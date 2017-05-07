How to fix the Toronto Raptors in four easy steps

The Toronto Raptors tried everything to go toe-to-toe with the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2017 NBA playoffs.

They traded for P.J. Tucker and Serge Ibaka. They fought valiantly in the postseason. And it couldn't have mattered less.

The Cleveland Cavaliers swept the Raptors right out of the playoffs with a 109-102 win Sunday in Game 4, leaving Toronto with some big questions this offseason. Was this the end of an era? Did LeBron break up another Eastern Conference opponent?

The answers will come in the days ahead, starting with who coaches this team next season.

Here are four major steps the Raptors can take to try to change their destiny instead of being eliminated by The King each postseason.