2016-17 NBA Power Rankings: Boston Celtics Find Their Groove In Week 12
In Week 12 of NBA Power Rankings, the Boston Celtics have their sights set on the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference.
After weeks of NBA Power Rankings, one theme has consistently come to the forefront: All it takes is one week for a team the rise through the ranks or plummet back down into the cellar of the conference standings.
For the most consistent teams at the top of the East and West, it takes tons of hard work to climb even one spot up the standings. In the middle, a win here or a loss there can make all the difference from week to week. Near the bottom of the playoff picture, it’s the same story.
Fortunately for those teams trying to sneak into the postseason — and unfortunately for those of us trying to make sense of a jumbled playoff picture — a sub-500 record has been enough to remain in playoff contention in BOTH conferences.
Our attention belongs in the East in Week 12, however, with the Boston Celtics finally healthy and surging toward the No. 2 seed. A win this week over the Toronto Raptors would give them the tiebreaker for second place in the conference, and with Paul Millsap available, they’re a blockbuster trade away from really making things interesting.
A Millsap deal might not happen, but the Celtics are starting to show what they can do now that everyone’s healthy. The question is, where does the rest of the league fall into place?
Here’s a look at our Week 12 2016-17 NBA Power Rankings.
Brooklyn Nets
8-28
Last week: 0-4
Last rank: 30th
With Jeremy Lin still sidelined and the Nets reportedly looking for TWO first round picks for Brook Lopez, it’s unlikely this dreary situation gets better any time soon.
Miami Heat
11-28
Last week: 1-3
Last rank: 28th
ON THE BRIGHT SIDE, Dragic is the most fun he’s been since his breakout season in Phoenix, Tyler Johnson absolutely destroyed poor Lou Williams, a top draft pick is coming, and Willie Reed put up two 22-point double-doubles this week. HOORAY! SEE HOW MUCH BETTER THE BRIGHT SIDE IS?
Dallas Mavericks
11-26
Last week: 1-2
Last rank: 25th
Looking ahead to the trade deadline, Andrew Bogut is the big name in big D to watch out for…but how many teams will actually want him considering his age, his injury problems and his paltry averages of 3.1 points, 9.3 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per game?
Minnesota Timberwolves
11-26
Last week: 0-3
Last rank: 23rd
Patience is a virtue for any rebuilding franchise, but even the improved numbers from Wiggins, Karl-Anthony Towns and Zach LaVine can’t mask how disappointing this team has been.
Philadelphia 76ers
10-25
Last week: 2-1
Last rank: 29th
As if his monster dunk over the Celtics wasn’t highlight-worthy enough, Embiid was serenaded with “Trust The Process” chants…in Boston. Just give this man his Rookie of the Year trophy and All-Star spot so he can date Rihanna already.
Phoenix Suns
12-26
Last week: 2-2
Last rank: 26th
But with the Mavs and Heat now ahead of Phoenix in the tank race, are those wins really a good thing? And how long before Phoenix is unable to unload some of its veterans? Because something tells us Brandon Knight trades are going to be hard to come by.
Denver Nuggets
14-23
Last week: 0-4
Last rank: 21st
And yet, somehow, the Nuggets STILL aren’t even two games out of the eighth spot. The question is, how will that change by the trade deadline if Jusuf Nurkic is being shopped and veterans like Danilo Gallinari, Kenneth Faried and Wilson Chandler are all available?
Jokic finds Murray with the sweet dish!#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/ciwFVfqFrf
— NBA (@NBA) January 4, 2017
Portland Trail Blazers
16-23
Last week: 1-2
Last rank: 22nd
C.J. McCollum was tremendous in Damian Lillard‘s absence, averaging 28.3 points per game over his last 10 contests, but that double-overtime loss to Detroit had to sting when Allen Crabbe dropped 30 off the bench.
Los Angeles Lakers
15-26
Last week: 3-1
Last rank: 27th
Even better, Brandon Ingram is starting to look more like a No. 2 overall pick, putting up 15.0 points and 4.3 rebounds per game on 15-of-24 shooting over his last three contests.
Orlando Magic
17-24
Last week: 1-3
Last rank: 20th
As head coach Frank Vogel continues to change his starting lineups due to injury and inconsistent results, we dive deeper and deeper into thought about what the trade deadline might hold for this playoff-starved front office.
New Orleans Pelicans
14-24
Last week: 0-3
Last rank: 18th
Despite Anthony Davis averaging 25.3 points and 17.0 rebounds per game in his last three contests, the Pellies were unable to make up any ground in the playoff race. In their defense though, contests against the Cavaliers, Hawks and Celtics made for an unfortunate bit of scheduling.
Sacramento Kings
15-22
Last week: 1-3
Last rank: 17th
As the Kings continue to chase the first playoff appearance of Boogie’s career, we also have to wonder at what point Willie Cauley-Stein starts playing again, or whether this franchise is getting ready to give up on yet ANOTHER first round draft selection.
New York Knicks
17-20
Last week: 1-3
Last rank: 16th
Sure, they were missing KP for a significant portion of their current 1-7 skid, but adding long-term talent alongside their unicorn should be the focus considering how these new-look Knicks have underwhelmed.
FACT:
Giannis Antetokounmpo vs Kristaps Porzingis will be lit for a VERY VERY long time ????
video evidence: pic.twitter.com/ubKNOO6qgQ
— Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) January 7, 2017
Detroit Pistons
18-21
Last week: 2-1
Last rank: 19th
The question is whether we should be focusing on the extremely narrow margin of victory last week (both wins were by one point) or how close Detroit was to going 3-0 if not for a five-point loss to the surging Pacers.
.@CaldwellPope with the 2OT game winner at the Moda Center ???????????? pic.twitter.com/88rQPVQ3VZ
— NBA TV (@NBATV) January 9, 2017
Chicago Bulls
19-18
Last week: 3-0
Last rank: 24th
A 3-0 week isn’t enough to reassure the front office this team is heading in the right direction, but Jimmy Buckets dropping a 52 in a win over Charlotte and then tacking on a 42-10-5-3 stat line in an overtime win over Toronto served as nice reminders that holding onto one of the best two-way players in the game is always a wise choice.
Jimmy Butler explodes for 52 points, 12 rebounds & 6 assists to lead the @ChicagoBulls at home! #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/LKU6Mw1ujw
— NBA (@NBA) January 3, 2017
Washington Wizards
18-18
Last week: 2-2
Last rank: 13th
Luckily for the Wiz, Markieff Morris is showing signs of life and John Wall is playing some of the most dazzling basketball of his career.
Milwaukee Bucks
18-18
Last week: 2-2
Last rank: 12th
This week alone, there was the Greek Freak’s block on Russ, his dunk over poor Domantas Sabonis, his first career game-winner against New York in Madison Square Garden and a gorgeous alley-oop to Jabari Parker.
Indiana Pacers
20-18
Last week: 3-0
Last rank: 15th
Myles Turner‘s monster 25-point, 15-rebound, five-block performance was the highlight of the week, but we should also credit Thaddeus Young — a player many were concerned about due to his non-existent three-point stroke — for shooting an unexpected, career-high 43.0 percent from three-point range on 2.4 attempts per game.
Charlotte Hornets
20-17
Last week: 1-2
Last rank: 10th
Kemba Walker has been magnificent, and the Hornets bench seems to have one player step up on a nightly basis, but we’ll see what their record looks like after the remaining three games of their current road trip, followed by a five-game homestand against Portland, Toronto, Brooklyn, Washington and Golden State. One last thing: Marco Belinelli was THIS close to the play of 2017:
Atlanta Hawks
21-16
Last week: 3-0
Last rank: 11th
With Kyle Korver being traded to Cleveland, the team that eliminated Atlanta from the playoffs the last two seasons, it’s (almost) officially the end of an era. Paul Millsap is the last remaining starter from that 60-win team in 2014-15, and he’s probably about to be traded away too. Say your goodbyes, Hawks fans. The weeks leading up to the trade deadline might get a little bumpy.
Utah Jazz
23-16
Last week: 2-3
Last rank: 9th
But once again, we can’t help but lament how this team has failed to materialize as a legitimate Western power…and wonder if and when Derrick Favors is ever going to start looking like his old self again.
Oklahoma City Thunder
22-16
Last week: 1-3
Last rank: 6th
On the bright side, Enes Kanter is making a pretty strong Sixth Man of the Year case lately, averaging 16.8 points and 7.6 rebounds in just 25.4 minutes per game over his last 10 contests.
Toronto Raptors
24-13
Last week: 1-3
Last rank: 5th
Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan continue to put up solid numbers, but if there were ever a time to think about a game-changing Paul Millsap trade, it’s probably now.
Los Angeles Clippers
26-14
Last week: 4-0
Last rank: 14th
Blake Griffin isn’t back, but CP3 climbed into 10th on the NBA’s all-time assist list as he passed the 8,000-mark. Meanwhile, Austin Rivers deserves some credit for the job he did in his stead, averaging 17.9 points per game over his last seven contests during what’s starting to look like a career season.
Memphis Grizzlies
24-16
Last week: 2-2
Last rank: 8th
But in that fourth quarter, Memphis overcame a 19-point deficit to force overtime, stunned the Warriors in Oracle, and leveraged that momentum into a decisive win over Utah a few nights later. If Mike Conley is truly back, the Grizz could be back in business.
Boston Celtics
23-14
Last week: 3-0
Last rank: 7th
After the TD Garden cheered for upcoming free agent Gordon Hayward, you probably shouldn’t broach the subject with Jae Crowder though, especially since his team is on a four-game win streak without the help of another superstar…and could snag the No. 2 spot in the East with a win over Toronto on Tuesday.
HOME TEAM FANS CHEERING FOR THE OPPOSING PLAYERS NOW.. AW MAN OK… SMH BUT GOOD WIN FELLAS ONTO THE NEXT ONE.!!
— JAE CROWDER (@CJC9BOSS) January 4, 2017
Golden State Warriors
32-6
Last week: 3-1
Last rank: 2nd
But in a home game against Memphis where the Dubs led by as many as 24, a brutal overtime loss took center stage. Not only did the collapse breathe more life into the tired “3-1” jokes, but it also called into question what happens for Steve Kerr‘s team when the game is on the line. Did Kevin Durant bring OKC’s miserable late-game execution with him? Or are we overreacting?
Warriors' Kevin Durant calls for ball on crucial late possession, Stephen Curry relents, Draymond Green reacts w/ frustration pic.twitter.com/VROJSAZ0cZ
— Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) January 7, 2017
Houston Rockets
30-9
Last week: 4-0
Last rank: 4th
James Harden recorded his ninth and 10th triple-doubles of the season this past week, including a 40-11-10 effort in a win over Toronto. Montrezl Harrell is looking like a real bench factor, which is great for a Rockets second unit that already includes Sixth Man of the Year frontrunner Eric Gordon. And to top it all off, all this is happening without Clint Capela even back yet.
San Antonio Spurs
30-7
Last week: 3-0
Last rank: 3rd
Kawhi Leonard remains a monster, LaMarcus Aldridge is playing better, Tony Parker suddenly looks five years younger, and dudes named Davis Bertans are scoring 21 points off the bench. Long live Gregg Popovich.
Cleveland Cavaliers
28-8
Last week: 3-1
Last rank: 1st
The Cavs were already the second most prolific three-point team in the NBA. Now that they’ve added a career 43 percent three-point shooter to the mix, the Cavaliers’ odds of repeating are even higher, no matter who is waiting for them in the Finals.
Where does your favorite NBA team land in Week 12 and where SHOULD they be? Let us know in the comments or on Twitter!