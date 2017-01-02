2016-17 NBA Power Rankings: Hawks On The Rise, Clippers Free Fall In Week 11
In Week 11 of NBA Power Rankings, the Atlanta Hawks are on the rise while the Los Angeles Clippers are in free fall.
In our first official NBA Power Rankings of 2017, our top 10 remains largely intact. The Cleveland Cavaliers, Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs remain elite, followed closely by the Toronto Raptors and the surprising Houston Rockets.
James Harden and Russell Westbrook continue to dominate the MVP discussion, carrying their teams with Herculean efforts in feel-good seasons. Several teams are only a piece away, like the Raptors and Boston Celtics, while the middle of the East and the bottom of the West continue to jostle for playoff positioning.
After an undefeated week, the Atlanta Hawks are the latest Eastern team on the rise, while the Los Angeles Clippers are in free fall mode after six straight losses.
But where does the rest of the league fall into place? Here’s a look at our Week 11 2016-17 NBA Power Rankings.
Brooklyn Nets
8-24
Last week: 0-2
Last rank: 29th
On the bright side, after a couple of weeks of being posterized over and over again, at least Brook Lopez got some revenge…and on his brother Robin Lopez, no less!
Philadelphia 76ers
8-24
Last week: 1-1
Last rank: 30th
Other than that, not much new to report here. The watchability of this team still rests entirely on whether or not Joel Embiid is playing.
Miami Heat
10-25
Last week: 0-4
Last rank: 24th
Say what you want about Pat Riley, but when the man goes in on a rebuild, he really goes in on a rebuild. As it stands, his Heat are only half a game ahead of Philadelphia and Brooklyn for the NBA’s worst record.
Los Angeles Lakers
12-25
Last week: 0-3
Last rank: 27th
D’Angelo Russell‘s airball on a potential game-winning three in a loss to the Jazz was the epitome of how things have been going for this team lately — the potential and excitement of the youth is clearly there, but they just keep coming up embarrassingly short in the here and now.
Phoenix Suns
10-24
Last week: 1-2
Last rank: 28th
That win over Toronto was nice, but with Jared Dudley racking up DNP-CDs and the youth starting to take over, it’s time for the front office to start thinking about dealing useful trade pieces on different timelines like P.J. Tucker, Tyson Chandler, Brandon Knight and even Eric Bledsoe.
Dallas Mavericks
10-24
Last week: 1-2
Last rank: 25th
In short, it was another week of 2016-17 Dallas Mavericks basketball. Here’s hoping an incoming top-five pick gives the Mavs their next franchise star for life after Dirk.
Chicago Bulls
16-18
Last week: 1-2
Last rank: 22nd
Fred Hoiberg is on the hot seat, Rajon Rondo isn’t playing, and the embattled point guard plans to talk with the team about his role and a possible trade. It might not be long before the “Three Alphas” are reduced to two.
#ThisIsYourTime… Jimmy Butler wins it for the @chicagobulls with the @TISSOT buzzer beater! pic.twitter.com/EYSQTeIM6e
— NBA (@NBA) December 29, 2016
Minnesota Timberwolves
11-23
Last week: 1-2
Last rank: 23rd
It’s pretty clear the Timberpups are still a year or two away, so for now, just sit back, relax and enjoy the highlight reel plays. You know, like when Wiggins killed a guy and is probably wanted for murder:
Portland Trail Blazers
15-21
Last week: 2-1
Last rank: 26th
It took a career-high 43 points from C.J. McCollum for that to happen, but the biggest takeaway is that Rip City is now 0.5 games out of a playoff spot again. That win over the Kings — the team currently occupying the eighth playoff seed — certainly won’t hurt, since it gave the Blazers a 2-1 head-to-head advantage.
Denver Nuggets
14-19
Last week: 1-1
Last rank: 20th
This week was the perfect example, when a well-balanced win over the Timberwolves — capped off by Wilson Chandler‘s game-saving block and a 16-11-8 stat line for Nikola Jokic — was completely undone by a loss to the lowly Sixers. Jokic and Gary Harris are fun, but some consistency for this team would be nice.
Wilson Chandler makes his presence felt on the defensive end with this game-saving block! #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/cQjJzGEtK7
— NBA (@NBA) December 29, 2016
Orlando Magic
16-21
Last week: 0-2
Last rank: 17th
The Magic are only two games out of the eighth seed in the East, but after so many shortsighted moves, a first round sweep at the hands of the Cavaliers can’t be the end game here. Welcome back to that lottery life, Orlando.
Detroit Pistons
16-20
Last week: 1-2
Last rank: 16th
Reggie Jackson is starting to look more like his old self, and Tobias Harris is averaging 21.8 points and 8.0 rebounds per game since he was moved to bench duty, but the wins haven’t been coming. Keep an eye on this team as the trade deadline creeps closer, because Stan Van Gundy hasn’t been shy about his disappointment with this team.
New Orleans Pelicans
14-21
Last week: 2-0
Last rank: 21st
However, we should mention that those five wins have come against the Sixers, Heat, Mavericks, floundering Clippers and Knicks. We’ll see how this newfound momentum lasts with games against Cleveland, Atlanta and Boston coming up.
Sacramento Kings
14-19
Last week: 0-2
Last rank: 15th
The front office is highly unlikely to deal Boogie before this year’s trade deadline, but as his 2018 free agency creeps closer, it feels like only a matter of time before Cousins longs for the change of scenery he so clearly needs.
New York Knicks
16-17
Last week: 0-3
Last rank: 12th
Carmelo Anthony was ejected for his hit on Thabo Sefolosha, the Knicks gave up a 53-17-16 stat line to James Harden and Kristaps Porzingis missed a game with Achilles soreness. Please get well soon, KP.
Kristaps with the block, Porzingis with the slam! pic.twitter.com/Knq1sk2RHt
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 29, 2016
Indiana Pacers
17-18
Last week: 2-1
Last rank: 19th
Glenn Robinson III is doing his part in a starting role, Thaddeus Young is more than holding his own from three-point range and bench contributors like C.J. Miles and Aaron Brooks are starting to step up more consistently. Could the Pacers be ready to turn this thing around?
Los Angeles Clippers
22-14
Last week: 0-3
Last rank: 10th
The Clips have now lost six straight games, sliding all the way to seventh in the Western Conference standings and 11th in defensive rating. Since their league-leading 14-2 start, Los Angeles has gone 8-12. Please get healthy soon, Chris Paul and Blake Griffin. The Lob City era of Clippers basketball is at stake.
Washington Wizards
16-16
Last week: 2-0
Last rank: 14th
Aside from whirling dervish passes and another monster lefty dunk over the Nets, Wall’s 36-11-9 effort against Indiana — plus a 19 and 14 against Brooklyn — helped the Wizards get to .500 for the first time all season.
Milwaukee Bucks
16-16
Last week: 2-1
Last rank: 13th
As for the Greek Freak, his week included a flying dunk against the Pistons, a cruel block on Zach LaVine, another flying dunk in transition against the Bulls and a 35-point, nine-rebound, seven-assist, seven-block masterpiece in the same game. Holy crap this kid is gonna be good.
35 points, 9 rebounds, 7 assists, 7 blocks and the @Bucks win for @Giannis_An34 to close out 2016! #OwnTheFuture pic.twitter.com/6KL0fXkelp
— NBA (@NBA) January 1, 2017
Atlanta Hawks
18-16
Last week: 3-0
Last rank: 18th
Millsap would be a tremendous fit on a team like the Raptors and Celtics, but if this building momentum continues, will Atlanta really trade him, Kyle Korver and/or Thabo Sefolosha?
Story posting soon with @WindhorstESPN: ESPN sources say the Hawks have begun listening to trade offers for free agent-to-be Paul Millsap
— Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) January 1, 2017
Charlotte Hornets
19-15
Last week: 2-1
Last rank: 11th
On a less serious note, Kemba will only have to tolerate the Nick Young jokes for another month and a half, when his inevitable first All-Star appearance takes the spotlight.
Utah Jazz
21-13
Last week: 3-0
Last rank: 9th
Going 3-0 on the week against the 76ers, Suns and Lakers was expected, but if the Jazz can’t get/stay healthy, we may never get to see what this nucleus can do come playoff time.
Memphis Grizzlies
22-14
Last week: 2-1
Last rank: 8th
Zach Randolph is still doing his thing off the bench, Troy Daniels continues to be a pleasant surprise for the second unit and the Grizz aren’t even fully healthy yet. Keep an eye on this team for the next few weeks, especially since they play six of their next eight games on the road, including tough contests against Golden State, Utah, OKC and Houston.
Boston Celtics
20-14
Last week: 2-1
Last rank: 7th
The question is, now that Paul Millsap is reportedly available, will Danny Ainge put all his assets to good use and reunite the Hawks’ Millsap-Al Horford frontcourt? Because as much as Horford was supposed to be the difference, his latest struggle game against the Cavaliers was a bit of an eye-opener.
Isaiah Thomas set @Celtics record with 29 points in the fourth quarter, to finish with a career-high 52 points in #Cetlics home W! pic.twitter.com/pluPLf2KAo
— NBA (@NBA) December 31, 2016
Oklahoma City Thunder
21-13
Last week: 2-1
Last rank: 6th
Russ has the Oklahoma City Thunder on pace for 50 wins, he kept his team level at 5-4 during Victor Oladipo’s absence and he dropped a triple-double in the first half against Los Angeles to ring in the new year. When counting our NBA blessings for 2016, Westbrook should be somewhere near the top of the list.
17 points, 14 assists, 12 rebounds and the @OKCThunder win for @RussWest44 to close out 2016! #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/NiuTE7e6GU
— NBA (@NBA) January 1, 2017
Toronto Raptors
23-10
Last week: 1-2
Last rank: 5th
However, “We The North” still firmly belongs to Kyle Lowry, whose well-rounded play — such as a 41-9-7 line in a win over the Lakers — is pacing this team. Losing to the Warriors and Suns on the second night of a back-to-back was less than savory, but Toronto’s ears should be perked up with the news that Paul Millsap could be available.
Houston Rockets
26-9
Last week: 3-0
Last rank: 4th
Harden tied Wilt Chamberlain for the most points scored in a triple-double, became the first player in NBA history to drop a 50-15-15 line, recorded back-to-back triple-doubles this week and tied his career-high for assists with 17. With all of that to digest, we barely have room to mention Montrezl Harrell‘s career-high 29 points against the Clippers or that unruly incident between Trevor Ariza and Salah Mejri.
Historic! James Harden became the first player in @NBAHistory w/ 50 points, 15 reb. & 15 assists in a game. Harden had 53/16/17 @EliasSports pic.twitter.com/vsXJlCMje0
— NBA History (@NBAHistory) January 1, 2017
San Antonio Spurs
27-7
Last week: 2-1
Last rank: 3rd
LaMarcus Aldridge has been playing well, and the Spurs won their two games with Kawhi out this week. Gregg Popovich should be more than satisfied with that, as his team is quietly trailing the Warriors by two games in the standings.
Golden State Warriors
29-5
Last week: 2-0
Last rank: 2nd
This week saw Kevin Durant rack up his first triple-double with the Dubs, a dominant win over Toronto that nearly slipped away late, and Stephen Curry looking more like himself after yet another less than MVP-caliber performance in Cleveland. Even better, the Warriors play seven of their next eight at home.
Steph finds Klay for 3! #DubNation pic.twitter.com/84EMMHbVni
— NBA (@NBA) December 29, 2016
Cleveland Cavaliers
25-7
Last week: 2-0
Last rank: 1st
This week featured wins over Boston and Charlotte, with Kevin Love dropping 30 and 15 and Kyrie Irving supplying a 32-12-5 stat line against the Celtics. Speaking of which, although Kyrie missed the Hornets game with a hamstring injury, we should mention that he’s averaging 10.0 assists per game over his last seven contests and has reached double-digits in that category in five of them.
Where does your favorite NBA team land in Week 11 and where SHOULD they be? Let us know in the comments or on Twitter!
