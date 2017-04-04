2016-17 NBA Power Rankings: Bulls, Hornets Make Playoff Push In Week 24
In Week 24 of NBA Power Rankings, the Chicago Bulls and Charlotte Hornets have made late playoff pushes to keep their seasons alive a little longer.
With less than two weeks left of regular season action, the NBA playoff races are heating up and so are NBA Power Rankings!
As the season enters its home stretch, playoff spots that were once thought to be set in stone have been opened back up, with the Chicago Bulls and Charlotte Hornets making late postseason pushes in the East and the Denver Nuggets trying to keep hope alive out West.
Meanwhile, the Cleveland Cavaliers, Indiana Pacers and Atlanta Hawks continue to hit bumps in the road as the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs reassert themselves as the unquestioned NBA alphas.
So where does the rest of the league shake out this week? Here’s a look at our Week 24 NBA Power Rankings.
Phoenix Suns
22-56
Last week: 0-4
Last rank: 28th
There are still reasons for optimism though. Rookie Dragan Bender dropped nine points and seven boards in 14 minutes in his return, Devin Booker has stepped up his playmaking to average 30.3 points and 8.3 assists per game over his last three contests and Tyler Ulis just became the closest Suns rookie to reaching a triple-double (34 points, nine rebounds, nine assists) since Michael Finley in 1996.
Devin Booker connects with Marquese Chriss on the fast break for the #KiaTopPlay! pic.twitter.com/zZY4PjVlrk
— NBA (@NBA) March 31, 2017
Los Angeles Lakers
22-55
Last week: 1-3
Last rank: 30th
And yet even with a 1-3 week, that lone victory over the Grizzlies — coupled with Phoenix’s current 10-game losing streak — now has the Los Angeles Lakers in third place in the tank standings…right on the cusp of losing that top-three protected first round draft pick.
Orlando Magic
27-50
Last week: 0-4
Last rank: 27th
Unfortunately, even Payton’s newfound confidence and Terrence Ross 306 dunks against his old team weren’t enough to get the Orlando Magic back in the win column, with their losing streak tying a season-long skid of four straight games after a humbling double-digit loss to the lowly Nets.
???? Terrence Ross 360 ???? pic.twitter.com/yWhvE6i86T
— CBS Sports NBA (@CBSSportsNBA) March 28, 2017
Philadelphia 76ers
28-49
Last week: 1-3
Last rank: 26th
As much as we love self-depreciating humor, we’ll go with yet another Philadelphia 76ers rookie showing signs of progress. Over his last 12 games, the 21-year-old French product is averaging 11.3 points in 28.7 minutes per game — a stark increase from the 4.3 points in 13.1 minutes per game he was averaging up to that point.
New York Knicks
29-48
Last week: 2-2
Last rank: 29th
Meanwhile, Derrick Rose‘s season-ending injury all but assures his time in the Big Apple is over, which is good news for the Knicks. But as much as this season has been an absolute train wreck on and off the floor for him, we should take a moment and grieve for the former MVP’s career and what might have been if not for these incessant injuries.
Detroit Pistons
35-42
Last week: 1-3
Last rank: 24th
No one should expect them to close the gap though, especially after losing to the Knicks, a loss to the Heat on a Hassan Whiteside buzzer-beater and a backbreaking overtime loss to the Bucks. The Pistons barely beating Brooklyn by one, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope being arrested for a DUI and the fact that they’re considering shutting down Reggie Jackson probably don’t help matters either.
Sacramento Kings
30-47
Last week: 2-2
Last rank: 25th
Wilie Cauley-Stein continues to be the biggest bright spot, with Skal Labissiere adjusting to life as a starter and Ben McLemore suddenly finding his groove off the bench. The question is what happens this summer when McLemore is a restricted free agent, Tyreke Evans, Darren Collison and Ty Lawson are unrestricted free agents, Rudy Gay and Langston Galloway can use their player options to become unrestricted free agents AND the contracts of Arron Afflalo and Anthony Tolliver are non-guaranteed? Enjoy the rookie contracts, because there’s no stability outside of that.
Dallas Mavericks
32-44
Last week: 1-3
Last rank: 22nd
Nerlens Noel hasn’t exactly blown anyone away during his early Mavs tenure, the joy of Yogi Fever has worn off and at this point, most Dallas fans are looking forward to the draft and another offseason of growth for the young guns.
Brooklyn Nets
18-59
Last week: 2-2
Last rank: 21st
Archie Goodwin earning a two-year contract is a positive sign for the Nets, who can afford to take swings on young players with upside as they face the reality of handing over the No. 1 overall pick to Boston in this year’s draft.
Minnesota Timberwolves
31-45
Last week: 3-1
Last rank: 23rd
Minus that lone blemish against the talent-starved Kings, the Wolves had a strong week with Ricky Rubio leading the way. His free throws after being fouled on a three-pointer lifted Minny over Indiana at the very end of the game, while his career-high 33 points easily took care of the Lakers. Then we got a nice dose of Karl-Anthony Towns, who helped end Portland’s six-game win streak in Monday night’s other basketball game.
Ricky Rubio drops a career-high 33 points to go along with 10 assists & 5 rebounds in @Timberwolves home W! #PowerOfThePack pic.twitter.com/wHBzGxqR9F
— NBA (@NBA) March 31, 2017
Indiana Pacers
37-40
Last week: 0-4
Last rank: 17th
With PG-13’s monster numbers not enough to get Indiana back in the win column, not to mention his candid comments and the last-ditch effort of signing Lance Stephenson, it’s hard to tell what is slipping away faster: the Pacers’ playoff hopes or George’s long-term future with the franchise.
Paul George: “To be honest, man, I don’t think I got the ball enough down the stretch. I don’t think I got the ball enough.”
— Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) March 29, 2017
Atlanta Hawks
39-38
Last week: 2-2
Last rank: 20th
The Hawks have now lost eight of their last 10 games, including a embarrassing defeat at the hands of the Nets in Millsap’s first game back. We hate asking this same question every week, but why did the Hawks enter the trade deadline as buyers again?
Denver Nuggets
36-40
Last week: 1-2
Last rank: 15th
Still, dropping that critical head-to-head matchup against the Blazers, not to mention a follow-up must-win contest against the Hornets, made for a back-breaking week….especially with Jusuf Nurkic dropping a career-high 33 points on his old squad to drive the dagger into their playoff hopes.
Memphis Grizzlies
42-35
Last week: 2-2
Last rank: 16th
At this point, the question is how much longer this foot injury will keep Big Spain sidelined, because without him, Memphis’ already distant chances of climbing to sixth in the Western Conference standings — and thereby avoiding what’s sure to be another playoff sweep at the hands of the Spurs — go right out the window.
New Orleans Pelicans
33-44
Last week: 2-2
Last rank: 13th
More specifically though, the question moving forward is not whether this superstar frontcourt tandem can work together, but whether Jrue Holiday — an unrestricted free agent this summer — is the right point guard to pair with those two for the long haul considering how much it may cost to re-sign him.
Charlotte Hornets
36-41
Last week: 3-1
Last rank: 18th
The Hornets are still one game out of a playoff spot, but clutch wins over Toronto, Denver and OKC kept their season alive this past week.
Miami Heat
37-40
Last week: 2-2
Last rank: 11th
With all of those teams jockeying for playoff positioning — plus the Hornets needing to win out in order to climb back into the top eight — the Heat won’t find any relief in their remaining schedule. After eking out a win over Detroit on Hassan Whiteside’s game-winner, it’s going to take a little more magic to pull off this improbable playoff comeback.
THE ONE-HAND GAME WINNER!!!!#HEATWIN! pic.twitter.com/cwZwnEOUB8
— Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) March 29, 2017
Chicago Bulls
38-39
Last week: 3-0
Last rank: 19th
This week saw the Bulls sweep Cleveland for their 20th straight win on TNT Thursday night games, and they went a perfect 3-0 overall. Jimmy Buckets has exploded for 29.7 points, 8.7 assists and 6.4 rebounds per game over his last seven contests, Nikola Mirotic can suddenly shoot again and Rondo is reminding people he’s not completely washed yet, averaging 15.0 points, 9.8 assists and 9.5 rebounds in Chicago’s last four games.
Washington Wizards
46-31
Last week: 1-3
Last rank: 5th
The Wizards have now lost seven of their last 12 games, and coupled with the Raptors’ hot streak, that’s been enough to drop them to fourth in the conference standings, which could mean a potential first round matchup with a team that’s been playing great basketball lately, the No. 5-seeded Milwaukee Bucks.
Los Angeles Clippers
47-31
Last week: 3-0
Last rank: 14th
Though their slate of opponents wasn’t particularly fearsome this week, it was good to see Griffin drop a 36-8-5 stat line, CP3 throw up a 29-10-5 line and even J.J. Redick go for 31 in a momentum-building win over the Wizards.
Oklahoma City Thunder
43-33
Last week: 2-2
Last rank: 9th
Now up to 40 triple-doubles on the season, Russ has made it impossible for voters to ignore his MVP case. Scoring 12 of his team’s points in a 14-0 run to lead an improbable comeback against Dallas would’ve been something special even without the game-winner. But as if that wasn’t enough, then Westbrook topped those feats in his next game with the highest-scoring triple-double in NBA history (57 points), including 19 points in the final 7:45 of the fourth quarter AND the game-tying three-pointer to force OT.
The best of Russell Westbrook’s record breaking 57 POINT triple-double as @okcthunder complete biggest comeback in franchise history! pic.twitter.com/6OOmlI2f91
— NBA (@NBA) March 30, 2017
Utah Jazz
47-30
Last week: 3-1
Last rank: 12th
Utah gets a meeting with the Timberwolves to feast on, but they’ve also got the Warriors, two games against the red-hot Blazers and the Spurs to worry about. The Clippers, meanwhile, face Dallas, San Antonio, Houston and Sacramento to close the season.
Milwaukee Bucks
40-37
Last week: 3-1
Last rank: 10th
From Giannis Antetokounmpo playing the part of franchise superstar to Khris Middleton‘s return to Malcolm Brogdon‘s unexpected emergence, it’s almost easy to forget about Jabari Parker‘s depressing season-ending injury. The question is, can this young team upset one of the heavy hitters in the East’s top four in the first round of the playoffs?
Portland Trail Blazers
38-39
Last week: 3-1
Last rank: 8th
But even with their win streak stretching all the way to six games, losing the Bosnian Beast for at least two weeks keeps this playoff race alive for the time being. Get healthy soon, big guy.
CJ McCollum puts up 39, while Jusuf Nurkic adds career-high 33 points & 16 rebounds to lead the @TrailBlazers at home! #RipCity pic.twitter.com/XoqkPWbzGT
— NBA (@NBA) March 29, 2017
Cleveland Cavaliers
49-27
Last week: 2-2
Last rank: 6th
The Cavs’ defense is still a legitimate concern, as eye-opening losses to San Antonio and Chicago proved earlier in the week. Doubting LeBron James in the playoffs is a fool’s errand, but this team is really not hitting its stride when it needs to be.
Toronto Raptors
47-30
Last week: 3-1
Last rank: 7th
We’ve praised this team’s depth for helping We The North weather the storm without Lowry, but DeRozan has been absolutely sensational, averaging 27.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game since the team’s star point guard went down. In that time, DeRozan has also reached the 40-point threshold four times and the 30-point mark eight times.
Houston Rockets
52-25
Last week: 1-3
Last rank: 2nd
Missing his first game of the season with an “illness” (cough wrist injury cough) didn’t stop the Houston Rockets from beating the tanking Suns, but two losses against Golden State can’t feel good heading into the postseason.
Boston Celtics
50-27
Last week: 2-1
Last rank: 4th
On another note, Isaiah Thomas added another milestone to his spectacular season that might have put him on the fringe of the MVP conversation if not for how loaded this year’s race is, becoming the sixth Celtic to ever score 2,000 points in a single season to join legends like Larry Bird, Paul Pierce, John Havlicek, Sam Jones and Kevin McHale.
San Antonio Spurs
59-17
Last week: 3-1
Last rank: 3rd
That being said, even with the No. 1 seed out of reach, Gregg Popovich’s squad had a pretty great week outside of that, walloping the Cavs by 29, turning a 21-point deficit against OKC into a five-point win and outlasting the Jazz thanks to a huge quarter from Kawhi Leonard.
“That’s as good a defensive play as you will ever see.” #TheKlaw #PlayersOnly pic.twitter.com/L19cKJCExU
— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) March 28, 2017
Golden State Warriors
63-14
Last week: 4-0
Last rank: 1st
The Dubs are on an 11-game win streak and just pulled off the most impressive back-to-back of the season, beating Houston on the road before overcoming a 22-point deficit in San Antonio to top the Spurs by 12. Then they went back home and took care of business against Houston and Washington — all without Kevin Durant. With the Cavs faltering, can anyone challenge Golden State this postseason?
Steph gon Steph pic.twitter.com/jHM0ExuTFe
— The Crossover (@TheCrossover) March 29, 2017
