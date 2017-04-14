Skip Bayless: ‘Golden State will fall’ before the NBA Finals

I'm a little shaky on this, but I'm going to go with my gut feeling: Golden State will fall, in any of the first three rounds of the playoffs.

...I see three potential pitfalls for the Golden State Warriors. And you can laugh at me. One, Portland can be a pitfall for the Warriors if Jusuf Nurkic can play. Who's this guy? He's 7 feet tall, he's 22 years of age, and Portland stole him from Denver at the trade deadline and made their season. They were dead in the water. They were going to miss the playoffs. He saved their life. This kid is a double double every night. He's not afraid of anybody.

...Unfortunately, a couple weeks ago Nurkic fractured his fibula. I have to believe it's a hairline because they say he's going to play. But if he's back 100% for Game 1 on Sunday, this series is gonna go a ways. It could be six, it could be seven.