2016-17 NBA Power Rankings: Golden State Warriors Back On Top In Week 14

In Week 14 of NBA Power Rankings, the Golden State Warriors reclaim the throne in the No. 1 spot and the Utah Jazz are on the rise.

It was a long break from reality, but the inevitable finally happened: The Golden State Warriors are back on top of this week’s NBA Power Rankings as the undisputed No. 1 team in the NBA.

Though it’s been two weeks since a new batch of power rankings here at HoopsHabit (the injury report listed this writer as “DNP – Sinus Infection” for Week 13), we have two more weeks of evidence pointing to the unavoidable truth that the Dubs are back as the NBA’s alpha dogs.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have taken a turn for the worse, the MVP race has really narrowed down to James Harden and Russell Westbrook, the starting lineup for the 2016 NBA All-Star Game has been announced, and the Utah Jazz are on the rise now that they’re finally healthy.

With two weeks of NBA action to catch up on and the 2017 trade deadline approaching, here’s a look at our Week 14 2016-17 NBA Power Rankings.

30 Brooklyn Nets 9-34 Last week: 1-6

Last rank: 30th With Philly on the upswing, what’s the new NBA Siberia? Our vote goes to the Brooklyn Nets, who are the runaway favorites for the No. 1 overall draft pick (which will be swapped with Boston), sport the league’s worst record and boast the NBA’s worst point differential. Aside from that random 143-point explosion against the Pelicans, there’s not much to see here these days, especially with Jeremy Lin still sidelined by that hamstring injury.

29 Los Angeles Lakers 16-32 Last week: 1-6

Last rank: 22nd Random win over Indiana aside, the Los Angeles Lakers had a pretty crummy last two weeks to complete their descent to the basement of the Western Conference. It was topped off by a 49-point slaughter at the hands of the Mavs — the worst margin of defeat in franchise history. Brandon Ingram has been playing better lately, but there aren’t many positives to be found for a team in this kind of ongoing downslide, especially since the Lakers lose this year’s first-rounder if it falls in the top three.

28 Orlando Magic 18-28 Last week: 1-4

Last rank: 21st The playoffs are still technically in reach (4.5 games away), but rather than cough up future first round picks to get a Goran Dragic or a Ricky Rubio, why not get what you can for the soon-to-be-departing Serge Ibaka and admit this all-in gambit for the playoffs was ill-advised and poorly executed? Elfrid Payton and Aaron Gordon are looking more like franchise cornerstones finally, but it’s blatantly obvious they’re going to need help. It’s time to go back to the drawing board.

27 Miami Heat 14-30 Last week: 3-2

Last rank: 29th Nice three-game winning streak to close the week for the Miami Heat, who have to be loving the way Goran Dragic is raising his trade value after a 21-8-8 line in a win over the Rockets, 32 against the Mavs and 25 more in a win over Milwaukee. It’s interesting, then, that an offer of Nikola Vucevic and a first round pick wasn’t enough for Pat Riley. Driving up the asking price makes sense, but how much better can they expect these offers to get for a 30-year-old point guard?

26 Dallas Mavericks 15-29 Last week: 4-3

Last rank: 28th What’s with all these bottom-feeders deciding they want to be competitive all of a sudden? The Dallas Mavericks are 4-2 over their last six games, including a whopping 49-point win — the third-largest margin of victory in franchise history — to close the week. Sure, those four wins came against the Suns, Timberwolves, Bulls and Lakers, but it’s been nice to see Dirk Nowitzki get to go out on a little better note…even if it comes at the expense of the team’s first round draft pick.

25 Sacramento Kings 16-27 Last week: 1-5

Last rank: 19th It’s amazing how a five-game losing streak only has the Sacramento Kings two games out of the eighth seed in the West, but even with DeMarcus Cousins likely to sign a $200+ million contract extension this summer, there’s not a lot of good news to be found in Sac-town right now. Rudy Gay is out for the season with a torn Achilles, not only bombing his free agency value but making it all but impossible for the Kings to trade him. Will he even opt out after all? What can the Kings do with him? And are the playoffs out of the picture now that Boogie has even less help?

24 Phoenix Suns 15-29 Last week: 3-3

Last rank: 25th Turns out a trip to Mexico City did Devin Booker some good. Not only did he tie his career-high of 39 there twice, but since then, he’s averaging 28.3 points per game on .505/.545/.909 shooting splits. But the biggest midseason takeaway for the Phoenix Suns, especially with Eric Bledsoe balling out and the team suddenly ruining its draft positioning with meaningless wins, is that general manager Ryan McDonough has some talent wasting away to move for future assets.

23 New York Knicks 19-26 Last week: 2-6

Last rank: 18th It’s been a truly disastrous last two weeks for the New York Knicks. From Derrick Rose going AWOL to Carmelo Anthony and Phil Jackson meeting over his future with the franchise, to Melo saying he’d consider waiving his no-trade clause if the Knicks wanted to move on, the lack of stability here has been staggering. It’s been easy to blame James Dolan over the years for the state of the team, but the blame for this current misery rests squarely on Phil Jackson’s shoulders. At this point, Melo — often a source of criticism both within and without the fan base — has become a sympathetic figure.

22 Minnesota Timberwolves 16-28 Last week: 5-2

Last rank: 27th Don’t look now, but the Minnesota Timberwolves are 5-2 over their last seven games and just 2.5 games out of a playoff spot. Kris Dunn putting up 7.5 points, 6.5 assists, 6.0 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 1.0 blocks per game in his two starts with Ricky Rubio out due to personal reasons certainly doesn’t hurt either. The question is whether the Wolves will be able to find any takers on Ricky Rubio before the trade deadline to make the transition to Dunn — which still feels premature, by the way — complete.

21 Portland Trail Blazers 19-27 Last week: 3-4

Last rank: 23rd The Portland Trail Blazers still probably have the best shot at closing that eighth seed in the West, but losses to Orlando, Washington and Philadelphia sure make it seem like they don’t really want it. Then again, dominant wins over the Cavaliers and an OT victory over Boston bookended their four-game losing streak, so maybe all we need here is a little consistency.

20 New Orleans Pelicans 17-27 Last week: 3-3

Last rank: 20th Giving up 143 points to the worst team in the NBA and helping them snap an 11-game skid? Probably not the best way to climb back into the playoff picture. On the bright side for the New Orleans Pelicans, Anthony Davis was voted in as a starter for the 2016 NBA All-Star Game in NOLA, and for all the team’s mediocrity, a playoff spot is only 1.5 games out of reach.

19 Philadelphia 76ers 15-27 Last week: 5-2

Last rank: 26th Wait, the Philadelphia 76ers are actually fun again? That’s the only conclusion we can draw now that Joel Embiid’s Sixers have won eight of their last 10 games. Though 5.5 games still separate Philly from a playoff spot, the team’s recent rise might not be a fluke. Embiid is still putting up monster numbers in limited minutes, Ersan Ilyasova is spreading the floor, T.J. McConnell remains the closest thing Philadelphia will have to a real-life Rudy and Ben Simmons may be back sometime after the All-Star break. Even without a starting spot in the All-Star Game for The Process and a frontcourt logjam to deal with, it’s nothing but good vibes here.

18 Milwaukee Bucks 20-23 Last week: 2-5

Last rank: 14th Congratulations everyone, we did it: Giannis Antetokounmpo will be a starter in the 2016 NBA All-Star Game! It’s a well-deserved honor for the Greek Freak, who is still leading his team in points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game. Unfortunately, neither that good news nor Khris Middleton’s imminent return can hide the Milwaukee Bucks’ ongoing implosion, which includes five straight losses to Atlanta, Philadelphia, Houston, Orlando and Miami, not to mention Jabari Parker coming off the bench for a game after divulging locker room-sensitive information to the media.

17 Denver Nuggets 18-25 Last week: 4-2

Last rank: 24th The Denver Nuggets still cling to that eighth seed in the increasingly depressing “race” for the last playoff spot in the West, mostly by virtue of Nikola Jokic’s brilliance and whatever Gary Harris can provide based on his health. With Jokic scoring a career-high 35 this past week, it’s not surprising to revisit Jusuf Nurkic trade rumors, but will Denver also be able to unload one of its veterans when the Nuggets are still chasing a playoff spot?

16 Chicago Bulls 22-23 Last week: 3-5

Last rank: 16th The Chicago Bulls join the Denver Nuggets as the only current NBA playoff teams with a losing record, though it’s worth noting they’re only one game below .500. But with Rajon Rondo and Nikola Mirotic available at the trade deadline, what will this rebuilding but currently competitive team look like in February? Jimmy Butler should remain off limits, as should Dwyane Wade, but the rest of the roster is a different story.

15 Detroit Pistons 21-24 Last week: 3-3

Last rank: 17th Would the Detroit Pistons really consider trading Reggie Jackson for Ricky Rubio? If they’re smart, yes, since Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has quickly become their best guard and Jackson’s ball-dominant ways are holding him back. There’s also the small matter of Detroit’s 10-14 record with Jackson on the court, compared to 11-10 without him. In the meantime, Marcus Morris’ brother-on-brother crime/game-winner over the Wizards had to feel good:

Heartbreaking finish. The Wizards lost to the Pistons on this last second tip-in. #WizPistons pic.twitter.com/OjoWklInJV — CSN Wizards (@CSNWizards) January 22, 2017

14 Indiana Pacers 22-21 Last week: 2-3

Last rank: 13th The Indiana Pacers aren’t trading Paul George, but you have to wonder what kind of moves Larry Bird might be contemplating as the trade deadline approaches since his team can’t shake its bad habit of losing to inferior teams. In the last two weeks alone, Indy gave up 140 in a London loss to Denver, and they just supplied the Lakers with their only win in the last seven contests. The Pacers are on pace (ha) to make the playoffs, but some roster tweaking is definitely needed.

13 Charlotte Hornets 23-21 Last week: 3-4

Last rank: 12th We’re really hoping that all that talk about Kemba Walker making his first All-Star Game didn’t prematurely jinx him. Nobody should’ve expected to see his name in the starting five, especially over bigger names like Kyrie Irving and DeMar DeRozan, but with Kyle Lowry, Isaiah Thomas and John Wall to consider still, it’s not necessarily a lock anymore. That’d be a pity for the Charlotte Hornets, whose current three-game win streak is their only saving grace after an awful 1-7 skid.

12 Washington Wizards 23-20 Last week: 5-2

Last rank: 15th That Marcus Morris game-winning tip-in over twin brother Markieff Morris probably stung, but on the bright side, the Washington Wizards are still on a 20-11 run since their disastrous 3-9 start to the season. Plus, you know, John Wall had a game-winner of his own to lift his team over Chicago, so it all evens out. The Wizards have won seven of their last nine games to climb to fifth in the Eastern Conference standings, Wall is playing some of the best basketball of his career and Bradley Beal is healthy. Now it’s a matter of whether this team can actually make some noise in the playoffs this time around.

11 Memphis Grizzlies 26-20 Last week: 2-4

Last rank: 6th Cracks are starting to show for the Memphis Grizzlies, who are 2-4 in their last six games despite Marc Gasol hovering around the 30-point mark in each of his last three games. The Grizz aren’t in danger of falling out of the playoff picture, but they have to be disappointed in the first year of Chandler Parsons’ five-year, $95 million contract.

10 Los Angeles Clippers 29-16 Last week: 3-2

Last rank: 7th The news that Blake Griffin’s return is imminent is fantastic for the Los Angeles Clippers, who are in danger of watching the Lob City era sail right out the window with Chris Paul sidelined for 6-8 weeks. The Clips currently sit at fourth in the West, but they’ve lost two straight since CP3’s injury and the situation won’t get much better until Griffin returns. Hurry back, Flyin’ Lion.

9 Oklahoma City Thunder 25-19 Last week: 3-3

Last rank: 9th Can Russell Westbrook still be an MVP frontrunner if he averages a triple-double for the season but his team continues its descent to the bottom half of the Western Conference playoff field? That’s the question voters will probably struggle with, since it seems like Russ will really match Oscar Robertson’s feat despite his team falling to sixth in the conference standings. Westbrook needs more help, and people should probably recognize it’s remarkable that his team even sits at 25-19 with Kevin Durant gone and no viable replacement in his stead, but among all MVP winners, the lowest seed for that player’s team was No. 3 since Moses Malone in 1982, whose Houston Rockets were sixth.

8 Atlanta Hawks 26-18 Last week: 5-2

Last rank: 11th Is Paul Millsap actually available, or not? That’s the question potential trade partners will have to ask approaching the trade deadline, because it makes no sense for the Atlanta Hawks to carry on with him as their best player when their 60-win squad in 2014-15 wasn’t good enough to get the job done. Even with the Hawks on their current 11-2 tear, the fourth seed in the conference holds little relevance for a team still not good enough to beat Cleveland, especially with a 31-year-old serving as their best player.

7 Toronto Raptors 28-16 Last week: 4-3

Last rank: 8th The Toronto Raptors have created some separation between themselves and the Celtics for the No. 2 seed in the East, but after their second loss to the Suns this season, we have to ask: Are we sure everything is okay with We The North? The Raptors have now lost eight of their last 14 games, including three straight. They’re still the NBA’s 17th ranked defense, they’re still a piece away from contending with the Cavaliers for the Eastern belt and to top it all off, the fans voted in the wrong backcourt player to the All-Star Game’s starting lineup (no offense, DeMar DeRozan).

DeMar DeRozan puts up a season-high 41 points with career-high 13 boards to lead the @Raptors! #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/8yJVWjrszJ — NBA (@NBA) January 11, 2017

6 Boston Celtics 26-17 Last week: 3-3

Last rank: 5th A head-to-head loss against the Raptors prevented the Boston Celtics from climbing into that No. 2 spot in the East, and it’s been nothing but inconsistency ever since. Isaiah Thomas didn’t get voted into the All-Star Game as a starter despite being well deserving, Avery Bradley is still out with an Achilles issue and two straight losses to the Knicks and Blazers just don’t look good. It’s time to get healthy and get this ship back on track.

5 Utah Jazz 29-16 Last week: 6-0

Last rank: 10th Here come the Utah Jazz! Their ongoing six-game win streak has this unlucky, oft-injured team tied with the Los Angeles Clippers for the fourth seed in the Western Conference standings. George Hill is finally back, Rudy Gobert is playing like an All-Star, and the Jazz own the NBA’s second stingiest defense. Fingers crossed that we get this healthy Jazz team for the rest of the season, because with Chris Paul out injured, there’s a real opening for home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

4 Cleveland Cavaliers 30-12 Last week: 2-4

Last rank: 1st Every season it seems like the Cleveland Cavaliers — or any LeBron James team, for that matter — has one or two of these inexplicable stretches, and everyone gets all concerned over nothing, and then they completely turn it around and build momentum up heading into the postseason. This is probably what’s going on with the defending champs now, but they’ve now lost to the Jazz by eight, the Blazers by 16, the Warriors by 35 and the Spurs in OT at home in the last two weeks…all with the Big Three healthy.

3 Houston Rockets 34-13 Last week: 4-4

Last rank: 3rd James Harden has established himself as the MVP frontrunner behind his insane averages of 28.7 points, 11.6 assists and 8.2 rebounds per game, but the Houston Rockets haven’t quite been themselves lately, dropping four of their last eight. They still sit largely untouched as the 3-seed in the East, which would be more than enough to validate Harden’s MVP case, but that double-digit loss to the Warriors reaffirmed the definitive pecking order in the West.

2 San Antonio Spurs 34-9 Last week: 4-2

Last rank: 2nd Odd couple of weeks for the San Antonio Spurs, who juxtaposed losses to the Giannis-less Bucks and lowly Suns with dominant wins over the Lakers, Timberwolves and Nuggets, plus a marquee road victory in Cleveland behind Kawhi Leonard’s career-high 41 points. In any case, Gregg Popovich’s team is fine with floating under the radar. Even though the gap between them and the Warriors has widened to 3.5 games, this team’s depth and night-to-night poise is hard to ignore.

1 Golden State Warriors 38-6 Last week: 6-0

Last rank: 4th What a phenomenal couple of weeks for the Golden State Warriors. Not only do they have the league’s best record and best point differential, but they now own the title of the league’s best offense AND best defense. Ever since that crazy meltdown against the Grizzlies had us worried about the Dubs, they’ve responded with seven straight wins, including a 35-point revenge shellacking against the Cavaliers, a 21-point trouncing of the Thunder and a 17-point rout of the Rockets in Houston. Turns out the Warriors might still be the title favorites after all.

