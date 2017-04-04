2016-17 NBA Power Rankings: Bulls, Hornets Make Playoff Push In Week 24

NBA Power Rankings

In Week 24 of NBA Power Rankings, the Chicago Bulls and Charlotte Hornets have made late playoff pushes to keep their seasons alive a little longer.

With less than two weeks left of regular season action, the NBA playoff races are heating up and so are NBA Power Rankings!

As the season enters its home stretch, playoff spots that were once thought to be set in stone have been opened back up, with the Chicago Bulls and Charlotte Hornets making late postseason pushes in the East and the Denver Nuggets trying to keep hope alive out West.

Meanwhile, the Cleveland Cavaliers, Indiana Pacers and Atlanta Hawks continue to hit bumps in the road as the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs reassert themselves as the unquestioned NBA alphas.

So where does the rest of the league shake out this week? Here’s a look at our Week 24 NBA Power Rankings.

Apr 2, 2017; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) dribbles the ball against the Houston Rockets during the first half at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

30

Phoenix Suns

22-56

Last week: 0-4
Last rank: 28th

The Phoenix Suns have no reason to feel guilty for their unabashed tank job, but that also means they have to fall to dead last in this week’s power rankings. Their 10-game skid is the longest active losing streak in the NBA, and it’s dropped them to the second-worst record in the league.

There are still reasons for optimism though. Rookie Dragan Bender dropped nine points and seven boards in 14 minutes in his return, Devin Booker has stepped up his playmaking to average 30.3 points and 8.3 assists per game over his last three contests and Tyler Ulis just became the closest Suns rookie to reaching a triple-double (34 points, nine rebounds, nine assists) since Michael Finley in 1996.

Mar 24, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA: Los Angeles Lakers head coach Luke Walton talks with Lakers forward Brandon Ingram (14) during the second half of a NBA game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

29

Los Angeles Lakers

22-55

Last week: 1-3
Last rank: 30th

When a 13-point fourth quarter lead evaporating into an 11-point loss is celebrated, and a narrow win over a playoff team brings the sky crumbling down, you know you’re DEEEEP into tanking territory.

And yet even with a 1-3 week, that lone victory over the Grizzlies — coupled with Phoenix’s current 10-game losing streak — now has the Los Angeles Lakers in third place in the tank standings…right on the cusp of losing that top-three protected first round draft pick.

Apr 1, 2017; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Orlando Magic guard Elfrid Payton (4) brings the ball up court in the second quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. The Nets won 121-111. Mandatory Credit: Nicole Sweet-USA TODAY Sports

28

Orlando Magic

27-50

Last week: 0-4
Last rank: 27th

Raise your hand if you saw this one coming: Elfrid Payton posting five triple-doubles in 17 games since the start of March after not recording a single one in the preceding 60 games.

Unfortunately, even Payton’s newfound confidence and Terrence Ross 306 dunks against his old team weren’t enough to get the Orlando Magic back in the win column, with their losing streak tying a season-long skid of four straight games after a humbling double-digit loss to the lowly Nets.

Mar 20, 2017; Orlando, FL, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot (20) grabs a rebound against the Orlando Magic during the second quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

27

Philadelphia 76ers

28-49

Last week: 1-3
Last rank: 26th

Bigger takeaway of the last two weeks: Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot‘s late signs of progress, or Joel Embiid appearing in a Jolly Rancher commercial with the tagline, “Keep on sucking”?

As much as we love self-depreciating humor, we’ll go with yet another Philadelphia 76ers rookie showing signs of progress. Over his last 12 games, the 21-year-old French product is averaging 11.3 points in 28.7 minutes per game — a stark increase from the 4.3 points in 13.1 minutes per game he was averaging up to that point.

Mar 31, 2017; Miami, FL, USA; New York Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis (left) talks with Knicks center Kyle O’Quinn (right) during the first half against the Miami Heat at American Airlines Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

26

New York Knicks

29-48

Last week: 2-2
Last rank: 29th

The New York Knicks have officially been eliminated from playoff contention and they’re only two games out of the fourth-worst record in the NBA. So as good as it was to see Kristaps Porzingis go off in their two wins of the week, #TeamTank can’t have been happy with the Knickerbockers going 2-2 on the week.

Meanwhile, Derrick Rose‘s season-ending injury all but assures his time in the Big Apple is over, which is good news for the Knicks. But as much as this season has been an absolute train wreck on and off the floor for him, we should take a moment and grieve for the former MVP’s career and what might have been if not for these incessant injuries.

Mar 30, 2017; Auburn Hills, MI, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris (34) dribbles by Brooklyn Nets forward Trevor Booker (35) during the fourth quarter at The Palace of Auburn Hills. The Pistons won 90-89. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

25

Detroit Pistons

35-42

Last week: 1-3
Last rank: 24th

Safe to say that going 2-9 over their last 11 games was not the best way for the Detroit Pistons to make the playoffs. Yet somehow, they’re still only two games out of the eighth seed in the East.

No one should expect them to close the gap though, especially after losing to the Knicks, a loss to the Heat on a Hassan Whiteside buzzer-beater and a backbreaking overtime loss to the Bucks. The Pistons barely beating Brooklyn by one, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope being arrested for a DUI and the fact that they’re considering shutting down Reggie Jackson probably don’t help matters either.

Mar 27, 2017; Sacramento, CA, USA; Sacramento Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein (00) talks with forward Anthony Tolliver (43) during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. The Kings defeated the Grizzlies 91-90. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

24

Sacramento Kings

30-47

Last week: 2-2
Last rank: 25th

Two losses by 28 and 30 points sandwiched by narrow wins over the Grizzlies and Timberwolves? Sounds about right for a young team still searching for its identity, but the promise is there at least.

Wilie Cauley-Stein continues to be the biggest bright spot, with Skal Labissiere adjusting to life as a starter and Ben McLemore suddenly finding his groove off the bench. The question is what happens this summer when McLemore is a restricted free agent, Tyreke Evans, Darren Collison and Ty Lawson are unrestricted free agents, Rudy Gay and Langston Galloway can use their player options to become unrestricted free agents AND the contracts of Arron Afflalo and Anthony Tolliver are non-guaranteed? Enjoy the rookie contracts, because there’s no stability outside of that.

Mar 31, 2017; Memphis, TN, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki (41) and guard J.J. Barea (5) react during the first half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

23

Dallas Mavericks

32-44

Last week: 1-3
Last rank: 22nd

Rough week for the Dallas Mavericks, who lost their first three games by a combined 13 points. Even worse, they got that streak started by falling short against the sheer willpower of Russell Westbrook in a game where the Thunder outscored Rick Carlisle‘s squad 14-0 to close it out.

Nerlens Noel hasn’t exactly blown anyone away during his early Mavs tenure, the joy of Yogi Fever has worn off and at this point, most Dallas fans are looking forward to the draft and another offseason of growth for the young guns.

Apr 1, 2017; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Archie Goodwin (10) scores against Orlando Magic guard Elfrid Payton (4) and center Nikola Vucevic (9) and guard D.J. Augustin (14) in the fourth quarter at Barclays Center. Nets win 121-111. Mandatory Credit: Nicole Sweet-USA TODAY Sports

22

Brooklyn Nets

18-59

Last week: 2-2
Last rank: 21st

Quietly, the Brooklyn Nets have gone .500 over their last 10 games. Sure, two of those losses came against the tanking 76ers and imploding Pistons, but Brooklyn just accounted for nearly 28 percent of its wins on the season during that 10-game stretch.

Archie Goodwin earning a two-year contract is a positive sign for the Nets, who can afford to take swings on young players with upside as they face the reality of handing over the No. 1 overall pick to Boston in this year’s draft.

Mar 30, 2017; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Ricky Rubio (9) points to a teammate after making a three point shot in the second half against the Los Angeles Lakers at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

21

Minnesota Timberwolves

31-45

Last week: 3-1
Last rank: 23rd

What began as a season with playoff aspirations has obviously been disappointing for Tom Thibodeau and company, but at least the baby Minnesota Timberwolves are finishing the season on a strong note.

Minus that lone blemish against the talent-starved Kings, the Wolves had a strong week with Ricky Rubio leading the way. His free throws after being fouled on a three-pointer lifted Minny over Indiana at the very end of the game, while his career-high 33 points easily took care of the Lakers. Then we got a nice dose of Karl-Anthony Towns, who helped end Portland’s six-game win streak in Monday night’s other basketball game.

Apr 2, 2017; Cleveland, OH, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Paul George (13) drives against Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) in the second quarter at Quicken Loans Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

20

Indiana Pacers

37-40

Last week: 0-4
Last rank: 17th

On a scale of 1-10, what’s Paul George‘s frustration level at? Because after that brutal double-overtime loss to the Cavs, it can’t feel good to slide out of a playoff spot despite averaging 32.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 2.5 steals and 1.0 blocks per game over the Indiana Pacers’ four-game losing streak.

With PG-13’s monster numbers not enough to get Indiana back in the win column, not to mention his candid comments and the last-ditch effort of signing Lance Stephenson, it’s hard to tell what is slipping away faster: the Pacers’ playoff hopes or George’s long-term future with the franchise.

Apr 2, 2017; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Atlanta Hawks center Dwight Howard (8) reacts in the second quarter against Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Nets win 91-82. Mandatory Credit: Nicole Sweet-USA TODAY Sports

19

Atlanta Hawks

39-38

Last week: 2-2
Last rank: 20th

Paul Millsap missing an additional three games with a non-surgical knee procedure may prove to be the final nail in the coffin for the Atlanta Hawks’ slide in the playoff standings. Though they’re not in immediate danger of sliding out of the top eight, Milwaukee just passed them by for the No. 5 seed in the East, the Bulls are only one game back in seventh, and eighth place is only two games behind.

The Hawks have now lost eight of their last 10 games, including a embarrassing defeat at the hands of the Nets in Millsap’s first game back. We hate asking this same question every week, but why did the Hawks enter the trade deadline as buyers again?

Apr 2, 2017; Miami, FL, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Gary Harris (left) and forward Danilo Gallinari (center) and guard Jamal Murray (right) come on the floor after a timeout during the second half against the Miami Heat at American Airlines Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

18

Denver Nuggets

36-40

Last week: 1-2
Last rank: 15th

The Denver Nuggets have pretty much come unhinged, even with Nikola Jokic posting the most triple-doubles in a single season among any international NBA player. The post-game comments have been damning, even if the Nuggets did improve this year under Michael Malone.

Still, dropping that critical head-to-head matchup against the Blazers, not to mention a follow-up must-win contest against the Hornets, made for a back-breaking week….especially with Jusuf Nurkic dropping a career-high 33 points on his old squad to drive the dagger into their playoff hopes.

Apr 2, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Mike Conley (11), forward Zach Randolph (50), forward James Ennis III (8) and guard Troy Daniels (30) head to the bench after a time out in the second half of the game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center. Lakers won 108-103. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

17

Memphis Grizzlies

42-35

Last week: 2-2
Last rank: 16th

Surprise, surprise! A Memphis Grizzlies team missing Marc Gasol is not particularly consistent. That’s really the only way we can describe the Grizz beating the Pacers and Mavs in the same week they lost to the Boogie-less Kings and an intentionally tanking Lakers franchise.

At this point, the question is how much longer this foot injury will keep Big Spain sidelined, because without him, Memphis’ already distant chances of climbing to sixth in the Western Conference standings — and thereby avoiding what’s sure to be another playoff sweep at the hands of the Spurs — go right out the window.

Mar 31, 2017; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis (23) and forward DeMarcus Cousins (0) during the second quarter of a game against the Sacramento Kings at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

16

New Orleans Pelicans

33-44

Last week: 2-2
Last rank: 13th

The New Orleans Pelicans haven’t officially been eliminated from playoff contention yet, but that’s basically a formality at this point. Now the focus becomes the developing chemistry of the Anthony DavisDeMarcus Cousins pairing, which boasts a +2.9 Net Rating despite its rocky start.

More specifically though, the question moving forward is not whether this superstar frontcourt tandem can work together, but whether Jrue Holiday — an unrestricted free agent this summer — is the right point guard to pair with those two for the long haul considering how much it may cost to re-sign him.

Mar 29, 2017; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker (15) reacts after sinking a basket against Toronto Raptors at Air Canada Centre. The Hornets won 110-106. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

15

Charlotte Hornets

36-41

Last week: 3-1
Last rank: 18th

Turns out the Charlotte Hornets aren’t down and out just yet, thanks to their little 6-2 spurt. Kemba Walker looks more like the All-Star no-brainer he was at the start of the season, the bench has stepped up and Frank Kaminsky is looking like a legitimate top-10 pick because of his recent three-point efficiency.

The Hornets are still one game out of a playoff spot, but clutch wins over Toronto, Denver and OKC kept their season alive this past week.

Apr 2, 2017; Miami, FL, USA; Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra (right) talks with guard Goran Dragic (left) during the second half against the Denver Nuggets at American Airlines Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

14

Miami Heat

37-40

Last week: 2-2
Last rank: 11th

After falling short of reaching .500 yet again this week, the Miami Heat have a gauntlet to get through if they want to hang on to that final playoff spot in the East: at Charlotte, at Toronto, at Washington and then back home for games against Cleveland and Washington.

With all of those teams jockeying for playoff positioning — plus the Hornets needing to win out in order to climb back into the top eight — the Heat won’t find any relief in their remaining schedule. After eking out a win over Detroit on Hassan Whiteside’s game-winner, it’s going to take a little more magic to pull off this improbable playoff comeback.

Apr 1, 2017; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Nikola Mirotic (44) guard Rajon Rondo (9) and guard Denzel Valentine (45) celebrate their win against the Atlanta Hawks during the second half at the United Center. The Bulls won 106-104. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

13

Chicago Bulls

38-39

Last week: 3-0
Last rank: 19th

Whoa! Signs of life from the Chicago Bulls! Thanks to recent slip-ups from the Heat and Pacers, the resurgence of Rajon Rondo and Jimmy Butler going on an absolute tear, Da Bulls have climbed all the way back up to seventh in the standings.

This week saw the Bulls sweep Cleveland for their 20th straight win on TNT Thursday night games, and they went a perfect 3-0 overall. Jimmy Buckets has exploded for 29.7 points, 8.7 assists and 6.4 rebounds per game over his last seven contests, Nikola Mirotic can suddenly shoot again and Rondo is reminding people he’s not completely washed yet, averaging 15.0 points, 9.8 assists and 9.5 rebounds in Chicago’s last four games.

Apr 2, 2017; Oakland, CA, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) reacts to a call in game against the Golden State Warriors during the third quarter at Oracle Arena. The Warriors defeated the Wizards 139-115. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

12

Washington Wizards

46-31

Last week: 1-3
Last rank: 5th

So much for our assertion that the most overlooked contender in the East is the Washington Wizards. Their only win of the week came against the Lakers, and that was in a game where Los Angeles led by 13 going into the final frame. Even facing a tough slate like the Clippers, Jazz and Warriors, the Wizards haven’t looked like themselves since the All-Star break.

The Wizards have now lost seven of their last 12 games, and coupled with the Raptors’ hot streak, that’s been enough to drop them to fourth in the conference standings, which could mean a potential first round matchup with a team that’s been playing great basketball lately, the No. 5-seeded Milwaukee Bucks.

Apr 1, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Chris Paul (3), forward Blake Griffin (32) and forward Luc Mbah a Moute (12) walk to the bench for a time out in the second half of the game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center. Clippers won 115-104. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

11

Los Angeles Clippers

47-31

Last week: 3-0
Last rank: 14th

When Chris Paul and Blake Griffin put up big numbers, the Los Angeles Clippers are still a pretty darn good team. Who knew?

Though their slate of opponents wasn’t particularly fearsome this week, it was good to see Griffin drop a 36-8-5 stat line, CP3 throw up a 29-10-5 line and even J.J. Redick go for 31 in a momentum-building win over the Wizards.

Mar 27, 2017; Dallas, TX, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (0) celebrates the win over the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center. The Thunder defeat the Mavericks 92-91. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

10

Oklahoma City Thunder

43-33

Last week: 2-2
Last rank: 9th

This week marked a squandered opportunity for the Oklahoma City Thunder to catch the Clippers and Jazz in the standings, but Russell Westbrook may have won over quite a few MVP skeptics regardless.

Now up to 40 triple-doubles on the season, Russ has made it impossible for voters to ignore his MVP case. Scoring 12 of his team’s points in a 14-0 run to lead an improbable comeback against Dallas would’ve been something special even without the game-winner. But as if that wasn’t enough, then Westbrook topped those feats in his next game with the highest-scoring triple-double in NBA history (57 points), including 19 points in the final 7:45 of the fourth quarter AND the game-tying three-pointer to force OT.

Mar 31, 2017; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Utah Jazz forward Gordon Hayward (left) and center Rudy Gobert (27) wait to enter the game during the second half against the Washington Wizards at Vivint Smart Home Arena. The Jazz won 95-88. Mandatory Credit: Russ Isabella-USA TODAY Sports

9

Utah Jazz

47-30

Last week: 3-1
Last rank: 12th

With five games left on the schedule, the Utah Jazz hold a meager half-game lead over the Clippers for the No. 4 seed in the West. That home-court advantage will be crucial in their inevitable first round matchup, but can the Jazz hold off the Clippers with a more difficult remaining schedule?

Utah gets a meeting with the Timberwolves to feast on, but they’ve also got the Warriors, two games against the red-hot Blazers and the Spurs to worry about. The Clippers, meanwhile, face Dallas, San Antonio, Houston and Sacramento to close the season.

Mar 22, 2017; Sacramento, CA, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) during the first quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

8

Milwaukee Bucks

40-37

Last week: 3-1
Last rank: 10th

At only three games over .500, the Milwaukee Bucks are on the path to snagging the No. 5 seed in the East. But since they weren’t even in the top eight just a few weeks ago, the team’s rapid turnaround has been a joy to watch.

From Giannis Antetokounmpo playing the part of franchise superstar to Khris Middleton‘s return to Malcolm Brogdon‘s unexpected emergence, it’s almost easy to forget about Jabari Parker‘s depressing season-ending injury. The question is, can this young team upset one of the heavy hitters in the East’s top four in the first round of the playoffs?

Mar 28, 2017; Portland, OR, USA; Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) reacts after scoring against the Denver Nuggets during the fourth quarter at the Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Craig Mitchelldyer-USA TODAY Sports

7

Portland Trail Blazers

38-39

Last week: 3-1
Last rank: 8th

It should’ve been a much happier week for the Portland Trail Blazers. They got a must-win victory at home against Denver in the battle for the 8-seed, with Jusuf Nurkic cashing in a vintage revenge game and going for a career-high 33 points. His postgame comments were pure gold, as was the Blazers’ Twitter troll job.

But even with their win streak stretching all the way to six games, losing the Bosnian Beast for at least two weeks keeps this playoff race alive for the time being. Get healthy soon, big guy.

Apr 2, 2017; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) reacts in the third quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Quicken Loans Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

6

Cleveland Cavaliers

49-27

Last week: 2-2
Last rank: 6th

Color us unimpressed that the Cleveland Cavaliers’ two wins of the week came against the tanking 76ers and a Pacers team that’s lost seven of its last 10 games, especially since that thrilling head-to-head between LeBron James and Paul George took double-overtime to settle.

The Cavs’ defense is still a legitimate concern, as eye-opening losses to San Antonio and Chicago proved earlier in the week. Doubting LeBron James in the playoffs is a fool’s errand, but this team is really not hitting its stride when it needs to be.

Mar 29, 2017; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan (10) dribbles the ball in the second half of a 110-106 loss to Charlotte Hornets at Air Canada Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

5

Toronto Raptors

47-30

Last week: 3-1
Last rank: 7th

The Toronto Raptors could be very dangerous with a healthy Kyle Lowry, especially if they get this version of DeMar DeRozan in the playoffs.

We’ve praised this team’s depth for helping We The North weather the storm without Lowry, but DeRozan has been absolutely sensational, averaging 27.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game since the team’s star point guard went down. In that time, DeRozan has also reached the 40-point threshold four times and the 30-point mark eight times.

Mar 31, 2017; Oakland, CA, USA; Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) is injured during the third quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Oracle Arena. The Warriors defeated the Rockets 107-98. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

4

Houston Rockets

52-25

Last week: 1-3
Last rank: 2nd

Was one bad week enough to lose James Harden the MVP Award? It sure feels like it, especially after Westbrook went ballistic and Harden’s response was shooting 20-for-68 from the field (29.4 percent) over his last three games.

Missing his first game of the season with an “illness” (cough wrist injury cough) didn’t stop the Houston Rockets from beating the tanking Suns, but two losses against Golden State can’t feel good heading into the postseason.

Apr 2, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Boston Celtics point guard Isaiah Thomas (4) reacts from the bench during the fourth quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

3

Boston Celtics

50-27

Last week: 2-1
Last rank: 4th

Can the Boston Celtics hold on for the No. 1 seed in the East despite only just cracking 50 wins this past week? If they can take Wednesday’s final head-to-head with the Cavaliers, the answer should be yes — even with games against Atlanta, Charlotte and Milwaukee remaining.

On another note, Isaiah Thomas added another milestone to his spectacular season that might have put him on the fringe of the MVP conversation if not for how loaded this year’s race is, becoming the sixth Celtic to ever score 2,000 points in a single season to join legends like Larry Bird, Paul Pierce, John Havlicek, Sam Jones and Kevin McHale.

Mar 27, 2017; San Antonio, TX, USA; San Antonio Spurs players (from left to right) LaMarcus Aldridge, and Danny Green, and Pau Gasol, and David Lee, and Patty Mills, and Kawhi Leonard, and Tony Parker, and Manu Ginobili (20) watch on the bench during the second half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

2

San Antonio Spurs

59-17

Last week: 3-1
Last rank: 3rd

All anyone will remember about the past week for the San Antonio Spurs is how their 22-point lead over the Warriors crumbled into a 12-point defeat at home, with Golden State on the second night of a back-to-back.

That being said, even with the No. 1 seed out of reach, Gregg Popovich’s squad had a pretty great week outside of that, walloping the Cavs by 29, turning a 21-point deficit against OKC into a five-point win and outlasting the Jazz thanks to a huge quarter from Kawhi Leonard.

Apr 2, 2017; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrates after scoring a basket against Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) during the second quarter at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

1

Golden State Warriors

63-14

Last week: 4-0
Last rank: 1st

Kevin Durant‘s injury could wind up being a major blessing in disguise. With KD set to return before the end of the regular season, plus Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala all being forced to step up, the Golden State Warriors look unstoppable once more.

The Dubs are on an 11-game win streak and just pulled off the most impressive back-to-back of the season, beating Houston on the road before overcoming a 22-point deficit in San Antonio to top the Spurs by 12. Then they went back home and took care of business against Houston and Washington — all without Kevin Durant. With the Cavs faltering, can anyone challenge Golden State this postseason?

Where does your favorite NBA team land in Week 24 and where SHOULD they be? Let us know in the comments or on Twitter!

