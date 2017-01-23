2016-17 NBA Power Rankings: Golden State Warriors Back On Top In Week 14

In Week 14 of NBA Power Rankings, the Golden State Warriors reclaim the throne in the No. 1 spot and the Utah Jazz are on the rise.

January 12, 2017; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrates with forward Kevin Durant (35) during the second quarter against the Detroit Pistons at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

It was a long break from reality, but the inevitable finally happened: The Golden State Warriors are back on top of this week’s NBA Power Rankings as the undisputed No. 1 team in the NBA.

Though it’s been two weeks since a new batch of power rankings here at HoopsHabit (the injury report listed this writer as “DNP – Sinus Infection” for Week 13), we have two more weeks of evidence pointing to the unavoidable truth that the Dubs are back as the NBA’s alpha dogs.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have taken a turn for the worse, the MVP race has really narrowed down to James Harden and Russell Westbrook, the starting lineup for the 2016 NBA All-Star Game has been announced, and the Utah Jazz are on the rise now that they’re finally healthy.

With two weeks of NBA action to catch up on and the 2017 trade deadline approaching, here’s a look at our Week 14 2016-17 NBA Power Rankings.

Jan 21, 2017; Charlotte, NC, USA; Brooklyn Nets center Brook Lopez (11) reacts in the closing minutes of the second half against the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center. The Hornets won 112-105. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports

30

Brooklyn Nets

9-34

Last week: 1-6
Last rank: 30th

With Philly on the upswing, what’s the new NBA Siberia? Our vote goes to the Brooklyn Nets, who are the runaway favorites for the No. 1 overall draft pick (which will be swapped with Boston), sport the league’s worst record and boast the NBA’s worst point differential.

Aside from that random 143-point explosion against the Pelicans, there’s not much to see here these days, especially with Jeremy Lin still sidelined by that hamstring injury.

Jan 14, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Brandon Ingram (14) dribbles against LA Clippers forward Brandon Bass (30) during the NBA game at the Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

29

Los Angeles Lakers

16-32

Last week: 1-6
Last rank: 22nd

Random win over Indiana aside, the Los Angeles Lakers had a pretty crummy last two weeks to complete their descent to the basement of the Western Conference. It was topped off by a 49-point slaughter at the hands of the Mavs — the worst margin of defeat in franchise history.

Brandon Ingram has been playing better lately, but there aren’t many positives to be found for a team in this kind of ongoing downslide, especially since the Lakers lose this year’s first-rounder if it falls in the top three.

Jan 22, 2017; Orlando, FL, USA; Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon (00) dunks against the Golden State Warriors during the first quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

28

Orlando Magic

18-28

Last week: 1-4
Last rank: 21st

The playoffs are still technically in reach (4.5 games away), but rather than cough up future first round picks to get a Goran Dragic or a Ricky Rubio, why not get what you can for the soon-to-be-departing Serge Ibaka and admit this all-in gambit for the playoffs was ill-advised and poorly executed?

Elfrid Payton and Aaron Gordon are looking more like franchise cornerstones finally, but it’s blatantly obvious they’re going to need help. It’s time to go back to the drawing board.

Jan 21, 2017; Miami, FL, USA; Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic (7) reacts after making a theres point basket against the Milwaukee Bucks during the second half at American Airlines Arena. The Miami Heat defeat the Milwaukee Bucks 109-97. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

27

Miami Heat

14-30

Last week: 3-2
Last rank: 29th

Nice three-game winning streak to close the week for the Miami Heat, who have to be loving the way Goran Dragic is raising his trade value after a 21-8-8 line in a win over the Rockets, 32 against the Mavs and 25 more in a win over Milwaukee.

It’s interesting, then, that an offer of Nikola Vucevic and a first round pick wasn’t enough for Pat Riley. Driving up the asking price makes sense, but how much better can they expect these offers to get for a 30-year-old point guard?

Jan 20, 2017; Dallas, TX, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki (41) stands with Captain America during the national anthem before the game against the Utah Jazz on super hero night at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

26

Dallas Mavericks

15-29

Last week: 4-3
Last rank: 28th

What’s with all these bottom-feeders deciding they want to be competitive all of a sudden? The Dallas Mavericks are 4-2 over their last six games, including a whopping 49-point win — the third-largest margin of victory in franchise history — to close the week.

Sure, those four wins came against the Suns, Timberwolves, Bulls and Lakers, but it’s been nice to see Dirk Nowitzki get to go out on a little better note…even if it comes at the expense of the team’s first round draft pick.

Jan 18, 2017; Sacramento, CA, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Rudy Gay (8) reacts after suffering an injury against the Indiana Pacers during the quarter at Golden 1 Center. The Pacers defeated the Kings 106-100. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

25

Sacramento Kings

16-27

Last week: 1-5
Last rank: 19th

It’s amazing how a five-game losing streak only has the Sacramento Kings two games out of the eighth seed in the West, but even with DeMarcus Cousins likely to sign a $200+ million contract extension this summer, there’s not a lot of good news to be found in Sac-town right now.

Rudy Gay is out for the season with a torn Achilles, not only bombing his free agency value but making it all but impossible for the Kings to trade him. Will he even opt out after all? What can the Kings do with him? And are the playoffs out of the picture now that Boogie has even less help?

Jan 22, 2017; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) lobbies for a change on the scoreboard against the Toronto Raptors at Air Canada Centre. The Suns beat the Raptors 115-103. Mandatory Credit: Tom Szczerbowski-USA TODAY Sports

24

Phoenix Suns

15-29

Last week: 3-3
Last rank: 25th

Turns out a trip to Mexico City did Devin Booker some good. Not only did he tie his career-high of 39 there twice, but since then, he’s averaging 28.3 points per game on .505/.545/.909 shooting splits.

But the biggest midseason takeaway for the Phoenix Suns, especially with Eric Bledsoe balling out and the team suddenly ruining its draft positioning with meaningless wins, is that general manager Ryan McDonough has some talent wasting away to move for future assets.

Jan 11, 2017; Philadelphia, PA, USA; New York Knicks head coach Jeff Hornacek and forward Carmelo Anthony (7) watch on during a game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center. The Philadelphia 76ers won 98-97. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

23

New York Knicks

19-26

Last week: 2-6
Last rank: 18th

It’s been a truly disastrous last two weeks for the New York Knicks. From Derrick Rose going AWOL to Carmelo Anthony and Phil Jackson meeting over his future with the franchise, to Melo saying he’d consider waiving his no-trade clause if the Knicks wanted to move on, the lack of stability here has been staggering.

It’s been easy to blame James Dolan over the years for the state of the team, but the blame for this current misery rests squarely on Phil Jackson’s shoulders. At this point, Melo — often a source of criticism both within and without the fan base — has become a sympathetic figure.

January 19, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Ricky Rubio (9) moves the ball against Los Angeles Clippers guard Raymond Felton (2) during the first half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

22

Minnesota Timberwolves

16-28

Last week: 5-2
Last rank: 27th

Don’t look now, but the Minnesota Timberwolves are 5-2 over their last seven games and just 2.5 games out of a playoff spot. Kris Dunn putting up 7.5 points, 6.5 assists, 6.0 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 1.0 blocks per game in his two starts with Ricky Rubio out due to personal reasons certainly doesn’t hurt either.

The question is whether the Wolves will be able to find any takers on Ricky Rubio before the trade deadline to make the transition to Dunn — which still feels premature, by the way — complete.

Jan 8, 2017; Portland, OR, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard C.J. McCollum (3) reacts after scoring in regulation against the Detroit Pistons at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports

21

Portland Trail Blazers

19-27

Last week: 3-4
Last rank: 23rd

The Portland Trail Blazers still probably have the best shot at closing that eighth seed in the West, but losses to Orlando, Washington and Philadelphia sure make it seem like they don’t really want it.

Then again, dominant wins over the Cavaliers and an OT victory over Boston bookended their four-game losing streak, so maybe all we need here is a little consistency.

Jan 18, 2017; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis (23) talks to guard Buddy Hield (24) in the second half of their game against the Orlando Magic at the Smoothie King Center. The Pelicans won 118-98. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

20

New Orleans Pelicans

17-27

Last week: 3-3
Last rank: 20th

Giving up 143 points to the worst team in the NBA and helping them snap an 11-game skid? Probably not the best way to climb back into the playoff picture.

On the bright side for the New Orleans Pelicans, Anthony Davis was voted in as a starter for the 2016 NBA All-Star Game in NOLA, and for all the team’s mediocrity, a playoff spot is only 1.5 games out of reach.

Jan 18, 2017; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) reacts as fans chant his name after a score against the Toronto Raptors during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

19

Philadelphia 76ers

15-27

Last week: 5-2
Last rank: 26th

Wait, the Philadelphia 76ers are actually fun again? That’s the only conclusion we can draw now that Joel Embiid’s Sixers have won eight of their last 10 games. Though 5.5 games still separate Philly from a playoff spot, the team’s recent rise might not be a fluke.

Embiid is still putting up monster numbers in limited minutes, Ersan Ilyasova is spreading the floor, T.J. McConnell remains the closest thing Philadelphia will have to a real-life Rudy and Ben Simmons may be back sometime after the All-Star break. Even without a starting spot in the All-Star Game for The Process and a frontcourt logjam to deal with, it’s nothing but good vibes here.

Jan 18, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts after a play during the third quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

18

Milwaukee Bucks

20-23

Last week: 2-5
Last rank: 14th

Congratulations everyone, we did it: Giannis Antetokounmpo will be a starter in the 2016 NBA All-Star Game! It’s a well-deserved honor for the Greek Freak, who is still leading his team in points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game.

Unfortunately, neither that good news nor Khris Middleton’s imminent return can hide the Milwaukee Bucks’ ongoing implosion, which includes five straight losses to Atlanta, Philadelphia, Houston, Orlando and Miami, not to mention Jabari Parker coming off the bench for a game after divulging locker room-sensitive information to the media.

Jan 16, 2017; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Nikola Jokic (15) reacts after being elbowed in the face during the first half against the Orlando Magic at Pepsi Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Humphreys-USA TODAY Sports

17

Denver Nuggets

18-25

Last week: 4-2
Last rank: 24th

The Denver Nuggets still cling to that eighth seed in the increasingly depressing “race” for the last playoff spot in the West, mostly by virtue of Nikola Jokic’s brilliance and whatever Gary Harris can provide based on his health.

With Jokic scoring a career-high 35 this past week, it’s not surprising to revisit Jusuf Nurkic trade rumors, but will Denver also be able to unload one of its veterans when the Nuggets are still chasing a playoff spot?

Jan 21, 2017; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Jimmy Butler (21) dribbles the ball against the Sacramento Kings during the first half at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

16

Chicago Bulls

22-23

Last week: 3-5
Last rank: 16th

The Chicago Bulls join the Denver Nuggets as the only current NBA playoff teams with a losing record, though it’s worth noting they’re only one game below .500.

But with Rajon Rondo and Nikola Mirotic available at the trade deadline, what will this rebuilding but currently competitive team look like in February? Jimmy Butler should remain off limits, as should Dwyane Wade, but the rest of the roster is a different story.

Jan 18, 2017; Auburn Hills, MI, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Reggie Jackson (1) and teammate Stanley Johnson (7) celebrate a win over the Atlanta Hawks at The Palace of Auburn Hills. The Pistons defeated the Hawks 118-95. Mandatory Credit: Leon Halip-USA TODAY Sportsand

15

Detroit Pistons

21-24

Last week: 3-3
Last rank: 17th

Would the Detroit Pistons really consider trading Reggie Jackson for Ricky Rubio? If they’re smart, yes, since Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has quickly become their best guard and Jackson’s ball-dominant ways are holding him back.

There’s also the small matter of Detroit’s 10-14 record with Jackson on the court, compared to 11-10 without him. In the meantime, Marcus Morris’ brother-on-brother crime/game-winner over the Wizards had to feel good:

Jan 18, 2017; Sacramento, CA, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Paul George (13) during the first quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

14

Indiana Pacers

22-21

Last week: 2-3
Last rank: 13th

The Indiana Pacers aren’t trading Paul George, but you have to wonder what kind of moves Larry Bird might be contemplating as the trade deadline approaches since his team can’t shake its bad habit of losing to inferior teams.

In the last two weeks alone, Indy gave up 140 in a London loss to Denver, and they just supplied the Lakers with their only win in the last seven contests. The Pacers are on pace (ha) to make the playoffs, but some roster tweaking is definitely needed.

Jan 21, 2017; Charlotte, NC, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker (15) talks to head coach Steve Clifford during the first half against the Brooklyn Nets at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports

13

Charlotte Hornets

23-21

Last week: 3-4
Last rank: 12th

We’re really hoping that all that talk about Kemba Walker making his first All-Star Game didn’t prematurely jinx him. Nobody should’ve expected to see his name in the starting five, especially over bigger names like Kyrie Irving and DeMar DeRozan, but with Kyle Lowry, Isaiah Thomas and John Wall to consider still, it’s not necessarily a lock anymore.

That’d be a pity for the Charlotte Hornets, whose current three-game win streak is their only saving grace after an awful 1-7 skid.

Jan 18, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) talks with Washington Wizards guard John Wall (2) against the Memphis Grizzlies during the first half at Verizon Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

12

Washington Wizards

23-20

Last week: 5-2
Last rank: 15th

That Marcus Morris game-winning tip-in over twin brother Markieff Morris probably stung, but on the bright side, the Washington Wizards are still on a 20-11 run since their disastrous 3-9 start to the season. Plus, you know, John Wall had a game-winner of his own to lift his team over Chicago, so it all evens out.

The Wizards have won seven of their last nine games to climb to fifth in the Eastern Conference standings, Wall is playing some of the best basketball of his career and Bradley Beal is healthy. Now it’s a matter of whether this team can actually make some noise in the playoffs this time around.

Jan 21, 2017; Memphis, TN, USA; Memphis Grizzlies center Marc Gasol (33) shoots over Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

11

Memphis Grizzlies

26-20

Last week: 2-4
Last rank: 6th

Cracks are starting to show for the Memphis Grizzlies, who are 2-4 in their last six games despite Marc Gasol hovering around the 30-point mark in each of his last three games.

The Grizz aren’t in danger of falling out of the playoff picture, but they have to be disappointed in the first year of Chandler Parsons’ five-year, $95 million contract.

Jan 21, 2017; Denver, CO, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Blake Griffin (32) looks on with center DeAndre Jordan (6) during a timeout in the third quarter against the Denver Nuggets at the Pepsi Center. The Nuggets won 123-98. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

10

Los Angeles Clippers

29-16

Last week: 3-2
Last rank: 7th

The news that Blake Griffin’s return is imminent is fantastic for the Los Angeles Clippers, who are in danger of watching the Lob City era sail right out the window with Chris Paul sidelined for 6-8 weeks.

The Clips currently sit at fourth in the West, but they’ve lost two straight since CP3’s injury and the situation won’t get much better until Griffin returns. Hurry back, Flyin’ Lion.

January 16, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (0) during a stoppage in play against the Los Angeles Clippers during the second half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

9

Oklahoma City Thunder

25-19

Last week: 3-3
Last rank: 9th

Can Russell Westbrook still be an MVP frontrunner if he averages a triple-double for the season but his team continues its descent to the bottom half of the Western Conference playoff field? That’s the question voters will probably struggle with, since it seems like Russ will really match Oscar Robertson’s feat despite his team falling to sixth in the conference standings.

Westbrook needs more help, and people should probably recognize it’s remarkable that his team even sits at 25-19 with Kevin Durant gone and no viable replacement in his stead, but among all MVP winners, the lowest seed for that player’s team was No. 3 since Moses Malone in 1982, whose Houston Rockets were sixth.

Jan 20, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Paul Millsap (4) runs back on defense against the Chicago Bulls in the fourth quarter at Philips Arena. The Hawks won 102-93. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

8

Atlanta Hawks

26-18

Last week: 5-2
Last rank: 11th

Is Paul Millsap actually available, or not? That’s the question potential trade partners will have to ask approaching the trade deadline, because it makes no sense for the Atlanta Hawks to carry on with him as their best player when their 60-win squad in 2014-15 wasn’t good enough to get the job done.

Even with the Hawks on their current 11-2 tear, the fourth seed in the conference holds little relevance for a team still not good enough to beat Cleveland, especially with a 31-year-old serving as their best player.

Jan 10, 2017; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry (7) and point guard Cory Joseph (6) and guard DeMar DeRozan (10) during their game against the Boston Celtics at Air Canada Centre. The Raptors beat the Celtics 114-106. Mandatory Credit: Tom Szczerbowski-USA TODAY Sports

7

Toronto Raptors

28-16

Last week: 4-3
Last rank: 8th

The Toronto Raptors have created some separation between themselves and the Celtics for the No. 2 seed in the East, but after their second loss to the Suns this season, we have to ask: Are we sure everything is okay with We The North?

The Raptors have now lost eight of their last 14 games, including three straight. They’re still the NBA’s 17th ranked defense, they’re still a piece away from contending with the Cavaliers for the Eastern belt and to top it all off, the fans voted in the wrong backcourt player to the All-Star Game’s starting lineup (no offense, DeMar DeRozan).

Jan 10, 2017; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Boston Celtics point guard Isaiah Thomas (4) celebrates after scoring a basket against the Toronto Raptors at Air Canada Centre. The Raptors won 114-106. Mandatory Credit: Tom Szczerbowski-USA TODAY Sports

6

Boston Celtics

26-17

Last week: 3-3
Last rank: 5th

A head-to-head loss against the Raptors prevented the Boston Celtics from climbing into that No. 2 spot in the East, and it’s been nothing but inconsistency ever since.

Isaiah Thomas didn’t get voted into the All-Star Game as a starter despite being well deserving, Avery Bradley is still out with an Achilles issue and two straight losses to the Knicks and Blazers just don’t look good. It’s time to get healthy and get this ship back on track.

Jan 21, 2017; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Utah Jazz forward Gordon Hayward (20) points to Utah Jazz forward Joe Ingles (not pictured) after making a three pointer during the first quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports

5

Utah Jazz

29-16

Last week: 6-0
Last rank: 10th

Here come the Utah Jazz! Their ongoing six-game win streak has this unlucky, oft-injured team tied with the Los Angeles Clippers for the fourth seed in the Western Conference standings. George Hill is finally back, Rudy Gobert is playing like an All-Star, and the Jazz own the NBA’s second stingiest defense.

Fingers crossed that we get this healthy Jazz team for the rest of the season, because with Chris Paul out injured, there’s a real opening for home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

January 16, 2017; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrates in front of Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) during the second quarter at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

4

Cleveland Cavaliers

30-12

Last week: 2-4
Last rank: 1st

Every season it seems like the Cleveland Cavaliers — or any LeBron James team, for that matter — has one or two of these inexplicable stretches, and everyone gets all concerned over nothing, and then they completely turn it around and build momentum up heading into the postseason.

This is probably what’s going on with the defending champs now, but they’ve now lost to the Jazz by eight, the Blazers by 16, the Warriors by 35 and the Spurs in OT at home in the last two weeks…all with the Big Three healthy.

Jan 18, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) brings the ball up the court during the third quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

3

Houston Rockets

34-13

Last week: 4-4
Last rank: 3rd

James Harden has established himself as the MVP frontrunner behind his insane averages of 28.7 points, 11.6 assists and 8.2 rebounds per game, but the Houston Rockets haven’t quite been themselves lately, dropping four of their last eight.

They still sit largely untouched as the 3-seed in the East, which would be more than enough to validate Harden’s MVP case, but that double-digit loss to the Warriors reaffirmed the definitive pecking order in the West.

Jan 21, 2017; Cleveland, OH, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard (2) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving (2) during the second half at Quicken Loans Arena. The Spurs won 118-115. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

2

San Antonio Spurs

34-9

Last week: 4-2
Last rank: 2nd

Odd couple of weeks for the San Antonio Spurs, who juxtaposed losses to the Giannis-less Bucks and lowly Suns with dominant wins over the Lakers, Timberwolves and Nuggets, plus a marquee road victory in Cleveland behind Kawhi Leonard’s career-high 41 points.

In any case, Gregg Popovich’s team is fine with floating under the radar. Even though the gap between them and the Warriors has widened to 3.5 games, this team’s depth and night-to-night poise is hard to ignore.

January 16, 2017; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) celebrates with guard Stephen Curry (30) during the third quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Oracle Arena. The Warriors defeated the Cavaliers 126-91. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

1

Golden State Warriors

38-6

Last week: 6-0
Last rank: 4th

What a phenomenal couple of weeks for the Golden State Warriors. Not only do they have the league’s best record and best point differential, but they now own the title of the league’s best offense AND best defense.

Ever since that crazy meltdown against the Grizzlies had us worried about the Dubs, they’ve responded with seven straight wins, including a 35-point revenge shellacking against the Cavaliers, a 21-point trouncing of the Thunder and a 17-point rout of the Rockets in Houston. Turns out the Warriors might still be the title favorites after all.

Where does your favorite NBA team land in Week 14 and where SHOULD they be? Let us know in the comments or on Twitter!

