Skip Bayless says LeBron James is the toughest athlete to coach in all of sports

LeBron is the toughest player to coach in sports

“I’m with you on your point, and your conclusion. This is the toughest coaching job, I think, in all of sports -- but I’m going to go a level deeper. I think LeBron is the most difficult player to “coach.” And I put quotes around the coach, because I still think he is the co-head coach of this team. As much as I respect him as a player… in some ways, he is a coaches’ dream, because he is the best passer in basketball. And he is a willing passer on most nights. Most coaches would say ‘thank you God, I’ve got a guy, I’ve got the best scorer on my team when he puts his mind to it [who] is also the most willing passer on the court.’

But off the court, in the locker room, in front of the media, LeBron is the King of Drama.

He is a drama king, because to me, he is the biggest diva in all of sports. You can say he’s earned the right to be that diva, but he just is. Because with LeBron -- this is what I actually love about him for the job we do -- every night it’s a new thing with him. It’s a new issue. He’s got some issue with some thing or somebody.

And it’s fun for me to watch it. He has a lot to say, he’s very socially conscious, but because of that package that you’re dealing with it’s hard on the “coach.” Because, as you know, the media is going to run straight to the coach and say ‘LeBron’s got a problem with x, y and z. What do you think, coach? Did you hear this?’”