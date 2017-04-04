The All-NBA voting system is insane, but the league finally is addressing big issues

For years now, the All-NBA teams have been a somewhat arbitrary designation with absolutely massive consequences. Written right into the NBA’s collective bargaining agreement are major, major financial rewards for players who make one of the three All-NBA teams. Millions of dollars hang in the balance, based on the voting of 100+ media members allowed to interpret what it means to be All-NBA for themselves.

For all that is at stake, the process remains flawed. There are major issues with designing an award system based on position – more on this later – and by having potentially biased media members making the picks. The league finally addressed the second part this season: Two team broadcasters announced this week that they had lost All-NBA voting rights, and that none of the media members employed by teams or the league would have voting rights anymore.

This is a step in the right direction. But things aren’t perfect yet.