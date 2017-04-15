2016-17 NBA Awards Season: Top 10 Sixth Man Of The Year Candidates

With the 2016-17 NBA regular season over, it’s time to review the top candidates for awards season. Here are the top 10 Sixth Man of the Year candidates.

The 2016-17 NBA regular season is over and the 2017 NBA Playoffs are officially underway this Saturday. But even with the postseason getting started, there’s still one thing that needs to be taken care of: NBA awards season!

Though a Golden State Warriors-Cleveland Cavaliers rematch (for the second time) seems like the inevitable Finals matchup, basketball fans were treated to a truly exceptional regular season.

From one of the greatest MVP races ever to the year of the triple-double, there were plenty of awe-inspiring performances and juicy story lines for NBA fans to digest this season. Unfortunately, that also makes it much harder to decide between all the candidates for award season.

With the regular season over, it’s time to review the top candidates for each individual award and reveal our picks for Coach of the Year, Rookie of the Year, Most Improved Player, Sixth Man of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year and MVP.

We’ve already covered Coach of the Year candidates, the top 10 for Rookie of the Year, and the best Most Improved Player of the Year options, so today we’ll be moving on to the 2016-17 Sixth Man of the Year Award. Here are the top 10 candidates.

Honorable Mention: Will Barton

10. Wilson Chandler

Based on the raw numbers, it seems like Wilson Chandler should be much higher up this list. His 15.7 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game this season are among the most well-rounded stat lines on this list, especially on 46.1 percent shooting from the field.

Unfortunately, his fluctuation between the bench and the starting lineup for the Denver Nuggets hurts his case. Of his 71 games played this season, Ill Will only filled the sixth man role in 48 of them. That’s enough to technically qualify him for Sixth Man of the Year, but puts him at a disadvantage compared to the other candidates.

In the games Chandler came off the bench, his averages slightly dipped to 15.0 points per game on 45.3 percent shooting, as opposed to 16.6 points per game on 47.7 percent shooting with the starters.

His frustration with his ever-changing role probably won’t win him much favor with the voters either. Chandler looked like a frontrunner for this award early in the year, but inconsistency has pretty much removed him to the fringe of the conversation.

9. Jordan Clarkson

Being the second-best sixth man on your team probably isn’t going to earn you very many votes in this category, but Jordan Clarkson deserves at least a shout-out for his production off the Los Angeles Lakers‘ bench.

Though Lou Williams was their true sixth man, the Lakers bench had one heck of a seventh man in Clarkson, who averaged 14.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.1 steals per game. Combined with Lou Will, those two spearheaded the NBA’s highest scoring second unit.

Sure, that may have been because Los Angeles’ starting lineup lacked real firepower, but Clarkson nearly matched his production from last season in about three fewer minutes per game. He may never pan out as a starting-caliber floor general, but at the very least he’s shown he can provide scoring off the bench.

If he can improve on his 32.9 percent shooting from three-point range, Clarkson’s ceiling as a sixth man might not be the worst thing for his individual career or for the Lakers.

8. Patty Mills

Patty Mills has some of the worst numbers on this list and he won’t come anywhere near receiving enough votes to actually win the award, especially since the San Antonio Spurs‘ second unit is such a well-oiled machine.

The Spurs’ bench balance makes it hard to pinpoint one specific sixth man, but Mills was tremendous this season, helping compensate for Tony Parker‘s worst season since his rookie year. Though he only averaged 9.5 points and 3.5 assists, they came in 21.9 minutes per game on stellar .440/.414/.825 shooting splits.

The Spurs are known for resting their big names, which is why Mills staying healthy and playing 80 games (72 of which were off the bench) gave Gregg Popovich the luxury of letting his stars recharge their batteries for the upcoming playoff push while still winning 61 games.

Mills will be a free agent this summer, at which point the Spurs will need to make some decisions as far as Parker’s future and whether they think Patty can replace him as the lead floor general for the long haul. But in terms of backup point guards, it didn’t get much better than the 28-year-old Mills this season.

7. Enes Kanter

On a Per 36 Minutes basis, Enes Kanter‘s numbers off the bench dwarf the rest of the competition. Though he only averaged 14.3 points and 6.7 rebounds per game this season, they came in only 21.3 minutes per game, which translates to 24.3 points and 11.3 rebounds per 36.

One argument for Russell Westbrook‘s MVP candidacy is that he has very little help, and for the most part it’s a valid point. Kanter is one exception, however, playing all 72 of his games off the Oklahoma City Thunder‘s bench and shooting 54.5 percent from the field.

Has the world realized the importance of Enes Kanter yet? He’s awesome, was my pick for Sixth Man of the Year until he got hurt. — Adam Joseph (@AdamJosephSport) February 16, 2017

Unfortunately, as productive as Kanter was in his limited time off the bench, there’s a reason he wasn’t logging bigger minutes: His defense is still pretty porous, and extended minutes put OKC’s 10th ranked defense at a disadvantage.

We should also point out that in a Sixth Man of the Year race, Per 36 Minutes numbers look great on paper, but they don’t compare to the numbers that are actually put on the stat sheet. Because of this, Kanter falls just outside of the main contenders.

6. James Johnson

Ironically enough, James Johnson lands in the same spot on this list — No. 6 — as he does in our top 10 for Most Improved Player of the Year: His numbers don’t really leap off the page, with the 30-year-old veteran averaging 12.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.1 blocks and 1.0 steals per game.

But there’s no question he was an intrinsic part of the Miami Heat‘s dramatic midseason turnaround, serving as the team’s point forward off the bench to anchor a second unit that gained steam as the year went on.

Eric Gordon’ll likely win Sixth Man of the Year, despite the fact that James Johnson’s the better defender, passer, rebounder and sixth man. pic.twitter.com/6VlNHk2tFW — Andy Bailey (@AndrewDBailey) March 30, 2017

After starting the season 11-30, James Johnson’s playmaking and defensive versatility was a big reason the Heat were able to close on a 30-11 tear. Miami wound up missing the postseason, but Johnson’s production was consistent all season and he still managed to pick it up down the stretch.

After being an afterthought in the Toronto Raptors’ rotation last year, James Johnson’s play off the bench for the Heat was exemplary for any player, let alone one having a career year in his eighth NBA season.

5. Zach Randolph

Up to this season in his career, Zach Randolph had started in all but 37 of his 478 games with the Memphis Grizzlies. In 2016-17, he made the full-time switch to bench duty, serving as sixth man in 68 of his 73 appearances for the team.

The switch helped preserve with effectiveness of this 35-year-old veteran and his dwindling athleticism, allowing Z-Bo to feast on opposing second units and put up 14.1 points and 8.8 rebounds in 24.5 minutes per game.

“Seamless,” -Coach Fizdale on Zach Randolph’s role transition. “He’s got to be in the conversation for sixth man of the year.” — Grizzly Bear Blues (@sbnGrizzlies) April 1, 2017

Though he only shot 44.9 percent from the field and made just 22.3 percent of his 1.3 three-pointers per game, Randolph was often the Grizzlies’ biggest X-factor while also paving the way for bigger minutes for starter JaMychal Green.

Z-Bo’s numbers don’t quite stack up to his competition, even on the seventh-seeded team in the West, but he should finish somewhere in the top-five of voting for something of a resurgent season in more limited minutes off the pine.

4. Lou Williams

As highly anticipated as it was at the time of the trade, Lou Williams’ time with the Houston Rockets probably hurt his case more than anything else, since he was probably the Sixth Man of the Year frontrunner until being demoted to seventh man duty in Clutch City.

His first 58 games with the Los Angeles Lakers placed him at the forefront of the conversation, with the 12-year veteran averaging a career-high 18.6 points and 3.2 assists per game. He also shot 44.4 percent from the field and a career-high 38.5 percent from three-point range.

Even on a losing team, Lou Will’s numbers off the bench in L.A. had him right up there with Eric Gordon at the top of the Sixth Man of the Year debate. Unfortunately, when the two joined forces in Houston, Gordon won out, with Williams’ numbers dropping to 14.9 points and 2.4 assists per game on disappointing .386/.318/.867 shooting splits.

Being the seventh man on the third-best team in the NBA is nothing to be ashamed of, but even Lou Will’s red-hot season with the Lakers was not enough to bump him to the top of the list after an underwhelming 23 games in Houston.

3. Greg Monroe

Greg Monroe is a dark horse for the 2016-17 Sixth Man of the Year award, and his candidacy deserves a little more attention than it’s received. Giannis Antetokounmpo dominated the headlines all year long, and Malcolm Brogdon‘s Rookie of the Year case, Jabari Parker‘s season-ending injury and Khris Middleton‘s return probably didn’t help matters down the stretch.

But Monroe was one of the most consistent performers for the Milwaukee Bucks this season, averaging 11.7 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.1 steals in just 22.5 minutes per game. Though his numbers don’t stack up to some of our candidates (including Z-Bo at No. 5), Monroe was a focal point for the Bucks whenever he entered the game.

I’m suppressing my inner contrarian as I go through my award picks, but still coming up w/ Greg Monroe as my Sixth Man of the Year. — John Schuhmann (@johnschuhmann) April 11, 2017

Operating from the elbow, Monroe orchestrated the offense for Milwaukee’s second unit, and his defense was actually passable for once. He also shot 53.4 percent from the field, the highest mark of his career since shooting 55.1 percent as a rookie.

Playing in 81 games gives him a slight edge over someone like Z-Bo, especially since every single one saw Monroe coming off the bench. He probably won’t win, but Moose deserves to finish somewhere in the top three of voting for finally embracing his sixth man role and owning it.

2. Andre Iguodala

On the stat sheet, Andre Iguodala doesn’t have the numbers to win his first Sixth Man of the Year award — a long overdue honor considering his willingness to come off the bench helped turn the Golden State Warriors into a powerhouse in the first place.

This season, Iggy averaged 7.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists in 26.3 minutes per game — numbers nearly identical to last season’s numbers, when he somehow finished second in the voting behind Jamal Crawford.

Can’t remember Andre Iguodala’s last bad game. Or even inconsequential game. He’s been huge every night lately. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) April 1, 2017

But in terms of on-court impact, Iguodala’s playmaking, defense and all-around basketball I.Q. extend far beyond the stat sheet. He shot a career-high 52.8 percent from the field this year, and though it came on only 5.5 field goal attempts per game, Iggy also made 36.2 percent of his threes.

When Kevin Durant was out, Iguodala was sensational for the Dubs, who managed to win 14 games straight without their best player. His 12.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game on outrageous .606/.387/.741 shooting splits during that stretch were a big part of the reason that win streak happened.

Bill Walton, Bobby Jones set a precedent for Andre Iguodala to be a low-scoring Sixth Man of the Year Award winner.https://t.co/YN7MIxvDlw pic.twitter.com/uzGBu6XqNL — Crumpled Jumper (@CrumpledJumper) April 13, 2017

If the lazier voters just look at the raw numbers, Iguodala may not even finish in the top three of voting. In terms of actual on-court impact though, Iggy probably deserves Sixth Man of the Year since he’s been the league’s best sixth man for awhile now.

Unfortunately, this isn’t about the best sixth man; it’s about who had the best season among sixth men, and in that category, Iguodala falls just short to our No. 1 candidate.

1. Eric Gordon

Even before Lou Williams was traded to the Houston Rockets and his numbers tailed off, many saw Eric Gordon as the Sixth Man of the Year frontrunner, since his production off the bench helped make the NBA’s most formidable three-point onslaught that much more lethal.

While Williams was putting up big numbers on a losing team, Gordon wasn’t far behind on the stat sheet and was also helping one of the five best teams in the NBA spread the floor and rack up wins. He finished the season averaging 16.2 points per game on 37.2 percent shooting from deep — no small feat considering he was attempting a career-high 8.8 threes per game.

Though Gordon started in 15 of his 75 appearances for the Rockets this season, 60 games with the second unit is more than enough to keep this award in his corner, especially since his numbers were slightly better coming off the bench anyway. In fact, Gordon became the first substitute in NBA history to make 200 threes in a single season.

With Mike D’Antoni unleashing Gordon’s three-point shot like never before and the 28-year-old shooting guard enjoying the healthiest season of his career, E.G. finally got to contribute to a winning team, and damn it all if it wasn’t one of the more underrated resurgent seasons in the NBA this year.

The fact that he played better than Lou Will to close the season when they were coming off the same bench pretty much solidified his case, even if Iguodala is still probably the sixth man most teams would want if they had a choice. Still, this award is about who had the best season, not who’s the best sixth man, and by those parameters, it’s hard to ignore Eric Gordon’s impact for the third-winningest team in the league.

