2016-17 NBA Power Rankings: Hawks On The Rise, Clippers Free Fall In Week 11

In Week 11 of NBA Power Rankings, the Atlanta Hawks are on the rise while the Los Angeles Clippers are in free fall.

In our first official NBA Power Rankings of 2017, our top 10 remains largely intact. The Cleveland Cavaliers, Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs remain elite, followed closely by the Toronto Raptors and the surprising Houston Rockets.

James Harden and Russell Westbrook continue to dominate the MVP discussion, carrying their teams with Herculean efforts in feel-good seasons. Several teams are only a piece away, like the Raptors and Boston Celtics, while the middle of the East and the bottom of the West continue to jostle for playoff positioning.

After an undefeated week, the Atlanta Hawks are the latest Eastern team on the rise, while the Los Angeles Clippers are in free fall mode after six straight losses.

But where does the rest of the league fall into place? Here’s a look at our Week 11 2016-17 NBA Power Rankings.

30 Brooklyn Nets 8-24 Last week: 0-2

Last rank: 29th Rondae Hollis-Jefferson coming off the bench for an 8-24 Brooklyn Nets team again? Why aren’t we hearing more trade whispers about Brook Lopez? Why iscoming off the bench for an 8-24 Brooklyn Nets team again? Why aren’t we hearing more trade whispers about On the bright side, after a couple of weeks of being posterized over and over again, at least Brook Lopez got some revenge…and on his brother Robin Lopez, no less!

29 Philadelphia 76ers 8-24 Last week: 1-1

Last rank: 30th Nerlens Noel or Jahlil Okafor, but in the meantime, we should give a shout-out to an overlooked part of Philly’s overcrowded frontcourt, Ersan Ilyasova, who put up double-doubles in both of the Sixers’ games this week. The Philadelphia 76ers badly need to assemble a trade foror, but in the meantime, we should give a shout-out to an overlooked part of Philly’s overcrowded frontcourt,, who put up double-doubles in both of the Sixers’ games this week. Other than that, not much new to report here. The watchability of this team still rests entirely on whether or not Joel Embiid is playing.

27 Los Angeles Lakers 12-25 Last week: 0-3

Last rank: 27th Luke Walton‘s team is 5-20 since then, and has lost eight of its last 10 games. Another winless week for the Los Angeles Lakers, who are in complete free fall since their 7-5 start we keep bringing up every week.‘s team is 5-20 since then, and has lost eight of its last 10 games. D’Angelo Russell‘s airball on a potential game-winning three in a loss to the Jazz was the epitome of how things have been going for this team lately — the potential and excitement of the youth is clearly there, but they just keep coming up embarrassingly short in the here and now.

26 Phoenix Suns 10-24 Last week: 1-2

Last rank: 28th Dragan Bender and Tyler Ulis, hopefully signifying that they’re giving up on the whole “We can still make the playoffs!” pipe dream with the worst record in the West. The Phoenix Suns are finally giving minutes toand, hopefully signifying that they’re giving up on the whole “We can still make the playoffs!” pipe dream with the worst record in the West. That win over Toronto was nice, but with Jared Dudley racking up DNP-CDs and the youth starting to take over, it’s time for the front office to start thinking about dealing useful trade pieces on different timelines like P.J. Tucker, Tyson Chandler, Brandon Knight and even Eric Bledsoe.

25 Dallas Mavericks 10-24 Last week: 1-2

Last rank: 25th Harrison Barnes, another week of lamenting the way that Dirk Nowitzki‘s career is coming to a close, and another week of up-and-down production from the supporting cast. Another week of being pleasantly surprised by, another week of lamenting the way that‘s career is coming to a close, and another week of up-and-down production from the supporting cast. In short, it was another week of 2016-17 Dallas Mavericks basketball. Here’s hoping an incoming top-five pick gives the Mavs their next franchise star for life after Dirk.

24 Chicago Bulls 16-18 Last week: 1-2

Last rank: 22nd Jimmy Butler, no less. Tough times for the Chicago Bulls. whose only win of the week was a two-point victory over the Nets — in a game that required 40 points and a game-winner from, no less. Fred Hoiberg is on the hot seat, Rajon Rondo isn’t playing, and the embattled point guard plans to talk with the team about his role and a possible trade. It might not be long before the “Three Alphas” are reduced to two.

23 Minnesota Timberwolves 11-23 Last week: 1-2

Last rank: 23rd Karl-Anthony Towns got his first career triple-double, Andrew Wiggins absolutely murdered Miles Plumlee and Shabazz Muhammad had 22 off the bench this week, but the Minnesota Timberwolves only emerged with a 1-2 record despite all the positivity. got his first career triple-double,absolutely murderedandhad 22 off the bench this week, but the Minnesota Timberwolves only emerged with a 1-2 record despite all the positivity. It’s pretty clear the Timberpups are still a year or two away, so for now, just sit back, relax and enjoy the highlight reel plays. You know, like when Wiggins killed a guy and is probably wanted for murder:

22 Portland Trail Blazers 15-21 Last week: 2-1

Last rank: 26th Damian Lillard by beating the Timberpups Sunday afternoon. A win over Sacramento ended the Portland Trail Blazers’ six game-losing streak, and despite a loss to the Kawhi-less Spurs, Rip City added another win withoutby beating the Timberpups Sunday afternoon. It took a career-high 43 points from C.J. McCollum for that to happen, but the biggest takeaway is that Rip City is now 0.5 games out of a playoff spot again. That win over the Kings — the team currently occupying the eighth playoff seed — certainly won’t hurt, since it gave the Blazers a 2-1 head-to-head advantage.

21 Denver Nuggets 14-19 Last week: 1-1

Last rank: 20th Oh, Denver Nuggets. Every time we get close to trusting you to overtake Sacramento’s playoff spot and bring some semblance of sense back into the world, you go and pull a fast one on us. This week was the perfect example, when a well-balanced win over the Timberwolves — capped off by Wilson Chandler‘s game-saving block and a 16-11-8 stat line for Nikola Jokic — was completely undone by a loss to the lowly Sixers. Jokic and Gary Harris are fun, but some consistency for this team would be nice.

Wilson Chandler makes his presence felt on the defensive end with this game-saving block! #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/cQjJzGEtK7 — NBA (@NBA) December 29, 2016

20 Orlando Magic 16-21 Last week: 0-2

Last rank: 17th Nikola Vucevic and/or Elfrid Payton. Would it be foolish to give up a young player with upside like Payton? Undoubtedly. But that didn’t stop the front office from doing the same with Victor Oladipo and Tobias Harris, so why stop now? As the 2017 NBA Trade Deadline approaches, we have to wonder whether the Orlando Magic will kick the tires onand/or. Would it be foolish to give up a young player with upside like Payton? Undoubtedly. But that didn’t stop the front office from doing the same withand, so why stop now? The Magic are only two games out of the eighth seed in the East, but after so many shortsighted moves, a first round sweep at the hands of the Cavaliers can’t be the end game here. Welcome back to that lottery life, Orlando.

19 Detroit Pistons 16-20 Last week: 1-2

Last rank: 16th The Detroit Pistons aren’t down and out just yet, but forgive us for not being particularly excited about their lone victories in their last seven games coming against the Heat and the LeBron-less Cavaliers. Reggie Jackson is starting to look more like his old self, and Tobias Harris is averaging 21.8 points and 8.0 rebounds per game since he was moved to bench duty, but the wins haven’t been coming. Keep an eye on this team as the trade deadline creeps closer, because Stan Van Gundy hasn’t been shy about his disappointment with this team.

18 New Orleans Pelicans 14-21 Last week: 2-0

Last rank: 21st Tyreke Evans is back and Jrue Holiday is out here posterizing Kristaps Porzingis. 14-21 is still an ugly record, but the New Orleans Pelicans aren’t packing it in on their playoff aspirations just yet. The Pellies have now won four straight and five of their last six,is back andis out here posterizing However, we should mention that those five wins have come against the Sixers, Heat, Mavericks, floundering Clippers and Knicks. We’ll see how this newfound momentum lasts with games against Cleveland, Atlanta and Boston coming up.

17 Sacramento Kings 14-19 Last week: 0-2

Last rank: 15th DeMarcus Cousins to stay in Sactown for the long-term? Or is it more important to remember the Kings might make the playoffs despite being on pace for a 35-win season? Despite their paltry 14-19 record, the Sacramento Kings are still clinging to the eighth seed in the West. The question is, even if they hang on, would a quick playoff exit be enough to convinceto stay in Sactown for the long-term? Or is it more important to remember the Kings might make the playoffs despite being on pace for a 35-win season? The front office is highly unlikely to deal Boogie before this year’s trade deadline, but as his 2018 free agency creeps closer, it feels like only a matter of time before Cousins longs for the change of scenery he so clearly needs.

16 New York Knicks 16-17 Last week: 0-3

Last rank: 12th Jeff Hornacek‘s team fell below .500 for the first time in a month. We warned everyone a few weeks back that regression was coming for the New York Knicks, and with an 0-3 week,‘s team fell below .500 for the first time in a month. Carmelo Anthony was ejected for his hit on Thabo Sefolosha, the Knicks gave up a 53-17-16 stat line to James Harden and Kristaps Porzingis missed a game with Achilles soreness. Please get well soon, KP.

Kristaps with the block, Porzingis with the slam! pic.twitter.com/Knq1sk2RHt — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 29, 2016

15 Indiana Pacers 17-18 Last week: 2-1

Last rank: 19th Paul George is finding basketball fun again, because his Indiana Pacers went 2-0 after his incendiary comments about his team’s start to 2016-17. Here’s hopingis finding basketball fun again, because his Indiana Pacers went 2-0 after his incendiary comments about his team’s start to 2016-17. Glenn Robinson III is doing his part in a starting role, Thaddeus Young is more than holding his own from three-point range and bench contributors like C.J. Miles and Aaron Brooks are starting to step up more consistently. Could the Pacers be ready to turn this thing around?

14 Los Angeles Clippers 22-14 Last week: 0-3

Last rank: 10th Chris Paul‘s hamstring issue, however, this team had looked out of sorts for awhile. No surprise here, but when the Los Angeles Clippers don’t have their two best players, they’re not very good. Even before‘s hamstring issue, however, this team had looked out of sorts for awhile. The Clips have now lost six straight games, sliding all the way to seventh in the Western Conference standings and 11th in defensive rating. Since their league-leading 14-2 start, Los Angeles has gone 8-12. Please get healthy soon, Chris Paul and Blake Griffin. The Lob City era of Clippers basketball is at stake.

13 Washington Wizards 16-16 Last week: 2-0

Last rank: 14th Bradley Beal is dealing with yet another ankle issue, but the MRI showed no structural damage, so the Washington Wizards can rest a little easier — especially with the tear that John Wall has been on. is dealing with yet another ankle issue, but the MRI showed no structural damage, so the Washington Wizards can rest a little easier — especially with the tear thathas been on. Aside from whirling dervish passes and another monster lefty dunk over the Nets, Wall’s 36-11-9 effort against Indiana — plus a 19 and 14 against Brooklyn — helped the Wizards get to .500 for the first time all season.

12 Milwaukee Bucks 16-16 Last week: 2-1

Last rank: 13th Giannis Antetokounmpo, rookie Malcolm Brogdon deserves a shout-out in his second consecutive power rankings for his first career triple-double. Before we get to the latest monster sequence of events for, rookiedeserves a shout-out in his second consecutive power rankings for his first career triple-double. As for the Greek Freak, his week included a flying dunk against the Pistons, a cruel block on Zach LaVine, another flying dunk in transition against the Bulls and a 35-point, nine-rebound, seven-assist, seven-block masterpiece in the same game. Holy crap this kid is gonna be good.

11 Atlanta Hawks 18-16 Last week: 3-0

Last rank: 18th Paul Millsap trade rumors trickling in. Solid week for the Atlanta Hawks, who downed the Knicks, Pistons and Spurs in overtime by a combined 13 points. That surge was enough to bump the Hawks back into fifth in the Eastern Conference standings, which is why it was curious to hear the firsttrade rumors trickling in. Millsap would be a tremendous fit on a team like the Raptors and Celtics, but if this building momentum continues, will Atlanta really trade him, Kyle Korver and/or Thabo Sefolosha?

Story posting soon with @WindhorstESPN: ESPN sources say the Hawks have begun listening to trade offers for free agent-to-be Paul Millsap — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) January 1, 2017

10 Charlotte Hornets 19-15 Last week: 2-1

Last rank: 11th Kemba Walker is still having the season of his life, but his 37-5-5 stat line wasn’t enough to knock off the Kyrie Irving-less Cavaliers at the end of 2016. The Charlotte Hornets are a good, but not great team.is still having the season of his life, but his 37-5-5 stat line wasn’t enough to knock off the-less Cavaliers at the end of 2016. On a less serious note, Kemba will only have to tolerate the Nick Young jokes for another month and a half, when his inevitable first All-Star appearance takes the spotlight.

9 Utah Jazz 21-13 Last week: 3-0

Last rank: 9th George Hill‘s 21-point, eight-rebound, six-assist return against Philadelphia were immediately wrecked the following game against Phoenix, when Hill was left the game seven minutes in with a concussion. The Utah Jazz just cannot catch a break. All the good vibes from‘s 21-point, eight-rebound, six-assist return against Philadelphia were immediately wrecked the following game against Phoenix, when Hill was left the game seven minutes in with a concussion. Going 3-0 on the week against the 76ers, Suns and Lakers was expected, but if the Jazz can’t get/stay healthy, we may never get to see what this nucleus can do come playoff time.

8 Memphis Grizzlies 22-14 Last week: 2-1

Last rank: 8th Mike Conley missing two games and Chandler Parsons still limited to modest minutes, which is about as good as you can get since two of those opponents were the Thunder and Celtics. The Memphis Grizzlies posted a respectable 2-1 record this week withmissing two games andstill limited to modest minutes, which is about as good as you can get since two of those opponents were the Thunder and Celtics. Zach Randolph is still doing his thing off the bench, Troy Daniels continues to be a pleasant surprise for the second unit and the Grizz aren’t even fully healthy yet. Keep an eye on this team for the next few weeks, especially since they play six of their next eight games on the road, including tough contests against Golden State, Utah, OKC and Houston.

7 Boston Celtics 20-14 Last week: 2-1

Last rank: 7th Isaiah Thomas‘ 52-point detonation was only the second-best performance of the week. As IT dropped 29 points in the fourth quarter — a franchise record — the Boston Celtics tightened their grip on the third seed in the East. You know it was a good week for the NBA when‘ 52-point detonation was only the second-best performance of the week. As IT dropped 29 points in the fourth quarter — a franchise record — the Boston Celtics tightened their grip on the third seed in the East. The question is, now that Paul Millsap is reportedly available, will Danny Ainge put all his assets to good use and reunite the Hawks’ Millsap-Al Horford frontcourt? Because as much as Horford was supposed to be the difference, his latest struggle game against the Cavaliers was a bit of an eye-opener.

Isaiah Thomas set @Celtics record with 29 points in the fourth quarter, to finish with a career-high 52 points in #Cetlics home W! pic.twitter.com/pluPLf2KAo — NBA (@NBA) December 31, 2016

6 Oklahoma City Thunder 21-13 Last week: 2-1

Last rank: 6th Russell Westbrook was ejected in the third quarter of that game, but also because he’s still averaging a triple-double as the calendar flips to 2017. We’re going to gloss over the significance of a 34-point loss to Memphis, not only becausewas ejected in the third quarter of that game, but also because he’s still averaging a triple-double as the calendar flips to 2017. Russ has the Oklahoma City Thunder on pace for 50 wins, he kept his team level at 5-4 during Victor Oladipo’s absence and he dropped a triple-double in the first half against Los Angeles to ring in the new year. When counting our NBA blessings for 2016, Westbrook should be somewhere near the top of the list.

5 Toronto Raptors 23-10 Last week: 1-2

Last rank: 5th DeMar DeRozan, who became the Toronto Raptors’ new franchise leader in scoring this week, passing Chris Bosh and joining Dirk Nowitzki, LeBron James and Mike Conley as the only active franchise leaders in scoring. Congratulations are in order for, who became the Toronto Raptors’ new franchise leader in scoring this week, passingand joining Dirk Nowitzki,and Mike Conley as the only active franchise leaders in scoring. However, “We The North” still firmly belongs to Kyle Lowry, whose well-rounded play — such as a 41-9-7 line in a win over the Lakers — is pacing this team. Losing to the Warriors and Suns on the second night of a back-to-back was less than savory, but Toronto’s ears should be perked up with the news that Paul Millsap could be available.

4 Houston Rockets 26-9 Last week: 3-0

Last rank: 4th If James Harden keeps playing like this, he and the Houston Rockets could be a legitimate threat to the Warriors and Spurs in the West. What other conclusion can we draw after he submitted one of the most brilliant individual performances in NBA history, dropping a career-high 53-points, 17 assists and 16 rebounds to ring in the new year with his eighth triple-double of the season? Harden tied Wilt Chamberlain for the most points scored in a triple-double, became the first player in NBA history to drop a 50-15-15 line, recorded back-to-back triple-doubles this week and tied his career-high for assists with 17. With all of that to digest, we barely have room to mention Montrezl Harrell‘s career-high 29 points against the Clippers or that unruly incident between Trevor Ariza and Salah Mejri.

Historic! James Harden became the first player in @NBAHistory w/ 50 points, 15 reb. & 15 assists in a game. Harden had 53/16/17 @EliasSports pic.twitter.com/vsXJlCMje0 — NBA History (@NBAHistory) January 1, 2017

3 San Antonio Spurs 27-7 Last week: 2-1

Last rank: 3rd Kawhi Leonard — as the law of averages in action, since the San Antonio Spurs were 16-2 on the road before that game. We’ll chalk up a rare Kawhibot malfunction in an OT loss to the Hawks — featuring not one, but TWO missed game-winners from— as the law of averages in action, since the San Antonio Spurs were 16-2 on the road before that game. LaMarcus Aldridge has been playing well, and the Spurs won their two games with Kawhi out this week. Gregg Popovich should be more than satisfied with that, as his team is quietly trailing the Warriors by two games in the standings.

2 Golden State Warriors 29-5 Last week: 2-0

Last rank: 2nd For all the talk last week about the Golden State Warriors’ Christmas Day meltdown and whatever demons have yet to be exorcised, the Dubs still own the league’s best record and point differential. This week saw Kevin Durant rack up his first triple-double with the Dubs, a dominant win over Toronto that nearly slipped away late, and Stephen Curry looking more like himself after yet another less than MVP-caliber performance in Cleveland. Even better, the Warriors play seven of their next eight at home.

1 Cleveland Cavaliers 25-7 Last week: 2-0

Last rank: 1st Here’s a scary thought for the rest of the league: Despite just reaching his 32nd birthday, LeBron James might be as good as he’s ever been for the Cleveland Cavaliers. Every time the Cavs face a supposed Eastern “threat,” the King and his increasingly dangerous court dismantle it. This week featured wins over Boston and Charlotte, with Kevin Love dropping 30 and 15 and Kyrie Irving supplying a 32-12-5 stat line against the Celtics. Speaking of which, although Kyrie missed the Hornets game with a hamstring injury, we should mention that he’s averaging 10.0 assists per game over his last seven contests and has reached double-digits in that category in five of them.

