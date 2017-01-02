2016-17 NBA Power Rankings: Hawks On The Rise, Clippers Free Fall In Week 11

NBA Power Rankings

Jan 1, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Paul Millsap (4) grabs a rebound against the San Antonio Spurs in the fourth quarter at Philips Arena. The Hawks won 114-112 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

In Week 11 of NBA Power Rankings, the Atlanta Hawks are on the rise while the Los Angeles Clippers are in free fall.

In our first official NBA Power Rankings of 2017, our top 10 remains largely intact. The Cleveland Cavaliers, Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs remain elite, followed closely by the Toronto Raptors and the surprising Houston Rockets.

James Harden and Russell Westbrook continue to dominate the MVP discussion, carrying their teams with Herculean efforts in feel-good seasons. Several teams are only a piece away, like the Raptors and Boston Celtics, while the middle of the East and the bottom of the West continue to jostle for playoff positioning.

After an undefeated week, the Atlanta Hawks are the latest Eastern team on the rise, while the Los Angeles Clippers are in free fall mode after six straight losses.

But where does the rest of the league fall into place? Here’s a look at our Week 11 2016-17 NBA Power Rankings.

NBA Power Rankings

Dec 28, 2016; Chicago, IL, USA; Brooklyn Nets center Brook Lopez (11) dribbles the ball against Chicago Bulls center Robin Lopez (8) during the first half at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

30

Brooklyn Nets

8-24

Last week: 0-2
Last rank: 29th

Why is Rondae Hollis-Jefferson coming off the bench for an 8-24 Brooklyn Nets team again? Why aren’t we hearing more trade whispers about Brook Lopez?

On the bright side, after a couple of weeks of being posterized over and over again, at least Brook Lopez got some revenge…and on his brother Robin Lopez, no less!

NBA Power Rankings

Dec 29, 2016; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Ersan Ilyasova (7) brings the ball up the court against the Utah Jazz during the first quarter at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports

29

Philadelphia 76ers

8-24

Last week: 1-1
Last rank: 30th

The Philadelphia 76ers badly need to assemble a trade for Nerlens Noel or Jahlil Okafor, but in the meantime, we should give a shout-out to an overlooked part of Philly’s overcrowded frontcourt, Ersan Ilyasova, who put up double-doubles in both of the Sixers’ games this week.

Other than that, not much new to report here. The watchability of this team still rests entirely on whether or not Joel Embiid is playing.

NBA Power Rankings

Jan 1, 2017; Miami, FL, USA; Miami Heat guard Josh Richardson (0) reacts during the second half against the Detroit Pistons at American Airlines Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

28

Miami Heat

10-25

Last week: 0-4
Last rank: 24th

Josh Richardson, Rodney McGruder, Wayne Ellington, Luke Babbitt and Willie Reed. That is the actual starting lineup the Miami Heat had to use in an NBA game to start 2017, with Goran Dragic, Hassan Whiteside, Justise Winslow and Dion Waiters all out injured.

Say what you want about Pat Riley, but when the man goes in on a rebuild, he really goes in on a rebuild. As it stands, his Heat are only half a game ahead of Philadelphia and Brooklyn for the NBA’s worst record.

NBA Power Rankings

Jan 1, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard D’Angelo Russell (1) watches to see if his 3 point shot gets in the net in the second half of the game against the Toronto Raptors at Staples Center. Raptors won 123-114. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

27

Los Angeles Lakers

12-25

Last week: 0-3
Last rank: 27th

Another winless week for the Los Angeles Lakers, who are in complete free fall since their 7-5 start we keep bringing up every week. Luke Walton‘s team is 5-20 since then, and has lost eight of its last 10 games.

D’Angelo Russell‘s airball on a potential game-winning three in a loss to the Jazz was the epitome of how things have been going for this team lately — the potential and excitement of the youth is clearly there, but they just keep coming up embarrassingly short in the here and now.

NBA Power Rankings

Dec 28, 2016; San Antonio, TX, USA; Phoenix Suns power forward Dragan Bender (35) shoots the ball over San Antonio Spurs power forward LaMarcus Aldridge (12) during the first half at AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

26

Phoenix Suns

10-24

Last week: 1-2
Last rank: 28th

The Phoenix Suns are finally giving minutes to Dragan Bender and Tyler Ulis, hopefully signifying that they’re giving up on the whole “We can still make the playoffs!” pipe dream with the worst record in the West.

That win over Toronto was nice, but with Jared Dudley racking up DNP-CDs and the youth starting to take over, it’s time for the front office to start thinking about dealing useful trade pieces on different timelines like P.J. Tucker, Tyson Chandler, Brandon Knight and even Eric Bledsoe.

NBA Power Rankings

Dec 27, 2016; Dallas, TX, USA; From left(Dallas Mavericks forward Harrison Barnes (40) and guard Seth Curry (30) and guard Devin Harris (34) and guard Deron Williams (8)) sit on the bench during the fourth quarter against the Houston Rockets at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

25

Dallas Mavericks

10-24

Last week: 1-2
Last rank: 25th

Another week of being pleasantly surprised by Harrison Barnes, another week of lamenting the way that Dirk Nowitzki‘s career is coming to a close, and another week of up-and-down production from the supporting cast.

In short, it was another week of 2016-17 Dallas Mavericks basketball. Here’s hoping an incoming top-five pick gives the Mavs their next franchise star for life after Dirk.

NBA Power Rankings

Dec 31, 2016; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bulls guard/forward Jimmy Butler (21) celebrates with teammates during the first half against the Milwaukee Bucks at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

24

Chicago Bulls

16-18

Last week: 1-2
Last rank: 22nd

Tough times for the Chicago Bulls. whose only win of the week was a two-point victory over the Nets — in a game that required 40 points and a game-winner from Jimmy Butler, no less.

Fred Hoiberg is on the hot seat, Rajon Rondo isn’t playing, and the embattled point guard plans to talk with the team about his role and a possible trade. It might not be long before the “Three Alphas” are reduced to two.

NBA Power Rankings

Dec 30, 2016; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Andrew Wiggins (22) and guard Zach LaVine (8) celebrate in the fourth quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at Target Center. The Timberwolves beat the Bucks 116-99. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

23

Minnesota Timberwolves

11-23

Last week: 1-2
Last rank: 23rd

Karl-Anthony Towns got his first career triple-double, Andrew Wiggins absolutely murdered Miles Plumlee and Shabazz Muhammad had 22 off the bench this week, but the Minnesota Timberwolves only emerged with a 1-2 record despite all the positivity.

It’s pretty clear the Timberpups are still a year or two away, so for now, just sit back, relax and enjoy the highlight reel plays. You know, like when Wiggins killed a guy and is probably wanted for murder:

NBA Power Rankings

Jan 1, 2017; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard C.J. McCollum (3) dribbles in the first quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves guard Ricky Rubio (9) at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

22

Portland Trail Blazers

15-21

Last week: 2-1
Last rank: 26th

A win over Sacramento ended the Portland Trail Blazers’ six game-losing streak, and despite a loss to the Kawhi-less Spurs, Rip City added another win without Damian Lillard by beating the Timberpups Sunday afternoon.

It took a career-high 43 points from C.J. McCollum for that to happen, but the biggest takeaway is that Rip City is now 0.5 games out of a playoff spot again. That win over the Kings — the team currently occupying the eighth playoff seed — certainly won’t hurt, since it gave the Blazers a 2-1 head-to-head advantage.

NBA Power Rankings

Dec 30, 2016; Denver, CO, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard T.J. McConnell (1) guards Denver Nuggets forward Wilson Chandler (21) in the second quarter at the Pepsi Center. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

21

Denver Nuggets

14-19

Last week: 1-1
Last rank: 20th

Oh, Denver Nuggets. Every time we get close to trusting you to overtake Sacramento’s playoff spot and bring some semblance of sense back into the world, you go and pull a fast one on us.

This week was the perfect example, when a well-balanced win over the Timberwolves — capped off by Wilson Chandler‘s game-saving block and a 16-11-8 stat line for Nikola Jokic — was completely undone by a loss to the lowly Sixers. Jokic and Gary Harris are fun, but some consistency for this team would be nice.

NBA Power Rankings

Dec 28, 2016; Orlando, FL, USA; Orlando Magic center Nikola Vucevic (9) drives around Charlotte Hornets center Roy Hibbert (55) during the second half of an NBA basketball game at Amway Center.The Hornets won 120-101. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

20

Orlando Magic

16-21

Last week: 0-2
Last rank: 17th

As the 2017 NBA Trade Deadline approaches, we have to wonder whether the Orlando Magic will kick the tires on Nikola Vucevic and/or Elfrid Payton. Would it be foolish to give up a young player with upside like Payton? Undoubtedly. But that didn’t stop the front office from doing the same with Victor Oladipo and Tobias Harris, so why stop now?

The Magic are only two games out of the eighth seed in the East, but after so many shortsighted moves, a first round sweep at the hands of the Cavaliers can’t be the end game here. Welcome back to that lottery life, Orlando.

NBA Power Rankings

Dec 23, 2016; Auburn Hills, MI, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris (34) gets defended by Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) during the third quarter at The Palace of Auburn Hills. Warriors won 119-113. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

19

Detroit Pistons

16-20

Last week: 1-2
Last rank: 16th

The Detroit Pistons aren’t down and out just yet, but forgive us for not being particularly excited about their lone victories in their last seven games coming against the Heat and the LeBron-less Cavaliers.

Reggie Jackson is starting to look more like his old self, and Tobias Harris is averaging 21.8 points and 8.0 rebounds per game since he was moved to bench duty, but the wins haven’t been coming. Keep an eye on this team as the trade deadline creeps closer, because Stan Van Gundy hasn’t been shy about his disappointment with this team.

NBA Power Rankings

Dec 30, 2016; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday (11) dunks over New York Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis (6) during the second quarter of a game at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

18

New Orleans Pelicans

14-21

Last week: 2-0
Last rank: 21st

14-21 is still an ugly record, but the New Orleans Pelicans aren’t packing it in on their playoff aspirations just yet. The Pellies have now won four straight and five of their last six, Tyreke Evans is back and Jrue Holiday is out here posterizing Kristaps Porzingis.

However, we should mention that those five wins have come against the Sixers, Heat, Mavericks, floundering Clippers and Knicks. We’ll see how this newfound momentum lasts with games against Cleveland, Atlanta and Boston coming up.

NBA Power Rankings

Dec 31, 2016; Sacramento, CA, USA; Sacramento Kings forward DeMarcus Cousins (15) reacts to a call against the Memphis Grizzlies during the second quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

17

Sacramento Kings

14-19

Last week: 0-2
Last rank: 15th

Despite their paltry 14-19 record, the Sacramento Kings are still clinging to the eighth seed in the West. The question is, even if they hang on, would a quick playoff exit be enough to convince DeMarcus Cousins to stay in Sactown for the long-term? Or is it more important to remember the Kings might make the playoffs despite being on pace for a 35-win season?

The front office is highly unlikely to deal Boogie before this year’s trade deadline, but as his 2018 free agency creeps closer, it feels like only a matter of time before Cousins longs for the change of scenery he so clearly needs.

NBA Power Rankings

Dec 30, 2016; New Orleans, LA, USA; New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony (7) reacts to a call during the second half of a game against the New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center. The Pelicans defeated the Knicks 104-92. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

16

New York Knicks

16-17

Last week: 0-3
Last rank: 12th

We warned everyone a few weeks back that regression was coming for the New York Knicks, and with an 0-3 week, Jeff Hornacek‘s team fell below .500 for the first time in a month.

Carmelo Anthony was ejected for his hit on Thabo Sefolosha, the Knicks gave up a 53-17-16 stat line to James Harden and Kristaps Porzingis missed a game with Achilles soreness. Please get well soon, KP.

NBA Power Rankings

Jan 1, 2017; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Paul George (13) high fives center Myles Turner (33) after a play against the Orlando Magic at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

15

Indiana Pacers

17-18

Last week: 2-1
Last rank: 19th

Here’s hoping Paul George is finding basketball fun again, because his Indiana Pacers went 2-0 after his incendiary comments about his team’s start to 2016-17.

Glenn Robinson III is doing his part in a starting role, Thaddeus Young is more than holding his own from three-point range and bench contributors like C.J. Miles and Aaron Brooks are starting to step up more consistently. Could the Pacers be ready to turn this thing around?

NBA Power Rankings

Dec 30, 2016; Houston, TX, USA; Los Angeles Clippers center DeAndre Jordan (6) talks with guard Austin Rivers (25) during the first quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

14

Los Angeles Clippers

22-14

Last week: 0-3
Last rank: 10th

No surprise here, but when the Los Angeles Clippers don’t have their two best players, they’re not very good. Even before Chris Paul‘s hamstring issue, however, this team had looked out of sorts for awhile.

The Clips have now lost six straight games, sliding all the way to seventh in the Western Conference standings and 11th in defensive rating. Since their league-leading 14-2 start, Los Angeles has gone 8-12. Please get healthy soon, Chris Paul and Blake Griffin. The Lob City era of Clippers basketball is at stake.

NBA Power Rankings

Dec 30, 2016; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Wizards guard John Wall (2) looks on with teammates from he bench against the Brooklyn Nets in the fourth quarter at Verizon Center. The Wizards won 118-95. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

13

Washington Wizards

16-16

Last week: 2-0
Last rank: 14th

Bradley Beal is dealing with yet another ankle issue, but the MRI showed no structural damage, so the Washington Wizards can rest a little easier — especially with the tear that John Wall has been on.

Aside from whirling dervish passes and another monster lefty dunk over the Nets, Wall’s 36-11-9 effort against Indiana — plus a 19 and 14 against Brooklyn — helped the Wizards get to .500 for the first time all season.

NBA Power Rankings

Dec 31, 2016; Chicago, IL, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) dunks against the Chicago Bulls during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

12

Milwaukee Bucks

16-16

Last week: 2-1
Last rank: 13th

Before we get to the latest monster sequence of events for Giannis Antetokounmpo, rookie Malcolm Brogdon deserves a shout-out in his second consecutive power rankings for his first career triple-double.

As for the Greek Freak, his week included a flying dunk against the Pistons, a cruel block on Zach LaVine, another flying dunk in transition against the Bulls and a 35-point, nine-rebound, seven-assist, seven-block masterpiece in the same game. Holy crap this kid is gonna be good.

NBA Power Rankings

Jan 1, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Hawks center Dwight Howard (8) talks to forward Paul Millsap (4) against the San Antonio Spurs in overtime at Philips Arena. The Hawks won 114-112 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

11

Atlanta Hawks

18-16

Last week: 3-0
Last rank: 18th

Solid week for the Atlanta Hawks, who downed the Knicks, Pistons and Spurs in overtime by a combined 13 points. That surge was enough to bump the Hawks back into fifth in the Eastern Conference standings, which is why it was curious to hear the first Paul Millsap trade rumors trickling in.

Millsap would be a tremendous fit on a team like the Raptors and Celtics, but if this building momentum continues, will Atlanta really trade him, Kyle Korver and/or Thabo Sefolosha?

NBA Power Rankings

Dec 31, 2016; Charlotte, NC, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker (15) drives to the basket as he is defended by Cleveland Cavaliers guard Jordan McRae (12) during the second half of the game at the Spectrum Center. Cavalier win 121-109. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports

10

Charlotte Hornets

19-15

Last week: 2-1
Last rank: 11th

The Charlotte Hornets are a good, but not great team. Kemba Walker is still having the season of his life, but his 37-5-5 stat line wasn’t enough to knock off the Kyrie Irving-less Cavaliers at the end of 2016.

On a less serious note, Kemba will only have to tolerate the Nick Young jokes for another month and a half, when his inevitable first All-Star appearance takes the spotlight.

NBA Power Rankings

Dec 31, 2016; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Utah Jazz guard George Hill (3) dribbles up the court during the first half against the Phoenix Suns at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russ Isabella-USA TODAY Sports

9

Utah Jazz

21-13

Last week: 3-0
Last rank: 9th

The Utah Jazz just cannot catch a break. All the good vibes from George Hill‘s 21-point, eight-rebound, six-assist return against Philadelphia were immediately wrecked the following game against Phoenix, when Hill was left the game seven minutes in with a concussion.

Going 3-0 on the week against the 76ers, Suns and Lakers was expected, but if the Jazz can’t get/stay healthy, we may never get to see what this nucleus can do come playoff time.

NBA Power Rankings

Dec 29, 2016; Memphis, TN, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guards Mike Conley and Vince Carter celebrate with center Marc Gasol and guard Tony Allen (9) after a three point basket against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the fourth quarter at FedExForum. Memphis defeated Oklahoma City 114-80. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

8

Memphis Grizzlies

22-14

Last week: 2-1
Last rank: 8th

The Memphis Grizzlies posted a respectable 2-1 record this week with Mike Conley missing two games and Chandler Parsons still limited to modest minutes, which is about as good as you can get since two of those opponents were the Thunder and Celtics.

Zach Randolph is still doing his thing off the bench, Troy Daniels continues to be a pleasant surprise for the second unit and the Grizz aren’t even fully healthy yet. Keep an eye on this team for the next few weeks, especially since they play six of their next eight games on the road, including tough contests against Golden State, Utah, OKC and Houston.

NBA Power Rankings

Dec 30, 2016; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (4) smiles during the second half against the Miami Heat at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

7

Boston Celtics

20-14

Last week: 2-1
Last rank: 7th

You know it was a good week for the NBA when Isaiah Thomas‘ 52-point detonation was only the second-best performance of the week. As IT dropped 29 points in the fourth quarter — a franchise record — the Boston Celtics tightened their grip on the third seed in the East.

The question is, now that Paul Millsap is reportedly available, will Danny Ainge put all his assets to good use and reunite the Hawks’ Millsap-Al Horford frontcourt? Because as much as Horford was supposed to be the difference, his latest struggle game against the Cavaliers was a bit of an eye-opener.

NBA Power Rankings

Dec 31, 2016; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (0) reacts after a play against the LA Clippers during the third quarter at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark D. Smith-USA TODAY Sports

6

Oklahoma City Thunder

21-13

Last week: 2-1
Last rank: 6th

We’re going to gloss over the significance of a 34-point loss to Memphis, not only because Russell Westbrook was ejected in the third quarter of that game, but also because he’s still averaging a triple-double as the calendar flips to 2017.

Russ has the Oklahoma City Thunder on pace for 50 wins, he kept his team level at 5-4 during Victor Oladipo’s absence and he dropped a triple-double in the first half against Los Angeles to ring in the new year. When counting our NBA blessings for 2016, Westbrook should be somewhere near the top of the list.

NBA Power Rankings

December 28, 2016; Oakland, CA, USA; Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry (7) is congratulated by guard DeMar DeRozan (10) during the third quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Oracle Arena. The Warriors defeated the Raptors 121-111. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

5

Toronto Raptors

23-10

Last week: 1-2
Last rank: 5th

Congratulations are in order for DeMar DeRozan, who became the Toronto Raptors’ new franchise leader in scoring this week, passing Chris Bosh and joining Dirk Nowitzki, LeBron James and Mike Conley as the only active franchise leaders in scoring.

However, “We The North” still firmly belongs to Kyle Lowry, whose well-rounded play — such as a 41-9-7 line in a win over the Lakers — is pacing this team. Losing to the Warriors and Suns on the second night of a back-to-back was less than savory, but Toronto’s ears should be perked up with the news that Paul Millsap could be available.

NBA Power Rankings

Dec 31, 2016; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) celebrates a made three-point basket against the New York Knicks during the fourth quarter at Toyota Center. Harden scored a career-high 53 points. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

4

Houston Rockets

26-9

Last week: 3-0
Last rank: 4th

If James Harden keeps playing like this, he and the Houston Rockets could be a legitimate threat to the Warriors and Spurs in the West. What other conclusion can we draw after he submitted one of the most brilliant individual performances in NBA history, dropping a career-high 53-points, 17 assists and 16 rebounds to ring in the new year with his eighth triple-double of the season?

Harden tied Wilt Chamberlain for the most points scored in a triple-double, became the first player in NBA history to drop a 50-15-15 line, recorded back-to-back triple-doubles this week and tied his career-high for assists with 17. With all of that to digest, we barely have room to mention Montrezl Harrell‘s career-high 29 points against the Clippers or that unruly incident between Trevor Ariza and Salah Mejri.

NBA Power Rankings

Jan 1, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard (2) shoots the ball against the Atlanta Hawks in overtime at Philips Arena. The Hawks won 114-112 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

3

San Antonio Spurs

27-7

Last week: 2-1
Last rank: 3rd

We’ll chalk up a rare Kawhibot malfunction in an OT loss to the Hawks — featuring not one, but TWO missed game-winners from Kawhi Leonard — as the law of averages in action, since the San Antonio Spurs were 16-2 on the road before that game.

LaMarcus Aldridge has been playing well, and the Spurs won their two games with Kawhi out this week. Gregg Popovich should be more than satisfied with that, as his team is quietly trailing the Warriors by two games in the standings.

NBA Power Rankings

December 28, 2016; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35, right) hugs guard Stephen Curry (30) after the game against the Toronto Raptors at Oracle Arena. The Warriors defeated the Raptors 121-111. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

2

Golden State Warriors

29-5

Last week: 2-0
Last rank: 2nd

For all the talk last week about the Golden State Warriors’ Christmas Day meltdown and whatever demons have yet to be exorcised, the Dubs still own the league’s best record and point differential.

This week saw Kevin Durant rack up his first triple-double with the Dubs, a dominant win over Toronto that nearly slipped away late, and Stephen Curry looking more like himself after yet another less than MVP-caliber performance in Cleveland. Even better, the Warriors play seven of their next eight at home.

NBA Power Rankings

Dec 29, 2016; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving (2) brings the ball up court against the Boston Celtics during the first quarter at Quicken Loans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

1

Cleveland Cavaliers

25-7

Last week: 2-0
Last rank: 1st

Here’s a scary thought for the rest of the league: Despite just reaching his 32nd birthday, LeBron James might be as good as he’s ever been for the Cleveland Cavaliers. Every time the Cavs face a supposed Eastern “threat,” the King and his increasingly dangerous court dismantle it.

This week featured wins over Boston and Charlotte, with Kevin Love dropping 30 and 15 and Kyrie Irving supplying a 32-12-5 stat line against the Celtics. Speaking of which, although Kyrie missed the Hornets game with a hamstring injury, we should mention that he’s averaging 10.0 assists per game over his last seven contests and has reached double-digits in that category in five of them.

Where does your favorite NBA team land in Week 11 and where SHOULD they be? Let us know in the comments or on Twitter!

More from Hoops Habit

This article originally appeared on