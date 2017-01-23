2016-17 NBA Power Rankings: Golden State Warriors Back On Top In Week 14
In Week 14 of NBA Power Rankings, the Golden State Warriors reclaim the throne in the No. 1 spot and the Utah Jazz are on the rise.
It was a long break from reality, but the inevitable finally happened: The Golden State Warriors are back on top of this week’s NBA Power Rankings as the undisputed No. 1 team in the NBA.
Though it’s been two weeks since a new batch of power rankings here at HoopsHabit (the injury report listed this writer as “DNP – Sinus Infection” for Week 13), we have two more weeks of evidence pointing to the unavoidable truth that the Dubs are back as the NBA’s alpha dogs.
The Cleveland Cavaliers have taken a turn for the worse, the MVP race has really narrowed down to James Harden and Russell Westbrook, the starting lineup for the 2016 NBA All-Star Game has been announced, and the Utah Jazz are on the rise now that they’re finally healthy.
With two weeks of NBA action to catch up on and the 2017 trade deadline approaching, here’s a look at our Week 14 2016-17 NBA Power Rankings.
Brooklyn Nets
9-34
Last week: 1-6
Last rank: 30th
Aside from that random 143-point explosion against the Pelicans, there’s not much to see here these days, especially with Jeremy Lin still sidelined by that hamstring injury.
Los Angeles Lakers
16-32
Last week: 1-6
Last rank: 22nd
Brandon Ingram has been playing better lately, but there aren’t many positives to be found for a team in this kind of ongoing downslide, especially since the Lakers lose this year’s first-rounder if it falls in the top three.
Orlando Magic
18-28
Last week: 1-4
Last rank: 21st
Elfrid Payton and Aaron Gordon are looking more like franchise cornerstones finally, but it’s blatantly obvious they’re going to need help. It’s time to go back to the drawing board.
Miami Heat
14-30
Last week: 3-2
Last rank: 29th
It’s interesting, then, that an offer of Nikola Vucevic and a first round pick wasn’t enough for Pat Riley. Driving up the asking price makes sense, but how much better can they expect these offers to get for a 30-year-old point guard?
Dallas Mavericks
15-29
Last week: 4-3
Last rank: 28th
Sure, those four wins came against the Suns, Timberwolves, Bulls and Lakers, but it’s been nice to see Dirk Nowitzki get to go out on a little better note…even if it comes at the expense of the team’s first round draft pick.
Sacramento Kings
16-27
Last week: 1-5
Last rank: 19th
Rudy Gay is out for the season with a torn Achilles, not only bombing his free agency value but making it all but impossible for the Kings to trade him. Will he even opt out after all? What can the Kings do with him? And are the playoffs out of the picture now that Boogie has even less help?
Phoenix Suns
15-29
Last week: 3-3
Last rank: 25th
But the biggest midseason takeaway for the Phoenix Suns, especially with Eric Bledsoe balling out and the team suddenly ruining its draft positioning with meaningless wins, is that general manager Ryan McDonough has some talent wasting away to move for future assets.
New York Knicks
19-26
Last week: 2-6
Last rank: 18th
It’s been easy to blame James Dolan over the years for the state of the team, but the blame for this current misery rests squarely on Phil Jackson’s shoulders. At this point, Melo — often a source of criticism both within and without the fan base — has become a sympathetic figure.
Minnesota Timberwolves
16-28
Last week: 5-2
Last rank: 27th
The question is whether the Wolves will be able to find any takers on Ricky Rubio before the trade deadline to make the transition to Dunn — which still feels premature, by the way — complete.
Portland Trail Blazers
19-27
Last week: 3-4
Last rank: 23rd
Then again, dominant wins over the Cavaliers and an OT victory over Boston bookended their four-game losing streak, so maybe all we need here is a little consistency.
New Orleans Pelicans
17-27
Last week: 3-3
Last rank: 20th
On the bright side for the New Orleans Pelicans, Anthony Davis was voted in as a starter for the 2016 NBA All-Star Game in NOLA, and for all the team’s mediocrity, a playoff spot is only 1.5 games out of reach.
Philadelphia 76ers
15-27
Last week: 5-2
Last rank: 26th
Embiid is still putting up monster numbers in limited minutes, Ersan Ilyasova is spreading the floor, T.J. McConnell remains the closest thing Philadelphia will have to a real-life Rudy and Ben Simmons may be back sometime after the All-Star break. Even without a starting spot in the All-Star Game for The Process and a frontcourt logjam to deal with, it’s nothing but good vibes here.
Milwaukee Bucks
20-23
Last week: 2-5
Last rank: 14th
Unfortunately, neither that good news nor Khris Middleton’s imminent return can hide the Milwaukee Bucks’ ongoing implosion, which includes five straight losses to Atlanta, Philadelphia, Houston, Orlando and Miami, not to mention Jabari Parker coming off the bench for a game after divulging locker room-sensitive information to the media.
Denver Nuggets
18-25
Last week: 4-2
Last rank: 24th
With Jokic scoring a career-high 35 this past week, it’s not surprising to revisit Jusuf Nurkic trade rumors, but will Denver also be able to unload one of its veterans when the Nuggets are still chasing a playoff spot?
Chicago Bulls
22-23
Last week: 3-5
Last rank: 16th
But with Rajon Rondo and Nikola Mirotic available at the trade deadline, what will this rebuilding but currently competitive team look like in February? Jimmy Butler should remain off limits, as should Dwyane Wade, but the rest of the roster is a different story.
Detroit Pistons
21-24
Last week: 3-3
Last rank: 17th
There’s also the small matter of Detroit’s 10-14 record with Jackson on the court, compared to 11-10 without him. In the meantime, Marcus Morris’ brother-on-brother crime/game-winner over the Wizards had to feel good:
Heartbreaking finish. The Wizards lost to the Pistons on this last second tip-in. #WizPistons pic.twitter.com/OjoWklInJV
— CSN Wizards (@CSNWizards) January 22, 2017
Indiana Pacers
22-21
Last week: 2-3
Last rank: 13th
In the last two weeks alone, Indy gave up 140 in a London loss to Denver, and they just supplied the Lakers with their only win in the last seven contests. The Pacers are on pace (ha) to make the playoffs, but some roster tweaking is definitely needed.
Charlotte Hornets
23-21
Last week: 3-4
Last rank: 12th
That’d be a pity for the Charlotte Hornets, whose current three-game win streak is their only saving grace after an awful 1-7 skid.
Washington Wizards
23-20
Last week: 5-2
Last rank: 15th
The Wizards have won seven of their last nine games to climb to fifth in the Eastern Conference standings, Wall is playing some of the best basketball of his career and Bradley Beal is healthy. Now it’s a matter of whether this team can actually make some noise in the playoffs this time around.
Memphis Grizzlies
26-20
Last week: 2-4
Last rank: 6th
The Grizz aren’t in danger of falling out of the playoff picture, but they have to be disappointed in the first year of Chandler Parsons’ five-year, $95 million contract.
Los Angeles Clippers
29-16
Last week: 3-2
Last rank: 7th
The Clips currently sit at fourth in the West, but they’ve lost two straight since CP3’s injury and the situation won’t get much better until Griffin returns. Hurry back, Flyin’ Lion.
Oklahoma City Thunder
25-19
Last week: 3-3
Last rank: 9th
Westbrook needs more help, and people should probably recognize it’s remarkable that his team even sits at 25-19 with Kevin Durant gone and no viable replacement in his stead, but among all MVP winners, the lowest seed for that player’s team was No. 3 since Moses Malone in 1982, whose Houston Rockets were sixth.
Atlanta Hawks
26-18
Last week: 5-2
Last rank: 11th
Even with the Hawks on their current 11-2 tear, the fourth seed in the conference holds little relevance for a team still not good enough to beat Cleveland, especially with a 31-year-old serving as their best player.
Toronto Raptors
28-16
Last week: 4-3
Last rank: 8th
The Raptors have now lost eight of their last 14 games, including three straight. They’re still the NBA’s 17th ranked defense, they’re still a piece away from contending with the Cavaliers for the Eastern belt and to top it all off, the fans voted in the wrong backcourt player to the All-Star Game’s starting lineup (no offense, DeMar DeRozan).
DeMar DeRozan puts up a season-high 41 points with career-high 13 boards to lead the @Raptors! #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/8yJVWjrszJ
— NBA (@NBA) January 11, 2017
Boston Celtics
26-17
Last week: 3-3
Last rank: 5th
Isaiah Thomas didn’t get voted into the All-Star Game as a starter despite being well deserving, Avery Bradley is still out with an Achilles issue and two straight losses to the Knicks and Blazers just don’t look good. It’s time to get healthy and get this ship back on track.
Utah Jazz
29-16
Last week: 6-0
Last rank: 10th
Fingers crossed that we get this healthy Jazz team for the rest of the season, because with Chris Paul out injured, there’s a real opening for home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs.
Cleveland Cavaliers
30-12
Last week: 2-4
Last rank: 1st
This is probably what’s going on with the defending champs now, but they’ve now lost to the Jazz by eight, the Blazers by 16, the Warriors by 35 and the Spurs in OT at home in the last two weeks…all with the Big Three healthy.
Houston Rockets
34-13
Last week: 4-4
Last rank: 3rd
They still sit largely untouched as the 3-seed in the East, which would be more than enough to validate Harden’s MVP case, but that double-digit loss to the Warriors reaffirmed the definitive pecking order in the West.
40 points, 15 rebounds & 10 assists from @JHarden13 leads @HoustonRockets to 9th consecutive win! #Rockets50 pic.twitter.com/l0I6s5ZB4j
— NBA (@NBA) January 11, 2017
San Antonio Spurs
34-9
Last week: 4-2
Last rank: 2nd
In any case, Gregg Popovich’s team is fine with floating under the radar. Even though the gap between them and the Warriors has widened to 3.5 games, this team’s depth and night-to-night poise is hard to ignore.
Golden State Warriors
38-6
Last week: 6-0
Last rank: 4th
Ever since that crazy meltdown against the Grizzlies had us worried about the Dubs, they’ve responded with seven straight wins, including a 35-point revenge shellacking against the Cavaliers, a 21-point trouncing of the Thunder and a 17-point rout of the Rockets in Houston. Turns out the Warriors might still be the title favorites after all.
Where does your favorite NBA team land in Week 14 and where SHOULD they be? Let us know in the comments or on Twitter!