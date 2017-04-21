The best rap line about each NBA star

Earlier this week I celebrated the current glut of good basketball and hip hop we’re experiencing by comparing each team's 2016-17 season to a rap album, and now we continue the party on a more granular but far-reaching level: player references in rap.
The following are 25 players past and present who receive a significant amount of love (or at least attention) in hip hop, and the finest bar that, to my knowledge, has been written about them.
Narrowing these down was a difficult task, and I’ve included honorable mentions for those where competition for strongest lyric was fierce. Because you can’t have just one Kobe reference.
Vaughn RidleyGetty Images
LeBron James
Song: “Devil in a New Dress” by Kanye West, My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy (2010)
Hood phenomenon, the LeBron of rhyme
Hard to be humble when you stuntin’ on a Jumbotron
Honorable mentions:
- "New God Flow” by Kanye West, Yeezus (2013)
Went from most hated to the champion god flow
I guess that’s a feeling only me and LeBron know
- “V. 3005” by Childish Gambino, Because the Internet (2013)
Cause we all just ticking time bombs, got a Lambo like LeBron’s mom
AP
Kyrie Irving
Song: “Girlfriend” by Kap G, El Southside (2016)
I ain’t even know that’s your girlfriend
I’ma pass her like I’m Kyrie Irving
I’ma just take trips to Berlin
AP
DeMarcus Cousins
Song: “6 Man” by Drake, If You’re Reading This Its Too Late
You know the truth, let’s not pretend, I’m not your friend
Not your guy, I’m not your buddy, show no lovin'
I might go DeMarcus Cousins out in public
Jonathan BachmanGetty Images
John Wall
Song: “Dis Generation” by a Tribe Called Quest, We got it from Here … TY4YS
Handles rocks with the capital G, ball on the beat
Status, Chris Paul and John Wall in the league
NBAENBAE/Getty Images
Russell Westbrook
Song: “The Heart Part 4” by Kendrick Lamar (2017)
Tables turned, lesson learned, my best look
You jumped sides on me, now you ‘bout to meet Westbrook
Dwyane Wade
Song: “The Glory” by Kanye West, Graduation (2007)
Class back in session so I upped it a grade
In two years Dwayne Wayne became Dwyane Wade
Getty ImagesGetty Images
Paul George
Song: “Layers” by Royce da 5’9”, Layers (2016)
You plays can jump if you want, but you half-stepping like Paul George
Chris Paul
Song: Young Thug’s verse on “Mixtape” by Chance the Rapper, Coloring Book (2016)
I got some rings like I’m Bruce Bowen
I’m ballin’ on you like I’m Chris Paul
AP
Kawhi Leonard
Song: “Winter” by Wale (2013)
Boy I play with foreigns and I feel just like Kawhi Leonard
God-given talent, momma gave me passion
Getty ImagesGetty Images
DeMar DeRozan
Song: “iSpy” by Kyle & Lil Yachty
I’m just like DeRozan
If I shoot it, it goes in
NBAENBAE/Getty Images
Kevin Love
Song: “COSMOS” by Wasiu, MTLiens (2016)
Break into a game that’s as tough as heaven
From hero to zero you get no love like Kevin
I feel the heat in my calves boy I’m taking off
AP
Kevin Durant
Song: Gucci Mane’s verse on “Good Drank” by 2 Chainz, Hibachi for Lunch (2016)
I’m headed to Oakland like Kevin Da-Runt
Square with the stamp, [expletive] Kevin Durant
Joe Dumars
Song: “Dojo” by Curren$y, Saturday Night Car Tunes (2014)
The Cadillacs of raps, the Vogue tires of rhymers
Classic smooth like Joe Dumars, Isiah Thomas, watch us
NBAENBAE/Getty Images
Vince Carter
Song: “Weston Roads Flow” by Drake, Views (2016)
Been flowin’ stupid since Vince Carter was on some through the legs, arm in the hoop [expletive]
NBAENBAE/Getty Images
Scottie Pippen
Song: “Sixteen” by Rick Ross, God Forgives, I Don’t (2012)
Pick and roll, give and go, [expletive] a fadeaway
Living like Scottie Pippen, dribble riddles for vittles
Started off with a scribble, now I’m flowing a river
NBAENBAE/Getty Images
Derrick Rose
Song: “Hey Ma” by Chance the Rapper, 10 Day (2012)
7-7-3, oh, since Kanye was a three-old
Down the street from D. Rose, was practicing his free throws
NBAENBAE/Getty Images
Carmelo Anthony
Song: Drake’s verse on “[Expletive] (Remix)” by Future, No Sleep (2013)
I call Michael Jordan up and Mike will make it
I’m the young [expletive] with the Melo deal
You need to come to OVO for a better deal
Getty ImagesGetty Images
Stephen Curry
Song: “0 to 100 / The Catch Up” by Drake (2014)
I been Steph Curry with the shot, been cooking’ with the sauce
Chef Curry with the pot, boy, 360 with the wrist boy
Honorable mention: “Conscience” by Kodak Black, Painting Pictures (2017)
Thirty golds in my mouth like I’m Stephen Curry
Thirty clip in my Glock cause I’m a damn Warrior
AP
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
Song: “I’m Goin’ Hard” by Drake, So Far Gone (2008)
Me and Wayne lean like Kareem doin’ hook shots
Focus on SportFocus on Sport/Getty Images
Wilt Chamberlain
Song: “STFU Part 2” by Sean Price, Mic Tyson (2012)
No [expletive] around, no Wilt the Stilting.
NBAENBAE/Getty Images
Kevin Garnett
Song: “I’m On a Boat” by the Lonely Island, Incredibad (2009)
Like Kevin Garnett, ANYTHING IS POSSIBLLEEEEE
NBAENBAE/Getty Images
Manu Ginobili
Song: “Push” by Pharoahe Monch, Desire (2007)
My accurate jabs connect like rotary
Make you notice me, be like
‘Damn, dude’s awesome totally when he rides the bass line like Ginobili
Honorable mention: Drake’s verse on “Jumpman,” What a Time to Be Alive (2015).
I just found my tempo like I’m DJ Mustard, woo
I hit that Ginobili with my left hand up like woo
NBAENBAE/Getty Images
Tracy McGrady
Song: "American Gangster” by Los.
I’ve been doing this [expletive] since Francis and Yao Ming, 80s baby fly on the low life
Tracy McGrady’s eye on the low, when I had gold teeth and I was high on the ‘dro
NBAENBAE/Getty Images
Michael Jordan
Song: Jay Z’s verse in "[Expletive]s in Paris” by Jay Z & Kanye West, Watch the Throne (2011)
Psycho, I’m liable to go Michael, take your pick
Jackson, Tyson, Jordan, Game 6
Honorable mentions:
—“Fireman” by Lil Wayne, The W. Carter Collection 2
They ball when they can and I’m balling by nature
Addicted to the game like Jordan and Payton
—“Back to Back” by Drake (2016)
Back to back, like I’m on the cover of Lethal Weapon
Back to back, like I’m Jordan ’96, ‘97
AP
Kobe Bryant
Song: “Check” by Young Thug, Barter 6 (2015).
I promise I won’t ever quit [expletive] I’m Kobe.
Honorable mentions:
— “Kobe” by Chief Keef
Young bull of this rap [expletive] but I think that I’m Kobe