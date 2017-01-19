2016-17 NBA All-Star Starters Announced

The starters for the 2017 NBA All-Star Game were revealed on TNT’s NBA Tip-Off

This year’s NBA All-Star voting system was very different from formats of the past.

Specifically, the fans counted for 50 percent of the vote, players get 25 percent of the vote and members of the media receive the final 25 percent of the vote. It was tweaked this way in order to form some sort of checks and balances for the fans, who have, at times, made some interesting All-Star choices in the past.

In fact, if it were solely up to the fans, Zaza Pachulia very well might’ve made the West team as an All-Star starter. However, that’s almost impossible to happen under the new format.

With that being said, here are the results for the All-Star starters as were announced during TNT’s NBA Tip-Off show.

Eastern Conference

Backcourt: Kyrie Irving (Cleveland Cavaliers), Demar DeRozan (Toronto Raptors)

Frontcourt: LeBron James (Cleveland Cavaliers), Jimmy Butler (Chicago Bulls), Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks)

Western Conference

Backcourt: Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors), James Harden (Houston Rockets)

Frontcourt: Kevin Durant (Golden State Warriors), Anthony Davis (New Orleans Pelicans), Kawhi Leonard (San Antonio Spurs)

The Western Conference starters are shocking right? It’s mind-boggling that Russell Westbrook (who’s averaging a triple double by the way), was not named a starter this year. Curry is have a good year, no question. Although, Westbrook is playing at an absurdly high level. He’s averaging a triple-double for goodness sake. Interesting, nonetheless.

The Eastern Conference starters aren’t much of a surprise. Giannis Antetokounmpo’s first NBA All-Star nod was very much deserved. If there is one questionable move, it’s the fact that Kyrie Irving was selected over Kyle Lowry as the starting point guard. Either way, that’s splitting hairs. Both are very much deserving.

What are your thoughts?

The 2017 NBA All-Star Game will take place on February 19 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

