Last rank: 18th Paul Millsap continuing to be the most underrated player in the NBA, Dennis Schroder‘s career year and Taurean Prince bench celebrations. Nice:continuing to be the most underrated player in the NBA,‘s career year and Taurean Prince bench celebrations. Naughty: Losing to the Timberwolves and Nuggets in the same week, the Atlanta Hawks still ranking in the bottom third in offensive rating and the team’s sub-.500 record — which is especially disappointing since a 9-2 start.

17 Orlando Magic 15-18 Last week: 3-1

Last rank: 20th Elfrid Payton is averaging 12.9 points and 5.9 assists per game on 51.4 percent shooting since he started coming off the bench, this team is only one game out of a playoff spot despite its 15-18 record, and Bismack Biyombo reminded Derrick Rose it isn’t 2012 anymore. Nice: The Orlando Magic just enjoyed a 3-1 week, which included a double-overtime win over Miami and a walloping on the Grizzlies that was way more convincing than the final score indicated.is averaging 12.9 points and 5.9 assists per game on 51.4 percent shooting since he started coming off the bench, this team is only one game out of a playoff spot despite its 15-18 record, andremindedit isn’t 2012 anymore. Naughty: The fact that a 15-18 record is good enough for a near-playoff spot, especially since a first round playoff exit is not worth all the youth this team has shed over the last few years.

16 Detroit Pistons 15-18 Last week: 1-3

Last rank: 12th Reggie Jackson‘s return, but they’ve certainly struggled ever since he came back, and now Tobias Harris is coming off the bench. The lone win of the week coming against a LeBron James-less Cavs team isn’t exactly encouraging. Naughty: Stan Van Gundy’s comments after a 31-point smackdown at the hands of Chicago were pretty indicative of how disappointing the Detroit Pistons have been. This team wasn’t exactly turning heads before‘s return, but they’ve certainly struggled ever since he came back, and nowis coming off the bench. The lone win of the week coming against a LeBron James-less Cavs team isn’t exactly encouraging. Nice: Jon Leuer has been an underrated bright spot, and because of the current state of the East, the Pistons still have plenty of time to rebuild their chemistry now that Jackson is back.

Full SVG evisceration after the Pistons lost by 31 following their #PlayersOnlyMeeting: pic.twitter.com/WP58N0HUwR — Sean Highkin (@highkin) December 20, 2016

15 Sacramento Kings 14-17 Last week: 4-0

Last rank: 23rd DeMarcus Cousins is equal parts naughty and nice this week (and pretty much every other week). It started with a $50,000 fine for his verbal altercation with a Sacramento Bee reporter, Meyers Leonard — ALL ON THE SAME DAY. Naughty:is equal parts naughty and nice this week (and pretty much every other week). It started with a $50,000 fine for his verbal altercation with a Sacramento Bee reporter, spitting his mouthguard at the Blazers bench and then going on a postgame rant about— ALL ON THE SAME DAY. Nice: We prefer the Nice DeMarcus Cousins, who scored a career-high 55 points in the game he was un-ejected from. The DeMarcus Cousins who dropped a 37-7-7-4-2 on the Wolves, a 30-7-5-3-2 on the Sixers and exchanged butt smacks with Joel Embiid — during a 4-0 week for the Sacramento Kings, who now own the eighth seed in the Western Conference.

If you're ever having a rough day, just watch this and you'll feel all better. pic.twitter.com/iZSIeDCO1g — Michael Gallagher (@MikeSGallagher) December 27, 2016

14 Washington Wizards 14-16 Last week: 2-2

Last rank: 14th Otto Porter Jr.’s 32 and 13 performance are a nice reminder that if not for Giannis Antetokounmpo, he might be in the Most Improved Player discussion. Nice: The Washington Wizards are getting so close to being trustworthy. They’re still two games under .500, but they picked up big wins over Chicago and Milwaukee this week, putting them at 8-4 in their last 12 games. Nights likeJr.’s 32 and 13 performance are a nice reminder that if not for, he might be in the Most Improved Player discussion. Naughty: The only problem is, every time the Wizards pick up a big, potentially momentum-building win, they follow it up with an inexplicable loss. Washington outscored 9-0 over the final two minutes in a loss to the Pacers, and no-showed a 27-point smackdown in the first matchup of the week with Milwaukee. Ian Mahinmi being sidelined for six weeks certainly doesn’t help matters either.

13 Milwaukee Bucks 14-15 Last week: 1-3

Last rank: 13th Jabari Parker is quietly developing into a phenomenal No. 2 option, and rookie Malcolm Brogdon posterized LeBron James AND Kyrie Irving in the same game. Nice: Two of the Milwaukee Bucks’ three losses this week came to the defending champs, Giannis Antetokounmpo was the only name that mattered in the Most Improved Player discussion BEFORE his career-high 39 points is quietly developing into a phenomenal No. 2 option, and rookieposterizedANDin the same game. Naughty: A 1-3 week dropped Milwaukee back below .500, and we still can’t help thinking about what this team might look like if only Khris Middleton were healthy.

.@bucks rookie Malcolm Brogdon threw down nasty SLAMS over both Kyrie Irving AND LeBron James! ???????? pic.twitter.com/t5aeKj2Yzo — NBA TV (@NBATV) December 21, 2016

12 New York Knicks 16-14 Last week: 2-1

Last rank: 16th Carmelo Anthony going off for 35 in a win over Indiana. Nice: Decent enough bounce-back week for the New York Knicks, with Derrick Rose putting up some efficient scoring numbers andgoing off for 35 in a win over Indiana. Naughty: Melo getting locked up by Avery Bradley on a pivotal late-game possession while failing to reach 30 points for the first time on Christmas Day, which featured a promising Knicks rally that fell apart down the stretch.

11 Charlotte Hornets 17-14 Last week: 2-1

Last rank: 11th Nicolas Batum‘s Nice:‘s bank shot that delivered the Charlotte Hornets a close win over the Lakers, the Charlotte Hornets moving to three games over .500, and boasting the third-best point differential in the East. Naughty: Losing to the lowly Nets on a Randy Foye game-winning three the day after Christmas probably stung a little bit (get it?).

10 Los Angeles Clippers 22-11 Last week: 2-3

Last rank: 7th Blake Griffin being out 4-6 weeks was bad enough, but the Los Angeles Clippers have survived just fine in the past by flanking Chris Paul and DeAndre Jordan pick-and-rolls with shooters. Unfortunately, losing Chris Paul and J.J. Redick compounded Griffin’s absence, even with Lob City’s improved depth. Here’s hoping they’re back soon, because with road games against OKC, Houston and New Orleans coming up, this shorthanded team could very well be

22-14 heading into 2017. Naughty:being out 4-6 weeks was bad enough, but the Los Angeles Clippers have survived just fine in the past by flankingandpick-and-rolls with shooters. Unfortunately, losing Chris Paul andcompounded Griffin’s absence, even with Lob City’s improved depth. Here’s hoping they’re back soon, because with road games against OKC, Houston and New Orleans coming up, this shorthanded team could very well be22-14 heading into 2017. Nice: At least DeAndre Jordan had a nice dunk over Pau Gasol?

9 Utah Jazz 18-13 Last week: 0-3

Last rank: 6th George Hill, 15-9 with a healthy Gordon Hayward, and 10-6 with a healthy Derrick Favors. Nice: The Utah Jazz are 8-3 with a healthy, 15-9 with a healthy, and 10-6 with a healthy Naughty: The Utah Jazz have gone 10-10 without George Hill, 3-4 without Gordon Hayward and 8-7 without Derrick Favors. That’s a combined 42 missed games for three of Utah’s four best players through the first 43 games of the season. Forget the last 0-3 week; will this team ever stay healthy long enough to assert itself as a new Western power?

8 Memphis Grizzlies 20-13 Last week: 2-2

Last rank: 10th Mike Conley was out, Marc Gasol tying his career high of 38 points in a win over Detroit and an impressive win over the surging Rockets. Nice: The incredible amount of resilience this team showed whenwas out,tying his career high of 38 points in a win over Detroit and an impressive win over the surging Rockets. Naughty: That OT loss to Boston to start the week, which was capped off by a slaughter at the hands of the mediocre Magic. Some inconsistency was to be expected following Conley’s return to a team that was somehow thriving without him, but how much longer will it last?

7 Boston Celtics 18-13 Last week: 3-1

Last rank: 9th Isaiah Thomas in an overtime win against Memphis, a Christmas Day win clinched by Marcus Smart‘s three-pointer, a steal from Avery Bradley and a block from Al Horford, and a big-time dunk over Kristaps Porzingis. Nice: A career-high 44 points forin an overtime win against Memphis, a Christmas Day win clinched by‘s three-pointer, a steal from Avery Bradley and a block from, and a big-time dunk over Naughty: A five-point loss to OKC behind another Herculean effort from Russell Westbrook, plus the fact that the Boston Celtics would be competing with the Raptors for that No. 2 seed if not for so many early season injuries.

6 Oklahoma City Thunder 19-12 Last week: 3-1

Last rank: 8th Victor Oladipo went down, Russell Westbrook’s 45-11-11 triple-double in a win over Boston….yep, it’s all Russell Westbrook here. Nice: Russell Westbrook scoring 42 points in three of his four games this week, Russell Westbrook still averaging a triple-double with three games left before the calendar flips to 2017, Russell Westbrook leading the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 4-3 record sincewent down, Russell Westbrook’s 45-11-11 triple-double in a win over Boston….yep, it’s all Russell Westbrook here. More Nice: Okay, so maybe there’s more to it than JUST Russell Westbrook. Enes Kanter scored 20 off the bench in his last two games, Domantas Sabonis had a 20-point game against Boston and Alex Abrines had a career-high 18 points in a win over New Orleans.

5 Toronto Raptors 22-8 Last week: 3-0

Last rank: 5th Kyle Lowry has re-established himself as the team’s best player, which is no small feat considering the career year DeMar DeRozan is having. Nice: For all the talk about the Cavaliers owning the East (and rightfully so), the Toronto Raptors are still only one game back in the standings, with the East’s best point differential. They also improbably still boast the best offense in the NBA, which is incredible for a team that ranks so low in assist percentage and whose best scorer thrives in the midrange.has re-established himself as the team’s best player, which is no small feat considering the career yearis having. Naughty: For all the Raptors’ success, this team is still fighting for second place in the East. Until Toronto fixes its power forward problem, that won’t change.

4 Houston Rockets 23-9 Last week: 2-2

Last rank: 3rd James Harden being an MVP frontrunner, Mike D’Antoni being a Coach of the Year frontrunner, the Houston Rockets climbing to third in the Eastern Conference standings and being able to cruise to two easy wins because of matchups with Phoenix never hurts. Eric Gordon and Ryan Anderson are fitting in perfectly, Sam Dekker looks more and more capable with each passing week and the Rox could be on their way to surprising some people come playoff time. Nice:being an MVP frontrunner,being a Coach of the Year frontrunner, the Houston Rockets climbing to third in the Eastern Conference standings and being able to cruise to two easy wins because of matchups with Phoenix never hurts.andare fitting in perfectly,looks more and more capable with each passing week and the Rox could be on their way to surprising some people come playoff time. Naughty: Having your 10-game win streak snapped by an in-state rival is never fun, as is not having Clint Capela for the next few weeks because of a broken fibula.

3 San Antonio Spurs 25-6 Last week: 3-1

Last rank: 2nd Patty Mills‘ superb play off the bench, LaMarcus Aldridge starting his Christmas Day 11-for-11 from the field and the San Antonio Spurs quietly trailing the mighty Warriors by only 1.5 games in the West. Nice: Snapping Houston’s 10-game win streak, having only two road losses on the season,‘ superb play off the bench,starting his Christmas Day 11-for-11 from the field and the San Antonio Spurs quietly trailing the mighty Warriors by only 1.5 games in the West. Naughty: A road loss to the Blake Griffin-less Clippers and…that’s pretty much it for now.

This was fun! Kawhi's 21 points and Patty Mills' clutch three give the @spurs the win. They beat the @HoustonRockets, 102-100! pic.twitter.com/fNMfHLKY1F — NBA (@NBA) December 21, 2016

2 Golden State Warriors 27-5 Last week: 3-1

Last rank: 1st Kevin Durant baptized both Brook Lopez and Nice: The Golden State Warriors still own the league’s best record, best point differential and had a 14-point fourth quarter lead on the Cavaliers on the road on Christmas Day. Also,baptized bothand then Kevin Love this week. Naughty: The Dubs blew that 14-point lead in all-too-familiar fashion, with Kyrie Irving supplying the well-contested game-winner. Stephen Curry disappeared in that game, Draymond Green was a head case right from the start, Golden State’s seven-game win streak was snapped, and the Warriors still don’t look like a team that’s mentally over that 3-1 blown lead in the Finals after their first loss in which they led by double digits in the fourth quarter.

1 Cleveland Cavaliers 23-7 Last week: 4-1

Last rank: 4th Moses Malone for eighth on the NBA’s all-time scoring list, he hit a Richard Jefferson baptized Klay Thompson, Kyrie Irving delivered another Kevin Love looking as comfortable as he ever has? Nice: What a week for the defending champs. LeBron James passedfor eighth on the NBA’s all-time scoring list, he hit a game-winning overtime three against the Bucks, the Cleveland Cavaliers went 4-1,, Kyrie Irving delivered another nightmare-inducing game-winner against Golden State, and the Cavs overcame a 14-point fourth quarter deficit on Christmas Day. What more could you want from LeBron and co., especially withlooking as comfortable as he ever has? Naughty: J.R. Smith missing 12-14 absolutely sucks, even if Cleveland will continue to coast through the East. Not being able to cap off a perfect 5-0 week is unfortunate, but not having LeBron is obviously the culprit there.

