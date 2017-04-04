2016-17 NBA Power Rankings: Bulls, Hornets Make Playoff Push In Week 24

In Week 24 of NBA Power Rankings, the Chicago Bulls and Charlotte Hornets have made late playoff pushes to keep their seasons alive a little longer.

With less than two weeks left of regular season action, the NBA playoff races are heating up and so are NBA Power Rankings!

As the season enters its home stretch, playoff spots that were once thought to be set in stone have been opened back up, with the Chicago Bulls and Charlotte Hornets making late postseason pushes in the East and the Denver Nuggets trying to keep hope alive out West.

Meanwhile, the Cleveland Cavaliers, Indiana Pacers and Atlanta Hawks continue to hit bumps in the road as the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs reassert themselves as the unquestioned NBA alphas.

So where does the rest of the league shake out this week? Here’s a look at our Week 24 NBA Power Rankings.

30

Phoenix Suns 22-56

Last week: 0-4

Last rank: 28th The Phoenix Suns have no reason to feel guilty for their unabashed tank job , but that also means they have to fall to dead last in this week’s power rankings. Their 10-game skid is the longest active losing streak in the NBA, and it’s dropped them to the second-worst record in the league. There are still reasons for optimism though. Rookie Dragan Bender dropped nine points and seven boards in 14 minutes in his return, Devin Booker has stepped up his playmaking to average 30.3 points and 8.3 assists per game over his last three contests and Tyler Ulis just became the closest Suns rookie to reaching a triple-double (34 points, nine rebounds, nine assists) since Michael Finley in 1996.

Devin Booker connects with Marquese Chriss on the fast break for the #KiaTopPlay! pic.twitter.com/zZY4PjVlrk — NBA (@NBA) March 31, 2017

29

Los Angeles Lakers 22-55

Last week: 1-3

Last rank: 30th When a 13-point fourth quarter lead evaporating into an 11-point loss is celebrated, and a narrow win over a playoff team brings the sky crumbling down, you know you’re DEEEEP into tanking territory. And yet even with a 1-3 week, that lone victory over the Grizzlies — coupled with Phoenix’s current 10-game losing streak — now has the Los Angeles Lakers in third place in the tank standings…right on the cusp of losing that top-three protected first round draft pick.

28

Orlando Magic 27-50

Last week: 0-4

Last rank: 27th Elfrid Payton posting five triple-doubles in 17 games since the start of March after not recording a single one in the preceding 60 games. Raise your hand if you saw this one coming:posting five triple-doubles in 17 games since the start of March after not recording a single one in the preceding 60 games. Unfortunately, even Payton’s newfound confidence and Terrence Ross 306 dunks against his old team weren’t enough to get the Orlando Magic back in the win column, with their losing streak tying a season-long skid of four straight games after a humbling double-digit loss to the lowly Nets.

???? Terrence Ross 360 ???? pic.twitter.com/yWhvE6i86T — CBS Sports NBA (@CBSSportsNBA) March 28, 2017

27

Philadelphia 76ers 28-49

Last week: 1-3

Last rank: 26th Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot‘s late signs of progress, or Joel Embiid appearing in a Jolly Rancher commercial with the tagline, “Keep on sucking”? Bigger takeaway of the last two weeks:‘s late signs of progress, orappearing in a Jolly Rancher commercial with the tagline, “Keep on sucking”? As much as we love self-depreciating humor, we’ll go with yet another Philadelphia 76ers rookie showing signs of progress. Over his last 12 games, the 21-year-old French product is averaging 11.3 points in 28.7 minutes per game — a stark increase from the 4.3 points in 13.1 minutes per game he was averaging up to that point.

26

New York Knicks 29-48

Last week: 2-2

Last rank: 29th Kristaps Porzingis go off in their two wins of the week, #TeamTank can’t have been happy with the Knickerbockers going 2-2 on the week. The New York Knicks have officially been eliminated from playoff contention and they’re only two games out of the fourth-worst record in the NBA. So as good as it was to seego off in their two wins of the week, #TeamTank can’t have been happy with the Knickerbockers going 2-2 on the week. Meanwhile, Derrick Rose‘s season-ending injury all but assures his time in the Big Apple is over, which is good news for the Knicks. But as much as this season has been an absolute train wreck on and off the floor for him, we should take a moment and grieve for the former MVP’s career and what might have been if not for these incessant injuries.

25

Detroit Pistons 35-42

Last week: 1-3

Last rank: 24th Safe to say that going 2-9 over their last 11 games was not the best way for the Detroit Pistons to make the playoffs. Yet somehow, they’re still only two games out of the eighth seed in the East. No one should expect them to close the gap though, especially after losing to the Knicks, a loss to the Heat on a Hassan Whiteside buzzer-beater and a backbreaking overtime loss to the Bucks. The Pistons barely beating Brooklyn by one, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope being arrested for a DUI and the fact that they’re considering shutting down Reggie Jackson probably don’t help matters either.

24

Sacramento Kings 30-47

Last week: 2-2

Last rank: 25th Two losses by 28 and 30 points sandwiched by narrow wins over the Grizzlies and Timberwolves? Sounds about right for a young team still searching for its identity, but the promise is there at least. Wilie Cauley-Stein continues to be the biggest bright spot, with Skal Labissiere adjusting to life as a starter and Ben McLemore suddenly finding his groove off the bench. The question is what happens this summer when McLemore is a restricted free agent, Tyreke Evans, Darren Collison and Ty Lawson are unrestricted free agents, Rudy Gay and Langston Galloway can use their player options to become unrestricted free agents AND the contracts of Arron Afflalo and Anthony Tolliver are non-guaranteed? Enjoy the rookie contracts, because there’s no stability outside of that.

23

Dallas Mavericks 32-44

Last week: 1-3

Last rank: 22nd Russell Westbrook in a game where the Thunder outscored Rick Carlisle‘s squad 14-0 to close it out. Rough week for the Dallas Mavericks, who lost their first three games by a combined 13 points. Even worse, they got that streak started by falling short against the sheer willpower ofin a game where the Thunder outscored‘s squad 14-0 to close it out. Nerlens Noel hasn’t exactly blown anyone away during his early Mavs tenure, the joy of Yogi Fever has worn off and at this point, most Dallas fans are looking forward to the draft and another offseason of growth for the young guns.

22

Brooklyn Nets 18-59

Last week: 2-2

Last rank: 21st Quietly, the Brooklyn Nets have gone .500 over their last 10 games. Sure, two of those losses came against the tanking 76ers and imploding Pistons, but Brooklyn just accounted for nearly 28 percent of its wins on the season during that 10-game stretch. Archie Goodwin earning a two-year contract is a positive sign for the Nets, who can afford to take swings on young players with upside as they face the reality of handing over the No. 1 overall pick to Boston in this year’s draft.

21

Minnesota Timberwolves 31-45

Last week: 3-1

Last rank: 23rd What began as a season with playoff aspirations has obviously been disappointing for Tom Thibodeau and company, but at least the baby Minnesota Timberwolves are finishing the season on a strong note. Minus that lone blemish against the talent-starved Kings, the Wolves had a strong week with Ricky Rubio leading the way. His free throws after being fouled on a three-pointer lifted Minny over Indiana at the very end of the game, while his career-high 33 points easily took care of the Lakers. Then we got a nice dose of Karl-Anthony Towns, who helped end Portland’s six-game win streak in Monday night’s other basketball game.

Ricky Rubio drops a career-high 33 points to go along with 10 assists & 5 rebounds in @Timberwolves home W! #PowerOfThePack pic.twitter.com/wHBzGxqR9F — NBA (@NBA) March 31, 2017

20

Indiana Pacers 37-40

Last week: 0-4

Last rank: 17th Paul George‘s frustration level at? Because after that brutal double-overtime loss to the Cavs, it can’t feel good to slide out of a playoff spot despite averaging 32.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 2.5 steals and 1.0 blocks per game over the Indiana Pacers’ four-game losing streak. On a scale of 1-10, what’s‘s frustration level at? Because after that brutal double-overtime loss to the Cavs, it can’t feel good to slide out of a playoff spot despite averaging 32.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 2.5 steals and 1.0 blocks per game over the Indiana Pacers’ four-game losing streak. With PG-13’s monster numbers not enough to get Indiana back in the win column, not to mention his candid comments and the last-ditch effort of signing Lance Stephenson, it’s hard to tell what is slipping away faster: the Pacers’ playoff hopes or George’s long-term future with the franchise.

Paul George: “To be honest, man, I don’t think I got the ball enough down the stretch. I don’t think I got the ball enough.” — Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) March 29, 2017

19

Atlanta Hawks 39-38

Last week: 2-2

Last rank: 20th Paul Millsap missing an additional three games with a non-surgical knee procedure may prove to be the final nail in the coffin for the Atlanta Hawks’ slide in the playoff standings. Though they’re not in immediate danger of sliding out of the top eight, Milwaukee just passed them by for the No. 5 seed in the East, the Bulls are only one game back in seventh, and eighth place is only two games behind. missing an additional three games with a non-surgical knee procedure may prove to be the final nail in the coffin for the Atlanta Hawks’ slide in the playoff standings. Though they’re not in immediate danger of sliding out of the top eight, Milwaukee just passed them by for the No. 5 seed in the East, the Bulls are only one game back in seventh, and eighth place is only two games behind. The Hawks have now lost eight of their last 10 games, including a embarrassing defeat at the hands of the Nets in Millsap’s first game back. We hate asking this same question every week, but why did the Hawks enter the trade deadline as buyers again?

18

Denver Nuggets 36-40

Last week: 1-2

Last rank: 15th Nikola Jokic posting the most triple-doubles in a single season among any international NBA player. The post-game comments have been damning, even if the Nuggets did improve this year under Michael Malone. The Denver Nuggets have pretty much come unhinged, even withposting the most triple-doubles in a single season among any international NBA player. The post-game comments have been damning, even if the Nuggets did improve this year under Michael Malone. Still, dropping that critical head-to-head matchup against the Blazers, not to mention a follow-up must-win contest against the Hornets, made for a back-breaking week….especially with Jusuf Nurkic dropping a career-high 33 points on his old squad to drive the dagger into their playoff hopes.

17

Memphis Grizzlies 42-35

Last week: 2-2

Last rank: 16th Marc Gasol is not particularly consistent. That’s really the only way we can describe the Grizz beating the Pacers and Mavs in the same week they lost to the Boogie-less Kings and an intentionally tanking Lakers franchise. Surprise, surprise! A Memphis Grizzlies team missingis not particularly consistent. That’s really the only way we can describe the Grizz beating the Pacers and Mavs in the same week they lost to the Boogie-less Kings and an intentionally tanking Lakers franchise. At this point, the question is how much longer this foot injury will keep Big Spain sidelined, because without him, Memphis’ already distant chances of climbing to sixth in the Western Conference standings — and thereby avoiding what’s sure to be another playoff sweep at the hands of the Spurs — go right out the window.

16

New Orleans Pelicans 33-44

Last week: 2-2

Last rank: 13th Anthony Davis–DeMarcus Cousins pairing, which boasts a +2.9 Net Rating despite its rocky start. The New Orleans Pelicans haven’t officially been eliminated from playoff contention yet, but that’s basically a formality at this point. Now the focus becomes the developing chemistry of thepairing, which boasts a +2.9 Net Rating despite its rocky start. More specifically though, the question moving forward is not whether this superstar frontcourt tandem can work together, but whether Jrue Holiday — an unrestricted free agent this summer — is the right point guard to pair with those two for the long haul considering how much it may cost to re-sign him.

15

Charlotte Hornets 36-41

Last week: 3-1

Last rank: 18th Kemba Walker looks more like the All-Star no-brainer he was at the start of the season, the bench has stepped up and Frank Kaminsky is looking like a legitimate top-10 pick because of his recent three-point efficiency. Turns out the Charlotte Hornets aren’t down and out just yet, thanks to their little 6-2 spurt.looks more like the All-Star no-brainer he was at the start of the season, the bench has stepped up andis looking like a legitimate top-10 pick because of his recent three-point efficiency. The Hornets are still one game out of a playoff spot, but clutch wins over Toronto, Denver and OKC kept their season alive this past week.

14

Miami Heat 37-40

Last week: 2-2

Last rank: 11th After falling short of reaching .500 yet again this week, the Miami Heat have a gauntlet to get through if they want to hang on to that final playoff spot in the East: at Charlotte, at Toronto, at Washington and then back home for games against Cleveland and Washington. With all of those teams jockeying for playoff positioning — plus the Hornets needing to win out in order to climb back into the top eight — the Heat won’t find any relief in their remaining schedule. After eking out a win over Detroit on Hassan Whiteside’s game-winner, it’s going to take a little more magic to pull off this improbable playoff comeback.

13

Chicago Bulls 38-39

Last week: 3-0

Last rank: 19th Rajon Rondo and Jimmy Butler going on an absolute tear, Da Bulls have climbed all the way back up to seventh in the standings. Whoa! Signs of life from the Chicago Bulls! Thanks to recent slip-ups from the Heat and Pacers, the resurgence ofandgoing on an absolute tear, Da Bulls have climbed all the way back up to seventh in the standings. This week saw the Bulls sweep Cleveland for their 20th straight win on TNT Thursday night games, and they went a perfect 3-0 overall. Jimmy Buckets has exploded for 29.7 points, 8.7 assists and 6.4 rebounds per game over his last seven contests, Nikola Mirotic can suddenly shoot again and Rondo is reminding people he’s not completely washed yet, averaging 15.0 points, 9.8 assists and 9.5 rebounds in Chicago’s last four games.

12

Washington Wizards 46-31

Last week: 1-3

Last rank: 5th So much for our assertion that the most overlooked contender in the East is the Washington Wizards. Their only win of the week came against the Lakers, and that was in a game where Los Angeles led by 13 going into the final frame. Even facing a tough slate like the Clippers, Jazz and Warriors, the Wizards haven’t looked like themselves since the All-Star break. The Wizards have now lost seven of their last 12 games, and coupled with the Raptors’ hot streak, that’s been enough to drop them to fourth in the conference standings, which could mean a potential first round matchup with a team that’s been playing great basketball lately, the No. 5-seeded Milwaukee Bucks.

11

Los Angeles Clippers 47-31

Last week: 3-0

Last rank: 14th Chris Paul and Blake Griffin put up big numbers, the Los Angeles Clippers are still a pretty darn good team. Who knew? Whenandput up big numbers, the Los Angeles Clippers are still a pretty darn good team. Who knew? Though their slate of opponents wasn’t particularly fearsome this week, it was good to see Griffin drop a 36-8-5 stat line, CP3 throw up a 29-10-5 line and even J.J. Redick go for 31 in a momentum-building win over the Wizards.

10

Oklahoma City Thunder 43-33

Last week: 2-2

Last rank: 9th This week marked a squandered opportunity for the Oklahoma City Thunder to catch the Clippers and Jazz in the standings, but Russell Westbrook may have won over quite a few MVP skeptics regardless. Now up to 40 triple-doubles on the season, Russ has made it impossible for voters to ignore his MVP case. Scoring 12 of his team’s points in a 14-0 run to lead an improbable comeback against Dallas would’ve been something special even without the game-winner. But as if that wasn’t enough, then Westbrook topped those feats in his next game with the highest-scoring triple-double in NBA history (57 points), including 19 points in the final 7:45 of the fourth quarter AND the game-tying three-pointer to force OT.

The best of Russell Westbrook’s record breaking 57 POINT triple-double as @okcthunder complete biggest comeback in franchise history! pic.twitter.com/6OOmlI2f91 — NBA (@NBA) March 30, 2017

9

Utah Jazz 47-30

Last week: 3-1

Last rank: 12th With five games left on the schedule, the Utah Jazz hold a meager half-game lead over the Clippers for the No. 4 seed in the West. That home-court advantage will be crucial in their inevitable first round matchup, but can the Jazz hold off the Clippers with a more difficult remaining schedule? Utah gets a meeting with the Timberwolves to feast on, but they’ve also got the Warriors, two games against the red-hot Blazers and the Spurs to worry about. The Clippers, meanwhile, face Dallas, San Antonio, Houston and Sacramento to close the season.

8

Milwaukee Bucks 40-37

Last week: 3-1

Last rank: 10th At only three games over .500, the Milwaukee Bucks are on the path to snagging the No. 5 seed in the East. But since they weren’t even in the top eight just a few weeks ago, the team’s rapid turnaround has been a joy to watch. From Giannis Antetokounmpo playing the part of franchise superstar to Khris Middleton‘s return to Malcolm Brogdon‘s unexpected emergence, it’s almost easy to forget about Jabari Parker‘s depressing season-ending injury. The question is, can this young team upset one of the heavy hitters in the East’s top four in the first round of the playoffs?

7

Portland Trail Blazers 38-39

Last week: 3-1

Last rank: 8th It should’ve been a much happier week for the Portland Trail Blazers. They got a must-win victory at home against Denver in the battle for the 8-seed, with Jusuf Nurkic cashing in a vintage revenge game and going for a career-high 33 points. His postgame comments were pure gold, as was the Blazers’ Twitter troll job But even with their win streak stretching all the way to six games, losing the Bosnian Beast for at least two weeks keeps this playoff race alive for the time being. Get healthy soon, big guy.

CJ McCollum puts up 39, while Jusuf Nurkic adds career-high 33 points & 16 rebounds to lead the @TrailBlazers at home! #RipCity pic.twitter.com/XoqkPWbzGT — NBA (@NBA) March 29, 2017

6

Cleveland Cavaliers 49-27

Last week: 2-2

Last rank: 6th LeBron James and Paul George took double-overtime to settle. Color us unimpressed that the Cleveland Cavaliers’ two wins of the week came against the tanking 76ers and a Pacers team that’s lost seven of its last 10 games, especially since that thrilling head-to-head betweenand Paul George took double-overtime to settle. The Cavs’ defense is still a legitimate concern, as eye-opening losses to San Antonio and Chicago proved earlier in the week. Doubting LeBron James in the playoffs is a fool’s errand, but this team is really not hitting its stride when it needs to be.

5

Toronto Raptors 47-30

Last week: 3-1

Last rank: 7th Kyle Lowry, especially if they get this version of DeMar DeRozan in the playoffs. The Toronto Raptors could be very dangerous with a healthy, especially if they get this version ofin the playoffs. We’ve praised this team’s depth for helping We The North weather the storm without Lowry, but DeRozan has been absolutely sensational, averaging 27.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game since the team’s star point guard went down. In that time, DeRozan has also reached the 40-point threshold four times and the 30-point mark eight times.

4

Houston Rockets 52-25

Last week: 1-3

Last rank: 2nd James Harden the MVP Award? It sure feels like it, especially after Westbrook went ballistic and Harden’s response was shooting 20-for-68 from the field (29.4 percent) over his last three games. Was one bad week enough to losethe MVP Award? It sure feels like it, especially after Westbrook went ballistic and Harden’s response was shooting 20-for-68 from the field (29.4 percent) over his last three games. Missing his first game of the season with an “illness” (cough wrist injury cough) didn’t stop the Houston Rockets from beating the tanking Suns, but two losses against Golden State can’t feel good heading into the postseason.

3

Boston Celtics 50-27

Last week: 2-1

Last rank: 4th Can the Boston Celtics hold on for the No. 1 seed in the East despite only just cracking 50 wins this past week? If they can take Wednesday’s final head-to-head with the Cavaliers, the answer should be yes — even with games against Atlanta, Charlotte and Milwaukee remaining. On another note, Isaiah Thomas added another milestone to his spectacular season that might have put him on the fringe of the MVP conversation if not for how loaded this year’s race is, becoming the sixth Celtic to ever score 2,000 points in a single season to join legends like Larry Bird, Paul Pierce, John Havlicek, Sam Jones and Kevin McHale.

2

San Antonio Spurs 59-17

Last week: 3-1

Last rank: 3rd All anyone will remember about the past week for the San Antonio Spurs is how their 22-point lead over the Warriors crumbled into a 12-point defeat at home, with Golden State on the second night of a back-to-back. That being said, even with the No. 1 seed out of reach, Gregg Popovich’s squad had a pretty great week outside of that, walloping the Cavs by 29, turning a 21-point deficit against OKC into a five-point win and outlasting the Jazz thanks to a huge quarter from Kawhi Leonard.

“That’s as good a defensive play as you will ever see.” #TheKlaw #PlayersOnly pic.twitter.com/L19cKJCExU — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) March 28, 2017

1

Golden State Warriors 63-14

Last week: 4-0

Last rank: 1st Kevin Durant‘s injury could wind up being a major blessing in disguise. With KD set to return before the end of the regular season, plus Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala all being forced to step up, the Golden State Warriors look unstoppable once more. ‘s injury could wind up being a major blessing in disguise. With KD set to return before the end of the regular season, plusandall being forced to step up, the Golden State Warriors look unstoppable once more. The Dubs are on an 11-game win streak and just pulled off the most impressive back-to-back of the season, beating Houston on the road before overcoming a 22-point deficit in San Antonio to top the Spurs by 12. Then they went back home and took care of business against Houston and Washington — all without Kevin Durant. With the Cavs faltering, can anyone challenge Golden State this postseason?

Steph gon Steph pic.twitter.com/jHM0ExuTFe — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) March 29, 2017

Where does your favorite NBA team land in Week 24 and where SHOULD they be? Let us know in the comments or on Twitter!

This article originally appeared on