The NBA playoffs are less than two weeks away, and the league is littered with players who have enhanced their respective legacies by consistently piecing together some exceptional postseason performances.

Here's a ranking of the 12 active players that have achieved the most playoff success, with a couple of parameters to keep in mind.

This is a historical ranking of active players, so while Paul Pierce may only be a shadow of himself at this point in his career, his lifetime accomplishments in this area are impossible to ignore. And, if an active player has earned himself a Finals MVP award, he's automatically earned a spot on this list.