Why the Bulls had a total meltdown (and why we should have seen this coming)

The Chicago Bulls are in full meltdown mode. The team sits a game under .500, which isn't too far off from what many people thought it would be (I had them winning 40 games this season), but everything else has gone absolutely mad. Following Dwyane Wade questioning the team's future to the media this week -- just a day after LeBron James said he needed help in Cleveland -- Jimmy Butler went in on the team following a bad loss to Atlanta, saying he wanted to "play with guys who care."

That was all followed up by guard Rajon Rondo launching an Instagram war against Wade (and presumably Jimmy Butler), saying his "vets" on the Celtics would have never gone to the media.

Things are bad in Chicago, and they don't appear to be getting better. Besides buying out Rondo -- which I imagine the Bulls will do shortly -- this team is more or less what it is.

The funny thing is, a lot of us saw this coming. This team was always set up to be a disaster. We might not have thought it would be this public a spectacle, but if you know how NBA teams work, this shouldn't be a surprise to anyone.