Skip Bayless: ‘Golden State will fall’ before the NBA Finals

The NBA Playoffs begins this weekend, and on Friday Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe sat down on Undisputed to debate which team was coming out of the Western Conference.
Can anyone stop the Golden State Warriors?
Skip Bayless thinks it's possible ... and he's got another pick for a team to come out of the West.
Thearon W. Henderson
I'm a little shaky on this, but I'm going to go with my gut feeling: Golden State will fall, in any of the first three rounds of the playoffs.
...I see three potential pitfalls for the Golden State Warriors. And you can laugh at me. One, Portland can be a pitfall for the Warriors if Jusuf Nurkic can play. Who's this guy? He's 7 feet tall, he's 22 years of age, and Portland stole him from Denver at the trade deadline and made their season. They were dead in the water. They were going to miss the playoffs. He saved their life. This kid is a double double every night. He's not afraid of anybody.
...Unfortunately, a couple weeks ago Nurkic fractured his fibula. I have to believe it's a hairline because they say he's going to play. But if he's back 100% for Game 1 on Sunday, this series is gonna go a ways. It could be six, it could be seven.
Kelley L CoxKelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
Now let's look at Clippers, round two, if it comes to that. They started out hot, they crushed the Cavs at Cleveland early on, and then six days later they were left for dead by the Golden State Warriors.
Then all of a sudden, Blake Griffin goes out for 21 games, Chris Paul goes out for 21 games, and it's only recently that the team has everyone back together. And they've closed out hot. Under-the-radar hot. I still say that team has huge firepower. They're all on the last year of their contracts. This could be the last hurrah. Doc is on the hot seat.
I still say that that team, against a team with Kevin Durant, could cause some problems for the Golden State Warriors. This could go seven games. And even if the Warriors pull it off ...
Kelley L CoxKelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
This brings me back to my Spurs. We all know what happened on March 11, Golden State (without Kevin Durant) left my San Antonio Spurs for dead. ... They won 103-69, I believe. But there was no Kevin Durant.
I got one hope: Hurry back, Kevin! Because I don't know if he'll be able to blend back into the chemistry. They suffered nine big bad, inexplicably losses with Durant in the lineup. It's because they weren't sure: Is it your team, Steph? Or is it your team, Kevin?
And I think in big late important playoff games, they'll struggle to figure out their pecking order. Whose turn is it to close this game?
So I'm going to say that if my Spurs can fight their way through the Grindhouse in Memphis -- I think it'll go seven games because the Spurs closed slow at the end of the year -- but if they can recover, they can then beat Houston because it's a bad matchup for Houston. They can pick Houston's defense to pieces.
And that'll end up with Spurs and Warriors in the Western Conference Finals.
In that series, I think there's a chance that the Golden State Warriors lose ... to the Golden State Warriors. That's the hope that I have. That they can't figure out how to close against a team, the Spurs, that had the best road record in the league until the very end of the season, when they collapsed.
But like the Cavaliers last year, I think the Spurs can win a game in Golden State. I'm gonna close my eyes and say that Golden State beats itself and the Spurs make it to the NBA Finals.