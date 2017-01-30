The NBA’s 10 best point guards so far this season, ranked
Russell Westbrook recorded his 24th triple-double of the season on Sunday, but Kyrie Irving was dazzling in a game the Cavaliers won by 16 points.
See where they rank on our list of the 10 best point guards to this point of the 2017 NBA season.
Eric Bledsoe, Phoenix Suns
The Suns are mostly in a rebuilding situation, but they still have real players like Eric Bledsoe who can torch an opponent if its defensive focus isn't just right. He has two 40-point performances inhis last four games and is averaging career-highs in both points (21.4) and assists (6.3) in his seventh NBA season.Jennifer Stewart Jennifer Stewart-USA TODAY Sport
Kemba Walker, Charlotte Hornets
Walker is an All-Star for the very first time after averaging 23.3 points this season while shooting 40.5 percent from 3-point distance -- both of which are the best marks of his career.Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved. AP
Chris Paul, L.A. Clippers
The fact that Paul ranks eighth here shows just how deep the point guard field has become. He's widely considered to be one of the best to ever play at his position and is averaging 17.5 points and 9.7 assists while leading the league in steals. Paul is one week in to a 6-to-8-week absence with a thumb injury.
Kyrie Irving, Cleveland Cavaliers
Irving is averaging a career-best 24.5 points and is more than capable of taking over at times -- the way he did against Westbrook and the Thunder on Sunday with 29 points and 10 assists.
Kyle Lowry, Toronto Raptors
Lowry's two-way play is as good as any point guard's in the league this year, and he's posting career-best numbers in points, rebounds, assists and 3-point shooting percentage in his 11th NBA season.
John Wall, Washington Wizards
The Wizards tend to fly under the radar in terms of the attention they deserve, but they've begun to surge and Wall's play is a huge reason. He's averaging a career-best 23 points to go along with 10.1 assists, while shooting a career-best 46.3 percent from the field in his seventh NBA season.Isaiah J. Downing Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Isaiah Thomas, Boston Celtics
Thomas has been dominant for the Celtics this season while averaging career-highs in points (29.1) and field goal percentage (46.6). He's also leading the league in fourth-quarter scoring.Greg M. Cooper Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports
Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City Thunder
There isn't much to say about Westbrook that hasn't already been said. He's been incredible this year while averaging a triple-double and has completed the feat in individual games 24 different times this season. The Thunder are 18-6 in those contests and 28-20 overall despite having lost Kevin Durant in the offseason.Getty Images Getty Images
Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors
We were just reminded what Curry is capable of with his 43 points n 29 minutes during Saturday's win over the Clippers. Don't get it twisted -- Curry can do this whenever he wants and remains one of the game's most devastating offensive players.
James Harden, Houston Rockets
Harden is the leader in the race for MVP this season, and with good reason. He's the only player in NBA history to post two 50-point triple-double performances in the same season, and he continues to be one of the most efficient scorers the game has ever seen. And don't forget: This is his first season as a point guard, and he's leading the league in assists by a country mile.