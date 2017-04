The first round of the NBA playoffs is entering crunch time, and with elimination games looming, we've reached fertile ground for one of the NBA's richest traditions:

Completely unexpected but welcomed role-player heroics.

Indeed, few things warms the cockles like watching a guy who spent most of the regular season staring into the middle distance wake up and catch fire just in time to help his team clinch the series and, you know, maybe lock down another one-year contract in the process.

To honor these role players, I've created the Robert Horry Award — an honor given to the reserve or supporting player who cruise-controlled the regular season only to explode in the playoffs when it mattered most.

Named after the Bench Lord of the Rings himself, the Robert Horry Award recognizes the player who best embodies the belief that less can be more if you time it right, and the following are my top 20 candidates for this season's Horry.