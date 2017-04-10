2016-17 NBA Power Rankings: Final Rankings In Week 25

In Week 25 of NBA Power Rankings, the playoff fields are almost completely set in both conferences and we roll out our final power rankings of the season.

The 2016-17 NBA season has finally hit its final week, with only three days of games separating us from the start of the playoffs on Saturday.

In the Eastern Conference, the No. 1 seed and Nos. 5-8 are still up for grabs. The Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics are both striving for that top spot, while five teams jostle for positioning in the East’s final four playoff spots.

In the West, the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Clippers duke it out for the No. 4 seed and home-court advantage in their upcoming playoff series, while the rest of the conference matchups are set in stone.

As teams blatantly tank and others rest starters heading into the postseason, it can be hard to reconcile a team’s overall record and their recent play with where they truly lie in the NBA landscape.

To sort it all out, here’s a look at our final NBA Power Rankings for the 2016-17 regular season in Week 25.

30

Philadelphia 76ers 28-52

Last week: 0-3

Last rank: 27th Joel Embiid was hands down the best part of the Philadelphia 76ers’ season, even if it was only for 31 games. But as they sit in a two-way tie with the Magic for the fourth-worst record in the league, it’s hard to NOT look back on the Sixers’ 10-5 January record with a small twinge of regret. Don’t get me wrong:was hands down the best part of the Philadelphia 76ers’ season, even if it was only for 31 games. But as they sit in a two-way tie with the Magic for the fourth-worst record in the league, it’s hard to NOT look back on the Sixers’ 10-5 January record with a small twinge of regret. With the Lakers’ seriously jeopardizing their top-three protected pick, Philly could’ve been feeling really good about their chances of snagging two top-five picks in this year’s draft. Instead, they could end up with zero…and perhaps yet another ironic Rookie of the Year award in lieu of actual team success.

29

Phoenix Suns 24-57

Last week: 2-1

Last rank: 30th Russell Westbrook his shot at history and then another double-digit win over the visiting/tanking Mavs. A much more competitive week for the Phoenix Suns, including a single-digit loss to the Warriors, a dominant win over the Thunder that deniedhis shot at history and then another double-digit win over the visiting/tanking Mavs. It didn’t come at a great time with the second-worst record in the league well within reach, but it’s hard to fault these young Suns for winning games when it’s the foundational pieces that are getting it done. Case in point: Devin Booker taking cheers for Russ in his home arena personally and exploding for 21 straight fourth quarter points to steal the spotlight with 37 points in a sizzling performance. This kid is already a stone-cold killer.

Devin Booker opened up the 4th quarter ON FIRE! He poured in 21 STRAIGHT for the @Suns! pic.twitter.com/wrFAHCqXti — NBA (@NBA) April 8, 2017

28

Orlando Magic 28-52

Last week: 1-2

Last rank: 28th With two games remaining, the Orlando Magic and Philadelphia 76ers are deadlocked at 28-52 for the fourth-worst record in the NBA. Orlando faces a playoff-desperate Bulls team on the road and then the recently eliminated Pistons at home to close the season, while the Sixers will take on Indiana at home and then New York on the road. For the Magic, though, the question is what they’ll do with their potential top-five pick when there isn’t a single player on the roster who’s safe. Elfrid Payton was a triple-double machine since the All-Star break, Terrence Ross has been great since the trade and Aaron Gordon has tons of promise, but given this team’s poor drafting history under Rob Hennigan — and their tendency of prematurely giving up on players — Magic fans should be sitting on the edge of their seats.

Aaron Gordon jumped out of his shoes… LITERALLY! pic.twitter.com/6yEqMi19r3 — NBA (@NBA) April 7, 2017

27

Dallas Mavericks 32-48

Last week: 0-4

Last rank: 23rd Harrison Barnes is missing games for rest while Dirk Nowitzki and Wesley Matthews are barely cracking 20 minutes a night. Remember when Mark Cuban was so dead-set against the Dallas Mavericks tanking less than a year ago? Well nowis missing games for rest whileandare barely cracking 20 minutes a night. No one should fault the Mavs for exploring their young guys. After all, Dallas actually tried to make a playoff push, and what they’re doing now makes sense with that ship setting sail. But given those comments early in the season, it’s a little amusing to see them go 0-4 on the week, lose to teams like the Suns and Kings, and completely cave in to the league’s tank fever.

26

New York Knicks 30-51

Last week: 1-3

Last rank: 26th We’re almost there, New York Knicks fans. Just one more miserable game before this train-wreck-of-a-season-only-if-the-train-went-off-the-rails-through-a-large-village-filled-with-women-and-small-children-in-the-middle-of-an-earthquake-that-preceded-a-hurricane is over. All jokes (that aren’t funny because they’re completely true) aside, the progress from guys like Willy Hernangomez and Mindaugas Kuzminskas serve as small consolation for Knicks fans who are more than fed up with Phil Jackson. The dude is not a good team president, but he has fared relatively well in the last few drafts. Maybe he’ll do so again with another top-10 pick before he’s escorted from the building.

Dancing in Broadway. Melo crosses over and gets the #KiaTopPlay! pic.twitter.com/l3Yd7eqomK — NBA (@NBA) April 5, 2017

25

Sacramento Kings 31-49

Last week: 1-2

Last rank: 24th DeMarcus Cousins heist, if only because of youngsters like Buddy Hield, Skal Labissiere and yes, Georgios Papagiannis. New week, same story: The Sacramento Kings have been surprisingly fun since theheist, if only because of youngsters likeand yes, The best part, however, might be the level of intrigue that Ben McLemore — a restricted free agent this summer — has brought to the table, averaging 11.7 points per game on .452/.460/.769 shooting splits since the start of February.

24

Minnesota Timberwolves 31-49

Last week: 0-4

Last rank: 21st Low-key tremendous tank week for the Minnesota Timberwolves, even as Tom Thibodeau continues to grind his star players into a fine paste. The mark of a great tank is letting the young franchise players loose, watching them put up big numbers in competitive games, and still coming up short. Losing to the Lakers is taking that to the extreme, but you could only laugh when Andrew Wiggins and Karl-Anthony Towns combined for 81 points and still came up on the losing end thanks to Russell’s miracle game-winner.

23

Los Angeles Lakers 25-55

Last week: 3-0

Last rank: 29th Tyler Ennis bench explosions. Game-saving steals from Corey Brewer. Game-winning three-pointers from D’Angelo Russell. This is how the Los Angeles Lakers’ tank dies. bench explosions. Game-saving steals from. Game-winning three-pointers from. This is how the Los Angeles Lakers’ tank dies. However, as disastrous as this four-game winning streak might be for the Lakers’ chances of keeping their top-three protected pick, it’s hard to gripe too much when you learn the backstory behind Russell’s shot rolling off the rim, hovering in the air for what felt like five minutes and magically falling into the basket. Just another example of sports giving us goose bumps.

D’Angelo Russell gets a major shooter’s bounce to beat the Wolves at the buzzer pic.twitter.com/vjO4M0YIVm — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) April 10, 2017

22

Detroit Pistons 37-43

Last week: 2-1

Last rank: 25th Reggie Jackson‘s injury to Andre Drummond taking little if any steps forward, they never found a groove. Too little too late for the Detroit Pistons, whose 2-1 record this week wasn’t enough to prevent them from being officially eliminated from playoff contention. The Pistons were hands down the biggest letdown in the East this season, if not the entire association. From‘s injury totaking little if any steps forward, they never found a groove. Seeing Boban Marjanovic break free from being tethered to the bench long enough to put up 27 and 12 against Houston and then another 14-10 double-double against Memphis — two of Detroit’s three wins in their last 10 games — only adds to the sense of disappointment.

21

Brooklyn Nets 20-60

Last week: 2-1

Last rank: 22nd The Brooklyn Nets had Boston Celtics fans sweating there for a minute, but with the Suns and Lakers both on win streaks, they wound up securing the worst record in the NBA this week. The Nets are 7-4 over their last 11 games, which is a testament to Jeremy Lin‘s return along with the strength of a supporting cast that includes Caris LeVert, Spencer Dinwiddie, Sean Kilpatrick and even Archie Goodwin. That’s about as good as the good news gets though, since nothing is going to dull the pain of potentially handing over that No. 1 overall draft pick.

20

New Orleans Pelicans 33-47

Last week: 0-3

Last rank: 16th Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins, who combined for 71 points in a loss to Denver, the New Orleans Pelicans were officially eliminated from playoff contention this week as well. Despite the best efforts ofand DeMarcus Cousins, who combined for 71 points in a loss to Denver, the New Orleans Pelicans were officially eliminated from playoff contention this week as well. That officially starts the countdown to the offseason, when the Pellies need to decide A) What they’re going to do with Jrue Holiday to address the point guard situation and B) How they’re going to put a playoff-caliber team around this dynamic duo if they want Boogie to stick around when his 2018 free agency hits.

19

Charlotte Hornets 36-44

Last week: 0-3

Last rank: 15th The Charlotte Hornets made a much stronger playoff push down the stretch than most were expecting, but going 0-3 was a quick way for those dreams to be dashed — even if it was a fairly predictable result going against the Wizards, Heat and Celtics in the same week. Still, it can’t feel good to look at the current list of teams eliminated from playoff contention and realize that of those 13 teams, only the Hornets and Nuggets have a positive point differential. For Charlotte, their abysmal 0-9 record in games decided by three points or less is what ultimately did them in.

18

Denver Nuggets 38-42

Last week: 2-2

Last rank: 18th Damian Lillard‘s series-deciding game-winner against Houston can we remember a team’s season coming to an end in such devastating fashion as what the Denver Nuggets endured Sunday. Not since‘s series-deciding game-winner against Houston can we remember a team’s season coming to an end in such devastating fashion as what the Denver Nuggets endured Sunday. Danilo Gallinari‘s 22-point third quarter had the Nuggets in position to beat the Thunder and keep their fading playoff hopes alive for another evening. But then Russell Westbrook not only made history with triple-double No. 42, but he led OKC back from the brink of an 11-point deficit with 4:33 to go, drilling a 36-footer at the buzzer to officially send Denver into the offseason. Just…vicious.

17

Memphis Grizzlies 43-38

Last week: 1-3

Last rank: 17th Not exactly a banner week for the Memphis Grizzlies, whose only win came against the shorthanded Knicks. Losing to the Spurs in overtime is respectable, but the heart-wrenching end to regulation couldn’t have felt good when the Grizz seemingly had that game locked up. It also probably does nothing to alleviate the fears of this fan base that an upcoming playoff series with San Antonio will end any differently as the Grit-N-Grind era continues to creep toward its end.

16

Chicago Bulls 39-41

Last week: 1-2

Last rank: 13th So…do the Chicago Bulls actually want to make the playoffs or nah? Right when it looked like they were running away with the 7-seed, they go and lose to the Knicks and Nets in the same week. Dwyane Wade may be back, but Chicago’s middling 19-18 record against teams below .500 doesn’t inspire much faith when their last two games are against Orlando and Brooklyn.

15

Indiana Pacers 40-40

Last week: 3-0

Last rank: 20th Lance Stephenson alone isn’t going to change the fact that we’re now weighing the Paul George in a summer panic, but the Indiana Pacers have looked like a different team ever since he put that blue and gold back on. alone isn’t going to change the fact that we’re now weighing the pros and cons of tradingin a summer panic, but the Indiana Pacers have looked like a different team ever since he put that blue and gold back on. A three-game win streak doesn’t change their likely fate of a first round playoff exit, but Born Ready has brought scoring, playmaking and competitive fire off the bench…along with his undeniable penchant for getting under opponents’ skins in the most Lance fashion possible.

BAHAHAHA Lance shoots breakaway layup up 15 w/seconds left, infuriates Raptors, walks right by???? WELCOME TO THE LANCE STEPHENSON EXPERIENCE pic.twitter.com/ecdMq1EOvn — Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) April 5, 2017

14

Atlanta Hawks 42-38

Last week: 3-0

Last rank: 19th Wait…are the Atlanta Hawks good again? Because they just beat the two best teams in the East a combined three teams this week, outlasting the Celtics, dominating Cleveland with hardly any of their starters, and then erasing a 26-point deficit heading into the fourth quarter against the Cas before winning in overtime. That’s about as impressive a week as you can ask for from a team not projected to make it out of the first round. Paul Millsap won’t get any MVP votes in such a crowded race, but there’s no question these Hawks are 110 percent better when he’s on the floor.

The @ATLHawks outscored the Cavs 44-18 in Q4! Millsap’s jumper sends us into OT on @NBATV! They erased a 26 POINT deficit in Q4! pic.twitter.com/H9qNUNK6rV — NBA (@NBA) April 9, 2017

13

Miami Heat 39-41

Last week: 2-1

Last rank: 14th James Johnson‘s silky smooth go-ahead bucket and Hassan Whiteside‘s game-saving block in a must-win game against the Wizards? The Miami Heat are just too much fun to miss the playoffs. Even without the whole “We started the season 11-and-freaking-30” thing, what else can we say after‘s silky smooth go-ahead bucket and‘s game-saving block in a must-win game against the Wizards? Miami’s remaining schedule includes the Cavaliers and a rematch with Washington, but is it wrong to feel optimistic they can pass Chicago for the 8-seed? The Bulls may own the tiebreaker, but they haven’t fared well against losing teams lately, and their remaining games are against the Magic and Nets….

James Johnson’s go ahead lay-up seals it for MIA.@MiamiHEAT grab 106-103 win over @WashWizards behind 30/12 from Whiteside. pic.twitter.com/lSsl3lTZo5 — NBA (@NBA) April 9, 2017

12

Milwaukee Bucks 41-39

Last week: 1-2

Last rank: 8th Khris Middleton missed and how Jabari Parker is sidelined, it’s a true testament to Giannis Antetokounmpo and company that they still have an outside shot at the No. 5 seed in the East. Forget their 1-2 record this week; the Milwaukee Bucks are back in the playoffs! Considering how much timemissed and howis sidelined, it’s a true testament toand company that they still have an outside shot at the No. 5 seed in the East. They’ll likely end up at No. 6, which means a first round matchup with the red-hot Raptors. But for now, we’ll just take comfort in the excitement of another playoff series for the Greek Freak and Malcolm Brogdon‘s Rookie of the Year case.

11

Washington Wizards 48-32

Last week: 2-1

Last rank: 12th Missing out on the 3-seed in the East was a bit of a bummer, but the Washington Wizards are still in position to finish with their first 50-win season since 1978-79. Their path to getting there? Beating a Pistons team that rested starters in its last game, and then exacting revenge on the Heat for that narrow victory this week, which included James Johnson embarrassing a Morris brother for like the fifth time this month.

10

Oklahoma City Thunder 46-34

Last week: 3-1

Last rank: 10th James Harden and Kawhi Leonard still have legitimate cases, but it sure does feel like Russ won over quite a few voters. Did Russell Westbrook wrap up the MVP debate this week?andstill have legitimate cases, but it sure does feel like Russ won over quite a few voters. HIs performance in Phoenix was disappointing, but Russ still got the six assists he needed to ensure a triple-double average for the entire season…before unleashing his pent-up anger on Denver’s playoff hopes with a 50-point game, triple-double No. 42 to pass Oscar Robertson for the most in a single season, and a game-winning buzzer-beater for good measure. MVP or not, no one will ever forget this season.

9

Utah Jazz 49-31

Last week: 2-1

Last rank: 9th Thanks to Damian Lillard’s 59-point detonation, the Utah Jazz are now on the outside looking in at home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs. They have the same record as the Clippers at the moment, but Los Angeles owns the tiebreaker. Even worse, Lob City faces a Houston team with nothing to play for and an ultra-young Kings team to close the season. Utah, meanwhile, enjoys matchups with the two best teams in the NBA. The Spurs may rest key players down the stretch, but the Dubs are still trying to work Kevin Durant back in. Good luck with that one, Jazz. We didn’t even get to fully enjoy Gordon Hayward‘s career-high 39 points!

8

Los Angeles Clippers 49-31

Last week: 2-0

Last rank: 11th The playoff matchups in the West are all set. Now we’re just waiting on the Los Angeles Clippers and Utah Jazz to decide who wants home-court advantage in the first round. This week didn’t give Lob City much to do in terms of actual games, but they made the most of their opportunities, racking up 11-point win over both the Mavs and Spurs. Their reward for the two Texas wins? Passing the Jazz in the standings for the 4-seed by virtue of their head-to-head tiebreaker.

7

Portland Trail Blazers 40-40

Last week: 2-1

Last rank: 7th Much ado has been made about Miami’s return to playoff contention after starting 11-30, but the Portland Trail Blazers should be second in that turnaround conversation, coming back from a 13-20 record to eventually reach .500 and secure a playoff spot. That’s nowhere near as dramatic as the Heat’s turnaround, but between Jusuf Nurkic, Allen Crabbe dropping a career-high eight three-pointers on Minnesota and Damian Lillard pouring in 59 against Utah, it’s hard to deny the Blazers are finally fun again.

6

Boston Celtics 51-29

Last week: 1-2

Last rank: 3rd LeBron James still trumps all in the East. That 23-point shellacking at the hands of the Cavaliers served as a nice reminder that as dangerous as the Boston Celtics have looked at times,still trumps all in the East. However, even in a week where Isaiah Thomas and company went 1-2, they still own the same record as the Cavs, plus they have an easier remaining schedule. If the Celtics can win one more game than Cleveland over this two-game stretch, they can still earn the No. 1 seed — and that ever-important home-court advantage — in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

5

Cleveland Cavaliers 51-29

Last week: 2-2

Last rank: 6th The Cleveland Cavaliers are having to work harder for that No. 1 seed in the East than most thought they would, and even with that statement win against Boston this week, the Cavs and Celtics are still tied in the standings. The Cavs own the tiebreaker, but their two remaining games come against Miami and Toronto. The Celtics, meanwhile, enjoy matchups with Brooklyn and Milwaukee. After watching Cleveland get decimated by Atlanta’s B-team and then cough up a 26-point lead in another loss to the Hawks, it’s hard to know which team to expect anymore. The only thing we know for sure is LeBron James is still really good.

LeBron drops 36 points, 10 rebounds & 6 assists to lead @Cavs in Boston! #DefendTheLand pic.twitter.com/l8EqVqOQ8I — NBA (@NBA) April 6, 2017

4

Toronto Raptors 50-31

Last week: 3-1

Last rank: 5th Kyle Lowry is back and doesn’t look rusty, DeMar DeRozan is still a whirling dervish of midrange madness, Cory Joseph has found his groove again…the Toronto Raptors look like they’re hitting their stride at the perfect time. is back and doesn’t look rusty,is still a whirling dervish of midrange madness,has found his groove again…the Toronto Raptors look like they’re hitting their stride at the perfect time. It’s no wonder they were able to lock up the third seed in the East, but now the question is whether they’ll be able to do anything with it. Here’s hoping last year’s playoff breakthrough prevents us from regurgitating the same old headlines wondering why Lowry and DeRozan are such different players when the postseason rolls around.

3

Houston Rockets 54-26

Last week: 2-1

Last rank: 4th It’s ironic to say James Harden may have lost the MVP race in a week where his three stat lines were 31-10-7, 33-12-9 and a 35-15-11 triple-double. That’s just the kind of week Russell Westbrook had, and yet another testament to Harden being the most overlooked MVP frontrunner. Team success matters in this conversation, and people forget the Houston Rockets were expected to be battling for a bottom rung playoff spot before the season, while most assumed OKC would make the playoffs. It’s just too bad we won’t know who the MVP is before that epic first round matchup between these two former teammates-turned-leading-MVP-candidates.

2

San Antonio Spurs 61-19

Last week: 2-2

Last rank: 2nd Tim Duncan and the No. 2 seed locked up, losses against the Lakers and Clippers aren’t particularly concerning. With the San Antonio Spurs reaching the 60-win plateau in their first season withoutand the No. 2 seed locked up, losses against the Lakers and Clippers aren’t particularly concerning. Instead, we’ll choose to focus on that overtime win against the Grizzlies, which featured some vintage Gregg Popovich execution down the stretch in one of the craziest finishes to regulation we’ve seen this season:

1

Golden State Warriors 66-14

Last week: 3-0

Last rank: 1st This week provided the perfect range of reasons why the rest of the league should be afraid of the Golden State Warriors entering the playoffs. Not only are the Dubs on a season-high 14-game win streak, but they’ve locked up the No. 1 seed throughout the playoffs, they’re the only team in NBA history to post a win percentage of .830 or better in three straight seasons, and they’ve got Klay Thompson putting up 41, Stephen Curry dropping 42 and Kevin Durant slam dunking on his first basket back from injury…ALL IN THE SAME WEEK. Look out, everyone else.

Steph Curry puts up 42 points & 11 assists, as the @warriors clinch the best record in the NBA! #DubNation pic.twitter.com/JcFv67gxTj — NBA (@NBA) April 6, 2017

