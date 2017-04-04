The best and worst cards from NBA 2K17’s ‘Game Breakers’ MyTEAM pack

"I must break you."

Do you have a moment to talk about Game Breakers Oscar Robertson? Like right now.



The short answer is “Yes. I have all the time.” Because it’s not every day you see 2K make a pack designed to destroy its own game.

Which brings us to Game Breakers, MyTEAM's latest Gems of the Game collection, a pack themed around some of the most purportedly unguardable players in NBA history. The idea seems to be that be that these cards will literally break the game they’re so good, which sounds like a challenge to me. So I tested them out.