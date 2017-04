Sneakers have been a huge part of the NBA culture ever since the league's resurgence in the early 1980s, and the game's biggest stars didn't hesitate to cash in. Michael Jordan helped to create an empire thanks to the shoes on his feet during one of the greatest careers of all time, and players from multiple eras have appeared in iconic commercials that rarely focused on the products they were selling.

Here's a ranking of our 12 favorite sneaker commercials ever, beginning with a dancing Vince Carter and ending with the GOAT himself.