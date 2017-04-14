2016-17 NBA Awards Season: Top 10 Most Improved Player Candidates

With the 2016-17 NBA regular season over, it’s time to review the top candidates for awards season. Here are the top 10 Most Improved Player of the Year candidates.

The 2016-17 NBA season has come to an end. The playoffs are under way this Saturday, but there’s still one thing that needs to be taken care of: NBA awards season!

Most people expected this season to end in a third consecutive showdown between the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers, and we’re still probably heading there. But between one of the greatest MVP races in league history, the year of the triple-double and so many surprising teams, this regular season was one to remember.

With so many awe-inspiring performances and juicy storylines to feast on, NBA fans were treated to a truly unforgettable regular season. That makes awards season that much more exciting, and it also makes it that much more difficult to decide on the individual honors.

With the regular season over, it’s time to review the top candidates for each individual award and reveal our picks for Coach of the Year, Rookie of the Year, Most Improved Player, Sixth Man of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year and MVP.

We’ve already covered Coach of the Year candidates and the top 10 for Rookie of the Year, so today we’ll be moving on to the 2016-17 Most Improved Player of the Year Award. Here are the top 10 candidates.

Honorable Mentions: Devin Booker, Gary Harris, Zach LaVine, Jusuf Nurkic, Tyler Johnson, JaMychal Green, Austin Rivers, Sean Kilpatrick

10. Seth Curry

To be fair, Seth Curry‘s substantial improvement this season is based mostly on the fact that until 2016-17, he wasn’t even a rotation player in this league. His best season was last year, when he played only 44 games for the Sacramento Kings and averaged 6.8 points and 1.5 assists in just 15.7 minutes per game.

But since he proved himself as a legitimate player in this league, and since he carved out starter’s minutes on a Dallas Mavericks team that was still fighting for a playoff spot until the last few weeks of the season, he earns the nod with our final spot in the top 10.

With Seth Curry’s season over, some of my notes and research on his first season with the Mavs pic.twitter.com/LxcyhhZ5Qc — Mark Followill (@MFollowill) April 11, 2017

Curry was finally able to show he’s got the same blood as Stephen Curry running through his veins, putting together a career year of 12.8 points, 2.7 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 29.0 minutes per game. He also started in 42 of his 70 appearances for the Mavs.

Is Seth Curry a starting-caliber point guard in this league? Probably not. But he solidified himself as an efficient shooter and a capable backup for any team, shooting a tidy 48.1 percent from the field, 42.5 percent from long range and 85 percent from the foul line.

9. Otto Porter Jr.

Otto Porter Jr.’s case for Most Improved Player was a lot stronger in the first half of the season, but there’s no question he deserves some votes for the award. He’s still awaiting a true breakthrough season as the third member of the Washington Wizards‘ Big Three, but at the very least, he finally proved he’s not a draft bust.

Though he only increased his scoring and rebounding averages by 1.8 points and 1.2 rebounds per game, respectively, Porter’s efficiency shot into uncharted territory. The fourth-year wing shot a blistering 51.6 percent from the field and 43.4 percent from three-point range. In fact, Porter led the entire league in three-point efficiency before slightly falling off after the All-Star break.

Averaging 13.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game — all career-highs — made Porter yet another Scott Brooks success story when it comes to young players’ development.

His production tailed off as the year went on, but Porter’s age-23 season was a major step forward and a positive sign for Washington’s future.

8. Tim Hardaway Jr.

Remember when the Atlanta Hawks dumped out $70 million over four years to keep Kent Bazemore? By season’s end, Tim Hardaway Jr. was filling in for him while he was out injured…and even after Baze returned to the lineup.

That’s not to say that will remain the case for the playoffs, but there’s no question THJ drastically upgraded his game this season. Averaging 14.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game (all career highs), Hardaway increased his scoring average by 8.1 points per game for a playoff team.

Not only did that help the Hawks feel a little bit better about their 2015 draft-day trade with the Knicks that brought Hardaway to Atlanta, but the 25-year-old shooting guard had a relatively efficient season as well, shooting 45.5 percent from the field and 35.7 percent from downtown.

He only started in 30 of his 79 games this season, but Hardaway Jr. went from an inefficient gunner on some bad Knicks teams to a legitimate contributor and clutch, microwave performer for a playoff squad. That alone should earn him a couple of votes behind the main candidates.

7. Harrison Barnes

Most people expected Harrison Barnes to post career numbers in his first season with the Dallas Mavericks, since he was going from being a fourth or fifth option on a championship-caliber team to a main offensive weapon on a team expected to be fighting for the 8-seed.

Barnes’ numbers didn’t translate into very much team success, which hurts his case here, but there’s no denying Harry B reminded people of the two-way versatility and potential that made him an important cog of the Dubs’ 73-win season.

Barnes increased his scoring average from 11.7 points per game last year to 19.2 points per game this season, chipping in 5.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists for good measure. That alone may be enough to put him in the Most Improved Player conversation for some voters.

However, Barnes’ slight dip in efficiency (46.8 percent shooting from the field, 35.1 percent from the field) shows he wasn’t quite as effective without Golden State’s shooters and passers providing him open looks. That, combined with his team’s 33-49 record, prevents him from joining the main contenders for this award.

6. James Johnson

James Johnson‘s number don’t really leap off the page, with the Miami Heat veteran averaging 12.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.1 blocks and 1.0 steals per game. But for a 30-year-old to put up career highs in four of those five categories is rare, especially since he spent most of the season coming off the bench.

Johnson should be in the Sixth Man of the Year conversation as well, since his playmaking and versatility off the bench helped the Heat close the year on a 30-11 tear despite starting the season 11-30.

James Johnson’s go-ahead layup proved to be the game-winner and kept Miami alive in the playoff hunt pic.twitter.com/aEI76tdEou — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) April 9, 2017

He also had one of the best shooting seasons of his eight-year career, making 47.9 percent of his field goals and a career-high 34 percent of his 3.4 threes per game (also a career-high).

From his contributions on the defensive end to his well-rounded production on the stat sheet, Johnson’s season was a major upgrade after being something of an afterthought in Toronto’s rotation. Simply put, he was an intrinsic part of one of the most dramatic midseason turnarounds in NBA history.

5. Bradley Beal

The 2016-17 season was exactly what Bradley Beal supporters had been pining for. After showing such tantalizing glimpses of his potential in the playoffs, Beal had always been unable to stay healthy long enough to build on his progress with a full regular season.

That changed this year, with Beal playing in 77 games while averaging 23.1 points and 3.5 assists per game on 48.2 percent shooting from the field — all career highs. He also chipped in 3.1 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game for good measure, and made 40.4 percent of his threes.

Considering Beal was taking a career-high 7.2 three-pointer per game — 2.3 more than his previous career high — that was no small feat. Scott Brooks deserves some credit for unleashing Beal and encouraging him to take more threes, but the truth is, him simply staying healthy allowed us to witness this promising 2-guard’s best season yet.

After the Washington Wizards doled out that massive five-year, $128 million contract extension last summer, Beal has more than rewarded them with his play, increasing his scoring average 5.7 points per game and his field goal percentage by 3.3 percent from last year. At 23 years old, Beal is finally getting the chance to show his star potential.

4. Isaiah Thomas

Last season with the Boston Celtics, Isaiah Thomas was an entertaining performer but also an inefficient gunner, averaging his career-high 22.2 points per game on middling .428/.359/.871 shooting splits.

This season, IT made the leap to superstardom as an efficient scorer, posting a career-high 28.9 points per game on .463/.379/.909 shooting — all while remaining one of the most entertaining performers on a night-to-night basis of any Boston sports team.

In fact, even in one of the most crowded MVP races in NBA history, IT deserves an honorable mention for leading the Celtics to the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. Boston’s offense completely sputters without him, and he’s elevated his game this year far more than anyone was expecting.

Like Bradley Beal, the fact that he was already something of a star last year hurts his Most Improved Player case somewhat. That being said, increasing his scoring average to nearly 30 points per game while posting such efficient shooting numbers is no small feat, especially with 5.9 assists and his “Mr. Fourth Quarter” reputation added in.

3. Rudy Gobert

Last year, Rudy Gobert‘s contributions to the Utah Jazz were pretty much just limited to shot-blocking, rebounding and being a 7’1″ alley-oop threat. This season, the Stifle Tower became one of the best big men in the entire league, providing the Jazz with a rock of consistency despite all the injuries to the rest of the roster.

Last year, Gobert averaged 9.1 points, 11.0 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game on 55.9 percent shooting. In his fourth season in the league this year, the French Rejection posted 14.0 points, 12.8 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game on 66.1 percent shooting — all career highs.

In addition to being one of the two main Defensive Player of the Year candidates, Gobert’s rapid rise to prominence deserves some attention. He’s gone from being a complete non-factor on offense to one of the game’s most dangerous rim-runners and finishers out of pick and rolls, all while anchoring the league’s third-best defense on the other end.

Most voters will be locked in on his DPOY candidacy, but he certainly deserves a few votes in the Most Improved Player conversation too, especially since he might wind up surpassing Anthony Davis for First Team All-NBA honors at the center spot.

2. Nikola Jokic

It may seem a bit hasty to give Most Improved Player votes to a second-year stud like Nikola Jokic. After all, we expect most young players to significantly improve in their second or third years following rookie seasons that feel more like testing the waters.

But Jokic went from being a pleasant surprise as a rookie to a bonafide superstar over the course of one season. Though he came off the bench for too long early in his sophomore season, Jokic was an absolute offensive powerhouse after that, averaging 16.7 points, 9.8 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 0.8 blocks and 0.8 steals per game overall.

The Joker finished his stellar second season with six triple-doubles, placing him fourth in the entire league and giving him the most by an international player for a single season in NBA history. Though he only shot 32.4 percent from downtown, Jokic was an incredibly efficient 57.8 percent from the floor overall and has already established himself as perhaps the league’s best passing big.

The Denver Nuggets were unable to hold on for a playoff spot, and most people expected something of a breakout year for the 22-year-old anyway. But there’s no doubt the Joker made the leap into the superstar conversation, and that’s quite a major step for any player, no matter what year of their career.

1. Giannis Antetokounmpo

There are many deserving candidates for the 2016-17 Most Improved Player of the Year Award, but there’s one clear frontrunner: Giannis Antetokounmpo. To be perfectly honest, the gap between him and the rest of the pack is as extensive as the massive strides the Greek Freak made in his fourth season.

Again, we expect these players in their early 20s to take significant leaps in their third or fourth seasons, but Antetokounmpo had a historic year, becoming just the fifth player in NBA history to lead his team in points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game.

The Greek Freak @Giannis_An34 becomes the first player in NBA history to finish Top 20 in points, assists, rebounds, steals & blocks! pic.twitter.com/zpWcHFDvGQ — NBA (@NBA) April 13, 2017

Averaging 22.9 points, 8.8 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.9 blocks and 1.6 steals per game, Giannis also became the first player in NBA history to post such a stat line — all while shooting 52.1 percent from the field and doubling as the team’s most versatile defender and rim protector.

Every single night, fans were treated to at least one or two eye-popping plays that had to be seen to be believed. From soaring dunks to wicked spin moves to vicious chase-down blocks, players like Giannis Antetokounmpo are why people should be upset Vine is no longer a thing.

Throw in the way he led a Milwaukee Bucks team to the 6-seed in the East despite missing Khris Middleton for most of the season and losing Jabari Parker halfway through it and suddenly Giannis is in the All-NBA conversation…and just outside of the MVP debate as well.

At 22 years old, it’s only a matter of time before the Greek Freak is the best player in the NBA. Most Improved Player of the Year may be the first of many awards in what’s shaping up to be an illustrious career.

This article originally appeared on