2016-17 NBA Power Rankings: Boston Celtics Find Their Groove In Week 12

In Week 12 of NBA Power Rankings, the Boston Celtics have their sights set on the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference.

After weeks of NBA Power Rankings, one theme has consistently come to the forefront: All it takes is one week for a team the rise through the ranks or plummet back down into the cellar of the conference standings.

For the most consistent teams at the top of the East and West, it takes tons of hard work to climb even one spot up the standings. In the middle, a win here or a loss there can make all the difference from week to week. Near the bottom of the playoff picture, it’s the same story.

Fortunately for those teams trying to sneak into the postseason — and unfortunately for those of us trying to make sense of a jumbled playoff picture — a sub-500 record has been enough to remain in playoff contention in BOTH conferences.

Our attention belongs in the East in Week 12, however, with the Boston Celtics finally healthy and surging toward the No. 2 seed. A win this week over the Toronto Raptors would give them the tiebreaker for second place in the conference, and with Paul Millsap available, they’re a blockbuster trade away from really making things interesting.

A Millsap deal might not happen, but the Celtics are starting to show what they can do now that everyone’s healthy. The question is, where does the rest of the league fall into place?

Here’s a look at our Week 12 2016-17 NBA Power Rankings.

30 Brooklyn Nets 8-28 Last week: 0-4

Last rank: 30th Another 0-4 week gives the Brooklyn Nets the NBA’s worst record, worst point differential (-8.7), and longest current losing streak (six games). With Jeremy Lin still sidelined and the Nets reportedly looking for TWO first round picks for Brook Lopez, it’s unlikely this dreary situation gets better any time soon.

29 Miami Heat 11-28 Last week: 1-3

Last rank: 28th Goran Dragic and Dion Waiters, or the lineups being trotted out with Hassan Whiteside and half the lineup injured, let’s stick with the bright side. Rather than focus on the bad, like their 11-28 record, ejections forand, or the lineups being trotted out withand half the lineup injured, let’s stick with the bright side. ON THE BRIGHT SIDE, Dragic is the most fun he’s been since his breakout season in Phoenix, Tyler Johnson absolutely destroyed poor Lou Williams, a top draft pick is coming, and Willie Reed put up two 22-point double-doubles this week. HOORAY! SEE HOW MUCH BETTER THE BRIGHT SIDE IS?

28 Dallas Mavericks 11-26 Last week: 1-2

Last rank: 25th Dirk Nowitzki back on the floor, this twilight season has been hard to watch, from the team’s 11-26 record to the big German’s 11.8 points per game on .376/.304/.955 shooting splits. While it’s been great to seeback on the floor, this twilight season has been hard to watch, from the team’s 11-26 record to the big German’s 11.8 points per game on .376/.304/.955 shooting splits. Looking ahead to the trade deadline, Andrew Bogut is the big name in big D to watch out for…but how many teams will actually want him considering his age, his injury problems and his paltry averages of 3.1 points, 9.3 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per game?

27 Minnesota Timberwolves 11-26 Last week: 0-3

Last rank: 23rd Andrew Wiggins dropped 41, and then suffering ANOTHER two-point loss to the Jazz, we’re starting to lose track. How many bad losses can Tom Thibodeau and the Minnesota Timberwolves stuff into their first season together? Because after losing on a buzzer-beater to the Sixers, falling to the Wizards by seven in a game wheredropped 41, and then suffering ANOTHER two-point loss to the Jazz, we’re starting to lose track. Patience is a virtue for any rebuilding franchise, but even the improved numbers from Wiggins, Karl-Anthony Towns and Zach LaVine can’t mask how disappointing this team has been.

26 Philadelphia 76ers 10-25 Last week: 2-1

Last rank: 29th Robert Covington‘s Joel Embiid took the rest of the week over. The Philadelphia 76ers had about as eventful a 2-1 week as you could have. First they held off a furious rally from the Timberwolves thanks to‘s game-winner and thentook the rest of the week over. As if his monster dunk over the Celtics wasn’t highlight-worthy enough, Embiid was serenaded with “Trust The Process” chants…in Boston. Just give this man his Rookie of the Year trophy and All-Star spot so he can date Rihanna already.

25 Phoenix Suns 12-26 Last week: 2-2

Last rank: 26th Eric Bledsoe has been terrific lately, Devin Booker has finally found a more efficient shooting stroke and Marquese Chriss had a career-high 18 points this week. The Suns are beating teams they should beat — the shorthanded Heat and floundering Mavericks — and even made it close against Cleveland despite trailing by as many as 22 early on. The Phoenix Suns are showing real signs of improvement.has been terrific lately,has finally found a more efficient shooting stroke andhad a career-high 18 points this week. The Suns are beating teams they should beat — the shorthanded Heat and floundering Mavericks — and even made it close against Cleveland despite trailing by as many as 22 early on. But with the Mavs and Heat now ahead of Phoenix in the tank race, are those wins really a good thing? And how long before Phoenix is unable to unload some of its veterans? Because something tells us Brandon Knight trades are going to be hard to come by.

24 Denver Nuggets 14-23 Last week: 0-4

Last rank: 21st Nikola Jokic‘s midseason revival, the Denver Nuggets’ 0-4 week dropped them to 3-7 in their last 10 games. Does ANYBODY want the eighth playoff spot in the West? Because as close as they were to seizing it with‘s midseason revival, the Denver Nuggets’ 0-4 week dropped them to 3-7 in their last 10 games. And yet, somehow, the Nuggets STILL aren’t even two games out of the eighth spot. The question is, how will that change by the trade deadline if Jusuf Nurkic is being shopped and veterans like Danilo Gallinari, Kenneth Faried and Wilson Chandler are all available?

23 Portland Trail Blazers 16-23 Last week: 1-2

Last rank: 22nd Here’s an indication of how sad the “race” for the eighth playoff seed in the West is: The Portland Trail Blazers are 16-23, have lost 13 of their last 17 games, have the NBA’s second worst defense…and are STILL somehow clinging to that final playoff spot. C.J. McCollum was tremendous in Damian Lillard‘s absence, averaging 28.3 points per game over his last 10 contests, but that double-overtime loss to Detroit had to sting when Allen Crabbe dropped 30 off the bench.

22 Los Angeles Lakers 15-26 Last week: 3-1

Last rank: 27th Jordan Clarkson‘s ejection and Julius Randle, an unforgettable in-game celebration from Nick Young and a revenge game for Luol Deng against the Heat. Not even‘s ejection and mental meltdown could ruin a feel-good week for the Los Angeles Lakers, complete with the second triple-double of the season for, an unforgettable in-game celebration fromand a revenge game foragainst the Heat. Even better, Brandon Ingram is starting to look more like a No. 2 overall pick, putting up 15.0 points and 4.3 rebounds per game on 15-of-24 shooting over his last three contests.

21 Orlando Magic 17-24 Last week: 1-3

Last rank: 20th With every passing week, the Orlando Magic slip further and further away from playoff contention — an absolute killer for a franchise that sacrificed some of its youth on the altar of a postseason dreams. As head coach Frank Vogel continues to change his starting lineups due to injury and inconsistent results, we dive deeper and deeper into thought about what the trade deadline might hold for this playoff-starved front office.

20 New Orleans Pelicans 14-24 Last week: 0-3

Last rank: 18th It truly is remarkable how nobody wants that eighth playoff spot in the West. With the Nuggets and Kings going a combined 1-8 this week, the opening was there for the New Orleans Pelicans. Unfortunately, they ALSO went 0-for-3 this week. Despite Anthony Davis averaging 25.3 points and 17.0 rebounds per game in his last three contests, the Pellies were unable to make up any ground in the playoff race. In their defense though, contests against the Cavaliers, Hawks and Celtics made for an unfortunate bit of scheduling.

19 Sacramento Kings 15-22 Last week: 1-3

Last rank: 17th DeMarcus Cousins and company have a “push” in them despite being on pace for a meager 33-win season? As expected, the Sacramento Kings have slipped from their position at eighth in the West. They’re currently tied with Portland, who owns the tiebreaker, but doand company have a “push” in them despite being on pace for a meager 33-win season? As the Kings continue to chase the first playoff appearance of Boogie’s career, we also have to wonder at what point Willie Cauley-Stein starts playing again, or whether this franchise is getting ready to give up on yet ANOTHER first round draft selection.

18 New York Knicks 17-20 Last week: 1-3

Last rank: 16th Kristaps Porzingis do battle with Giannis Antetokounmpo for the first of (hopefully) many times, the Knicks have drastically regressed to the mean. Are most New York Knicks fans settled in on #TeamTank already? Or do we still need another couple of weeks to get there? Because as much fun as it was watchingdo battle withfor the first of (hopefully) many times, the Knicks have drastically regressed to the mean. Sure, they were missing KP for a significant portion of their current 1-7 skid, but adding long-term talent alongside their unicorn should be the focus considering how these new-look Knicks have underwhelmed.

FACT: Giannis Antetokounmpo vs Kristaps Porzingis will be lit for a VERY VERY long time ???? video evidence: pic.twitter.com/ubKNOO6qgQ — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) January 7, 2017

17 Detroit Pistons 18-21 Last week: 2-1

Last rank: 19th Kentavious Caldwell-Pope‘s game-winning three, Stan Van Gundy’s squad was able to close the week 2-1 and inch closer toward the top eight in the East. The Blazers and Detroit Pistons both needed a win in the worst way Sunday night. Thanks to‘s game-winning three, Stan Van Gundy’s squad was able to close the week 2-1 and inch closer toward the top eight in the East. The question is whether we should be focusing on the extremely narrow margin of victory last week (both wins were by one point) or how close Detroit was to going 3-0 if not for a five-point loss to the surging Pacers.

.@CaldwellPope with the 2OT game winner at the Moda Center ???????????? pic.twitter.com/88rQPVQ3VZ — NBA TV (@NBATV) January 9, 2017

16 Chicago Bulls 19-18 Last week: 3-0

Last rank: 24th Jimmy Butler dominated the headlines this week, but something tells us the Chicago Bulls won’t be moving him if they watched him at all over the last few games. Trade rumors involvingdominated the headlines this week, but something tells us the Chicago Bulls won’t be moving him if they watched him at all over the last few games. A 3-0 week isn’t enough to reassure the front office this team is heading in the right direction, but Jimmy Buckets dropping a 52 in a win over Charlotte and then tacking on a 42-10-5-3 stat line in an overtime win over Toronto served as nice reminders that holding onto one of the best two-way players in the game is always a wise choice.

Jimmy Butler explodes for 52 points, 12 rebounds & 6 assists to lead the @ChicagoBulls at home! #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/LKU6Mw1ujw — NBA (@NBA) January 3, 2017

15 Washington Wizards 18-18 Last week: 2-2

Last rank: 13th If the Washington Wizards only played at the Verizon Center, where they’re 14-6, they’d be in GREAT shape in the East. Unfortunately, their 4-12 road record is the worst among any team currently holding a playoff spot in either conference. Luckily for the Wiz, Markieff Morris is showing signs of life and John Wall is playing some of the most dazzling basketball of his career.

14 Milwaukee Bucks 18-18 Last week: 2-2

Last rank: 12th Russell Westbrook, Kristaps Porzingis and Kristaps Porzingis again. Our weekly entries for the Milwaukee Bucks have basically become highlights central, and this week is no different, especially after watching Giannis Antetokounmpo go head-to-head with, Kristaps Porzingis and Kristaps Porzingis again. This week alone, there was the Greek Freak’s block on Russ, his dunk over poor Domantas Sabonis, his first career game-winner against New York in Madison Square Garden and a gorgeous alley-oop to Jabari Parker.

13 Indiana Pacers 20-18 Last week: 3-0

Last rank: 15th Paul George is having fun again, because his Indiana Pacers have surged to a 5-0 record since his candid comments about the season. We’re hopingis having fun again, because his Indiana Pacers have surged to a 5-0 record since his candid comments about the season. Myles Turner‘s monster 25-point, 15-rebound, five-block performance was the highlight of the week, but we should also credit Thaddeus Young — a player many were concerned about due to his non-existent three-point stroke — for shooting an unexpected, career-high 43.0 percent from three-point range on 2.4 attempts per game.

12 Charlotte Hornets 20-17 Last week: 1-2

Last rank: 10th Forgive us for lamenting the state of the East one more time, but we’re still somewhat dumbstruck how the Charlotte Hornets can lose four of five games and STILL barely slide from fifth to sixth in the conference standings. Kemba Walker has been magnificent, and the Hornets bench seems to have one player step up on a nightly basis, but we’ll see what their record looks like after the remaining three games of their current road trip, followed by a five-game homestand against Portland, Toronto, Brooklyn, Washington and Golden State. One last thing: Marco Belinelli was THIS close to the play of 2017:

11 Atlanta Hawks 21-16 Last week: 3-0

Last rank: 11th Don’t be fooled by the Atlanta Hawks’ current six-game win streak to climb up to fourth in the Eastern Conference standings; this team is about to blow up, and not in a good way. With Kyle Korver being traded to Cleveland, the team that eliminated Atlanta from the playoffs the last two seasons, it’s (almost) officially the end of an era. Paul Millsap is the last remaining starter from that 60-win team in 2014-15, and he’s probably about to be traded away too. Say your goodbyes, Hawks fans. The weeks leading up to the trade deadline might get a little bumpy.

10 Utah Jazz 23-16 Last week: 2-3

Last rank: 9th George Hill has only been back for two games, putting him at just 15 appearances on the season. As the only team in the NBA to play five games over the last seven days, we have to give the Utah Jazz a teensy bit of slack for their 2-3 week. We should also grade a little more lightly sincehas only been back for two games, putting him at just 15 appearances on the season. But once again, we can’t help but lament how this team has failed to materialize as a legitimate Western power…and wonder if and when Derrick Favors is ever going to start looking like his old self again.

9 Oklahoma City Thunder 22-16 Last week: 1-3

Last rank: 6th James Harden, in which Russ made a career-high eight three-pointers. Make that 17 triple-doubles on the season for Russell Westbrook, whose gaudy stateliness somehow weren’t enough to lead his Oklahoma City Thunder to a better week than 1-3…including a loss to fellow MVP candidate, in which Russ made a career-high eight three-pointers. On the bright side, Enes Kanter is making a pretty strong Sixth Man of the Year case lately, averaging 16.8 points and 7.6 rebounds in just 25.4 minutes per game over his last 10 contests.

8 Toronto Raptors 24-13 Last week: 1-3

Last rank: 5th Thanks to their current 2-5 skid, the Toronto Raptors are one Tuesday loss away from slipping to third in the Eastern Conference standings. Even if those opponents included Golden State, San Antonio and Houston, We The North doesn’t look quite right. Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan continue to put up solid numbers, but if there were ever a time to think about a game-changing Paul Millsap trade, it’s probably now.

7 Los Angeles Clippers 26-14 Last week: 4-0

Last rank: 14th Chris Paul‘s return, Doc Rivers‘ squad is back up to fourth in the conference standings after sliding all the way to seventh. Well whaddya know, the Los Angeles Clippers are back! Thanks to a perfect 4-0 week and‘s return,‘ squad is back up to fourth in the conference standings after sliding all the way to seventh. Blake Griffin isn’t back, but CP3 climbed into 10th on the NBA’s all-time assist list as he passed the 8,000-mark. Meanwhile, Austin Rivers deserves some credit for the job he did in his stead, averaging 17.9 points per game over his last seven contests during what’s starting to look like a career season.

6 Memphis Grizzlies 24-16 Last week: 2-2

Last rank: 8th What a turnaround for the Memphis Grizzlies this week! First came losses to the lowly Lakers and shorthanded Clippers, and three quarters into their contest in Golden State, it seemed like the Grizz were about to be throttled in an 0-3 start to their week. But in that fourth quarter, Memphis overcame a 19-point deficit to force overtime, stunned the Warriors in Oracle, and leveraged that momentum into a decisive win over Utah a few nights later. If Mike Conley is truly back, the Grizz could be back in business.

5 Boston Celtics 23-14 Last week: 3-0

Last rank: 7th Danny Ainge and the Boston Celtics finally put all those assets to use in a blockbuster trade to legitimately challenge Cleveland’s reign in the East? Paul Millsap, Jimmy Butler…with all these trade rumors starting to pick up steam, willand the Boston Celtics finally put all those assets to use in a blockbuster trade to legitimately challenge Cleveland’s reign in the East? After the TD Garden cheered for upcoming free agent Gordon Hayward, you probably shouldn’t broach the subject with Jae Crowder though, especially since his team is on a four-game win streak without the help of another superstar…and could snag the No. 2 spot in the East with a win over Toronto on Tuesday.

HOME TEAM FANS CHEERING FOR THE OPPOSING PLAYERS NOW.. AW MAN OK… SMH BUT GOOD WIN FELLAS ONTO THE NEXT ONE.!! — JAE CROWDER (@CJC9BOSS) January 4, 2017

4 Golden State Warriors 32-6 Last week: 3-1

Last rank: 2nd Draymond Green had a triple-double, Stephen Curry moved into 15th on the all-time three-pointers list and a 4-0 week was well within reach. it should’ve been another feel-good week for the Golden State Warriors.had a triple-double,moved into 15th on the all-time three-pointers list and a 4-0 week was well within reach. But in a home game against Memphis where the Dubs led by as many as 24, a brutal overtime loss took center stage. Not only did the collapse breathe more life into the tired “3-1” jokes, but it also called into question what happens for Steve Kerr‘s team when the game is on the line. Did Kevin Durant bring OKC’s miserable late-game execution with him? Or are we overreacting?

Warriors' Kevin Durant calls for ball on crucial late possession, Stephen Curry relents, Draymond Green reacts w/ frustration pic.twitter.com/VROJSAZ0cZ — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) January 7, 2017

3 Houston Rockets 30-9 Last week: 4-0

Last rank: 4th Mike D’Antoni‘s squad might not be a fluke, guys. Their current eight-game win streak makes the Houston Rockets just the third team in the NBA to reach 30 wins. This early success for‘s squad might not be a fluke, guys. James Harden recorded his ninth and 10th triple-doubles of the season this past week, including a 40-11-10 effort in a win over Toronto. Montrezl Harrell is looking like a real bench factor, which is great for a Rockets second unit that already includes Sixth Man of the Year frontrunner Eric Gordon. And to top it all off, all this is happening without Clint Capela even back yet.

2 San Antonio Spurs 30-7 Last week: 3-0

Last rank: 3rd With the Warriors starting to show vulnerabilities, the San Antonio Spurs quietly assembled a 3-0 week with an average win margin of 24.3 points. Count them out of the West at your own risk. Kawhi Leonard remains a monster, LaMarcus Aldridge is playing better, Tony Parker suddenly looks five years younger, and dudes named Davis Bertans are scoring 21 points off the bench. Long live Gregg Popovich.

1 Cleveland Cavaliers 28-8 Last week: 3-1

Last rank: 1st With the Warriors’ late-game issues coming to light, the Cleveland Cavaliers would’ve been big winners this week no matter what their record was or who they rested. But with everyone healthy again and general manager David Griffin swinging an impressive trade for Kyle Korver, the defending champs have to be feeling pretty great. The Cavs were already the second most prolific three-point team in the NBA. Now that they’ve added a career 43 percent three-point shooter to the mix, the Cavaliers’ odds of repeating are even higher, no matter who is waiting for them in the Finals.

