2016-17 NBA Power Rankings: Boston Celtics Find Their Groove In Week 12

Dec 30, 2016; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (4) reacts to the crowd after scoring during the second half against the Miami Heat at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

After weeks of NBA Power Rankings, one theme has consistently come to the forefront: All it takes is one week for a team the rise through the ranks or plummet back down into the cellar of the conference standings.

For the most consistent teams at the top of the East and West, it takes tons of hard work to climb even one spot up the standings. In the middle, a win here or a loss there can make all the difference from week to week. Near the bottom of the playoff picture, it’s the same story.

Fortunately for those teams trying to sneak into the postseason — and unfortunately for those of us trying to make sense of a jumbled playoff picture — a sub-500 record has been enough to remain in playoff contention in BOTH conferences.

Our attention belongs in the East in Week 12, however, with the Boston Celtics finally healthy and surging toward the No. 2 seed. A win this week over the Toronto Raptors would give them the tiebreaker for second place in the conference, and with Paul Millsap available, they’re a blockbuster trade away from really making things interesting.

A Millsap deal might not happen, but the Celtics are starting to show what they can do now that everyone’s healthy. The question is, where does the rest of the league fall into place?

Here’s a look at our Week 12 2016-17 NBA Power Rankings.

NBA Power Rankings

Jan 2, 2017; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Brooklyn Nets center Brook Lopez (11) reacts with the referee in the fourth quarter against Utah Jazz at Barclays Center. Jazz win 101-89. Mandatory Credit: Nicole Sweet-USA TODAY Sports

30

Brooklyn Nets

8-28

Last week: 0-4
Last rank: 30th

Another 0-4 week gives the Brooklyn Nets the NBA’s worst record, worst point differential (-8.7), and longest current losing streak (six games).

With Jeremy Lin still sidelined and the Nets reportedly looking for TWO first round picks for Brook Lopez, it’s unlikely this dreary situation gets better any time soon.

NBA Power Rankings

January 6, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Johnson (8) dunks to score a basket against Los Angeles Lakers guard Louis Williams (23) during the first half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

29

Miami Heat

11-28

Last week: 1-3
Last rank: 28th

Rather than focus on the bad, like their 11-28 record, ejections for Goran Dragic and Dion Waiters, or the lineups being trotted out with Hassan Whiteside and half the lineup injured, let’s stick with the bright side.

ON THE BRIGHT SIDE, Dragic is the most fun he’s been since his breakout season in Phoenix, Tyler Johnson absolutely destroyed poor Lou Williams, a top draft pick is coming, and Willie Reed put up two 22-point double-doubles this week. HOORAY! SEE HOW MUCH BETTER THE BRIGHT SIDE IS?

NBA Power Rankings

Jan 7, 2017; Dallas, TX, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki (41) reacts on the bench during the game against the Atlanta Hawks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

28

Dallas Mavericks

11-26

Last week: 1-2
Last rank: 25th

While it’s been great to see Dirk Nowitzki back on the floor, this twilight season has been hard to watch, from the team’s 11-26 record to the big German’s 11.8 points per game on .376/.304/.955 shooting splits.

Looking ahead to the trade deadline, Andrew Bogut is the big name in big D to watch out for…but how many teams will actually want him considering his age, his injury problems and his paltry averages of 3.1 points, 9.3 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per game?

NBA Power Rankings

Jan 6, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Andrew Wiggins (22) dunks the ball over Washington Wizards forward Otto Porter Jr. (22) in the fourth quarter at Verizon Center. The Wizards won 112-105. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

27

Minnesota Timberwolves

11-26

Last week: 0-3
Last rank: 23rd

How many bad losses can Tom Thibodeau and the Minnesota Timberwolves stuff into their first season together? Because after losing on a buzzer-beater to the Sixers, falling to the Wizards by seven in a game where Andrew Wiggins dropped 41, and then suffering ANOTHER two-point loss to the Jazz, we’re starting to lose track.

Patience is a virtue for any rebuilding franchise, but even the improved numbers from Wiggins, Karl-Anthony Towns and Zach LaVine can’t mask how disappointing this team has been.

NBA Power Rankings

Jan 3, 2017; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Robert Covington (33) reacts with Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) after hitting the game winning shot against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Wells Fargo Center. The Philadelphia 76ers won 93-91. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

26

Philadelphia 76ers

10-25

Last week: 2-1
Last rank: 29th

The Philadelphia 76ers had about as eventful a 2-1 week as you could have. First they held off a furious rally from the Timberwolves thanks to Robert Covington‘s game-winner and then Joel Embiid took the rest of the week over.

As if his monster dunk over the Celtics wasn’t highlight-worthy enough, Embiid was serenaded with “Trust The Process” chants…in Boston. Just give this man his Rookie of the Year trophy and All-Star spot so he can date Rihanna already.

NBA Power Rankings

Jan 3, 2017; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) and center Tyson Chandler (4) talk on the court in the first half of the NBA game against the Miami Heat at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Stewart-USA TODAY Sports

25

Phoenix Suns

12-26

Last week: 2-2
Last rank: 26th

The Phoenix Suns are showing real signs of improvement. Eric Bledsoe has been terrific lately, Devin Booker has finally found a more efficient shooting stroke and Marquese Chriss had a career-high 18 points this week. The Suns are beating teams they should beat — the shorthanded Heat and floundering Mavericks — and even made it close against Cleveland despite trailing by as many as 22 early on.

But with the Mavs and Heat now ahead of Phoenix in the tank race, are those wins really a good thing? And how long before Phoenix is unable to unload some of its veterans? Because something tells us Brandon Knight trades are going to be hard to come by.

NBA Power Rankings

Jan 3, 2017; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Nuggets center Jusuf Nurkic (23) during the second half against the Sacramento Kings at Pepsi Center. The Kings won 120-113. Mandatory Credit: Chris Humphreys-USA TODAY Sports

24

Denver Nuggets

14-23

Last week: 0-4
Last rank: 21st

Does ANYBODY want the eighth playoff spot in the West? Because as close as they were to seizing it with Nikola Jokic‘s midseason revival, the Denver Nuggets’ 0-4 week dropped them to 3-7 in their last 10 games.

And yet, somehow, the Nuggets STILL aren’t even two games out of the eighth spot. The question is, how will that change by the trade deadline if Jusuf Nurkic is being shopped and veterans like Danilo Gallinari, Kenneth Faried and Wilson Chandler are all available?

NBA Power Rankings

Jan 5, 2017; Portland, OR, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard C.J. McCollum (3) celebrates with his teammates after hitting shot during the fourth quarter of the game at the Moda Center. The Blazers won the game 118-109. Mandatory Credit: Steve Dykes-USA TODAY Sports

23

Portland Trail Blazers

16-23

Last week: 1-2
Last rank: 22nd

Here’s an indication of how sad the “race” for the eighth playoff seed in the West is: The Portland Trail Blazers are 16-23, have lost 13 of their last 17 games, have the NBA’s second worst defense…and are STILL somehow clinging to that final playoff spot.

C.J. McCollum was tremendous in Damian Lillard‘s absence, averaging 28.3 points per game over his last 10 contests, but that double-overtime loss to Detroit had to sting when Allen Crabbe dropped 30 off the bench.

NBA Power Rankings

January 6, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Julius Randle (30) controls the ball against Miami Heat forward Luke Babbitt (5) during the first half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

22

Los Angeles Lakers

15-26

Last week: 3-1
Last rank: 27th

Not even Jordan Clarkson‘s ejection and mental meltdown could ruin a feel-good week for the Los Angeles Lakers, complete with the second triple-double of the season for Julius Randle, an unforgettable in-game celebration from Nick Young and a revenge game for Luol Deng against the Heat.

Even better, Brandon Ingram is starting to look more like a No. 2 overall pick, putting up 15.0 points and 4.3 rebounds per game on 15-of-24 shooting over his last three contests.

NBA Power Rankings

Jan 6, 2017; Orlando, FL, USA; Orlando Magic head coach Frank Vogel talks with Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon (00) during the second quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

21

Orlando Magic

17-24

Last week: 1-3
Last rank: 20th

With every passing week, the Orlando Magic slip further and further away from playoff contention — an absolute killer for a franchise that sacrificed some of its youth on the altar of a postseason dreams.

As head coach Frank Vogel continues to change his starting lineups due to injury and inconsistent results, we dive deeper and deeper into thought about what the trade deadline might hold for this playoff-starved front office.

NBA Power Rankings

Jan 7, 2017; Boston, MA, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis (23) shoots against the Boston Celtics during the first half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

20

New Orleans Pelicans

14-24

Last week: 0-3
Last rank: 18th

It truly is remarkable how nobody wants that eighth playoff spot in the West. With the Nuggets and Kings going a combined 1-8 this week, the opening was there for the New Orleans Pelicans. Unfortunately, they ALSO went 0-for-3 this week.

Despite Anthony Davis averaging 25.3 points and 17.0 rebounds per game in his last three contests, the Pellies were unable to make up any ground in the playoff race. In their defense though, contests against the Cavaliers, Hawks and Celtics made for an unfortunate bit of scheduling.

NBA Power Rankings

Jan 6, 2017; Sacramento, CA, USA; Sacramento Kings forward DeMarcus Cousins (15) reacts after a call against the Los Angeles Clippers during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. The Clippers defeated the Kings 106-98. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

19

Sacramento Kings

15-22

Last week: 1-3
Last rank: 17th

As expected, the Sacramento Kings have slipped from their position at eighth in the West. They’re currently tied with Portland, who owns the tiebreaker, but do DeMarcus Cousins and company have a “push” in them despite being on pace for a meager 33-win season?

As the Kings continue to chase the first playoff appearance of Boogie’s career, we also have to wonder at what point Willie Cauley-Stein starts playing again, or whether this franchise is getting ready to give up on yet ANOTHER first round draft selection.

NBA Power Rankings

Jan 6, 2017; Milwaukee, WI, USA; New York Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis (6) talks with head coach Jeff Hornacek during the first quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at BMO Harris Bradley Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

18

New York Knicks

17-20

Last week: 1-3
Last rank: 16th

Are most New York Knicks fans settled in on #TeamTank already? Or do we still need another couple of weeks to get there? Because as much fun as it was watching Kristaps Porzingis do battle with Giannis Antetokounmpo for the first of (hopefully) many times, the Knicks have drastically regressed to the mean.

Sure, they were missing KP for a significant portion of their current 1-7 skid, but adding long-term talent alongside their unicorn should be the focus considering how these new-look Knicks have underwhelmed.

NBA Power Rankings

Jan 3, 2017; Auburn Hills, MI, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris (34) high fives guard Reggie Jackson (1) during the first quarter against the Indiana Pacers at The Palace of Auburn Hills. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

17

Detroit Pistons

18-21

Last week: 2-1
Last rank: 19th

The Blazers and Detroit Pistons both needed a win in the worst way Sunday night. Thanks to Kentavious Caldwell-Pope‘s game-winning three, Stan Van Gundy’s squad was able to close the week 2-1 and inch closer toward the top eight in the East.

The question is whether we should be focusing on the extremely narrow margin of victory last week (both wins were by one point) or how close Detroit was to going 3-0 if not for a five-point loss to the surging Pacers.

NBA Power Rankings

Jan 4, 2017; Cleveland, OH, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Jimmy Butler (21) shoots over the defense of Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) during the second half at Quicken Loans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

16

Chicago Bulls

19-18

Last week: 3-0
Last rank: 24th

Trade rumors involving Jimmy Butler dominated the headlines this week, but something tells us the Chicago Bulls won’t be moving him if they watched him at all over the last few games.

A 3-0 week isn’t enough to reassure the front office this team is heading in the right direction, but Jimmy Buckets dropping a 52 in a win over Charlotte and then tacking on a 42-10-5-3 stat line in an overtime win over Toronto served as nice reminders that holding onto one of the best two-way players in the game is always a wise choice.

NBA Power Rankings

Jan 6, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Wizards guard John Wall (2) celebrates on the court in front of Minnesota Timberwolves forward Andrew Wiggins (22) in the fourth quarter at Verizon Center. The Wizards won 112-105. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

15

Washington Wizards

18-18

Last week: 2-2
Last rank: 13th

If the Washington Wizards only played at the Verizon Center, where they’re 14-6, they’d be in GREAT shape in the East. Unfortunately, their 4-12 road record is the worst among any team currently holding a playoff spot in either conference.

Luckily for the Wiz, Markieff Morris is showing signs of life and John Wall is playing some of the most dazzling basketball of his career.

NBA Power Rankings

Jan 4, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) is congratulated after scoring the game winning basket at the buzzer against New York Knicks during the second half at Madison Square Garden. The Bucks won 105-104. Mandatory Credit: Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports

14

Milwaukee Bucks

18-18

Last week: 2-2
Last rank: 12th

Our weekly entries for the Milwaukee Bucks have basically become highlights central, and this week is no different, especially after watching Giannis Antetokounmpo go head-to-head with Russell Westbrook, Kristaps Porzingis and Kristaps Porzingis again.

This week alone, there was the Greek Freak’s block on Russ, his dunk over poor Domantas Sabonis, his first career game-winner against New York in Madison Square Garden and a gorgeous alley-oop to Jabari Parker.

NBA Power Rankings

Jan 7, 2017; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) dribbles the ball in on New York Knicks center Joakim Noah (13) in the first half of the game at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. The Indiana Pacers beat the New York Knicks 123-109.Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

13

Indiana Pacers

20-18

Last week: 3-0
Last rank: 15th

We’re hoping Paul George is having fun again, because his Indiana Pacers have surged to a 5-0 record since his candid comments about the season.

Myles Turner‘s monster 25-point, 15-rebound, five-block performance was the highlight of the week, but we should also credit Thaddeus Young — a player many were concerned about due to his non-existent three-point stroke — for shooting an unexpected, career-high 43.0 percent from three-point range on 2.4 attempts per game.

NBA Power Rankings

Dec 17, 2016; Atlanta, GA, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Marvin Williams (2) celebrates a basket with guard Marco Belinelli (21) in the fourth quarter against Atlanta Hawks at Philips Arena. The Hornets won 107-99. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

12

Charlotte Hornets

20-17

Last week: 1-2
Last rank: 10th

Forgive us for lamenting the state of the East one more time, but we’re still somewhat dumbstruck how the Charlotte Hornets can lose four of five games and STILL barely slide from fifth to sixth in the conference standings.

Kemba Walker has been magnificent, and the Hornets bench seems to have one player step up on a nightly basis, but we’ll see what their record looks like after the remaining three games of their current road trip, followed by a five-game homestand against Portland, Toronto, Brooklyn, Washington and Golden State. One last thing: Marco Belinelli was THIS close to the play of 2017:

NBA Power Rankings

Nov 25, 2016; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Paul Millsap (4) sits on the bench during a time out in the second half against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Smart Home Arena. The Jazz won 95-68. Mandatory Credit: Russ Isabella-USA TODAY Sports

11

Atlanta Hawks

21-16

Last week: 3-0
Last rank: 11th

Don’t be fooled by the Atlanta Hawks’ current six-game win streak to climb up to fourth in the Eastern Conference standings; this team is about to blow up, and not in a good way.

With Kyle Korver being traded to Cleveland, the team that eliminated Atlanta from the playoffs the last two seasons, it’s (almost) officially the end of an era. Paul Millsap is the last remaining starter from that 60-win team in 2014-15, and he’s probably about to be traded away too. Say your goodbyes, Hawks fans. The weeks leading up to the trade deadline might get a little bumpy.

NBA Power Rankings

Jan 7, 2017; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Utah Jazz guard George Hill (3) shoots over Minnesota Timberwolves center Gorgui Dieng (5) during the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

10

Utah Jazz

23-16

Last week: 2-3
Last rank: 9th

As the only team in the NBA to play five games over the last seven days, we have to give the Utah Jazz a teensy bit of slack for their 2-3 week. We should also grade a little more lightly since George Hill has only been back for two games, putting him at just 15 appearances on the season.

But once again, we can’t help but lament how this team has failed to materialize as a legitimate Western power…and wonder if and when Derrick Favors is ever going to start looking like his old self again.

NBA Power Rankings

Jan 7, 2017; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (0) reacts after a play against the Denver Nuggets during the fourth quarter at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark D. Smith-USA TODAY Sports

9

Oklahoma City Thunder

22-16

Last week: 1-3
Last rank: 6th

Make that 17 triple-doubles on the season for Russell Westbrook, whose gaudy stateliness somehow weren’t enough to lead his Oklahoma City Thunder to a better week than 1-3…including a loss to fellow MVP candidate James Harden, in which Russ made a career-high eight three-pointers.

On the bright side, Enes Kanter is making a pretty strong Sixth Man of the Year case lately, averaging 16.8 points and 7.6 rebounds in just 25.4 minutes per game over his last 10 contests.

NBA Power Rankings

Jan 5, 2017; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan (10) shoot for a basket past Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) in the second half at Air Canada Centre. The Raptors won 101-93. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

8

Toronto Raptors

24-13

Last week: 1-3
Last rank: 5th

Thanks to their current 2-5 skid, the Toronto Raptors are one Tuesday loss away from slipping to third in the Eastern Conference standings. Even if those opponents included Golden State, San Antonio and Houston, We The North doesn’t look quite right.

Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan continue to put up solid numbers, but if there were ever a time to think about a game-changing Paul Millsap trade, it’s probably now.

NBA Power Rankings

Jan 4, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Mike Conley (11) defends Los Angeles Clippers guard Austin Rivers (25) in the second half at Staples Center. The Clippers won 115-106. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

7

Los Angeles Clippers

26-14

Last week: 4-0
Last rank: 14th

Well whaddya know, the Los Angeles Clippers are back! Thanks to a perfect 4-0 week and Chris Paul‘s return, Doc Rivers‘ squad is back up to fourth in the conference standings after sliding all the way to seventh.

Blake Griffin isn’t back, but CP3 climbed into 10th on the NBA’s all-time assist list as he passed the 8,000-mark. Meanwhile, Austin Rivers deserves some credit for the job he did in his stead, averaging 17.9 points per game over his last seven contests during what’s starting to look like a career season.

NBA Power Rankings

January 6, 2017; Oakland, CA, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Tony Allen (9, left) celebrates with forward Zach Randolph (50, right) during overtime against the Golden State Warriors at Oracle Arena. The Grizzlies defeated the Warriors 128-119. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

6

Memphis Grizzlies

24-16

Last week: 2-2
Last rank: 8th

What a turnaround for the Memphis Grizzlies this week! First came losses to the lowly Lakers and shorthanded Clippers, and three quarters into their contest in Golden State, it seemed like the Grizz were about to be throttled in an 0-3 start to their week.

But in that fourth quarter, Memphis overcame a 19-point deficit to force overtime, stunned the Warriors in Oracle, and leveraged that momentum into a decisive win over Utah a few nights later. If Mike Conley is truly back, the Grizz could be back in business.

NBA Power Rankings

Jan 3, 2017; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Celtics point guard Isaiah Thomas (4) smiles after a basket during the fourth quarter against the Utah Jazz at TD Garden. The Boston Celtics won 115-104. Mandatory Credit: Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

5

Boston Celtics

23-14

Last week: 3-0
Last rank: 7th

Paul Millsap, Jimmy Butler…with all these trade rumors starting to pick up steam, will Danny Ainge and the Boston Celtics finally put all those assets to use in a blockbuster trade to legitimately challenge Cleveland’s reign in the East?

After the TD Garden cheered for upcoming free agent Gordon Hayward, you probably shouldn’t broach the subject with Jae Crowder though, especially since his team is on a four-game win streak without the help of another superstar…and could snag the No. 2 spot in the East with a win over Toronto on Tuesday.

NBA Power Rankings

January 6, 2017; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) shoots the basketball against Memphis Grizzlies guard Tony Allen (9), forward James Ennis (8), and forward Jarell Martin (1) during the fourth quarter at Oracle Arena. The Grizzlies defeated the Warriors 128-119. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

4

Golden State Warriors

32-6

Last week: 3-1
Last rank: 2nd

it should’ve been another feel-good week for the Golden State Warriors. Draymond Green had a triple-double, Stephen Curry moved into 15th on the all-time three-pointers list and a 4-0 week was well within reach.

But in a home game against Memphis where the Dubs led by as many as 24, a brutal overtime loss took center stage. Not only did the collapse breathe more life into the tired “3-1” jokes, but it also called into question what happens for Steve Kerr‘s team when the game is on the line. Did Kevin Durant bring OKC’s miserable late-game execution with him? Or are we overreacting?

NBA Power Rankings

Jan 5, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; A fan holds a Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) MVP sign as the Rockets play the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second half at Toyota Center. Houston Rockets won 118 to 116. Mandatory Credit: Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports

3

Houston Rockets

30-9

Last week: 4-0
Last rank: 4th

Their current eight-game win streak makes the Houston Rockets just the third team in the NBA to reach 30 wins. This early success for Mike D’Antoni‘s squad might not be a fluke, guys.

James Harden recorded his ninth and 10th triple-doubles of the season this past week, including a 40-11-10 effort in a win over Toronto. Montrezl Harrell is looking like a real bench factor, which is great for a Rockets second unit that already includes Sixth Man of the Year frontrunner Eric Gordon. And to top it all off, all this is happening without Clint Capela even back yet.

NBA Power Rankings

Jan 7, 2017; San Antonio, TX, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Dewayne Dedmon (3) reacts after a shot against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half at AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

2

San Antonio Spurs

30-7

Last week: 3-0
Last rank: 3rd

With the Warriors starting to show vulnerabilities, the San Antonio Spurs quietly assembled a 3-0 week with an average win margin of 24.3 points. Count them out of the West at your own risk.

Kawhi Leonard remains a monster, LaMarcus Aldridge is playing better, Tony Parker suddenly looks five years younger, and dudes named Davis Bertans are scoring 21 points off the bench. Long live Gregg Popovich.

NBA Power Rankings

Jan 6, 2017; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) during the fourth quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Cleveland Cavaliers won 116-108. Mandatory Credit: Anthony Gruppuso-USA TODAY Sports

1

Cleveland Cavaliers

28-8

Last week: 3-1
Last rank: 1st

With the Warriors’ late-game issues coming to light, the Cleveland Cavaliers would’ve been big winners this week no matter what their record was or who they rested. But with everyone healthy again and general manager David Griffin swinging an impressive trade for Kyle Korver, the defending champs have to be feeling pretty great.

The Cavs were already the second most prolific three-point team in the NBA. Now that they’ve added a career 43 percent three-point shooter to the mix, the Cavaliers’ odds of repeating are even higher, no matter who is waiting for them in the Finals.

