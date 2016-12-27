2016-17 NBA Power Rankings: Playing Naughty Or Nice In Week 10
In Week 10 of NBA Power Rankings, we play “Naughty or Nice?” with every team in the league, including the surging Sacramento Kings.
As the calendar prepares the flip to 2017, we’ve gotten a pretty good look at where everyone stands in the NBA.
As always, there are pretty clear contenders like the Golden State Warriors, Cleveland Cavaliers and San Antonio Spurs. There are pseudo-contenders like the Toronto Raptors and Los Angeles Clippers, dark horses like the Houston Rockets and Boston Celtics, and decent but non-threatening playoff teams like the Oklahoma City Thunder, Memphis Grizzlies and Charlotte Hornets.
Through the first two months of the 2016-17 NBA season, however, there’s been plenty to like and dislike about every team in the association.
In a special holiday edition of NBA Power Rankings, we’ll be taking a look at both the “naughty” and “nice” for each squad. Some will be skewed in one direction more than others, but with another week of NBA action under our belts, we’ll try to keep it as balanced as possible.
Here’s a look at our Week 10 2016-17 NBA Power Rankings.
Philadelphia 76ers
7-23
Last week: 0-3
Last rank: 29th
Nice: Joel Embiid looking like a lock for Rookie of the Year, Ersan Ilyasova‘s play off the bench and the dream that one day, the merciful trade will come to relieve Philly’s frontcourt of its current logjam.
Brooklyn Nets
8-22
Last week: 1-3
Last rank: 30th
Nice: Randy Foye game-winner, anyone?
Phoenix Suns
9-22
Last week: 1-3
Last rank: 26th
Nice: Devin Booker showing signs of being the best playmaker on this roster, Dragan Bender‘s first career double-double and Booker releasing his inner anger in a dunk over poor Kyle Wiltjer:
Los Angeles Lakers
12-22
Last week: 1-3
Last rank: 25th
Naughty: Larry Nance Jr. will be sidelined for four weeks (hopefully giving him enough time to return healthy for the Slam Dunk Contest in mid-February) and the Lakers are now 5-17 since their promising 7-5 start.
Portland Trail Blazers
13-20
Last week: 0-4
Last rank: 21st
Nice: ……..
Dallas Mavericks
9-22
Last week: 2-2
Last rank: 27th
Nice: The Dallas Mavericks have now won three of their last five games, they’re getting a career year out of Harrison Barnes, Seth Curry is playing well off the bench and Harry B’s game-winner over the shorthanded Clippers:
Harry B. clutch! pic.twitter.com/QSBf8umelY
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 24, 2016
Miami Heat
10-21
Last week: 1-2
Last rank: 22nd
Naughty: A double-OT loss to the Magic, an eight-point loss to the Lakers, the team’s overall 10-21 record, and the fact that as much as it may make this team unbearable to watch, the Heat probably would be better off trading Dragic while his value is so high.
Minnesota Timberwolves
10-21
Last week: 3-2
Last rank: 28th
Nice: A 40-point performance from LaVine, a winning week, and wins in four of the Minnesota Timberwolves’ last six games.
Chicago Bulls
15-16
Last week: 2-3
Last rank: 19th
Naughty: Double-digit loses to Washington, Charlotte and San Antonio, Rajon Rondo‘s fit with this team, Nikola Mirotic‘s inconsistency, Jimmy Butler scoring 20 or less in four of his last five games and the Chicago Bulls dropping to 7-12 since their promising 8-4 start.
New Orleans Pelicans
12-21
Last week: 3-1
Last rank: 24th
Naughty: The Pellies’ upcoming five-game road trip, not to mention a road game against the defending champs before we even get there.
Denver Nuggets
13-18
Last week: 2-2
Last rank: 17th
Naughty: Jusuf Nurkic‘s diminished role. You know, aside from the obvious fact that a 13-18 overall record somehow has this team close to a playoff spot.
Indiana Pacers
15-17
Last week: 1-3
Last rank: 15th
Nice: At least Jeff Teague has come on strong lately. A game-winner from fellow newcomer Thaddeus Young doesn’t hurt either.
Atlanta Hawks
15-16
Last week: 2-2
Last rank: 18th
Naughty: Losing to the Timberwolves and Nuggets in the same week, the Atlanta Hawks still ranking in the bottom third in offensive rating and the team’s sub-.500 record — which is especially disappointing since a 9-2 start.
Orlando Magic
15-18
Last week: 3-1
Last rank: 20th
Naughty: The fact that a 15-18 record is good enough for a near-playoff spot, especially since a first round playoff exit is not worth all the youth this team has shed over the last few years.
Detroit Pistons
15-18
Last week: 1-3
Last rank: 12th
Nice: Jon Leuer has been an underrated bright spot, and because of the current state of the East, the Pistons still have plenty of time to rebuild their chemistry now that Jackson is back.
Full SVG evisceration after the Pistons lost by 31 following their #PlayersOnlyMeeting: pic.twitter.com/WP58N0HUwR
— Sean Highkin (@highkin) December 20, 2016
Sacramento Kings
14-17
Last week: 4-0
Last rank: 23rd
Nice: We prefer the Nice DeMarcus Cousins, who scored a career-high 55 points in the game he was un-ejected from. The DeMarcus Cousins who dropped a 37-7-7-4-2 on the Wolves, a 30-7-5-3-2 on the Sixers and exchanged butt smacks with Joel Embiid — during a 4-0 week for the Sacramento Kings, who now own the eighth seed in the Western Conference.
If you're ever having a rough day, just watch this and you'll feel all better. pic.twitter.com/iZSIeDCO1g
— Michael Gallagher (@MikeSGallagher) December 27, 2016
Washington Wizards
14-16
Last week: 2-2
Last rank: 14th
Naughty: The only problem is, every time the Wizards pick up a big, potentially momentum-building win, they follow it up with an inexplicable loss. Washington outscored 9-0 over the final two minutes in a loss to the Pacers, and no-showed a 27-point smackdown in the first matchup of the week with Milwaukee. Ian Mahinmi being sidelined for six weeks certainly doesn’t help matters either.
Milwaukee Bucks
14-15
Last week: 1-3
Last rank: 13th
Naughty: A 1-3 week dropped Milwaukee back below .500, and we still can’t help thinking about what this team might look like if only Khris Middleton were healthy.
.@bucks rookie Malcolm Brogdon threw down nasty SLAMS over both Kyrie Irving AND LeBron James! ???????? pic.twitter.com/t5aeKj2Yzo
— NBA TV (@NBATV) December 21, 2016
New York Knicks
16-14
Last week: 2-1
Last rank: 16th
Naughty: Melo getting locked up by Avery Bradley on a pivotal late-game possession while failing to reach 30 points for the first time on Christmas Day, which featured a promising Knicks rally that fell apart down the stretch.
Charlotte Hornets
17-14
Last week: 2-1
Last rank: 11th
Naughty: Losing to the lowly Nets on a Randy Foye game-winning three the day after Christmas probably stung a little bit (get it?).
Los Angeles Clippers
22-11
Last week: 2-3
Last rank: 7th
22-14 heading into 2017.
Nice: At least DeAndre Jordan had a nice dunk over Pau Gasol?
Utah Jazz
18-13
Last week: 0-3
Last rank: 6th
Naughty: The Utah Jazz have gone 10-10 without George Hill, 3-4 without Gordon Hayward and 8-7 without Derrick Favors. That’s a combined 42 missed games for three of Utah’s four best players through the first 43 games of the season. Forget the last 0-3 week; will this team ever stay healthy long enough to assert itself as a new Western power?
Memphis Grizzlies
20-13
Last week: 2-2
Last rank: 10th
Naughty: That OT loss to Boston to start the week, which was capped off by a slaughter at the hands of the mediocre Magic. Some inconsistency was to be expected following Conley’s return to a team that was somehow thriving without him, but how much longer will it last?
Boston Celtics
18-13
Last week: 3-1
Last rank: 9th
Naughty: A five-point loss to OKC behind another Herculean effort from Russell Westbrook, plus the fact that the Boston Celtics would be competing with the Raptors for that No. 2 seed if not for so many early season injuries.
Oklahoma City Thunder
19-12
Last week: 3-1
Last rank: 8th
More Nice: Okay, so maybe there’s more to it than JUST Russell Westbrook. Enes Kanter scored 20 off the bench in his last two games, Domantas Sabonis had a 20-point game against Boston and Alex Abrines had a career-high 18 points in a win over New Orleans.
Toronto Raptors
22-8
Last week: 3-0
Last rank: 5th
Naughty: For all the Raptors’ success, this team is still fighting for second place in the East. Until Toronto fixes its power forward problem, that won’t change.
Houston Rockets
23-9
Last week: 2-2
Last rank: 3rd
Naughty: Having your 10-game win streak snapped by an in-state rival is never fun, as is not having Clint Capela for the next few weeks because of a broken fibula.
San Antonio Spurs
25-6
Last week: 3-1
Last rank: 2nd
Naughty: A road loss to the Blake Griffin-less Clippers and…that’s pretty much it for now.
This was fun!
Kawhi's 21 points and Patty Mills' clutch three give the @spurs the win. They beat the @HoustonRockets, 102-100! pic.twitter.com/fNMfHLKY1F
— NBA (@NBA) December 21, 2016
Golden State Warriors
27-5
Last week: 3-1
Last rank: 1st
Naughty: The Dubs blew that 14-point lead in all-too-familiar fashion, with Kyrie Irving supplying the well-contested game-winner. Stephen Curry disappeared in that game, Draymond Green was a head case right from the start, Golden State’s seven-game win streak was snapped, and the Warriors still don’t look like a team that’s mentally over that 3-1 blown lead in the Finals after their first loss in which they led by double digits in the fourth quarter.
Cleveland Cavaliers
23-7
Last week: 4-1
Last rank: 4th
Naughty: J.R. Smith missing 12-14 absolutely sucks, even if Cleveland will continue to coast through the East. Not being able to cap off a perfect 5-0 week is unfortunate, but not having LeBron is obviously the culprit there.
Where does your favorite NBA team land in Week 10 and where SHOULD they be? Let us know in the comments or on Twitter!
